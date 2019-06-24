Sensex Today: Sensex closes 71 points down, Nifty at 11,699; Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto Corp worst performers

15:53 IST Closing Session Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, closed on bearish territory Monday, backed by weak cues from other Asian markets and rising crude prices. The NSE Nifty50 index closed at 11,699, by a loss of 24 points, while the 30 share BSE Sensex ended down by 71 points at 39,122.

15:53 IST: Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, closed on bearish territory Monday, backed by weak cues from other Asian markets and rising crude prices. The NSE Nifty50 index closed at 11,699, by a loss of 24 points, while the 30 share BSE Sensex ended down by 71 points at 39,122.

15:48 IST Sector update Sectorally, most fall was seen in Energy index, down by 1.27%, followed by 1% fall in Metal. Other sectors declining by the closing bell were Auto, Realty and private banks.



15:48 IST: Sectorally, most fall was seen in Energy index, down by 1.27%, followed by 1% fall in Metal. Other sectors declining by the closing bell were Auto, Realty and private banks.



15:43 IST Market update The NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 11,699, by a loss of 24 points, while the 30 share BSE Sensex was down 71 points at 39,122.





15:43 IST: The NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 11,699, by a loss of 24 points, while the 30 share BSE Sensex was down 71 points at 39,122.





14:43 IST Glenmark Pharmaceuticals falls 7% Share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 8.19 % to hit a 52-week low of Rs 459, on the BSE, after US health regulator USFDA cited deficiencies regarding the new drug application for Ryaltris and issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the drug maker. As per the filing, "The CRL cites deficiencies in the Drug Master File (DMF) for Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride [665 mcg] and mometasone furoate [25 mcg]), Nasal Spray, pertaining to one of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and in the manufacturing facilities. GThe pharma giant replied to the observation saying,"We feel confident that we should be able to resolve these issues within the next 6 to 9 months and shall continue to pursue regulatory approval for Ryaltris and work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps."

14:43 IST: Share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 8.19 % to hit a 52-week low of Rs 459, on the BSE, after US health regulator USFDA cited deficiencies regarding the new drug application for Ryaltris and issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the drug maker. As per the filing, "The CRL cites deficiencies in the Drug Master File (DMF) for Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride [665 mcg] and mometasone furoate [25 mcg]), Nasal Spray, pertaining to one of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and in the manufacturing facilities. GThe pharma giant replied to the observation saying,"We feel confident that we should be able to resolve these issues within the next 6 to 9 months and shall continue to pursue regulatory approval for Ryaltris and work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps."

14:29 IST Bandhan Bank stock surges 3%



Share price of Bandhan Bank surged 3 % to day's high as the bank received approval from (NCLT) for the merger with the housing finance company, GRUH Finance.



Following the news, shares of Bandhan Bank touched an intraday high of Rs 546.60 today, at a gain of 3% over the last close of Rs 530.90. The share trades above 150, 200 day moving average, but below its 30 and 50-day SMA.



The private bank announced in the regulatory filing on June 21, quoting," the board of directors of Bandhan Bank Limited (Transferee Company) approved the scheme of amalgamation of GRUH Finance Limited (Transferor) into and with the Transferee Company under Sections of Companies Act, 2013".

14:29 IST:



Share price of Bandhan Bank surged 3 % to day's high as the bank received approval from (NCLT) for the merger with the housing finance company, GRUH Finance.



Following the news, shares of Bandhan Bank touched an intraday high of Rs 546.60 today, at a gain of 3% over the last close of Rs 530.90. The share trades above 150, 200 day moving average, but below its 30 and 50-day SMA.



The private bank announced in the regulatory filing on June 21, quoting," the board of directors of Bandhan Bank Limited (Transferee Company) approved the scheme of amalgamation of GRUH Finance Limited (Transferor) into and with the Transferee Company under Sections of Companies Act, 2013".

14:00 IST Gainers/Losers Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, TCS, NTPC, SBI, ITC, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys, rising up to 1.35 per cent.



While, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and RIL shed up to 2.31 per cent.

14:00 IST: Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, TCS, NTPC, SBI, ITC, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys, rising up to 1.35 per cent.



While, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and RIL shed up to 2.31 per cent.

13:33 IST RITES approves bonus issue



RITES board has approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4 issue, i.e. 1 bonus shares fr every 4 shares held by equity shareholders.

13:33 IST:



RITES board has approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4 issue, i.e. 1 bonus shares fr every 4 shares held by equity shareholders.

13:16 IST Market Update Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, after opening marginally higher in Monday, turned negative and currently trade flat with negative bias, backed by strong selling interest in auto, metal and realty stocks.

Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, after opening marginally higher in Monday, turned negative and currently trade flat with negative bias, backed by strong selling interest in auto, metal and realty stocks.

Sensex is trading at 39,160, down by 34 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,718 level, with a loss of 5 points.

13:16 IST: Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, after opening marginally higher in Monday, turned negative and currently trade flat with negative bias, backed by strong selling interest in auto, metal and realty stocks.

Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, after opening marginally higher in Monday, turned negative and currently trade flat with negative bias, backed by strong selling interest in auto, metal and realty stocks.

Sensex is trading at 39,160, down by 34 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,718 level, with a loss of 5 points.

12:30 IST Auto industry shares on decline after NITI Aayog's directive Government think tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has given the automaker industry a deadline of two weeks to come up with a plan to switch to electric vehicles (EVs). Following the news, share price of two and three wheeler auto-makers where on a decline in today's trade due to heavy selling pressure. On NSE, Nifty auto index was declining the most, at 0.58% , with most falls seen in majorÂ TVS Motors, declining over 3%, followed by other automakers company shares namely Eicher Motors, Bajaj Motors, Hero Moto Corp, each declining over 1.50%. Share price of Tata Motors, Maruti and Ashok Leyland, were trading with minor declines.In auto parts and Equipment industry segment, Motherson Sumi Systems stock slipped over 3%, Exide industries declined over 1%, followed by Amar Raja Batteries at 0.40% decline. Had a vibrant discussion with industry @NITIAayog on the path towards #ElectricMobility revolution in India.India is in the saddle to be a driver of global #EV transformation. All agreed that #EVs are the #FutureOfMobility@RajivKumar1 , Secy MORTH, Secy DHI led the discussions pic.twitter.com/RkYFBTMJ1M — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) June 21, 2019

12:30 IST: Government think tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has given the automaker industry a deadline of two weeks to come up with a plan to switch to electric vehicles (EVs). Following the news, share price of two and three wheeler auto-makers where on a decline in today's trade due to heavy selling pressure. On NSE, Nifty auto index was declining the most, at 0.58% , with most falls seen in majorÂ TVS Motors, declining over 3%, followed by other automakers company shares namely Eicher Motors, Bajaj Motors, Hero Moto Corp, each declining over 1.50%. Share price of Tata Motors, Maruti and Ashok Leyland, were trading with minor declines.In auto parts and Equipment industry segment, Motherson Sumi Systems stock slipped over 3%, Exide industries declined over 1%, followed by Amar Raja Batteries at 0.40% decline. Had a vibrant discussion with industry @NITIAayog on the path towards #ElectricMobility revolution in India.India is in the saddle to be a driver of global #EV transformation. All agreed that #EVs are the #FutureOfMobility@RajivKumar1 , Secy MORTH, Secy DHI led the discussions pic.twitter.com/RkYFBTMJ1M — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) June 21, 2019

12:01 IST Additional Sanctions On Iran by US





"We're moving forward with additional sanctions on Iran," the president said, speaking to reporters Saturday outside the White House.





"We're not going to have Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump further added.



The tensions in the Middle East saw the price of oil rise in early trade on Monday, with a barrel of Brent crude up 0.6% to $65.58, near Friday's three-week high of $65.76.



This comes after Trump aborted a military strike following the downing of a US spy drone last week.



On the contrary, globally the stock markets were trading subdued, that was already trading cautiously due to China-US trade tensions.



Iran cannot have Nuclear Weapons! Under the terrible Obama plan, they would have been on their way to Nuclear in a short number of years, and existing verification is not acceptable. We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday. I look forward to the day that..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019







12:01 IST:





"We're moving forward with additional sanctions on Iran," the president said, speaking to reporters Saturday outside the White House.





"We're not going to have Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump further added.



The tensions in the Middle East saw the price of oil rise in early trade on Monday, with a barrel of Brent crude up 0.6% to $65.58, near Friday's three-week high of $65.76.



This comes after Trump aborted a military strike following the downing of a US spy drone last week.



On the contrary, globally the stock markets were trading subdued, that was already trading cautiously due to China-US trade tensions.



Iran cannot have Nuclear Weapons! Under the terrible Obama plan, they would have been on their way to Nuclear in a short number of years, and existing verification is not acceptable. We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday. I look forward to the day that..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019







11:50 IST Jet Airways rises after CIRP process initiation Insolvency proceedings have been initiated against debt-ridden Jet Airways, company said in a regulatory filing, in which the creditors of the debt-burdened airline, are called by the bench to submit their claims with proof.



"Pursuant to an order dated June 20, 2019 of NCLT Mumbai Bench, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) has been initiated for Jet Airways (India) as per the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.



Jet Airways share price is among the top gainer on BSE, and has been gained over 100% in the last 3 days.



The share price rose 10.42% to intraday high of Rs 80 today. Although in the pre opening session, the stock had also touched inraday low of Rs 58.25, at a loss of almost 20%.