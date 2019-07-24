Sensex Today: Sensex 200 points higher, Nifty above 11,320; Infratel up 4% post result

16:02 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower on Wednesday as investor sentiment dampened further after IMF cut India's growth outlook amid massive foreign fund outflow and weak corporate earnings. BSE Sensex closed at 37,847 by declining 135 points and NSE Nifty ended 59 points lower to 11,227.



15:08 IST Ededlweiss maintains Buy on L&T As per Edelweiss, L&T reported a mixed bag, as the company posted healthy 10% YoY growth in E&C revenue led by a robust 27% YoY uptick in the domestic infrastructure business. Overall , a strong order book (INR3tn) and pipeline (INR8tn-plus) pave the way for sustained revenue growth."



"However, normalisation of infra OPMs, working capital control and services growth remain key in the face of a slowing macroeconomy. Despite building in weakness around the L&T Finance business, we maintain ‘Buy’ with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,875 rolling forward to December 2020" quoted Edelweiss.

15:03 IST HUL- Volumes meet expectations, margins beat: Edelweiss

Edelweiss maintains 'Buy' on Hindustan Unilever at the target price of Rs 2,049. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported Q1FY20 revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 6.6%, 13% and 10.1% YoY, respectively, in line with our estimates," Edelweiss said on the report on result update over the FMCG firm.



Commenting on the outlook and valuation of the firm, Edelweiss quoted," We envisage HUL to be a key beneficiary of the anticipated rural recovery and herbal-push, and expect its decent volume growth to sustain".

14:46 IST Muted performance across geographies in Torrent Pharma-Edelweiss

Edelweiss suggests - Muted performance across geographies in Torrent Pharmaceuticals on its result update for Q1FY20; maintains 'hold' call with a target price of Rs 1,500



Edelweiss added on the result report that," US revenue remained flat QoQ in absence of launches while growth in the domestic business has declined to single digit in the past two quarters, adding that, "slowing economies of India and Brazil, which contribute over 50% to TRP’s revenue, are posing structural challenges.





14:37 IST Newgen Software Technologies falls over 13% post results



Share price of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has fallen over 13% after the company declared June quarterly numbers. The company reported consolidated Q1 net profit at Rs 3.1 cr, down 20.2% from Rs 3.9 cr YoY. Consolidated revenue of the firm stands at Rs 131 cr, up 23% against Rs 106.5 cr YoY.

13:52 IST Vadilal enterprises' Indipendent Director resigns

Vadilal enterprises announced that company has received a resignation letter from Jignesh J. Shah (Independent Director) from the Board of Vadilal Enterprises Limited, due to questions on integrity and independence



Vadilal Enterprises has fallen 5% intraday to day's low of Rs 855, also its opening price for the day. Theres are only offers and no bids in the stock.



"Mr. Shah while resigning has stated that he has in the past raised issue regarding arm‘s length pricing between Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. and Vadilal Industries Ltd. who are related party. Mr. Shah has also observed that there are serious issues amongst the promoters of the Company who have made cross allegations. He has stated that the meetings of the board and committees are conducted in hostile atmosphere, and hence he finds impossible to carry out the functions as independent Director. Mr. Shah also stated that his integrity and independence are being questioned and he gets termed as non» independent. As per Mr. Shah it is on account these reasons that he is resigning," the filing added.

13:16 IST ICRA downgrades bajaj Electricalâs credit ratings



The Rating Agency ICRA has inter alia considered the increasing leveraging level and the subsequent weakening of debt coverage metrics of the Company as the primary reasons for its downgrade of the credit rating of the Company. The filing added that the outlook for long term is negative.

13:13 IST Sebi directs Hotel Leela to make disclosures on Brookfield asset sale



Sebi has directed Hotel Leela to make additional disclosures to shareholders on asset sale to Brookfield. "SEBI may initiate adjudication proceedings under the SEBI Act against JMF ARC for its failure to ensure compliance with the applicable provisions of the Takeover Regulations as deemed fit and appropriate" the company said in the filing submitted.

12:44 IST Reliance Capital now holds 10% in RNAM



Reliance Capital informed the exchanges that, "In refernce to share purchase agreement dated May 23, 2019 (SPA) entered into between the Company and Nippon Life Insurance Company, Japan for selling the Company's entire equity stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited (RNAM), aggregating approx Rs. 6000 crore".



"The Company has entered into the Framework Agreement, whereby the Company's approx 22% shareholding in RNAM has been deposited in an Escrow with pledge created thereon. The requisite steps are underway for the Company's balance 10% shareholding in RNAM. the co. said in a press release.





12:40 IST Tech Mahindra partners with MLL to introduce EV for employee transportation Tech Mahindra announced today that the co has partnered with Mahindra Logistics (MLL), to introduce Electric Vehicles for employee transportation.



Mahindra Logistics will be deploying Mahindra E-Verito vehicles at Tech Mahindra’s Hyderabad campus under its employee transportation fleet from 24 July 2019. As part of its Go-Green initiative, MLL’s People Transport Solution (PTS) business aims to take the tally of electric vehicles in its employee transportation fleet to 300, over the fiscal year 2020.

