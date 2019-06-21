Sensex Today: Sensex closes 407 points down, Nifty at 11,724 level; Maruti falls over 3%

Maruti Suzuki and Bank of Baroda join hands to support Dealer Inventory Financing
Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced signing of 'Preferred Financier' MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) agreement with Bank of Baroda, one of India's largest public sector bank.
The partnership with Bank of Baroda will allow Maruti Suzuki to provide more comprehensive financing opportunities for dealers as well as customers.
Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We are confident that this collaboration with one of India's largest public sector bank will offer new-age banking and finance solutions for our customers and dealer partners. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to deliver best customer experience and this new collaboration will help us in ensuring the same. I'm confident all our customers and dealer partners will take benefit of this new alliance."
15:17 IST:
Indian equity market fell further in the last hour of trade today Sensex is trading down by almost 371 points down at 39,229 and Nifty is trading at 11, 731 level, with a loss of 99 points. Only 6 stocks on Sensex are advancing, whileÂ 37 out of 50 stocks are declining on Nifty.
14:35 IST:
Domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council on Friday, as per market participants.
According to experts, investors took weak cues from other Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee.
In international cues, a US drone was shot down by Iran in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz that added fresh fears on the already volatile situation playing out between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.
13:35 IST:
SpiceJet, indigo shares down after oil price spike
Shares of SpiceJet, Indigo were trading down in today's bearish market, after international media houses reported Iran shooting down a US military drone, that lead crude prices rising to three-week highs.
While the InterGlobe Aviation stock has fallen by 3.24% to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,531.55, Spicejet made a day's low of Rs 123.40, after falling 5.51% on BSE.
Both the stocks opened at their day's high today and turned bearish with the opening bell.
At 1:00 pm, the Indigo share price was down by 45.35 points or 2.87% at 1537.50, whie Spijet Shares were trading at Rs 124.50, by a fall of 6.10 points or 4.67%.
13:31 IST:
The rupee Friday fell 28 paise to trade at 69.72 against the US dollar in early trade following foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices after Iran said it had shot down a US military drone.
At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened sharply lower at 69.75 against the dollar. However, it recovered some lost ground in the early deals to trade at 69.72, registering a fall of 28 paise.
The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar Thursday.
Subdued sentiments in domestic equity markets also influenced the trading pattern in the currency market, forex traders said.
The IT company, Mindtree announced yesterday to bourses that it has appointed L&T's MD and CEO S N Subrahmanyan as non-executive director, L&Tâs JD Patil and Shankar Raman as non-executive directors. Overall, Mindtree appointed 5 new directors on board, 3 out of which were from L&T.
Tata Motors gets credit rating downgrade by Moody's
Tata Motors share price fell almost 3% in early trade today after global rating agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded the automaker's credit rating by a notch on the floundering performance of its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.
Tata Motors share price lost up to 2.89% to 154.55 level compared to the previous close of 159.15 on BSE.
Reliance Jio likely to enter stock market next year
Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Industries plans to take its telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm public in the latter half of 2020. Reliance Jio was the only telco to report profit in the March quarter.
"The telecom company has informed bankers that it expects to topple competition on the subscriber front shortly, which would bring in more revenue, and roll out its fibre to home (FTTH) network, all of which will ensure a successful IPO," the business news daily cited a person as saying.
Aurobindo Pharma stock fell 7.6 % to Rs 578.75 per share on the BSE in the opening trade, as the Pharma giant received a warning letter from the US FDA for Srikakulam facility after the February inspection.
"We inform that the Company has received a warning letter dated June 20, 2019, from USFDA relating to our Unit XI, API manufacturing facility at Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh. This action follows the earlier inspection of the site by the USFDA in February 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing.
11:32 IST:
Energy stocks are trading down in early hours of trade due to the rise in crude oil prices , with IOC registering 1% fall, followed by Hind Petroleum, ONGC, BPCL and GAIL, each declining over 0.50%.
Jet airways stock, that rose over 90% yesterday before the NCLT hearing of 5pm( after market hours) has started falling again in today's bearish market. the stock has fallen around 20% today to Rs 52.
NCLT has admitted SBI's bankruptcy plea against Jet Airways and directed the interim resolution professional (IRP) to try and resolve the matter within 3 months, saying "the matter is of national importance."
11:16 IST:
Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 438.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,241.23 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Asian market opened on a weak note as anxiety over Sino-U.S. trade negotiations clouded the investor mood. Hong Kong, Nikkei, Taiwan Index are flat-to-negative. SGX Nifty was down 2 pts. US stocks closed higher after Fed hints of interest rate cut.
