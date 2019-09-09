Sensex Today: Sensex ends 163 points higher, Nifty at 11,003; Quess Corp jumps 6%

16:24 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Equity market indices closed on a positive note for the fourth staright session on Monday, amid positive Asian cues, with Sensex trading over 37,000 mark and Nifty50 at 11,000 level. Sensex ended Monday's trade at 37,145, registering a rise of 163 points and Nifty50 closed 56 points higher at 11,003.





16:24 IST: Sensex Today: Equity market indices closed on a positive note for the fourth staright session on Monday, amid positive Asian cues, with Sensex trading over 37,000 mark and Nifty50 at 11,000 level. Sensex ended Monday's trade at 37,145, registering a rise of 163 points and Nifty50 closed 56 points higher at 11,003.





16:15 IST: Eveready Industries share price fell in early trade today after a report said Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway-owned Duracell Inc is set to buy the BM Khaitan's firm's battery and flashlight business in a slump sale for Rs 1,600-1,700 crore. Eveready Industries share price hit lower circuit of 5% to Rs 70.50 compared to the previous close of Rs 74.20 on BSE in early trade. The share of battery maker opened with a gain of 2.76% at Rs 77.90 but fell into the red after five minutes of trade.



Eveready Industries share price hits lower circuit of 5% amid report Duracell set to buy battery, flashlight business

14:13 IST CCI clears acquisition of stake in Quess Corp by Amazon





Shares of Quess Corp rallied 6.08% intraday to Rs 479.95 on BSE, after CCI said it has approved acquisition of 0.51% of the equity share capital of Quess Corp Limited by Amazon.com NV Investment Holding LLC.



"The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of a minority non-controlling investment by the acquirer, undertaken solely as an investment in the ordinary course of its business," according to a combination notice filed with the CCI.



@CCI_India approves acquisition of 0.51% of the equity share capital of Quess Corp Limited by https://t.co/vUAP6KDWu3 NV Investment Holding LLC — CCI (@CCI_India) September 9, 2019

14:13 IST:





Shares of Quess Corp rallied 6.08% intraday to Rs 479.95 on BSE, after CCI said it has approved acquisition of 0.51% of the equity share capital of Quess Corp Limited by Amazon.com NV Investment Holding LLC.



"The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of a minority non-controlling investment by the acquirer, undertaken solely as an investment in the ordinary course of its business," according to a combination notice filed with the CCI.



@CCI_India approves acquisition of 0.51% of the equity share capital of Quess Corp Limited by https://t.co/vUAP6KDWu3 NV Investment Holding LLC — CCI (@CCI_India) September 9, 2019

14:07 IST Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to enable digital transformation for JG Summit Holdings







Infosys in collaboration with Microsoft, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings, Inc headquartered in Manila, Philippines. As technology services partner, Infosys will help formulate and execute the digital transformation strategy for JG Summit.



"The collaboration between Microsoft and Infosys will offer JG Summit seamless implementation and migration to Microsoft Azure cloud platform, to develop an agile and robust digital infrastructure for its business processes," the IT firm said in the regulatory filing.

14:07 IST:







Infosys in collaboration with Microsoft, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings, Inc headquartered in Manila, Philippines. As technology services partner, Infosys will help formulate and execute the digital transformation strategy for JG Summit.



"The collaboration between Microsoft and Infosys will offer JG Summit seamless implementation and migration to Microsoft Azure cloud platform, to develop an agile and robust digital infrastructure for its business processes," the IT firm said in the regulatory filing.

13:56 IST Bank of Maharashtra reduces MCLR







Bank of Maharashtra announced it its latest filing that the bank has reduced MCLR effective from September 7, 2019, in terms of RBI Guidelines.

13:56 IST:







Bank of Maharashtra announced it its latest filing that the bank has reduced MCLR effective from September 7, 2019, in terms of RBI Guidelines.

13:41 IST L&T Tech wins new electrification project from European automobile OEM

Shares of L&T Technology Services rose 1% intraday to Rs 1641.50, after the tech giant announced it has won new electrification project from European automobile OEM.





The company announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by a European automotive manufacturer for its electric Powertrain (ePowertrain) practice. "LTTS will be responsible for the functional qualification of the ePowertrain ECUs (Electronics Control Unit)," the company said in its regulatory filing today.





On this developement, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Business Officer of Europe at L&T Technology Services commented, “LTTS assists global automotive companies in their transition towards electric cars and sustainable mobility. Our team has developed cutting edge electric and hybrid solutions that can help the world’s leading OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers drive mobility into the future. LTTS’s HIL capabilities add advanced functionality to shorten the overall development cycle while increasing the stability and reliability of the plant,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Business Officer of Europe at L&T Technology Services.

13:41 IST:

Shares of L&T Technology Services rose 1% intraday to Rs 1641.50, after the tech giant announced it has won new electrification project from European automobile OEM.





The company announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by a European automotive manufacturer for its electric Powertrain (ePowertrain) practice. "LTTS will be responsible for the functional qualification of the ePowertrain ECUs (Electronics Control Unit)," the company said in its regulatory filing today.





On this developement, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Business Officer of Europe at L&T Technology Services commented, “LTTS assists global automotive companies in their transition towards electric cars and sustainable mobility. Our team has developed cutting edge electric and hybrid solutions that can help the world’s leading OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers drive mobility into the future. LTTS’s HIL capabilities add advanced functionality to shorten the overall development cycle while increasing the stability and reliability of the plant,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Business Officer of Europe at L&T Technology Services.

13:28 IST Sectors Update Other than IT, every sector is declining at the rate of 0.62%. All the indices are trading in the green, with most advances registered in Banking, FMCG, media and financial services' sector.

13:28 IST: Other than IT, every sector is declining at the rate of 0.62%. All the indices are trading in the green, with most advances registered in Banking, FMCG, media and financial services' sector.

13:21 IST Market update Sensex Today: Equity market indices extended gains in afternoon session Monday, amid positive Asian cues, with Sensex trading over 37,000 mark and Nifty50 at 11,000 level. Currently, Sensex is trading 222 points higher at 37,203 and Nifty50 is trading 70 points higher at 11,016 mark.

13:21 IST: Sensex Today: Equity market indices extended gains in afternoon session Monday, amid positive Asian cues, with Sensex trading over 37,000 mark and Nifty50 at 11,000 level. Currently, Sensex is trading 222 points higher at 37,203 and Nifty50 is trading 70 points higher at 11,016 mark.

13:08 IST India's passenger vehicle and car sales record steepest fall ever in August India's monthly passenger vehicle and car sales recorded their steepest fall ever in August, according to data released by an industry body on Monday, highlighting the continued slowdown in the sector amid assurances by the government for revival. Passenger vehicle sales plunged 31.57% year-on-year to 196,524 units in August, falling for the 10th straight month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed, while passenger car sales fell 41.09% to 115,957 units. This is the worst-ever fall for both the categories since SIAM started recording the data in 1997-98. India's monthly passenger vehicle sales record steepest-ever drop in August





13:08 IST: India's monthly passenger vehicle and car sales recorded their steepest fall ever in August, according to data released by an industry body on Monday, highlighting the continued slowdown in the sector amid assurances by the government for revival. Passenger vehicle sales plunged 31.57% year-on-year to 196,524 units in August, falling for the 10th straight month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed, while passenger car sales fell 41.09% to 115,957 units. This is the worst-ever fall for both the categories since SIAM started recording the data in 1997-98. India's monthly passenger vehicle sales record steepest-ever drop in August





12:58 IST DHFL shares surge 10% intraday Despite DHFL defaulting on Rs 20.24 crore worth of interest payments on NCDs, as per its latest regualtory filing, the share price of the housing finance company rose 10% intraday to Rs 51.30 on BSE, reacting to the news reports that DHFL has paid the entire pending amount to DSP Mutual Fund. DSP MF had an exposure of Rs 150 cr to DHFL's commercial papers (CP).



Initially, the stock fell over 2% intrday low to Rs 45.50 on BSE, although, later rose 10% intraday to Rs 51.30 on BSE.















12:58 IST: Despite DHFL defaulting on Rs 20.24 crore worth of interest payments on NCDs, as per its latest regualtory filing, the share price of the housing finance company rose 10% intraday to Rs 51.30 on BSE, reacting to the news reports that DHFL has paid the entire pending amount to DSP Mutual Fund. DSP MF had an exposure of Rs 150 cr to DHFL's commercial papers (CP).



Initially, the stock fell over 2% intrday low to Rs 45.50 on BSE, although, later rose 10% intraday to Rs 51.30 on BSE.













