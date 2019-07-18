Sensex Today: Sensex closes 318 points lower, Nifty at 11,596; YES Bank drops 12%

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags Mega project in Saudi Arabia
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell over 0.70% each, with Sensex back below 38,000 level and Nifty fallen below 11,600 level on Thursday. On the closing bell, BSE S&P Sensex ended at 38,897 with 318 points of decline, and NSE Nifty50 closed lower by 90 points down at 11,596.
City Union Bank filed to the market eachanges BSE and NSE, stating that on the board meet held on July, 18, the board has approved raising further capital upto Rs 500 crore through QIP.
Company filed to the exchanges stating that the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on August 2 to consider standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2019.
Sectorally, except Financial Services and Media stocks, all the other indices are currently trading on the low, with highest declines recorded in CPSE, Auto and Metal stocks, each with declines over 2.50%.
Sensex Today: Equity indices have fallen over 0.70% each, with Sensex back below 38,000 level and Nifty fallen below 11,600 level.
Currently, BSE S&P Sensex trades at 38,907 with 304 points of decline, and NSE Nifty50 is lower by 94 points down at 11,592.
Torrent Pharma stock fell over 6% intraday after the US drug regulator classified the inspection conducted at its Dahej facility in March, 2019 as Official Action Initiated (OAI)
The company in the submitted regulatory filing stted that it issending further updates over receiving of this OAI letter and plans to engage with the regulator for resolving this issue at the earliest.
It added that the pharma giant has already had submitted its initial response to USFDA and commitments given in response to Form 483 observations have been fulfilled, and further stated that it does not believe that this inspection classification will have an impact of disruption of supplies or the revenues from operations of this facility.
Stock has fallen 6.13% to a intraday low of Rs 1,487.45 against the previous close of rs 1584.60 and trades below than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving average.
Share of Wipro rose 3% in the early trade despite the IT-Software company reported a fall in Q1 revenue, EBIT and margins on a sequential basis, paired with slowdown in growth areas like BFSI due to stress in capital markets & the European banking space. IT-major recorded a disappointing revenue growth, contracting by nearly 2%, added with an unimpressive outlook for Q2.
Wipro stock opened lower, but gained momentum in the early trade and rose 3.52% to touch an intraday high of Rs 268.85, compared to yesterday's closing price of Rs 259.70. The stock price of Wipro has risen 25% over a year's period and 6% half yearly.
Wipro Q1 profit climbs 13% to Rs 2,387.60 crore, net sales up 5%
Yes Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, registering fall of over 10% as the lender reported a massive slump of 92.44% on net profit, followed by ONGC, Tata Motors, Vedanta, HCL Tech, M&M, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and TCS. While Bharti Airtel, HDFC duo, ITC, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp were the gainers of the Sensex .
The rupee appreciated marginally by 9 paise to 68.73 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, tracking gains in other Asian peers amid weakened American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened strong at 68.76 then gained further ground to touch 68.73 per dollar, displaying gains of 9 paise over its last close of 68.82 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous session when official data showed U.S. stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharply last week, suggesting weak demand during the peak driving season.
Crude production was disrupted last week by Storm Barry, which came ashore on Saturday in central Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane, the first major storm to hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this season.
More than half of daily crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remained offline by Tuesday, as most oil companies were re-staffing facilities to resume production.
On the oil supply front, data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stockpiles last week, but traders focused on large builds in refined product inventories dragging prices down.
(Reuters)
LEtT Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a subsidiary of Larsen Et Toubro based in Mumbai, India, has been awarded another Mega project of over Rs 7,000 cr in the Marjan Field by Saudi Aramco for oil facilities for Marjan Oil increment Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) project. "The Saudi company's trust on LTHE's commitment to consistent project performance and ability to put the best team of young professionals to deliver value, time and again has resulted in the award of this mega contract for oil facilities for the Marjan Increment Program, " company said the regulatory filing.
Mindtree, which is now controlled by engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro,reported a subdued performance and booked 41.4% decline in its net profit at Rs 92.70 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to Rs 158.20 crore in the same period last year. On a quarterly basis, Mindtree’s net profit was pummeled 53.3% owing to lower margin and muted other income.Mindtree shares formed a gap down chart pattern on both the bourses today and opened with gap down by 7.57%. The stock price of Mindtree has touched a new 52 week low, after falling 10.23% to the intraday low, against Rs 751.95, its last closing price.
Mindtree Q1 profit declines 41% to Rs 92.7 crore, revenue rises 12%
India's Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) said on Wednesday it has reported a Rs 238 crore ($34.58 million) fraud to the country's central bank, relating to allegations of diversion of funds by the indebted Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd.
The stock of Punjab Sind Bank has fallen over 6% to intraday low of Rs 24.20 against the last closing price of Rs 25.80.
Punjab & Sind Bank flags Rs 238 crore fraud by Bhushan Power
Mr. Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, Chairman of L&T is appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of Mindtree, effective from July 18, 2019.
"Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on July 17, 2019, have appointed Mr. Anilkumar Manibhai Naik as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from July 18, 2019," the company statement read.
Globally, today equity market are trading in negative territory. Asian equities at low point of the day in early trade amid renewed trade tensions between US and China, with Japanes indx Nikkei also sliping more than 1%.On the Wall Street, US market ended yesterday's session on the low, with Dow Jones dropping for the second session amid earnings season.
Wall Street falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions https://t.co/VIQpytkVAgpic.twitter.com/vZwYlARQhi— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 18, 2019
ACC, Cyient, GKW, Sanco Industries, DB Corp, Uttam Galva Steels, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Hatsun Agro Product, Sterlite Technologies, 8K Miles Software Services, Rallis India, Colgate Palmolive (India), Sasken Technologies, Trident, Pioneer Distilleries, InfoBeans Technologies are among the listed companies due to post their first quaterly results today.
Allahabad Bank on Wednesday reported a fraud of Rs 688.27 crore by a Ludhiana-based textile company.
Petrol price increased by 8-12 paise & diesel prices left unchanged across 4 major cities namely Delhi, kolkata, Bombay and Chennai
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened lower led by weak earnings reported by major listed companies, amid weak global equities. BSE S&P Sensex opened down at 39,204.47 and NSE Nifty50 at 11,675.60.