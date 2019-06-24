Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex closes 71 points down, Nifty at 11,699; Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto Corp worst performers

BusinessToday.In | 24 June 2019

Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, closed on bearish territory on Monday, backed by weak cues from other Asian markets and rising crude prices.

 

Check Latest Updates

KEY UPDATES

  • 15:53 IST

    Closing Session

    Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, closed on bearish territory Monday, backed by weak cues from other Asian markets and rising crude prices.
    The NSE Nifty50 index closed at 11,699, by a loss of 24 points, while the 30 share BSE Sensex ended down by 71 points at 39,122.

    • 15:53 IST:
    Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, closed on bearish territory Monday, backed by weak cues from other Asian markets and rising crude prices.
    The NSE Nifty50 index closed at 11,699, by a loss of 24 points, while the 30 share BSE Sensex ended down by 71 points at 39,122.

  • 15:48 IST

    Sector update

    Sectorally, most fall was seen in Energy index, down by 1.27%, followed by 1% fall in Metal. Other sectors declining by the closing bell were Auto, Realty and private banks.

    • 15:48 IST: Sectorally, most fall was seen in Energy index, down by 1.27%, followed by 1% fall in Metal. Other sectors declining by the closing bell were Auto, Realty and private banks.

  • 15:43 IST

    Market update

    The NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 11,699, by a loss of 24 points, while the 30 share BSE Sensex was down 71 points at 39,122.

    • 15:43 IST: The NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 11,699, by a loss of 24 points, while the 30 share BSE Sensex was down 71 points at 39,122.

  • 14:43 IST

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals falls 7%

    Share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 8.19 % to hit a 52-week low of Rs 459, on the BSE, after US health regulator USFDA cited deficiencies regarding the new drug application for Ryaltris and issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the drug maker. As per the filing, "The CRL cites deficiencies in the Drug Master File (DMF) for Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride [665 mcg] and mometasone furoate [25 mcg]), Nasal Spray, pertaining to one of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and in the manufacturing facilities. GThe pharma giant replied to the observation saying,"We feel confident that we should be able to resolve these issues within the next 6 to 9 months and shall continue to pursue regulatory approval for Ryaltris and work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps."

    • 14:43 IST: Share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 8.19 % to hit a 52-week low of Rs 459, on the BSE, after US health regulator USFDA cited deficiencies regarding the new drug application for Ryaltris and issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the drug maker. As per the filing, "The CRL cites deficiencies in the Drug Master File (DMF) for Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride [665 mcg] and mometasone furoate [25 mcg]), Nasal Spray, pertaining to one of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and in the manufacturing facilities. GThe pharma giant replied to the observation saying,"We feel confident that we should be able to resolve these issues within the next 6 to 9 months and shall continue to pursue regulatory approval for Ryaltris and work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps."

  • 14:29 IST

    Bandhan Bank stock surges 3%



    Share price of Bandhan Bank surged 3 % to day's high as the bank received approval from (NCLT) for the merger with the housing finance company, GRUH Finance.

    Following the news, shares of Bandhan Bank touched an intraday high of Rs 546.60 today, at a gain of 3% over the last close of Rs 530.90. The share trades above 150, 200 day moving average, but below its 30 and 50-day SMA.

    The private bank announced in the regulatory filing on June 21, quoting," the board of directors of Bandhan Bank Limited (Transferee Company) approved the scheme of amalgamation of GRUH Finance Limited (Transferor) into and with the Transferee Company under Sections of Companies Act, 2013".

    • 14:29 IST:

    Share price of Bandhan Bank surged 3 % to day's high as the bank received approval from (NCLT) for the merger with the housing finance company, GRUH Finance.

    Following the news, shares of Bandhan Bank touched an intraday high of Rs 546.60 today, at a gain of 3% over the last close of Rs 530.90. The share trades above 150, 200 day moving average, but below its 30 and 50-day SMA.

    The private bank announced in the regulatory filing on June 21, quoting," the board of directors of Bandhan Bank Limited (Transferee Company) approved the scheme of amalgamation of GRUH Finance Limited (Transferor) into and with the Transferee Company under Sections of Companies Act, 2013".

  • 14:00 IST

    Gainers/Losers

    Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, TCS, NTPC, SBI, ITC, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys, rising up to 1.35 per cent.

    While, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and RIL shed up to 2.31 per cent.

    • 14:00 IST: Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, TCS, NTPC, SBI, ITC, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys, rising up to 1.35 per cent.

    While, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and RIL shed up to 2.31 per cent.

  • 13:33 IST

    RITES approves bonus issue



    RITES board has approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4 issue, i.e. 1 bonus shares fr every 4 shares held by equity shareholders.

    • 13:33 IST:

    RITES board has approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4 issue, i.e. 1 bonus shares fr every 4 shares held by equity shareholders.

  • 13:16 IST

    Market Update

    Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, after opening marginally higher in Monday, turned negative and currently trade flat with negative bias, backed by strong selling interest in auto, metal and realty stocks.

    Sensex is trading at 39,160, down by 34 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,718 level, with a loss of 5 points.

    • 13:16 IST:
    Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, after opening marginally higher in Monday, turned negative and currently trade flat with negative bias, backed by strong selling interest in auto, metal and realty stocks.

    Sensex is trading at 39,160, down by 34 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,718 level, with a loss of 5 points.

  • 12:30 IST

    Auto industry shares on decline after NITI Aayog's directive

    Government think tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has given the automaker industry a deadline of two weeks to come up with a plan to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).
    Following the news, share price of two and three wheeler auto-makers where on a decline in today's trade due to heavy selling pressure.
    On NSE, Nifty auto index was declining the most, at 0.58% , with most falls seen in majorÂ  TVS Motors, declining over 3%, followed by other automakers company shares namely Eicher Motors, Bajaj Motors, Hero Moto Corp, each declining over 1.50%.
    Share price of Tata Motors, Maruti and Ashok Leyland, were trading with minor declines.In auto parts and Equipment industry segment, Motherson Sumi Systems stock slipped over 3%, Exide industries declined over 1%, followed by Amar Raja Batteries at 0.40% decline.

    • 12:30 IST:
    Government think tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has given the automaker industry a deadline of two weeks to come up with a plan to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).
    Following the news, share price of two and three wheeler auto-makers where on a decline in today's trade due to heavy selling pressure.
    On NSE, Nifty auto index was declining the most, at 0.58% , with most falls seen in majorÂ  TVS Motors, declining over 3%, followed by other automakers company shares namely Eicher Motors, Bajaj Motors, Hero Moto Corp, each declining over 1.50%.
    Share price of Tata Motors, Maruti and Ashok Leyland, were trading with minor declines.In auto parts and Equipment industry segment, Motherson Sumi Systems stock slipped over 3%, Exide industries declined over 1%, followed by Amar Raja Batteries at 0.40% decline.

  • 12:01 IST

    Additional Sanctions On Iran by US




    "We're moving forward with additional sanctions on Iran," the president said, speaking to reporters Saturday outside the White House.


    "We're not going to have Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump further added.

    The tensions in the Middle East saw the price of oil rise in early trade on Monday, with a barrel of Brent crude up 0.6% to $65.58, near Friday's three-week high of $65.76.

    This comes after Trump aborted a military strike following the downing of a US spy drone last week.

    On the contrary, globally the stock markets were trading subdued, that was already trading cautiously due to China-US trade tensions.





    • 12:01 IST:


    "We're moving forward with additional sanctions on Iran," the president said, speaking to reporters Saturday outside the White House.


    "We're not going to have Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump further added.

    The tensions in the Middle East saw the price of oil rise in early trade on Monday, with a barrel of Brent crude up 0.6% to $65.58, near Friday's three-week high of $65.76.

    This comes after Trump aborted a military strike following the downing of a US spy drone last week.

    On the contrary, globally the stock markets were trading subdued, that was already trading cautiously due to China-US trade tensions.





  • 11:50 IST

    Jet Airways rises after CIRP process initiation

    Insolvency proceedings have been initiated against debt-ridden Jet Airways, company said in a regulatory filing, in which the creditors of the debt-burdened airline, are called by the bench to submit their claims with proof.

    "Pursuant to an order dated June 20, 2019 of NCLT Mumbai Bench, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) has been initiated for Jet Airways (India) as per the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

    Jet Airways share price is among the top gainer on BSE, and has been gained over 100% in the last 3 days.

    The share price rose 10.42% to intraday high of Rs 80 today. Although in the pre opening session, the stock had also touched inraday low of Rs 58.25, at a loss of almost 20%.

    • Load More

    11:50 IST: Insolvency proceedings have been initiated against debt-ridden Jet Airways, company said in a regulatory filing, in which the creditors of the debt-burdened airline, are called by the bench to submit their claims with proof.

    "Pursuant to an order dated June 20, 2019 of NCLT Mumbai Bench, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) has been initiated for Jet Airways (India) as per the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.

    Jet Airways share price is among the top gainer on BSE, and has been gained over 100% in the last 3 days.

    The share price rose 10.42% to intraday high of Rs 80 today. Although in the pre opening session, the stock had also touched inraday low of Rs 58.25, at a loss of almost 20%.

  • 11:08 IST

    Suzlon rises 14%, top gainer on BSE



    As per media reports, Suzlon Ltd has told its lenders that Canadian investor Brookfield is keen to acquire a majority stake in it. Following this, Suzlon stock price rose more than 14% intraday to Rs 5.09 on BSE.

    Suzlon has offered a one-time settlement proposal to its lenders so as t help company settle its loans if the lenders were to give a waiver.

    Overall, the renewable energy company, Suzlon has net term debt, including FCCB, of Rs 7,761 crore, and working capital debt of Rs 3,380 crore.

    In the past, the firm has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to lenders, as well as making payments to certain overdue creditors.

    • 11:08 IST:

    As per media reports, Suzlon Ltd has told its lenders that Canadian investor Brookfield is keen to acquire a majority stake in it. Following this, Suzlon stock price rose more than 14% intraday to Rs 5.09 on BSE.

    Suzlon has offered a one-time settlement proposal to its lenders so as t help company settle its loans if the lenders were to give a waiver.

    Overall, the renewable energy company, Suzlon has net term debt, including FCCB, of Rs 7,761 crore, and working capital debt of Rs 3,380 crore.

    In the past, the firm has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to lenders, as well as making payments to certain overdue creditors.

  • 10:55 IST

    Emami falls 7%

    Over 8% equity exchanged hands on BSE and NSE in Emami in early trade via block deal route.Following the news, Emami shares fell 6.6 percent after media reports suggested that Emami's promoter may have sold more stake, after diluting 10% in last quarter. Emami's promoters had also sold 10 percent stake in the last quarter.

    • 10:55 IST: Over 8% equity exchanged hands on BSE and NSE in Emami in early trade via block deal route.Following the news, Emami shares fell 6.6 percent after media reports suggested that Emami's promoter may have sold more stake, after diluting 10% in last quarter. Emami's promoters had also sold 10 percent stake in the last quarter.

  • 10:26 IST

    Market Update

    Sensex is trading at 39,153, down by 40 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,709 level, with a loss of 14 points.

    • 10:26 IST: Sensex is trading at 39,153, down by 40 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,709 level, with a loss of 14 points.

  • 10:22 IST

    Gainers/Losers



    Top losers in the morning trade on BSE are Glenmark Pharmacueticals, Hexaware Technologies, Emami, TVS Motors and Relince Communications.

    Top gainers on BSE are Suzlon, Housing Development & Infrastructure, J&K Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Vakrangee Ltd.

    • 10:22 IST:

    Top losers in the morning trade on BSE are Glenmark Pharmacueticals, Hexaware Technologies, Emami, TVS Motors and Relince Communications.

    Top gainers on BSE are Suzlon, Housing Development & Infrastructure, J&K Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Vakrangee Ltd.

  • 10:04 IST

    Market Update

    Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, after opening marginally higher in Monday, turned negative and currently trade in bearish territory, backed by strong selling interest in auto stocks.

    Sensex is trading at 39,134, down by 60 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,705 level, with a loss of 18 points.

    • 10:04 IST:
    Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, after opening marginally higher in Monday, turned negative and currently trade in bearish territory, backed by strong selling interest in auto stocks.

    Sensex is trading at 39,134, down by 60 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,705 level, with a loss of 18 points.

  • 09:50 IST

    FII and DII

    Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 730.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 445.75 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

    • 09:50 IST: Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 730.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 445.75 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

  • 09:48 IST

    Global Update

    Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Monday morning, while US futures edged higher, as investors monitor geopolitical risks and plans for the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping. SGX Nifty trades up 0.15% at 11,771.

    • 09:48 IST: Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Monday morning, while US futures edged higher, as investors monitor geopolitical risks and plans for the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping. SGX Nifty trades up 0.15% at 11,771.

  • 09:47 IST

    Oil posts best week since 2016


    Oil prices continued to rise as tensions between the U.S. and Iran lingered after the latter shot down an American surveillance drone.

    • 09:47 IST:
    Oil prices continued to rise as tensions between the U.S. and Iran lingered after the latter shot down an American surveillance drone.

  • 09:45 IST

    RBI Deputy Governor quits six months before his term ends


    Viral Acharya who had made a fervent pitch for autonomy for the regulator, has reportedly quit six months before the scheduled end of his term.


    • 09:45 IST:
    Viral Acharya who had made a fervent pitch for autonomy for the regulator, has reportedly quit six months before the scheduled end of his term.


  • 09:41 IST

    Market Update

    Sensex is trading at 39,265, up by 70 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,746 level, with a gain of 22 points.

    • 09:41 IST: Sensex is trading at 39,265, up by 70 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,746 level, with a gain of 22 points.

  • 09:38 IST

    Opening Bell

    Sensex opened up at 39,282, up by 87 points, and Nifty ended at 11,749 level, with a gain of 25 points.

    • 09:38 IST: Sensex opened up at 39,282, up by 87 points, and Nifty ended at 11,749 level, with a gain of 25 points.

Tags: Sensex | Nifty | NSE | BSE | Share market | LIVE | stock