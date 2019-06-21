Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex closes 407 points down, Nifty at 11,724 level; Maruti falls over 3%

BusinessToday.In | 21 June 2019

Sensex closed down at 39,194, down by 401 points, and Nifty ended at 11,724 level, with a loss of 107 points.

  • 16:38 IST

    Closing Session

    Sensex closed down at 39,194, down by 401 points, and Nifty ended at 11,724 level, with a loss of 107 points.

    15:17 IST

    Sensex closed down at 39,194, down by 401 points, and Nifty ended at 11,724 level, with a loss of 107 points.

  • 15:17 IST

    Maruti Suzuki and Bank of Baroda join hands to support Dealer Inventory Financing



    Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced signing of 'Preferred Financier' MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) agreement with Bank of Baroda, one of India's largest public sector bank.

    The partnership with Bank of Baroda will allow Maruti Suzuki to provide more comprehensive financing opportunities for dealers as well as customers.

    Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We are confident that this collaboration with one of India's largest public sector bank will offer new-age banking and finance solutions for our customers and dealer partners. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to deliver best customer experience and this new collaboration will help us in ensuring the same. I'm confident all our customers and dealer partners will take benefit of this new alliance."

    13:31 IST

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced signing of 'Preferred Financier' MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) agreement with Bank of Baroda, one of India's largest public sector bank.

    The partnership with Bank of Baroda will allow Maruti Suzuki to provide more comprehensive financing opportunities for dealers as well as customers.

    Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We are confident that this collaboration with one of India's largest public sector bank will offer new-age banking and finance solutions for our customers and dealer partners. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to deliver best customer experience and this new collaboration will help us in ensuring the same. I'm confident all our customers and dealer partners will take benefit of this new alliance."

  • 15:11 IST

    Maruti stock falls almost 4% after UBS downgrades to sell

    Share price of a Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, fell 3.5% in today's trade, after global brokerage house UBS downgraded its rating to sell from buy.

    Maruti Stock price is trading mere 0.95% away from 52-week low of Rs 6,324.35. The stock in today's trade has touched an intraday low of Rs 6,382.30, after a 3.84% fall.

    UBS has slashed the target price by 27.5% to Rs 5,800/share from Rs 8,000/share.

    14:35 IST

    Maruti Stock price is trading mere 0.95% away from 52-week low of Rs 6,324.35. The stock in today's trade has touched an intraday low of Rs 6,382.30, after a 3.84% fall.

    UBS has slashed the target price by 27.5% to Rs 5,800/share from Rs 8,000/share.

  • 14:35 IST

    Market Update

    Indian equity market fell further in the last hour of trade today Sensex is trading down by almost 371 points down at 39,229 and Nifty is trading at 11, 731 level, with a loss of 99 points. Only 6 stocks on Sensex are advancing, whileÂ  37 out of 50 stocks are declining on Nifty.

    13:35 IST
    Indian equity market fell further in the last hour of trade today Sensex is trading down by almost 371 points down at 39,229 and Nifty is trading at 11, 731 level, with a loss of 99 points. Only 6 stocks on Sensex are advancing, whileÂ  37 out of 50 stocks are declining on Nifty.

  • 13:35 IST

    Market Update

    Domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council on Friday, as per market participants.
    According to experts, investors took weak cues from other Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee.
    In international cues, a US drone was shot down by Iran in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz that added fresh fears on the already volatile situation playing out between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.

    13:31 IST
    Domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council on Friday, as per market participants.
    According to experts, investors took weak cues from other Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee.
    In international cues, a US drone was shot down by Iran in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz that added fresh fears on the already volatile situation playing out between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.

  • 13:31 IST

    Oil Price Spike

    Currently, Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, is trading at $64.66 per barrel, up by 0.33%. It closed at $64.45 a barrel on Thursday.

    13:31 IST

  • 13:31 IST

    SpiceJet, indigo shares down after oil price spike



    Shares of SpiceJet, Indigo were trading down in today's bearish market, after international media houses reported Iran shooting down a US military drone, that lead crude prices rising to three-week highs.

    While the InterGlobe Aviation stock has fallen by 3.24% to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,531.55, Spicejet made a day's low of Rs 123.40, after falling 5.51% on BSE.

    Both the stocks opened at their day's high today and turned bearish with the opening bell.

    At 1:00 pm, the Indigo share price was down by 45.35 points or 2.87% at 1537.50, whie Spijet Shares were trading at Rs 124.50, by a fall of 6.10 points or 4.67%.

    12:54 IST

    Shares of SpiceJet, Indigo were trading down in today's bearish market, after international media houses reported Iran shooting down a US military drone, that lead crude prices rising to three-week highs.

    While the InterGlobe Aviation stock has fallen by 3.24% to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,531.55, Spicejet made a day's low of Rs 123.40, after falling 5.51% on BSE.

    Both the stocks opened at their day's high today and turned bearish with the opening bell.

    At 1:00 pm, the Indigo share price was down by 45.35 points or 2.87% at 1537.50, whie Spijet Shares were trading at Rs 124.50, by a fall of 6.10 points or 4.67%.

  • 12:54 IST

    Rupee falls to 69.72 vs the dollar

    The rupee Friday fell 28 paise to trade at 69.72 against the US dollar in early trade following foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices after Iran said it had shot down a US military drone.
     
    At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened sharply lower at 69.75 against the dollar. However, it recovered some lost ground in the early deals to trade at 69.72, registering a fall of 28 paise.

    The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar Thursday.

    Subdued sentiments in domestic equity markets also influenced the trading pattern in the currency market, forex traders said.
    (PTI)

    12:42 IST
     
    At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened sharply lower at 69.75 against the dollar. However, it recovered some lost ground in the early deals to trade at 69.72, registering a fall of 28 paise.

    The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar Thursday.

    Subdued sentiments in domestic equity markets also influenced the trading pattern in the currency market, forex traders said.
    (PTI)

  • 12:42 IST

    Crude rises to three-week highs after US Drone gets shot down by Iran



    Crude rose to three-week highs after Iran shot down a US military drone, adding fresh fears on the already volatile situation playing out between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.  

    As per media reports, a US drone had been shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital shipping routes.

    Iran said the drone had violated Iranian airspace, but the US military denied this. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif added that Iran would take its complaint to the UN.

    Reacting to the news, President Donald Trump quoted that Iran "made a very big mistake".

    On a desperate development, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

    12:21 IST

    Crude rose to three-week highs after Iran shot down a US military drone, adding fresh fears on the already volatile situation playing out between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.  

    As per media reports, a US drone had been shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital shipping routes.

    Iran said the drone had violated Iranian airspace, but the US military denied this. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif added that Iran would take its complaint to the UN.

    Reacting to the news, President Donald Trump quoted that Iran "made a very big mistake".

    On a desperate development, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

  • 12:21 IST

    1st GST Council Meet under Modi 2.0 today

    Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman will chair her first GST Council meeting today. She will head her first GST Council meet today as the new Finance Minister.

    Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to consider myriad proposals in her first GST Council meet, which was earlier slated for June 20 has been postponed to June 21.

    Rad more: GST Council Meet Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to sit on Arun Jaitley's chair, ready to crack whip on tax evaders

    12:04 IST
    Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman will chair her first GST Council meeting today. She will head her first GST Council meet today as the new Finance Minister.

    Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to consider myriad proposals in her first GST Council meet, which was earlier slated for June 20 has been postponed to June 21.

    Rad more: GST Council Meet Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to sit on Arun Jaitley's chair, ready to crack whip on tax evaders

  • 12:04 IST

    Mindtree apooints directors from L&T



    The IT company, Mindtree announced yesterday to bourses that it has appointed L&T's MD and CEO S N Subrahmanyan as non-executive director, L&Tâs JD Patil and Shankar Raman as non-executive directors. Overall, Mindtree appointed 5 new directors on board, 3 out of which were from L&T.

    11:47 IST


    The IT company, Mindtree announced yesterday to bourses that it has appointed L&T's MD and CEO S N Subrahmanyan as non-executive director, L&Tâs JD Patil and Shankar Raman as non-executive directors. Overall, Mindtree appointed 5 new directors on board, 3 out of which were from L&T.

  • 11:47 IST

    Tata Motors gets credit rating downgrade by Moody's



    Tata Motors share price fell almost 3% in early trade today after global rating agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded the automaker's credit rating by a notch on the floundering performance of its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.

    Tata Motors share price lost up to 2.89% to 154.55 level compared to the previous close of 159.15 on BSE.

    Read more: Tata Motors share price falls nearly 3% on credit rating downgrade by Moody's

    11:44 IST

    Tata Motors share price fell almost 3% in early trade today after global rating agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded the automaker's credit rating by a notch on the floundering performance of its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.

    Tata Motors share price lost up to 2.89% to 154.55 level compared to the previous close of 159.15 on BSE.

    Read more: Tata Motors share price falls nearly 3% on credit rating downgrade by Moody's

  • 11:44 IST

    Reliance Jio likely to enter stock market next year



    Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Industries plans to take its telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm public in the latter half of 2020. Reliance Jio was the only telco to report profit in the March quarter.

    "The telecom company has informed bankers that it expects to topple competition on the subscriber front shortly, which would bring in more revenue, and roll out its fibre to home (FTTH) network, all of which will ensure a successful IPO," the business news daily cited a person as saying.

    Read More: Reliance Industries telecom arm Jio likely to enter stock market next year

    11:32 IST

    Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Industries plans to take its telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm public in the latter half of 2020. Reliance Jio was the only telco to report profit in the March quarter.

    "The telecom company has informed bankers that it expects to topple competition on the subscriber front shortly, which would bring in more revenue, and roll out its fibre to home (FTTH) network, all of which will ensure a successful IPO," the business news daily cited a person as saying.

    Read More: Reliance Industries telecom arm Jio likely to enter stock market next year

  • 11:32 IST

    Aurobindo Pharma share price falls 7%




    Aurobindo Pharma stock fell 7.6 % to Rs 578.75 per share on the BSE in the opening trade, as the Pharma giant received a warning letter from the US FDA for Srikakulam facility after the February inspection.

    "We inform that the Company has received a warning letter dated June 20, 2019, from USFDA relating to our Unit XI, API manufacturing facility at Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh. This action follows the earlier inspection of the site by the USFDA in February 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing.

    11:29 IST


    Aurobindo Pharma stock fell 7.6 % to Rs 578.75 per share on the BSE in the opening trade, as the Pharma giant received a warning letter from the US FDA for Srikakulam facility after the February inspection.

    "We inform that the Company has received a warning letter dated June 20, 2019, from USFDA relating to our Unit XI, API manufacturing facility at Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh. This action follows the earlier inspection of the site by the USFDA in February 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • 11:29 IST

    Energy stocks decline

    Energy stocks are trading down in early hours of trade due to the rise in crude oil prices , with IOC registering 1% fall, followed by Hind Petroleum, ONGC, BPCL and GAIL, each declining over 0.50%.

    11:16 IST

  • 11:16 IST

    Jet Airways back to bearish ground

    Jet airways stock, that rose over 90% yesterday before the NCLT hearing of 5pm( after market hours) has started falling again in today's bearish market. the stock has fallen around 20% today to Rs 52.
    NCLT has admitted SBI's bankruptcy plea against Jet Airways and directed the interim resolution professional (IRP) to try and resolve the matter within 3 months, saying "the matter is of national importance."

    10:43 IST
    Jet airways stock, that rose over 90% yesterday before the NCLT hearing of 5pm( after market hours) has started falling again in today's bearish market. the stock has fallen around 20% today to Rs 52.
    NCLT has admitted SBI's bankruptcy plea against Jet Airways and directed the interim resolution professional (IRP) to try and resolve the matter within 3 months, saying "the matter is of national importance."

  • 10:43 IST

    FII and DII

    Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 438.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,241.23 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

    10:40 IST

  • 10:40 IST

    Indices in early trade

    Except Metal and PVT Bank indices, all the other major indies are trading in red, amid Pharma sector leading with over 1% fall.

    10:38 IST

  • 10:38 IST

    Global Front


    Asian market opened on a weak note as anxiety over Sino-U.S. trade negotiations clouded the investor mood. Hong Kong, Nikkei, Taiwan Index are flat-to-negative.
    SGX Nifty was down 2 pts. US stocks closed higher after Fed hints of interest rate cut.

    10:37 IST
    Asian market opened on a weak note as anxiety over Sino-U.S. trade negotiations clouded the investor mood. Hong Kong, Nikkei, Taiwan Index are flat-to-negative.
    SGX Nifty was down 2 pts. US stocks closed higher after Fed hints of interest rate cut.

  • 10:37 IST

    Brent Crude

    Brent Crude surged 5% to $65/bbl amid rising tensions with Iran.

    10:36 IST

  • 10:36 IST

    Opening Bell

    Benchmark indices opened 0.4% lower by the opening bell. Sensex opened down by 37 points at 39,563, while Nifty fell down by 22 points to start at 11,809.

    • Load More
    Benchmark indices opened 0.4% lower by the opening bell. Sensex opened down by 37 points at 39,563, while Nifty fell down by 22 points to start at 11,809.

