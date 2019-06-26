Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex closes 157 points higher, Nifty at 11,847; Reliance Infra top gainer

BusinessToday.In | 26 June 2019

Indian equity market closed higher in Wednesday's trading session, buoyed by buying pressure in Metal, Pharma, Realty and Banking indices.

  • 16:16 IST

    Closing Bell



    Indian equity market closed higher in Wednesday's trading session, bouyed by buying pressure in Metal, Pharma, Realty and Banking indices.

    BSE 30 share Sensex closed with a gain of 157 points at 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading flat in today's trade at 11,847 level, with an advance of 51 points.

    Sectorally, except IT, Comsumption and FMCG, all the other indices closed in th egreen in today's trade. Metal was the most gaining sector of the day, with 2.73% advance, followed by 1.75% gain in Pharma and PSU Bank indices.

    Vedanta Ltd, JSW Steel, PowerGrid Croporation, Sun Pharma and Hindalco were among te op gainers in the closing session, whereas Britannia, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the worst performers in today's trade.

  • 15:28 IST

    Rupee gains against falling dollar



    Rupee further gained today against the falling dollar and currently trades at 69.15, at a gain of 0.27% or at appreciation of 19 paisa.

  • 14:36 IST

    Bitcoin breaches $12,000

    Bitcoin, world's  largest cryptocurrency surpassed the $12,000 level for the first time today in almost a year and a half.

    Breaching the $10,000 barrier early on Saturday, June 22, BTC price today inclined by a further 7.8 percent on a 24-hour basis and broke the $12,000 mark.

  • 14:33 IST

    Global Update

    The dollar rose Wednesday while gold and most Asian equities fell after top Federal Reserve officials dented hopes for a big interest rate cut, while traders are also fretting over this week's meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
    (PTI)

  • 14:30 IST

    Market Update

    Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday in thin trade as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key U.S.-India meeting later in the day and budget next week.

    BSE 30 share Sensex is trading with a gain of 50 points at 39,485, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading flat in today's trade at 11,829 level, with an advance of 33 points.


  • 13:58 IST

    Rupee rises



    Indian Rupee rose in the afternoon trading session as the Dollar comes under pressure

    Rupee has currently recovered more than 10 paise from today's opening.

  • 13:45 IST

    HSBC issues notice to IL&FS transportation




    HSBC issues notice to IL&FS transportation for payment of RMB (Chinese yuan) 1,000,000,000 against Guaranteed notes due for payment.

  • 13:35 IST

    ED attaches assets worth over Rs 9,000cr in Sterling Biotech PMLA case

    The ED has attached assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, which is allegedly involved in a multi-crore bank fraud case, officials said Wednesday.
    (PTI)

  • 13:22 IST

    ICRA rating on Edelweiss Financial Services




    Edelweiss Financial Services announced in its regulatory filing that ICRA Limited has re-affirmed the credit rating of [ICRA]Al + assigned to the Commercial Paper programme of Rs 6,350 cr and Short-term Nonconvertible Debenture Programme of Rs. 100 cr of the company. While, the rating of [ICRA]AA on Non-convertible Debentures Programme of Rs. 466 crores of the company now stands as [ICRA]AA-

    Rating of [ICRA]AA-indicates high degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations carrying very low credit risk.

    The filing further added that the company does not have any outstanding amount against above rated debt instruments.

  • 13:19 IST

    Fed pushes back on aggressive U.S. rate cut views

    Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday pushed back on market expectations and presidential pressure for the central bank to deliver a significant U.S. interest rate cut of half a percentage point as soon as its next meeting.St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Tuesday said he does not think the U.S. economic situation is dire enough to warrant cutting rates by a half-percentage point at its next meeting in July, even though he pushed to lower rates last week.

    "Just sitting here today, I think 50 basis points would be overdone,"Bullard said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "I donât think the situation really calls for that, but I would be willing to go 25 (basis points)."

  • 13:10 IST

    Reliance Infrastructure wins order for Versova Bandra Sea Link project





    Reliance Infra shares rose over 10% today, after the infrastructure company announced that it has bagged one of the largest EPC contracts from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the prestigious Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project (VBSL) in Mumbai.

    "VBSL is a marquee project with a length of 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of 5.6 km," the filing submitted stated.

    The filing further added that the infrastructure giant is fully geared to deliver the project in 60 months from the Appointed Date of June 24, 2019 as per the contract.

  • 12:57 IST

    Atlas Cycle trades rises 5% ahead of result announcement

    Atlas Cycle share price has risen almost 5% intraday today, ahead of its Q4 results announcement, scheduled today as per company's latest announcements.The share price of Atlas Cycle opened with a gap up chart pattern at a gain of 4.92% to Rs 41.60, also the intraday high of the stock, with only buyers bids. The stock has risen over 20% in the last 4 days. The stock currently trades at the day's high of Rs 41.60, up 4.92%, at an traded volume of 2.67 lakh shares.

  • 12:40 IST

    Crude gains

    Crude continues to move higher amid trade tensions. Brent crude is trading back over $66/ bbl, with a gain of 1.51%.

  • 12:17 IST

    DHFL shares falls almost 9%


    Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) slipped nearly 9 % in early trade on Wednesday after the Indian mortgage lender defaulted payment towards maturity of commercial papers (CP).


    The stock of DHFL opened with a gap down chart pattern on the BSE exchange platform today, at a loss of 6.23% to Rs 70.70.


    Later it lost further ground to touch an intraday low of Rs 68.70, at a loss of 8.89% against the previous close of Rs 75.70.

  • 11:27 IST

    SpiceJet shares rise over 5%

    Share price of SpiceJet,  the  countryâs  budget carrier, rose over 5% today, a day after the airline launched eight new daily non-stop international flights from the countryâs busiest metros of Mumbai and Delhi in July.

    With the launch, the airline has also introduced promotional fare on all international routes.

  • 11:17 IST

    IndiaMart InterMESH IPO gets fully subcribed on 2nd Day

    The initial public offer of IndiaMart InterMESH, an online marketplace for business products and services, was fully subscribed on Tuesday, the second day of bidding.

  • 10:49 IST

    Gainers/Losers

    Top gainers in today's early session are NTPC, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, ONGC and M&M, while worst performers in th emorning session are BPCL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IOC, JSW Steel and HDFC.

  • 10:07 IST

    Indian Rupee

    On the currency front, Indian Rupee opened lower at 69.40 against the dollar. On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 69.34/$. Indian rupee, later depreciated 10 paise to 69.46 against the US dollar.

  • 09:30 IST

    Market Update

    Indian equity market is trading flat with positive bias in the early trading session Wednesday, buoyed by worries over weakened global market.

    BSE 30 share Sensex is trading with a gain of 53 points at 39,488, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading flat in today's trade at 11,803 level, with an advance of 6 points.

  • 09:15 IST

    Pre-Open Session

    30 share Sensex is trading at 39,379.13, down by 55 points, while Nifty50 index is trading at a loss of 28 points to 11,768.

  • 09:14 IST

    Brent crude

    U.S. crude oil futures advanced nearly 2% to touch a four-week high of $59.03 per barrel after data showed a decline in U.S. crude stocks.



    An industry report suggested U.S. crude stockpiles continue to shrink, potraying a decline in supply stock, that caused rise in oil prices

  • 08:55 IST

    FII and DII

    On Tuesday, Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,157.87crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 377.22 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

  • 08:50 IST

    G20 Summit

    Globally, traders await cautiously for the upcoming G-20 summit this weekend.
    The United States hopes to re-launch trade talks with Beijing after Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping meet in Japan during the G20 summit on Saturday but Washington will not accept any conditions on tariffs, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
    "The focus is now on the G20 summit. Market expectations for a meaningful breakthrough being achieved in U.S.-China trade talks are quite low, so any signs of an improvement could bode well for risk sentiment," commented Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
    (Reuters)

  • 08:42 IST

    Global Market Update



    Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday and the dollar pulled back from three-month lows after Federal Reserve officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing.

    SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange currently trades at 11,773.5, down by 19.00    points or 0.16%, indicating a flat start of the Indian equity market.

    Where Japan's NIKKIE is down over 0.50%, China's Shanghai index currently trades down at 0.13%.

    On Wall- Street, major indices NASDAC and S&P500 ended in the red, by 1% fall each.

  • 08:38 IST

    Yesterday's Session

    Indian equity markets extended gains to close in positive territory Tuesday, backed by buying interest in Financials, Energy, Metal and Realty stocks.

    BSE 30 share Sensex closed with a gain of 311 points at 39,434, while the NSE Nifty50 ended today's trade at 11,796 level, with an advance of 96 points.


