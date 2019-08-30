Sensex Today: Sensex closes 263 points higher, Nifty at 11,023; YES Bank rises 3%

16:18 IST Closing Bell

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose higher on Friday's last hour of trade with Sensex trading back above the 37,000 level and Nifty climbling higher than 11,000 mark and closed on a bullish note. Nifty ended day's trade 74 points higher at 11,023 and Sensex closed higher by 263 points at 37,332 mark.



16:18 IST:

15:37 IST: Nestle India has crossed its earlier 52-week high of 12,886 and made a fresh all time high of Rs 12,946.15 on BSE amid reports the stock would replace Indiabulls Housing Finance on the Nifty50 index on September 27.



Nestle India share hits record high as stock to enter Nifty50 on September 27

15:19 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday's last hour of trade rose higher with Sensex trading back above the 37,000 level and Nifty climbling higher than 11,000 mark. Currently Nifty trades 72 points higher at 11,020 and Sensex trades higher by 250 points at 37,320 mark. Earlier in the afternoon session, indices traded bearish with minor losses, as easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions helping export-driven currencies but broader concerns about global recession keeping other units under pressure. Equity market opened on a positive note Friday, although failed to hold initial gains and traded lower by the first hour of trading, with Sensex back below 37,000 level and Nifty below 11,000 mark, accompanied by almost 1% fall registered in media and PSU banking stocks.

15:08 IST FM to address a press conference at National Media Centre at 4 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to hold a press briefing at 4:00 pm on Friday evening amid expectations that the government would announce a mega consolidation plan for public sector banks. The Ministry of Finance has called a meeting with chief executives of ten state-run banks, which are seen as top contenders for merger, as per a Business Standard report. The banks invited for meeting today are Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, OBC, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and United Bank of India. FM Sitharaman to hold media briefing amid expectation of mega consolidation plan for PSBs

15:08 IST:

13:52 IST Adani Green rises over 10% Share price Adani Green Energy Limited, one of the largest Renewable Power Generation companies in India, rose over 10% on Friday after the power giant announced about signing an agreement to acquire 205 MW solar assets.



Shares of Adani Green Energy formed a gap up chart pattern with the opening bell today to trade at Rs 46 apiece, up almost 5.07% from its Thursday close of Rs 43.60.



Later the stock climbed 10.50% and touched an intraday high of Rs 47.90 per share on the BSE.



"Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), today signed a securities purchase agreement for the acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets of Essel Green Energy Private Limited (EGEPL) and Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL),” the company said in a BSE filing.



13:32 IST Global Market Update US Dow climbed over 1% on account of reduced trade tension between US-China as China expressed hope on trade negotiations with the United States. China’s commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled for September, but progress would be determined by whether Washington could create favorable conditions.



Where Asian stocks bounced back amid positive signals from Beijing on US-China trade, US stocks climbed too. US Futures traded up 57 pts or 0.22% at 26435.



Similarly, European stocks climbed after China cooled trade tensions and Italy solved political crisis.

13:28 IST Market Update

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday's afternoon session trade bearish with minor losses, as easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions helping export-driven currencies but broader concerns about global recession keeping other units under pressure. Equity market opened on a positive note Friday, although failed to hold initial gains and traded lower by the first hour of trading, with Sensex back below 37,000 level and Nifty below 11,000 mark, accompanied by almost 1% fall registered in media and PSU banking stocks. Sensex currently trades 80 points lower at 36,985 and Nifty50 declined 33 points to 10,915 mark.

13:28 IST:

12:53 IST Brent crude declines Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.02 per cent to USD 61.07 per barrel.





12:52 IST Rupee appreciates to 71.67 per US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 71.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday following positive developments in the US-China trade talks. Besides, firm trend in domestic equity markets and easing crude oil prices also revived the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.76 and gained further strength to touch a high of 71.49 against the US dollar. The domestic currency, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.67.



Renewed hopes for US-China trade talks after Beijing indicated that it may not retaliate against the latest tariffs imposed by the US helped the domestic currency, dealers said.



The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 98.52.



(PTI)





12:52 IST:

11:27 IST CG Power rises another 4.5% Rising consecutively for the fourth day, shares of CG Power & Industrial Solutions climbed another 5% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 10.40 on the BSE, as the company board sacked Gautam Thapar as its chairman, after an investigation that unearthed a multi-crore financial scam in the firm.



On Friday, shares of CG Power opened with a gap up chart pattern and rose 4.52% higher to Rs 10.40 against the last closing price of Rs 9.95. The stock was locked in the upper circuit of 5% throughout the trading session. There are only buyers bidding and no sellers offering on the CG Power stock.



CG Power board sacks Gautam Thapar as its chairman after probe over financial scam





