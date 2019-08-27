Sensex Today: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty above 11,105 mark; CG Power gains over 4%

Alphalogic Techsys IPO: Bidding for India's first start-up issue in progress
By the closing bell on Tuesday, Sensex traded 185 points higher at 37,678 points and Nifty50 ended at 11,115, at a rise of 55 points over the last close.
CG Power stock rose in the afternoon trade over 4% after the company through a regulatory filing, laid out detailed steps being taken to improve transparency & governance and said that it is deciding working capital allocation at India & at the international level.
The stock has gained after 5 days of consecutive fall. The stock earlier in the day's tarde had touched a new 52 Week low of Rs 8.25 on BSE.
The Company through various steps over a investor's presentation , higlightened steps in regards to improving transparency, governance and streamlining corporate structure, addressing liquidity challenges, monetization of non core assets and fund-raising avenues, improving operational efficiencies and strategic review of international operations.
Maruti Suzuki cuts 3,000 contract jobs, stock trading 0.70% or 43.90 points higher at 6,297 level.
HDFC Asset Management Company trades over 6 percent higher in afternoon session. The stock rose 7.5% higher intra day to Rs 2,410.95 hitting a fresh 52-week high on BSE.
Dewan Housing Finance share price trading 7.45% higher at Rs 49.10 on BSE. Stock rose 11.17% intra day to Rs 50.75. DHFL share price has gained 23% in the last three days.
The rupee appreciated by 32 paise to 71.70 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid revival of US-China trade talk hopes and gains in domestic equity market. In afternoon trade, the Indian currency stood at 71.74 level to the dollar.
Alphalogic Techsys has become country's first start-up to launch an initial public offer (IPO). The Rs 6.18-crore IPO of the Pune-based boutique software consulting firm which began yesterday has an issue price/bid price of Rs 84 per share with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares.
Auto stocks lead gains on BSE. BSE auto index trading 353 points higher to 16,145 points.
"This rally has further legs to unfold and immediately, we expect it to get extended towards 11,150 – 11,250 levels," Angel Broking said in a research note.
"Markets may now consolidate and choose to look at what the government will do with the money," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities. "It is essential to see where this money will go and which pockets will benefit, given the state of the economy."
Market breadth was positive with 1467 stocks rising compared to 619 falling on BSE.
Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 were trading in the green. Tata Motors (6.70%), YES Bank (3.50%) and Tata Steel (3.26%) were the top Sensex gainers.
BHEL share price rose in early trade today after the engineering and manufacturing firm said it won two orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for emission control equipment for thermal power plants from NTPC. Additionally, HSBC upgraded BHEL share to buy with a target price of Rs 60. BHEL share hit an intra day high of Rs 55 rising up to 10.11% on BSE.
Asian equities are trading largely higher. China's Shanghai index currently trades at the high point of the day while Hang Seng index of Hong Kong has erased early gains, turning negative after notching an intra-day high of 25,765. Japan's Nikkei trades up over 250 points.
Wall Street too traded with strong gains yesterday after US President Donald Trump said China & The United States of America are 'getting back to the table' for trade talks.
On the Singapore exchange, SGX Nifty traded at levels around 11,100 against the Nifty August Fut's 11,054, indicating a green opening on Dalal Street.
Sensex on Tuesday opened at 37,658.48 against the last closing value of 37,494.12 and Nifty started off the day in the opening session at 11,112 against the last closing 11,057 mark.
Rupee opens higher at 71.70 per US dollar against yesterday's close 72.02.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with a bonanza of Rs 1.76 lakh crore for the government. This was needed by the government as its finances were stretched. In fact, there was no room for any stimulus. Now Rs 68,000 crore was earlier factored in by the government as a dividend for 2018-19. There is an addition Rs 55,414 crore that is coming as dividend in the current year. In addition, there is Rs 52,637 crore, which is coming as an excess provision write back. The RBI will also give additional dividend for 2019-20.
PSB Recapitalisation, Infrastructure financing, Pump capital into nodal agencies, Reduce market borrowings, Junk Sovereign Bond issue are among the key areas where the excess surplus of money can likely be executed.
5 areas where RBI's Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus can be deployed
Sensex Today: Makets are expected to open bullish on back of strong domestic as well as global cues. Yesterday, market closed strongly positive post an array of measures implemented by the Indian Govt gave momentum to investor's trade. China and US welcoming back negotiation talks over trade on the table added into the global boost.
By the closing bell Monday, Sensex rose almost to 37,500 mark, closing at a gain of 790 points over the last closing of 36,701.16, while Nifty50 crossed 11,050 mark and ended the day's trade at 11,057, advancing 208 points against the previous close of 10,829.
