Sensex Today: Sensex closes 407 points down, Nifty at 11,724 level; Maruti falls over 3%

16:38 IST Closing Session Sensex closed down at 39,194, down by 401 points, and Nifty ended at 11,724 level, with a loss of 107 points.

15:17 IST Maruti Suzuki and Bank of Baroda join hands to support Dealer Inventory Financing



Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced signing of 'Preferred Financier' MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) agreement with Bank of Baroda, one of India's largest public sector bank.



The partnership with Bank of Baroda will allow Maruti Suzuki to provide more comprehensive financing opportunities for dealers as well as customers.



Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We are confident that this collaboration with one of India's largest public sector bank will offer new-age banking and finance solutions for our customers and dealer partners. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to deliver best customer experience and this new collaboration will help us in ensuring the same. I'm confident all our customers and dealer partners will take benefit of this new alliance."

15:11 IST Maruti stock falls almost 4% after UBS downgrades to sell Share price of a Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, fell 3.5% in today's trade, after global brokerage house UBS downgraded its rating to sell from buy.



Maruti Stock price is trading mere 0.95% away from 52-week low of Rs 6,324.35. The stock in today's trade has touched an intraday low of Rs 6,382.30, after a 3.84% fall.



UBS has slashed the target price by 27.5% to Rs 5,800/share from Rs 8,000/share.

14:35 IST Market Update Indian equity market fell further in the last hour of trade today Sensex is trading down by almost 371 points down at 39,229 and Nifty is trading at 11, 731 level, with a loss of 99 points. Only 6 stocks on Sensex are advancing, whileÂ 37 out of 50 stocks are declining on Nifty.

13:35 IST Market Update Domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council on Friday, as per market participants. According to experts, investors took weak cues from other Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee. In international cues, a US drone was shot down by Iran in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz that added fresh fears on the already volatile situation playing out between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.

13:31 IST Oil Price Spike Currently, Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, is trading at $64.66 per barrel, up by 0.33%. It closed at $64.45 a barrel on Thursday.





13:31 IST SpiceJet, indigo shares down after oil price spike



Shares of SpiceJet, Indigo were trading down in today's bearish market, after international media houses reported Iran shooting down a US military drone, that lead crude prices rising to three-week highs.



While the InterGlobe Aviation stock has fallen by 3.24% to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,531.55, Spicejet made a day's low of Rs 123.40, after falling 5.51% on BSE.



Both the stocks opened at their day's high today and turned bearish with the opening bell.



At 1:00 pm, the Indigo share price was down by 45.35 points or 2.87% at 1537.50, whie Spijet Shares were trading at Rs 124.50, by a fall of 6.10 points or 4.67%.

12:54 IST Rupee falls to 69.72 vs the dollar The rupee Friday fell 28 paise to trade at 69.72 against the US dollar in early trade following foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices after Iran said it had shot down a US military drone.



At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened sharply lower at 69.75 against the dollar. However, it recovered some lost ground in the early deals to trade at 69.72, registering a fall of 28 paise.



The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar Thursday.



Subdued sentiments in domestic equity markets also influenced the trading pattern in the currency market, forex traders said. (PTI)



12:42 IST Crude rises to three-week highs after US Drone gets shot down by Iran



Crude rose to three-week highs after Iran shot down a US military drone, adding fresh fears on the already volatile situation playing out between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.



As per media reports, a US drone had been shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital shipping routes.



Iran said the drone had violated Iranian airspace, but the US military denied this. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif added that Iran would take its complaint to the UN.



Reacting to the news, President Donald Trump quoted that Iran "made a very big mistake".



On a desperate development, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman will chair her first GST Council meeting today. She will head her first GST Council meet today as the new Finance Minister.

Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to consider myriad proposals in her first GST Council meet, which was earlier slated for June 20 has been postponed to June 21.

Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to consider myriad proposals in her first GST Council meet, which was earlier slated for June 20 has been postponed to June 21.



Rad more: GST Council Meet Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to sit on Arun Jaitley's chair, ready to crack whip on tax evaders

