Sensex Today: Sensex ends 160 points up, Nifty at 11,588; Sun Pharma gains over 3%
BusinessToday.In | 15 July 2019
15:51 IST: Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded bullish on Monday and closed on the green by the end of today's trading session. Sensex closed up by 160 points to 38,896 and Nifty at 11,588, registering a gain of 35 points.
15:43 IST: Shares of Sun Pharma rallied after the company submitted the press release to the exchanges relating to the launch of Ezallor Sprinkle (Rosuvastatin) in US. the stock price of Sun Pharma rose nearly 5% intraday to touch a high of Rs 427.65. The stock has gained over 14% in the consecutive rise of the last 5 days.
Infosys shares hit all time new high after posting strong Q1 earnings
14:37 IST:
Infosys shares today rallied nearly 7% to a new all time high in todayâs trade, registering the most gain in a yearâs period, after the company reported strong June quarter earnings on Friday and increased its revenue growth guidance for fiscal year 2020.
Infosys stock, with Rs 5 face value, formed a gap up chart pattern at the opening bell and opened with a gain of 4.80% to Rs 762.00 against the last closing price of Rs 727.10. Later, Infosys shares rose 6.8% to the day's high as well as a new 52 week and an all time high of Rs 777.
Besides that, the Infosys shares have risen 8.37% in the last 4 days, 10 % in one month's period and over 18% Year-To-Date.
13:29 IST: Future Enterprises Limited (FEL) announced to stock exchanges about the event of investigation matter on Mr. Dinesh Maheshwari, the Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (ORI) related to an enquiry for alleged amount of Rs 14.58 crore of custom duty evasion by usage of facility of duty free imports from Bangladesh under South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA).
"In exercise of the discretionary powers, the authorities arrested Mr. Dinesh Maheshwari on July 12, 2019 late Friday night, in this matter" the statement read.
Following the news the stock of Future Ent. opened at a loss of 13.09% to Rs 29.55 against th elast close of Rs 34, also its intraday low and trades today in a wide range of Rs 3.00. The stock is 0.55 points away from its 52-week low on BSE.
12:27 IST:
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty pared early gains to turn bearish with minor losses in the afternoon session. Sensex currently trades down by 21 points to 38,715 and Nifty trades at 11,537, at a loss of 15 points.
Allahabad Bank shares drops nearly 15% on reporting Rs 1,775 crore fraud by BPSL
12:16 IST: Shares of Allahabad Bank declined nearly 15 % on Monday after the lender reported a fraud on Saturday of over Rs 1,774 crore by Bhushan Power and became the second Indian state-owned bank to report a major alleged fraud by bankrupt steelmaker.
In Monday's early trading session, Allahabad stock opened with a gap down pattern, registering a loss of 10.92% to Rs 42. Allahabad Bank stock later slipped 14.53% to an intraday low of Rs 40.30. Allahabad Bank script today moved below its 30 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving average. Allahabad Bank share price trend has fallen over 12 % in one week, 14 % in two week and around 1% in one month's period.
10:24 IST: Infosys shares rose nearly 5 % in pre-open trade after the firm raised revenue forecast for the year on Friday and opened at Rs 762 to reach a rise of almost 6% to intrdaay high of Rs 770. Shares of Infosys are nearing record high after posting healthy Q1 earnings, at a gain of 5.67% to Rs 766.20, as the top gainer on BSE and NSE, and currently trades mere 0.97% away from 52 week high of Rs 773.65
10:05 IST: Sectorally, shares traded mixed. While there was buying pressure Auto, IT, Service sector and Pharma indices, major selling interest was in all the other indices, with PSU Bank falling over 1.50% and Metal posting over 1% fall, followed by minor losses in Realty, Infra, Energy, FMCG, Media and other banking indices.
10:01 IST: Asian shares pared early losses and advanced on Monday. Japan and Hong Kong shares advanced, while equities in China were choppy in the wake of the Chinese data and South Korean shares traded mostly flat.
Dow jumped 240 points to all-time high as WallStreet ended record-breaking week on a high note.
09:56 IST: IT stocks lead market higher after Infosys raised FY20 revenue growth guidance. The tech major has up its FY20 growth guidance to 8.5-10%. Infosys is at a 4.84 % rise, while Tech Mahindra, and TCS are trading with minor gains over 0.45% each and Infibeam with 0.12% advance.
After PNB, Allahabad Bank reports fraud worth Rs 1665 cr by Bhushan Power & Steel
Allahabad Bank on Saturday became the second Indian state-owned bank to report a major alleged fraud by bankrupt steelmaker Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd this month, adding to concerns about a banking industry burdened with bad debts.
Shares of Allahabad Bank opened at a loss of 10.92% and fell 14.53% intraday to Rs 40.30. The stock has lost over 12% in the last four days.
09:44 IST: Oil traded near $60 a barrel after almost three-quarters of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output shut due to a storm. Although later U.S. crude fell 31 cents to $59.90 a barrel. Brent crude was off 22 cents at $66.50.
09:41 IST:
Shares in one of Indiaâs biggest home loan and property finance companies, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), fell sharply , almost 10 % on Monday after the lender reported dismal results and warned about its grim financial situation.
The share price of DHFL opened at a loss of 10% & fell to the lower circuit valued at Rs 61.65 from last closing of Rs 68.45. It currently trades 2.68% away from 52 low of Rs 60.
The DHFL stock has been losing for the last 2 days and has fallen 13.47% in the period. There are onlly sellers and no bidders on the stock. A total of 0.52 lakh and 5 lakh shares are currently trading on BSE and NSE respectively.
One of India's biggest housing finance companies, Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL), warned on Saturday that its financial situation was so grim that it may not survive. The company said it was "undergoing substantial financial stress" and its ability to raise funds was "substantially impaired and the business has been brought to a standstill with there being minimal/virtually no disbursements."
09:04 IST: The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling of Rs 850.11 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have flushed outof Rs 940.12 crore Friday.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower ahead of nationsâ key macroeconomic data releases scheduled today amid mixed global cues. Sensex traded 86 points lower at 38,736 by the closing session of Friday and Nifty50 ended at 11,552, at a loss of 30 points.