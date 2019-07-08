Sensex Today: Sensex ends 792 points down, Nifty at 11,558; Jet Airways hits lower circuit

16:03 IST Closing Bell

Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty fell into bearish territory Monday backed by strong selling in major sectors amid weak domestic and global cues





Sensex on Monday's trade fell a whopping 792 down to close at 38,726 level, while the broader index Nifty50 ended at 11,558, at a loss of 252 points.



Sectorally, highest fall was seen on CPSE sector, at a fall of almost 5%, followed by more than 3% decline registered in Realty, Auto, Infra, PSE and Media indices, over 2% fall in Energy, Consumption, Financial Services, Metal and various Banking indices.

15:53 IST Jet Airways hits lower circuit for 4th straight day



Shares of Jet Airways were locked in 5% lower circuit at Rs 59.70 for the fourth straight day after media reported that the government has ordered Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe against the grounded airline and its group companies for alleged diversion of funds, indulging in malpractices and other financial irregularities found during an inspection.



Compared to the last closing price of Rs 62.80, the Jet airways stock opened with a gap down char pattern, at a loss of 4.94% or 3.10 points, to hit the lower circuit of the day at Rs 59.70.



Currently at the share traded volume of mere 5,671 shares on BSE and 25,697 shares on NSE, there are only sellers and no bidders (buyers) for the stock. The stock has fallen over 11 % in the last week and almost over 80% in the past one year-period.





15:19 IST Market Meltdown Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty fell further into bearish territory in the last hour of trade, each declining around 2%, backed with declines in Nifty Midcap and Nifty Bank over 2.95% each.



15:15 IST Biocon slips to a 2-year low Biocon limited today slipped to a 2-year low after US FDA issued the pharma giant 12 observations to Malaysian facilities post pre-approval inspection





14:55 IST Maruti Suzuki hits new 52-week low Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) declined almost 6% to a new 52-week low today after the vehicle manufacturing giant informed bourses on Friday that it has cut vehicle production for the 5th consecutive month in June, amid investigation probed by CCI over implementation of the company's discount control policy vis-a-vis dealers.



Initially, the share price of Maruti Suzuki opened at a loss of 1.2% to Rs 6,287.00

against the previous closing price of Rs 6,364.75. Later the Maruti stock fell 5.96% to an intraday low of Rs 5,985.55, also its new 52-week low.



The stock prize of automobile giant has fallen 8.19% consecutively in last 2 days and trades below 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving average. Additionally, the stock has formed a gap down chart pattern with a fall of almost 25 points today at 12:05 pm.



A total of 0.73 lakh shares and 14.7 lakh shares are currently changing hands on BSE and NSE, respectively. Overall, Maruti Suzuki share price has fallen over 35% in one year, over 18% in 6 months and around 14% over the last month.

13:20 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty have fallen further into negative territory Monday. Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty have fallen further into negative territory Monday.

Sensex is currently trading 660 down at 38,849 level, and broader index Nifty50 fell to 11,597, at a loss of 213 points.

13:05 IST YES Bank share rises over 6% YES Bank share rises over 6% after private lender confirms financial position to be sound and stable and appointed 2 top management leaders. YES Bank share rises over 6% after private lender confirms financial position to be sound and stable and appointed 2 top management leaders.

The stock today is trading at a wide range of Rs 8.65. In the pre-opening session, the stock price of YES Bank fell 2.83% to touch an intraday low of Rs 85.70, also its new 52-week low.



Although, after the press release there was a trend reversal observed today, as the stock has been on a consecutive fall for the last 4 days.



The Yes Bank share opened at Rs 87 against the last closing price of Rs 88.20, but later gained bullish momentum to rise 7.2% to the day's high of Rs 94.55.



The stock price of YES bank, currently quotes Rs 94.25, at a rise of5.90 points or 6.69% on BSE. Overall 96.2 lakh shares and 1,415.5 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE and NSE, respectively.



11:38 IST Mindtree slips 11% The stock price of Mindtree fell over 11% today after the company on Friday announced that its executive chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan, executive vice chairman & chief operating officer (COO) N S Parthasarathy, and managing director & chief executive officer Rostow Ravanan submitted their resignations as board members as well as employees of the company.



The stock price of Mindtree opened at a loss of 3.05% to Rs 861 against the previous close of Rs 864.05 and later fell further to Rs 766.25, at a decline of 11.31%. The Mindtree stock has fallen 15.84% in the past 4 consecutive days.



Mindtree stock trades mere 2.08% away from 52-week low of Rs 752.60. Mindtree stock is currently trading 100 points or 11.60% down at Rs 763.85 on BSE.



Overall 1.3 lakh shares and 37.5 lakh shares are currently changing hands on BSE and NSe, respectively.

10:42 IST Top Losers/ Gainers The 30-share index was trading 405.67 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,107.72 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty sank 128 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 11,683.15.



Top losers in the Sensex pack included Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors and HUL, falling up to 3.44 per cent.



While, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Infosys, ITC, Vedanta and PowerGrid were among the gainers, rising up to 6 per cent.



10:23 IST Market Update Major indices are dropping with around 1% fall as global equities comes under pressure. Only 6 out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 9 out of 50 stocks on Nifty50 are trading on a positive end.



Sectorally, all the indices are declining. PSU bank is the top declining sector today with almost 4% fall, followed by fall in Auto, CPSE and Realty stocks with over 2% decline

