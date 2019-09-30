Sensex Today: Sensex ends 155 points lower, Nifty at 11,477 mark; Cipla hits 52-week low

16:05 IST Closing session Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on bearish grounds on Monday, backed by subdued global cues. The Sensex ended 155 points lower at 38,667 level and the Nifty closed 35 points lower at 11,477.



Sectorally, while gains in FMCG, IT, CPSE, energy and infra indices helped capping losses, banking, media and financial services deagged the broader indices further down.













16:00 IST Currency market viewpoint Quoting on the currency market today, Rahul Gupta, Currency Research Head, Emkay Global Financial Services Limited commented,“During early trades, rupee surged to 8-week high of 70.36, however, the gains got capped by RBI intervention. Also, globally risk appetite has plunged US-China trade concerns continue to linger. There is a possibility that US may curb investments in China. Thus, as we near Oct 10, any developments on US-China trade front will keep rupee under pressure.



He added,"Technically, the RSI indicator is showing USD/INR to be in an over sold zone, so we expect prices to move towards 71.50 in the coming days. This week we have RBI policy and ahead of that rupee will remain on edge, we expect RBI to cut rates by 25 bps.”

16:00 IST Expert comment on Monday's trade Commeting to Monday's trading session Vinod Nair, Head of Research with Geojit Financial Services said,"Having factored the kneejerk benefit from corporate rate cut, market is consolidating based on setbacks in weakening financial & economic progress. We feel that 11,100 to 11,300 will be a strong support for Nifty50 in the near to medium-term, which can develop going forward based on sustainability of post festival demand."





15:54 IST Market viewpoint: Expert Opinion Commenting to today's market trend, Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said,“Strong selling in banks, NBFC and metals dragged the indices down in Monday’s trade. Selling in Indiabulls Housing Finance further weighed on market sentiment as it may have good exposure with banks".







15:43 IST IRCTC IPO subscribed 60% on Day 1





The Rs 645-crore initial public offer (IPO) of IRCTC has done exceptionally well on bidding day 1, by receiving bids for 60% of the total issue by the afternoon session on September 30. Bids received amounts to 1.201 cr shares as of 1500 IST, out of 2.016 cr shares representing 60% of the total issue size, data available on the exchange bbourses showed.



The IRCTC IPO is the largest of all four entities offered by the Indian Railways after RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam and Ircon and has turned out to be most-watched share sale by prospective investors in recent times.





15:43 IST Market Wrap: expert opinion (Techincal) Support level given of Nifty is between 11,400-11,200 and for Resistance is around 11,700-12,000 mark, as per Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst with Indiabulls Ventures Ltd. Commenting on the market outlook today, Amit said," Nifty yet again bounced back sharply from our mentioned support of 11,400. Near term, traders should look to remain long on the index with a stop below 11,400. Till th8is support is protected on the downside expect the index to consolidate between 11,400-11,700 as mentioned earlier. Index is witnessing a phase of consolidation of its recent near-vertical up-move. Undertone continues to remain bullish overall. Above 11,700 index is likely to head towards 12,000 zone."

14:14 IST Cipla hits 52-week low after USFDA inspection Cipla share price has fallen 4.88% to hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 418 on the BSE, after Cipla's manufacturing facility in Goa was inspected by US FDA.



"United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a CGMP inspection at our Goa manufacturing facility from September 16-27,2019," company's filing sid.



The regulatory statement further said,"The inspection ended with 12 observations, none of which are related to data integrity. The company will respond to the agency within the stipulated timeline."

14:02 IST Reliance Capital 12% lower







Reliance Capital announced on Septmber 28, that it has pledged on 11.53% shareholding in Reliance Nippon life Asset Management.



In a seperate filing, the company today announced that it has made interest and principal repayments of Rs 72.65 crore on Friday, September 27 and Monday, September 30 on a range of instruments including non-convertible debentures, term loans and inter corporate deposits.



In other news, Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group's chairman Anil Ambani declared today thet Reliance Capital would no longer be in any lending business.



“As a part of transformation process, Reliance Capital has decided it will not be in any of the lending businesses,” Ambani told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.



Shares of Reliance Capital has fallen over 13.57% to intraday low of Rs 24.2. With the openig bell, the stock also made a intarday high of Rs 28.65, rising 2.32% against its previous close.

12:37 IST Indiabulls Housing Finance share price falls 38% The share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance crashed nearly 38% intraday to hit a fresh 52-week low on Monday's trading session after Lakshmi Vilas Bank was placed under the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action plan. This further places their prolonged merger in jeopardy.



With a gap-down chart pattern, IBHFL stock opened today with a loss of 6.79% to Rs 363, also its day's high. Later, IndiaBulls Housing Finance stock crashed 37.8% and touched an intraday low as well as a new 52-week low of Rs 240.10, against the last closing price of Rs 389.45 on the BSE. Therefore the IBHFL stock trades in a wide range of Rs 122.2 today. The share has fallen nearly 30% in the last 5 sessions.



In other news, Delhi High Court (HC) issued a notice in a plea for probe into financial irregularities by Indiabulls Housing Finance. Delhi HC has also sought a response from Centre and the RBI on the plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged illegalities, siphoning of funds and violations committed by the promoters of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL).





11:57 IST YES bank declines 13% intraday on annoucement of raising capital

Shares of YES Bank declined nearly 14% intraday on Monday, despite the private lendor announcing it has received acknowledgment from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to go ahead with the proposed increase in its authorized share capital.









"Further to our communication dated September 25, 2019 on the captioned subject, the Bank is

pleased to inform you that it has received acknowledgment from the Reserve Bank of India to

go ahead with the proposed increase in its authorized share capital," the exchange filing read.



The private lender will seek necessary shareholders' consent and proceed expeditiously with its capital raise, the filing added.



YES Bank stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 11.41%



"The Bank shall now seek necessary shareholders' consent and proceed expeditiously with its capital raise," the filing said.