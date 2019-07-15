Sensex Today: Sensex ends 160 points up, Nifty at 11,588; Sun Pharma gains over 3%

15:51 IST Closing Session Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded bullish on Monday and closed on the green by the end of today's trading session. Sensex closed up by 160 points to 38,896 and Nifty at 11,588, registering a gain of 35 points.

15:44 IST WPI data The official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of June,2019 rose by 0.2% to 121.5 (provisional) from 121.2 (provisional) for the previous month.

15:43 IST Sun Pharma rises nearly 5% Shares of Sun Pharma rallied after the company submitted the press release to the exchanges relating to the launch of Ezallor Sprinkle (Rosuvastatin) in US. the stock price of Sun Pharma rose nearly 5% intraday to touch a high of Rs 427.65. The stock has gained over 14% in the consecutive rise of the last 5 days.

14:37 IST Infosys shares hit all time new high after posting strong Q1 earnings







Infosys shares today rallied nearly 7% to a new all time high in todayâs trade, registering the most gain in a yearâs period, after the company reported strong June quarter earnings on Friday and increased its revenue growth guidance for fiscal year 2020.





Infosys stock, with Rs 5 face value, formed a gap up chart pattern at the opening bell and opened with a gain of 4.80% to Rs 762.00 against the last closing price of Rs 727.10. Later, Infosys shares rose 6.8% to the day's high as well as a new 52 week and an all time high of Rs 777.





Besides that, the Infosys shares have risen 8.37% in the last 4 days, 10 % in one month's period and over 18% Year-To-Date.

13:29 IST Future Ent trades 13% lower after CFO arrest Future Enterprises Limited (FEL) announced to stock exchanges about the event of investigation matter on Mr. Dinesh Maheshwari, the Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (ORI) related to an enquiry for alleged amount of Rs 14.58 crore of custom duty evasion by usage of facility of duty free imports from Bangladesh under South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA).



"In exercise of the discretionary powers, the authorities arrested Mr. Dinesh Maheshwari on July 12, 2019 late Friday night, in this matter" the statement read.



Following the news the stock of Future Ent. opened at a loss of 13.09% to Rs 29.55 against th elast close of Rs 34, also its intraday low and trades today in a wide range of Rs 3.00. The stock is 0.55 points away from its 52-week low on BSE.

12:27 IST Equity indices turn red



Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty pared early gains to turn bearish with minor losses in the afternoon session. Sensex currently trades down by 21 points to 38,715 and Nifty trades at 11,537, at a loss of 15 points.





12:16 IST Allahabad Bank shares drops nearly 15% on reporting Rs 1,775 crore fraud by BPSL

Shares of Allahabad Bank declined nearly 15 % on Monday after the lender reported a fraud on Saturday of over Rs 1,774 crore by Bhushan Power and became the second Indian state-owned bank to report a major alleged fraud by bankrupt steelmaker.





In Monday's early trading session, Allahabad stock opened with a gap down pattern, registering a loss of 10.92% to Rs 42. Allahabad Bank stock later slipped 14.53% to an intraday low of Rs 40.30. Allahabad Bank script today moved below its 30 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving average. Allahabad Bank share price trend has fallen over 12 % in one week, 14 % in two week and around 1% in one month's period.

10:24 IST Infosys top gainer on BSE and NSE Infosys shares rose nearly 5 % in pre-open trade after the firm raised revenue forecast for the year on Friday and opened at Rs 762 to reach a rise of almost 6% to intrdaay high of Rs 770. Shares of Infosys are nearing record high after posting healthy Q1 earnings, at a gain of 5.67% to Rs 766.20, as the top gainer on BSE and NSE, and currently trades mere 0.97% away from 52 week high of Rs 773.65

10:05 IST Sector Update Sectorally, shares traded mixed. While there was buying pressure Auto, IT, Service sector and Pharma indices, major selling interest was in all the other indices, with PSU Bank falling over 1.50% and Metal posting over 1% fall, followed by minor losses in Realty, Infra, Energy, FMCG, Media and other banking indices.





10:01 IST Global Market Update Asian shares pared early losses and advanced on Monday. Japan and Hong Kong shares advanced, while equities in China were choppy in the wake of the Chinese data and South Korean shares traded mostly flat.



Dow jumped 240 points to all-time high as WallStreet ended record-breaking week on a high note.





