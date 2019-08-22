Sensex Today : Sensex closes 587 points lower, Nifty at 10,736; YES Bank ends 13% lower

14:13 IST HDIL falls to all time low Shares of HDIL fell to 20% to hit the lower circuit price band of Rs 7.03 on BSE, also its all time low after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday passed an order that debt-laden HDIL will face insolvency proceedings under the provisions of the IBC. The NCLT order came in response to a plea filed by public sector lender Bank of India. Theres are no buyers bidding and only sellers offering the stock. Bank of India had filed an application with the Mumbai bench of the NCLT after the realtor failed to repay dues of around Rs 522 crore. Besides Bank of India, HDIL also faces resolution pleas by Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, and Dena Bank

14:13 IST: Shares of HDIL fell to 20% to hit the lower circuit price band of Rs 7.03 on BSE, also its all time low after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday passed an order that debt-laden HDIL will face insolvency proceedings under the provisions of the IBC. The NCLT order came in response to a plea filed by public sector lender Bank of India. Theres are no buyers bidding and only sellers offering the stock. Bank of India had filed an application with the Mumbai bench of the NCLT after the realtor failed to repay dues of around Rs 522 crore. Besides Bank of India, HDIL also faces resolution pleas by Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, and Dena Bank

14:09 IST: Oberoi Realty share price fell in early trade today after the firm said income tax department has initiated search and seizure operations at the premises of the company. Oberoi Realty share price has been losing for the last three days and fallen 11.43% in the period. Oberoi Realty share price hit an intraday low of Rs 476.10, down 7.13% on BSE. Oberoi Realty share price has gained 1.01% during the last one year and gained 7.79% since the beginning of this year. Oberoi Realty share price falls over 7% after I-T dept conducts search operation

14:07 IST: The share price of private lender YES Bank continued their losing momentum for the third straight session and touched a fresh 52-week low of Rs 60.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, as investors remained wary over the bank's exposure to CG Power and Industrial Solutions which has been hit by financial fraud. Initially, the YES Bank stock started the day in the green and touched an intraday high of Rs 67.70, registering a rise of 3.52% against the previous close of Rs 65.40. Although later by the first hour of the opening bell, the share price of YES Bank tumbled over 8.1% to a new 52-week low at Rs 60.10 on BSE. YES Bank share price falls for third straight session on concerns over CG Power, hits fresh 52-week low

14:04 IST: Lupin has announced today that its Japanese arm enters into agreement for sale of injectables business. The co. plans to divest Kyowa Criticare to UAE-based company Neopharma Group.



Lupin share price fell earlier although recovered after the pahrma giant has notified about selling Japanese injectable operations to Neopharma group.





11:50 IST: Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent lower at 60.20 per barrel.





11:43 IST: Sensex Today :Equity markets fell further on Thursday's trading session tracking weak cues from other Asian markets amid concerns of a looming global economic slowdown, with domestic investors turning cautious awaiting a stimulus package from the Union government. Currently, Sensex trades 245 points down 36,820 and Nifty trades 93 points lower at 10,825.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and SBI, which fell up to 3 per cent.



While ITC, L&T, HUL, Kotak Bank, TCS and TechM rose up to 1.37 per cent.





11:39 IST: Indian Rupee opened unchanged at 71.56 against the dollar as compared to its previous close. Later the local unit depreciated 10 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.66 in early session.





11:35 IST: ITC Ltd has refuted reports claiming that the tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate is planning to buy stake in the embattled Coffee Day Enterprises. The parent company of coffee house chain Cafe Coffee Day also rejected these reports in a stock exchange filing.



"ITC receives enquiries from market participants on an ongoing basis which are suitably evaluated. One such enquiry was received from an intermediary on Cafe Coffee Day. However, no progress was made on the matter," an ITC spokesperson told PTI.



ITC denies plan to buy stake in Coffee Day Enterprises





11:27 IST: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday permitted processing of e-mandate on credit and debit cards for recurring transactions (merchant payments) with a cap of Rs 2,000. The RBI has been receiving requests from industry stakeholders to allow processing of e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) during e-mandate registration and first transaction. "It has been decided to permit processing of e-mandate on cards for recurring transactions (merchant payments) with AFA during e-mandate registration, modification and revocation, as also for the first transaction, and simple / automatic subsequent successive transactions," the RBI said in a circular. RBI allows e-mandate processing on cards for recurring transactions



