Sensex Today: Sensex closes 263 points higher, Nifty at 11,023; YES Bank rises 3%

FM to address a press conference at National Media Centre at 4 pm
Grasim Ind. board approves increase in limits for issue of NCDâs
Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose higher on Friday's last hour of trade with Sensex trading back above the 37,000 level and Nifty climbling higher than 11,000 mark and closed on a bullish note. Nifty ended day's trade 74 points higher at 11,023 and Sensex closed higher by 263 points at 37,332 mark.
Nestle India has crossed its earlier 52-week high of 12,886 and made a fresh all time high of Rs 12,946.15 on BSE amid reports the stock would replace Indiabulls Housing Finance on the Nifty50 index on September 27.
Nestle India share hits record high as stock to enter Nifty50 on September 27
Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday's last hour of trade rose higher with Sensex trading back above the 37,000 level and Nifty climbling higher than 11,000 mark. Currently Nifty trades 72 points higher at 11,020 and Sensex trades higher by 250 points at 37,320 mark.
Earlier in the afternoon session, indices traded bearish with minor losses, as easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions helping export-driven currencies but broader concerns about global recession keeping other units under pressure.
Equity market opened on a positive note Friday, although failed to hold initial gains and traded lower by the first hour of trading, with Sensex back below 37,000 level and Nifty below 11,000 mark, accompanied by almost 1% fall registered in media and PSU banking stocks.
Earlier in the afternoon session, indices traded bearish with minor losses, as easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions helping export-driven currencies but broader concerns about global recession keeping other units under pressure.
Equity market opened on a positive note Friday, although failed to hold initial gains and traded lower by the first hour of trading, with Sensex back below 37,000 level and Nifty below 11,000 mark, accompanied by almost 1% fall registered in media and PSU banking stocks.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to hold a press briefing at 4:00 pm on Friday evening amid expectations that the government would announce a mega consolidation plan for public sector banks.
The Ministry of Finance has called a meeting with chief executives of ten state-run banks, which are seen as top contenders for merger, as per a Business Standard report. The banks invited for meeting today are Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, OBC, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and United Bank of India.FM Sitharaman to hold media briefing amid expectation of mega consolidation plan for PSBs
The Ministry of Finance has called a meeting with chief executives of ten state-run banks, which are seen as top contenders for merger, as per a Business Standard report. The banks invited for meeting today are Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, OBC, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and United Bank of India.FM Sitharaman to hold media briefing amid expectation of mega consolidation plan for PSBs
Share price Adani Green Energy Limited, one of the largest Renewable Power Generation companies in India, rose over 10% on Friday after the power giant announced about signing an agreement to acquire 205 MW solar assets.
Shares of Adani Green Energy formed a gap up chart pattern with the opening bell today to trade at Rs 46 apiece, up almost 5.07% from its Thursday close of Rs 43.60.
Later the stock climbed 10.50% and touched an intraday high of Rs 47.90 per share on the BSE.
"Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), today signed a securities purchase agreement for the acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets of Essel Green Energy Private Limited (EGEPL) and Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL),” the company said in a BSE filing.
US Dow climbed over 1% on account of reduced trade tension between US-China as China expressed hope on trade negotiations with the United States. China’s commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled for September, but progress would be determined by whether Washington could create favorable conditions.
Where Asian stocks bounced back amid positive signals from Beijing on US-China trade, US stocks climbed too. US Futures traded up 57 pts or 0.22% at 26435.
Similarly, European stocks climbed after China cooled trade tensions and Italy solved political crisis.
Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday's afternoon session trade bearish with minor losses, as easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions helping export-driven currencies but broader concerns about global recession keeping other units under pressure.
Equity market opened on a positive note Friday, although failed to hold initial gains and traded lower by the first hour of trading, with Sensex back below 37,000 level and Nifty below 11,000 mark, accompanied by almost 1% fall registered in media and PSU banking stocks.Sensex currently trades 80 points lower at 36,985 and Nifty50 declined 33 points to 10,915 mark.
Equity market opened on a positive note Friday, although failed to hold initial gains and traded lower by the first hour of trading, with Sensex back below 37,000 level and Nifty below 11,000 mark, accompanied by almost 1% fall registered in media and PSU banking stocks.Sensex currently trades 80 points lower at 36,985 and Nifty50 declined 33 points to 10,915 mark.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.02 per cent to USD 61.07 per barrel.
The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 71.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday following positive developments in the US-China trade talks. Besides, firm trend in domestic equity markets and easing crude oil prices also revived the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.76 and gained further strength to touch a high of 71.49 against the US dollar. The domestic currency, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.67.
Renewed hopes for US-China trade talks after Beijing indicated that it may not retaliate against the latest tariffs imposed by the US helped the domestic currency, dealers said.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 98.52.
(PTI)
Rising consecutively for the fourth day, shares of CG Power & Industrial Solutions climbed another 5% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 10.40 on the BSE, as the company board sacked Gautam Thapar as its chairman, after an investigation that unearthed a multi-crore financial scam in the firm.
On Friday, shares of CG Power opened with a gap up chart pattern and rose 4.52% higher to Rs 10.40 against the last closing price of Rs 9.95. The stock was locked in the upper circuit of 5% throughout the trading session. There are only buyers bidding and no sellers offering on the CG Power stock.
CG Power board sacks Gautam Thapar as its chairman after probe over financial scam
Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Friday, although failed to hold initial gains and traded lower by the first hour of trading, with Sensex back below 37,000 level and Nifty below 11,000 mark, accompanied by almost 1% fall registered in media and PSU banking stocks.
Sensex currently trades 164 points lower at 36,904 and Nifty50 declined 49 points to 10,898 mark.
The United States and China gave signs on Thursday that they will resume trade talks as the two economic superpowers discussed the next round of in-person negotiations in September ahead of a looming deadline for additional U.S. tariffs.
"There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio, without giving details. A spokesman for the United States Trade Representative could not immediately be reached for comment on the planned call.
"China wants to make a deal," Trump said in the interview, adding that China was losing millions of jobs under pressure from U.S. tariffs. "I think they want to make a deal, I sort of think they have to make a deal. We'll see what happens."
Signs of new US-China trade talks emerge ahead of increased tariffs deadline
The United States and China gave signs on Thursday that they will resume trade talks as the two economic superpowers discussed the next round of in-person negotiations in September ahead of a looming deadline for additional U.S. tariffs.
"There is a talk scheduled for today at a different level," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio, without giving details. A spokesman for the United States Trade Representative could not immediately be reached for comment on the planned call.
"China wants to make a deal," Trump said in the interview, adding that China was losing millions of jobs under pressure from U.S. tariffs. "I think they want to make a deal, I sort of think they have to make a deal. We'll see what happens."
Signs of new US-China trade talks emerge ahead of increased tariffs deadline
ICRA, rating agency with 51.87% majority stake owned by Moody’s Group, fell almost 5% on Friday's trading session after the rating agency terminated the employment of managing director and chief executive officer Naresh Takkar. This move comes at a time when the rating agencies is under a cloud following the IL&FS crisis.
Reacting to the news, there was a trend reversal in the stock after 4 days of consecutive gain. With the gap down chart pattern, the share price of ICRA opened at a loss of 3.50% to Rs 2702 on BSE compared to its last close of Rs 2800 and later fell 4.96% to the day's low at Rs Rs 2,661.10.
ICRA's stock price has lost momentum by almost 7% in the last 3 months and over 14 % in one month's period.
IL&FS fallout: ICRA fires MD and CEO Naresh Takkar
MCX gold prices in Friday's trading session fell to Rs 38,728 per 10 grams, down 0.1 percent from last close.
The Central Statics Office (CSO) is likely to release GDP growth data for the April-June quarter (Q1) at around 12 noon on Friday. Continuing on its downward slide, the economic growth in the first quarter of FY20 is expected to plunge to 5.7 per cent, down from 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter, suggest various polls.
Q1 GDP numbers to be out today; India likely to register slowest growth in 5 years
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 986.58 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 489.23 crore on Thursday.
Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Friday, on account of positive global cues. Sensex opened at 37,222.26, over 200 points higher than the previous closing of 37,068 and Nifty50 started the day's trading at 10,987.80 mark compared to the previous close of 10,948.30.
Grasim Industries announced that the company board has approved increase in limits for issue of NCD’s of an amount not exceeding Rs. 2,500 crore.
"Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14thAugust 2019, a proposal for increase in the limits for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures of an amount not exceeding Rs. 2,500 Crore was placed before the Board, for its consideration."
"Board approved increase in the existing limit for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures by an amount not exceeding Rs. 2,500 Crore and authorized the Finance Committee to issue NCDs, in one or tranches from time to time." the filing quoted.
PNC Infratech declared to the exchanges on bagging national highway EPC project of Rs 1062 crore
"Company being declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for NHAI project of 'Construction of 31.7 km long Four Lane Bypass connecting NH-56 at km 17.400 and terminating near Behta Village Road under NHDP Phase-VII on EPC mode' namely 'Lucknow Ring Road Package I' for a quoted price of Rs. 1062.0 crore," company's regulatory filing said.
PNC Infratech declared to the exchanges on bagging national highway EPC project of Rs 1062 crore
"Company being declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for NHAI project of 'Construction of 31.7 km long Four Lane Bypass connecting NH-56 at km 17.400 and terminating near Behta Village Road under NHDP Phase-VII on EPC mode' namely 'Lucknow Ring Road Package I' for a quoted price of Rs. 1062.0 crore," company's regulatory filing said.
CARE Ratings has reaffirmed CARE A1+ rating to the commercial paper of Future Enterprises
The regulatory filing said, "CARE Ratings Limited (formerly known as Credit Analysis & Research Limited), Credit Rating Agency vide their letter dated August 28, 2019, has been reaffirmed the credit rating assigned to the Company's Commercial Paper."
European shares inched lower yesterday as worries of a looming global recession kept investors from making bold bets, while US stocks rallied more than 1% on Thursday, buoyed by gains in the trade-sensitive technology and industrial sectors.
Australian shares rose 0.9%.
Asian shares rose on Friday with a hopeful tone on trade terms between China and United States. While Nikkei was trading up 210 points, Hang Seng was up nearly 180 points and KOSPI & Taiwan traded near day's high.
China expressed hope on trade negotiations with the United States that eased fears of Recession as authorities on both sides signalled on Thursday they were looking for an exit ramp.
SGX Nifty declined 0.1% loss or 10.5 points, indicating a negative opening for the broader index in India.