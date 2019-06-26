Sensex Today: Sensex closes 157 points higher, Nifty at 11,847; Reliance Infra top gainer

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 9,000cr in Sterling Biotech PMLA case
Reliance Infrastructure wins order for Versova Bandra Sea Link project
Indian equity market closed higher in Wednesday's trading session, bouyed by buying pressure in Metal, Pharma, Realty and Banking indices.
BSE 30 share Sensex closed with a gain of 157 points at 39,592, while the NSE Nifty50 is trading flat in today's trade at 11,847 level, with an advance of 51 points.
Sectorally, except IT, Comsumption and FMCG, all the other indices closed in th egreen in today's trade. Metal was the most gaining sector of the day, with 2.73% advance, followed by 1.75% gain in Pharma and PSU Bank indices.
Vedanta Ltd, JSW Steel, PowerGrid Croporation, Sun Pharma and Hindalco were among te op gainers in the closing session, whereas Britannia, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the worst performers in today's trade.
Rupee further gained today against the falling dollar and currently trades at 69.15, at a gain of 0.27% or at appreciation of 19 paisa.
Bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency surpassed the $12,000 level for the first time today in almost a year and a half.
Breaching the $10,000 barrier early on Saturday, June 22, BTC price today inclined by a further 7.8 percent on a 24-hour basis and broke the $12,000 mark.
Indian Rupee rose in the afternoon trading session as the Dollar comes under pressure
Rupee has currently recovered more than 10 paise from today's opening.
HSBC issues notice to IL&FS transportation for payment of RMB (Chinese yuan) 1,000,000,000 against Guaranteed notes due for payment.
The ED has attached assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, which is allegedly involved in a multi-crore bank fraud case, officials said Wednesday.
Edelweiss Financial Services announced in its regulatory filing that ICRA Limited has re-affirmed the credit rating of [ICRA]Al + assigned to the Commercial Paper programme of Rs 6,350 cr and Short-term Nonconvertible Debenture Programme of Rs. 100 cr of the company. While, the rating of [ICRA]AA on Non-convertible Debentures Programme of Rs. 466 crores of the company now stands as [ICRA]AA-
Rating of [ICRA]AA-indicates high degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations carrying very low credit risk.
The filing further added that the company does not have any outstanding amount against above rated debt instruments.
Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday pushed back on market expectations and presidential pressure for the central bank to deliver a significant U.S. interest rate cut of half a percentage point as soon as its next meeting.St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Tuesday said he does not think the U.S. economic situation is dire enough to warrant cutting rates by a half-percentage point at its next meeting in July, even though he pushed to lower rates last week.
Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday pushed back on market expectations and presidential pressure for the central bank to deliver a significant U.S. interest rate cut of half a percentage point as soon as its next meeting https://t.co/4WuE2UXfTb— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 26, 2019
Reliance Infra shares rose over 10% today, after the infrastructure company announced that it has bagged one of the largest EPC contracts from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the prestigious Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project (VBSL) in Mumbai.
"VBSL is a marquee project with a length of 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of 5.6 km," the filing submitted stated.
The filing further added that the infrastructure giant is fully geared to deliver the project in 60 months from the Appointed Date of June 24, 2019 as per the contract.
Atlas Cycle share price has risen almost 5% intraday today, ahead of its Q4 results announcement, scheduled today as per company's latest announcements.The share price of Atlas Cycle opened with a gap up chart pattern at a gain of 4.92% to Rs 41.60, also the intraday high of the stock, with only buyers bids. The stock has risen over 20% in the last 4 days. The stock currently trades at the day's high of Rs 41.60, up 4.92%, at an traded volume of 2.67 lakh shares.
Crude continues to move higher amid trade tensions. Brent crude is trading back over $66/ bbl, with a gain of 1.51%.
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) slipped nearly 9 % in early trade on Wednesday after the Indian mortgage lender defaulted payment towards maturity of commercial papers (CP).
The stock of DHFL opened with a gap down chart pattern on the BSE exchange platform today, at a loss of 6.23% to Rs 70.70.
Top gainers in today's early session are NTPC, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, ONGC and M&M, while worst performers in th emorning session are BPCL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IOC, JSW Steel and HDFC.
On the currency front, Indian Rupee opened lower at 69.40 against the dollar. On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 69.34/$. Indian rupee, later depreciated 10 paise to 69.46 against the US dollar.
30 share Sensex is trading at 39,379.13, down by 55 points, while Nifty50 index is trading at a loss of 28 points to 11,768.
U.S. crude oil futures advanced nearly 2% to touch a four-week high of $59.03 per barrel after data showed a decline in U.S. crude stocks.
On Tuesday, Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,157.87crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 377.22 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday and the dollar pulled back from three-month lows after Federal Reserve officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing.