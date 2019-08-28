Sensex Today: Sensex ends 189 points lower, Nifty at 11,046; YES Bank falls nearly 10%

10:06 IST Gold neared Rs 40,000 per 10 gm mark again on Wednesday Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 300 to near the Rs 40,000 per 10 gm mark yet again. The yellow metal was at Rs 39,970 per 10 gm, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Gold had touched a little over Rs 40,000 earlier this week. The international spot gold prices traded above $1540 while the MCX Gold Oct futures made a high at Rs. 39,390 after opening at Rs 39,044. The MCX Gold Oct 2019 Futures had closed yesterday at Rs 39,167. Gold prices have been hitting fresh highs since its uptrend rally from August 20 onwards. Additionally, a weaker rupee against the US dollar also helped to support the precious metal's rally with investors focussing more on safer assets.



Gold nears Rs 40,000 on the weaker rupee; silver surges Rs 2,110

10:06 IST: Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 300 to near the Rs 40,000 per 10 gm mark yet again. The yellow metal was at Rs 39,970 per 10 gm, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Gold had touched a little over Rs 40,000 earlier this week. The international spot gold prices traded above $1540 while the MCX Gold Oct futures made a high at Rs. 39,390 after opening at Rs 39,044. The MCX Gold Oct 2019 Futures had closed yesterday at Rs 39,167. Gold prices have been hitting fresh highs since its uptrend rally from August 20 onwards. Additionally, a weaker rupee against the US dollar also helped to support the precious metal's rally with investors focussing more on safer assets.



Gold nears Rs 40,000 on the weaker rupee; silver surges Rs 2,110

16:13 IST Closing Bell Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's trade on a bearish note as cautious investors refrained from making fresh bets and awaited fresh cues from the Indian government on worries over recession.



NSE's While Nifty closed 55 points lower at 11,046, BSE Sensex ended day's trade at 37,451.84, at a decline of 189 points.

16:13 IST: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's trade on a bearish note as cautious investors refrained from making fresh bets and awaited fresh cues from the Indian government on worries over recession.



NSE's While Nifty closed 55 points lower at 11,046, BSE Sensex ended day's trade at 37,451.84, at a decline of 189 points.

15:13 IST Brent crude rises due to fall in US crude stockpiles Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showing a fall in stockpiles of U.S. crude somewhat eased worries about subdued demand due to the China-U.S. trade war.

15:13 IST: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showing a fall in stockpiles of U.S. crude somewhat eased worries about subdued demand due to the China-U.S. trade war.

14:21 IST Moody downgrades YES Bank

Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded Yes Bank Limited's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1.



Moody's has also downgraded the bank's long term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to Ba3 from Ba1, foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1, and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b1 from ba2.



The outlook on the bank's ratings, where applicable, is negative.

14:21 IST:

Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded Yes Bank Limited's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1.



Moody's has also downgraded the bank's long term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to Ba3 from Ba1, foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1, and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b1 from ba2.



The outlook on the bank's ratings, where applicable, is negative.

13:48 IST Market Expert quotes





“Markets have adequately discounted the positive triggers in the last three sessions and now await fresh cues,” said Deepak Jasani, senior vice-president at HDFC Securities.



“Currently, we have negative trigger from U.S, there is no major panic, but domestic markets will wait for fresh major development rather than selling off sharply.”



13:48 IST:





“Markets have adequately discounted the positive triggers in the last three sessions and now await fresh cues,” said Deepak Jasani, senior vice-president at HDFC Securities.



“Currently, we have negative trigger from U.S, there is no major panic, but domestic markets will wait for fresh major development rather than selling off sharply.”



13:48 IST Tata Motors gains over 3% Shares of major automaker Tata Motors Ltd gained as much as 3.03%. China on Tuesday said it will ease restrictions on car purchases to help boost consumption.

13:48 IST: Shares of major automaker Tata Motors Ltd gained as much as 3.03%. China on Tuesday said it will ease restrictions on car purchases to help boost consumption.

13:47 IST Rupee declines further At the interbank foreign exchange, Indian rupee, the domestic currency was trading lower at 71.79 against the American currency at 0147 hours. The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.48 against the US dollar.

13:47 IST: At the interbank foreign exchange, Indian rupee, the domestic currency was trading lower at 71.79 against the American currency at 0147 hours. The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.48 against the US dollar.

13:45 IST IDBI Bank shares decline over 9% IDBI Bank shares plunged as much as 9.3% after the credit rating firm S&P Global on Tuesday placed the private lender's unsecured debt rating on 'credit watch negative' for breaching its regulatory capital requirement. S&P Global Ratings has, however, said that the breach could be temporary because IDBI Bank is in the process of raising capital from the government and LIC to clean up its balance sheet and replenish its capitalisation. "We aim to resolve the credit watch in the next three months once we have clarity on the bank's plan and the timeline for shoring up its capital base, such that it maintains a sufficient buffer above the regulatory minimum," S&P said. IDBI Bank share plunges over 11% as S&P puts lender on 'credit watch'

13:45 IST: IDBI Bank shares plunged as much as 9.3% after the credit rating firm S&P Global on Tuesday placed the private lender's unsecured debt rating on 'credit watch negative' for breaching its regulatory capital requirement. S&P Global Ratings has, however, said that the breach could be temporary because IDBI Bank is in the process of raising capital from the government and LIC to clean up its balance sheet and replenish its capitalisation. "We aim to resolve the credit watch in the next three months once we have clarity on the bank's plan and the timeline for shoring up its capital base, such that it maintains a sufficient buffer above the regulatory minimum," S&P said. IDBI Bank share plunges over 11% as S&P puts lender on 'credit watch'

13:31 IST Yes Bank shares fall over 7%

Shares of YES Bank fell over 7% on Wednesday after the company in a BSE filing said that its board will be considering raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares when it meets on August 30. The shares of the private lender YES Bank fell 7.23% to the day's low of Rs 59.65.



"Board Meeting will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Mumbai, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares including but not limited through preferential issue and/ or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs)/ fully or partially convertible debentures/ convertible Preference shares/ any other financial instruments or securities convertible into Equity Shares or any other instrument on private placement basis," the regulatory filing stated. The equity infusion will be subject to shareholder approval.



As per media sources, the management of the company is seeking permission from the board for the fundraise worth Rs 9,000 crore ($1.2 billion).





13:31 IST:

Shares of YES Bank fell over 7% on Wednesday after the company in a BSE filing said that its board will be considering raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares when it meets on August 30. The shares of the private lender YES Bank fell 7.23% to the day's low of Rs 59.65.



"Board Meeting will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Mumbai, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares including but not limited through preferential issue and/ or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs)/ fully or partially convertible debentures/ convertible Preference shares/ any other financial instruments or securities convertible into Equity Shares or any other instrument on private placement basis," the regulatory filing stated. The equity infusion will be subject to shareholder approval.



As per media sources, the management of the company is seeking permission from the board for the fundraise worth Rs 9,000 crore ($1.2 billion).





12:14 IST IDBI falls over 10% on S&P Global's credit watch negative rating IDBI Bank Ltd’s shares plunged as much as 9.3% after the credit rating firm S&P Global on Tuesday placed the private lender's unsecured debt rating on ‘credit watch negative’ for breaching its regulatory capital requirement.



Private sector lender IDBI Bank on Tuesday said S&P Global Ratings has placed its foreign currency issuer credit ratings on credit watch with negative implications. The action reflects the uncertainty regarding the bank's ability to meet its regulatory capital requirement over the next few months.

12:14 IST: IDBI Bank Ltd’s shares plunged as much as 9.3% after the credit rating firm S&P Global on Tuesday placed the private lender's unsecured debt rating on ‘credit watch negative’ for breaching its regulatory capital requirement.



Private sector lender IDBI Bank on Tuesday said S&P Global Ratings has placed its foreign currency issuer credit ratings on credit watch with negative implications. The action reflects the uncertainty regarding the bank's ability to meet its regulatory capital requirement over the next few months.