Sensex Today: Sensex closes 157 points higher, Nifty at 11,847; Reliance Infra top gainer

16:16 IST Closing Bell



Indian equity market closed higher in Wednesday's trading session, bouyed by buying pressure in Metal, Pharma, Realty and Banking indices.



BSE 30 share Sensex closed with a gain of 157 points at 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading flat in today's trade at 11,847 level, with an advance of 51 points.



Sectorally, except IT, Comsumption and FMCG, all the other indices closed in th egreen in today's trade. Metal was the most gaining sector of the day, with 2.73% advance, followed by 1.75% gain in Pharma and PSU Bank indices.



Vedanta Ltd, JSW Steel, PowerGrid Croporation, Sun Pharma and Hindalco were among te op gainers in the closing session, whereas Britannia, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the worst performers in today's trade.





15:28 IST Rupee gains against falling dollar



Rupee further gained today against the falling dollar and currently trades at 69.15, at a gain of 0.27% or at appreciation of 19 paisa.

14:36 IST Bitcoin breaches $12,000 Bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency surpassed the $12,000 level for the first time today in almost a year and a half.



Breaching the $10,000 barrier early on Saturday, June 22, BTC price today inclined by a further 7.8 percent on a 24-hour basis and broke the $12,000 mark.

14:33 IST Global Update The dollar rose Wednesday while gold and most Asian equities fell after top Federal Reserve officials dented hopes for a big interest rate cut, while traders are also fretting over this week's meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. (PTI)



14:30 IST Market Update Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday in thin trade as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key U.S.-India meeting later in the day and budget next week.

BSE 30 share Sensex is trading with a gain of 50 points at 39,485, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading flat in today's trade at 11,829 level, with an advance of 33 points.





13:58 IST Rupee rises



Indian Rupee rose in the afternoon trading session as the Dollar comes under pressure



Rupee has currently recovered more than 10 paise from today's opening.

13:45 IST HSBC issues notice to IL&FS transportation





HSBC issues notice to IL&FS transportation for payment of RMB (Chinese yuan) 1,000,000,000 against Guaranteed notes due for payment.

13:35 IST ED attaches assets worth over Rs 9,000cr in Sterling Biotech PMLA case The ED has attached assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, which is allegedly involved in a multi-crore bank fraud case, officials said Wednesday.

(PTI)



13:22 IST ICRA rating on Edelweiss Financial Services





Edelweiss Financial Services announced in its regulatory filing that ICRA Limited has re-affirmed the credit rating of [ICRA]Al + assigned to the Commercial Paper programme of Rs 6,350 cr and Short-term Nonconvertible Debenture Programme of Rs. 100 cr of the company. While, the rating of [ICRA]AA on Non-convertible Debentures Programme of Rs. 466 crores of the company now stands as [ICRA]AA-



Rating of [ICRA]AA-indicates high degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations carrying very low credit risk.



The filing further added that the company does not have any outstanding amount against above rated debt instruments.



13:19 IST Fed pushes back on aggressive U.S. rate cut views Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday pushed back on market expectations and presidential pressure for the central bank to deliver a significant U.S. interest rate cut of half a percentage point as soon as its next meeting.St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Tuesday said he does not think the U.S. economic situation is dire enough to warrant cutting rates by a half-percentage point at its next meeting in July, even though he pushed to lower rates last week. "Just sitting here today, I think 50 basis points would be overdone,"Bullard said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "I donât think the situation really calls for that, but I would be willing to go 25 (basis points)." Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday pushed back on market expectations and presidential pressure for the central bank to deliver a significant U.S. interest rate cut of half a percentage point as soon as its next meeting https://t.co/4WuE2UXfTb — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 26, 2019

