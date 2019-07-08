Sensex Today: Sensex ends 792 points down, Nifty at 11,558; Jet Airways hits lower circuit

Sensex Today: It was a mayhem today at the Dalal street, with key equity indices Sensex and Nifty falling over 2% each, just one day post the Budget 2019 announcement amid strong selling in global equities. Sensex on Monday's trade fell a whopping 792 down to close at 38,726 level, while the broader index Nifty50 ended at 11,558, at a loss of 252 points.
Sectorally, highest fall was seen on CPSE sector, at a fall of almost 5%, followed by more than 3% decline registered in Realty, Auto, Infra, PSE and Media indices, over 2% fall in Energy, Consumption, Financial Services, Metal and various Banking indices.
Jet Airways hits lower circuit for 4th straight day
Shares of Jet Airways were locked in 5% lower circuit at Rs 59.70 for the fourth straight day after media reported that the government has ordered Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe against the grounded airline and its group companies for alleged diversion of funds, indulging in malpractices and other financial irregularities found during an inspection.
Compared to the last closing price of Rs 62.80, the Jet airways stock opened with a gap down char pattern, at a loss of 4.94% or 3.10 points, to hit the lower circuit of the day at Rs 59.70.
Currently at the share traded volume of mere 5,671 shares on BSE and 25,697 shares on NSE, there are only sellers and no bidders (buyers) for the stock. The stock has fallen over 11 % in the last week and almost over 80% in the past one year-period.
Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty fell further into bearish territory in the last hour of trade, each declining around 2%, backed with declines in Nifty Midcap and Nifty Bank over 2.95% each.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) declined almost 6% to a new 52-week low today after the vehicle manufacturing giant informed bourses on Friday that it has cut vehicle production for the 5th consecutive month in June, amid investigation probed by CCI over implementation of the company's discount control policy vis-a-vis dealers.
Initially, the share price of Maruti Suzuki opened at a loss of 1.2% to Rs 6,287.00 against the previous closing price of Rs 6,364.75. Later the Maruti stock fell 5.96% to an intraday low of Rs 5,985.55, also its new 52-week low.
The stock prize of automobile giant has fallen 8.19% consecutively in last 2 days and trades below 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving average. Additionally, the stock has formed a gap down chart pattern with a fall of almost 25 points today at 12:05 pm.
A total of 0.73 lakh shares and 14.7 lakh shares are currently changing hands on BSE and NSE, respectively. Overall, Maruti Suzuki share price has fallen over 35% in one year, over 18% in 6 months and around 14% over the last month.
The stock price of Mindtree fell over 11% today after the company on Friday announced that its executive chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan, executive vice chairman & chief operating officer (COO) N S Parthasarathy, and managing director & chief executive officer Rostow Ravanan submitted their resignations as board members as well as employees of the company.
The stock price of Mindtree opened at a loss of 3.05% to Rs 861 against the previous close of Rs 864.05 and later fell further to Rs 766.25, at a decline of 11.31%. The Mindtree stock has fallen 15.84% in the past 4 consecutive days.
Mindtree stock trades mere 2.08% away from 52-week low of Rs 752.60. Mindtree stock is currently trading 100 points or 11.60% down at Rs 763.85 on BSE.
Overall 1.3 lakh shares and 37.5 lakh shares are currently changing hands on BSE and NSe, respectively.
Punjab National Bank slipped over 5% after the bank was hit with yet another fraud worth Rs 3,805.15 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), just over a year after a major fraud worth Rs 13,700 crore involving diamantaire Nirav Modi.
Following the news, PNB share price formed a gap down chart pattern with the opening bell and opened at a loss of 6.67% to its intraday low of Rs 76.30. Although later, the stock made a fresh low by falling 8.13% to Rs 75.10.
Sensex is currently falling a at steep level and currently trades 437 down at 39,075 level, and broader index Nifty50 fell to 11,674, at a loss of 136points. All the sectors are currently trading in the negative territory.
Asian markets like Nikkei, Hong Kong and Taiwan Index slipped nearly 1% on news that Morgan Stanley has downgraded global markets. In Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty traded down 67.5 pts at levels around 11,770, indicating a red opening on Dalal Street today.
US market fell from all-time highs on Friday after strong jobs report dampens hope of a rate cut by the.
As per provisional data available with the exchanges, the net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment(FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 89.38 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought investments worth Rs 275.63 crore Friday.
Crude oil prices rose higher as geopolitical risks remained high after Iran announced to increase to 3.5 levels of uranium enrichment, which is above the limit set under the 2015 nuclear accord. Brent crude also added gains to earlier sessions backed by on better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
After the strong bullish push in the early session on Friday, Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply by 1% each post budget announcement and ended in the bearish territory.
The 30-share barometer Sensex closed 394.67 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 39,513.39 as proposal of raising public shareholding limit and extending buyback tax on listed firms spooked investors sentiment.
