Sensex Today: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty above 11,105 mark; CG Power gains over 4%

15:39 IST Closing Bell By the closing bell on Tuesday, Sensex traded 185 points higher at 37,678 points and Nifty50 ended at 11,115, at a rise of 55 points over the last close.





15:28 IST CG Power gains over 4%



CG Power stock rose in the afternoon trade over 4% after the company through a regulatory filing, laid out detailed steps being taken to improve transparency & governance and said that it is deciding working capital allocation at India & at the international level.



The stock has gained after 5 days of consecutive fall. The stock earlier in the day's tarde had touched a new 52 Week low of Rs 8.25 on BSE.



The Company through various steps over a investor's presentation , higlightened steps in regards to improving transparency, governance and streamlining corporate structure, addressing liquidity challenges, monetization of non core assets and fund-raising avenues, improving operational efficiencies and strategic review of international operations.

14:25 IST Maruti Suzuki cuts 3,000 contract jobs Maruti Suzuki cuts 3,000 contract jobs, stock trading 0.70% or 43.90 points higher at 6,297 level.

14:13 IST HDFC AMC share price hits fresh 52-week high HDFC Asset Management Company trades over 6 percent higher in afternoon session. The stock rose 7.5% higher intra day to Rs 2,410.95 hitting a fresh 52-week high on BSE.

13:56 IST DHFL share price rises over 11% intra day Dewan Housing Finance share price trading 7.45% higher at Rs 49.10 on BSE. Stock rose 11.17% intra day to Rs 50.75. DHFL share price has gained 23% in the last three days.

12:59 IST Rupee trading higher The rupee appreciated by 32 paise to 71.70 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid revival of US-China trade talk hopes and gains in domestic equity market. In afternoon trade, the Indian currency stood at 71.74 level to the dollar.

12:55 IST Alphalogic Techsys IPO: Bidding for India's first start-up issue in progress Alphalogic Techsys has become country's first start-up to launch an initial public offer (IPO). The Rs 6.18-crore IPO of the Pune-based boutique software consulting firm which began yesterday has an issue price/bid price of Rs 84 per share with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares.





12:51 IST Auto stocks lead gains Auto stocks lead gains on BSE. BSE auto index trading 353 points higher to 16,145 points.

11:40 IST Outlook for Nifty "This rally has further legs to unfold and immediately, we expect it to get extended towards 11,150 – 11,250 levels," Angel Broking said in a research note.

11:31 IST Expert quote "Markets may now consolidate and choose to look at what the government will do with the money," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities. "It is essential to see where this money will go and which pockets will benefit, given the state of the economy."

