Sensex Today: Sensex closes 71 points down, Nifty at 11,699; Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto Corp worst performers

Share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 8.19 % to hit a 52-week low of Rs 459, on the BSE, after US health regulator USFDA cited deficiencies regarding the new drug application for Ryaltris and issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the drug maker. As per the filing, "The CRL cites deficiencies in the Drug Master File (DMF) for Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride [665 mcg] and mometasone furoate [25 mcg]), Nasal Spray, pertaining to one of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and in the manufacturing facilities. GThe pharma giant replied to the observation saying,"We feel confident that we should be able to resolve these issues within the next 6 to 9 months and shall continue to pursue regulatory approval for Ryaltris and work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps."
Share price of Bandhan Bank surged 3 % to day's high as the bank received approval from (NCLT) for the merger with the housing finance company, GRUH Finance.
Following the news, shares of Bandhan Bank touched an intraday high of Rs 546.60 today, at a gain of 3% over the last close of Rs 530.90. The share trades above 150, 200 day moving average, but below its 30 and 50-day SMA.
The private bank announced in the regulatory filing on June 21, quoting," the board of directors of Bandhan Bank Limited (Transferee Company) approved the scheme of amalgamation of GRUH Finance Limited (Transferor) into and with the Transferee Company under Sections of Companies Act, 2013".
14:29 IST:
Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty, after opening marginally higher in Monday, turned negative and currently trade flat with negative bias, backed by strong selling interest in auto, metal and realty stocks.
Sensex is trading at 39,160, down by 34 points, and Nifty is trading at at 11,718 level, with a loss of 5 points.
13:16 IST:
Auto industry shares on decline after NITI Aayog's directive
Government think tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has given the automaker industry a deadline of two weeks to come up with a plan to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).
Following the news, share price of two and three wheeler auto-makers where on a decline in today's trade due to heavy selling pressure.
On NSE, Nifty auto index was declining the most, at 0.58% , with most falls seen in majorÂ TVS Motors, declining over 3%, followed by other automakers company shares namely Eicher Motors, Bajaj Motors, Hero Moto Corp, each declining over 1.50%.
Share price of Tata Motors, Maruti and Ashok Leyland, were trading with minor declines.In auto parts and Equipment industry segment, Motherson Sumi Systems stock slipped over 3%, Exide industries declined over 1%, followed by Amar Raja Batteries at 0.40% decline.
"We're moving forward with additional sanctions on Iran," the president said, speaking to reporters Saturday outside the White House.
"We're not going to have Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump further added.
The tensions in the Middle East saw the price of oil rise in early trade on Monday, with a barrel of Brent crude up 0.6% to $65.58, near Friday's three-week high of $65.76.
This comes after Trump aborted a military strike following the downing of a US spy drone last week.
On the contrary, globally the stock markets were trading subdued, that was already trading cautiously due to China-US trade tensions.
Iran cannot have Nuclear Weapons! Under the terrible Obama plan, they would have been on their way to Nuclear in a short number of years, and existing verification is not acceptable. We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday. I look forward to the day that.....
Insolvency proceedings have been initiated against debt-ridden Jet Airways, company said in a regulatory filing, in which the creditors of the debt-burdened airline, are called by the bench to submit their claims with proof.
"Pursuant to an order dated June 20, 2019 of NCLT Mumbai Bench, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) has been initiated for Jet Airways (India) as per the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.
Jet Airways share price is among the top gainer on BSE, and has been gained over 100% in the last 3 days.
The share price rose 10.42% to intraday high of Rs 80 today. Although in the pre opening session, the stock had also touched inraday low of Rs 58.25, at a loss of almost 20%.
As per media reports, Suzlon Ltd has told its lenders that Canadian investor Brookfield is keen to acquire a majority stake in it. Following this, Suzlon stock price rose more than 14% intraday to Rs 5.09 on BSE.
Suzlon has offered a one-time settlement proposal to its lenders so as t help company settle its loans if the lenders were to give a waiver.
Overall, the renewable energy company, Suzlon has net term debt, including FCCB, of Rs 7,761 crore, and working capital debt of Rs 3,380 crore.
In the past, the firm has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to lenders, as well as making payments to certain overdue creditors.
11:08 IST:
Over 8% equity exchanged hands on BSE and NSE in Emami in early trade via block deal route.Following the news, Emami shares fell 6.6 percent after media reports suggested that Emami's promoter may have sold more stake, after diluting 10% in last quarter. Emami's promoters had also sold 10 percent stake in the last quarter.
Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 730.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 445.75 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Monday morning, while US futures edged higher, as investors monitor geopolitical risks and plans for the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping. SGX Nifty trades up 0.15% at 11,771.
