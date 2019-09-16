Sensex Today: Sensex ends 261 points lower, Nifty at 11,003 mark; Equitas Holdings, BPCL major losers

16:12 IST Closing Bell

Sensex Today: Indian equity market ended lower on account of 10% intraday rise in crude prices caused by the drone attack on two of Saudi's Aramco facilities. Sensex ended Monday's trading session after declining 261 points to 37,123 level and Nifty closed 72 points lower at 11,003. Sectorally, while FMCG, media, metal, IT and pharma indices provided mild support to Nifty, banking, financial services, realty and auto indices drag index further down.



16:12 IST:

Sensex Today: Indian equity market ended lower on account of 10% intraday rise in crude prices caused by the drone attack on two of Saudi's Aramco facilities. Sensex ended Monday's trading session after declining 261 points to 37,123 level and Nifty closed 72 points lower at 11,003. Sectorally, while FMCG, media, metal, IT and pharma indices provided mild support to Nifty, banking, financial services, realty and auto indices drag index further down.



15:34 IST Gold rallies with rise in crude prices Gold on Monday climbed Rs 460 to Rs 38,860 per 10 gram in the national capital on a weak rupee and higher oil prices, which led to investors opting for safe haven commodities, according to HDFC Securities.



In the bullion market here, gold prices for 24 Karat rose to Rs 38,860 per 10 gram from Saturday's closing price of Rs 38,400 per 10 gram, according to the data.



Silver also zoomed Rs 1,096 to Rs 47,957 per kilogram. In the previous trading, silver closed at Rs 46,861 per kilogram.





15:34 IST: Gold on Monday climbed Rs 460 to Rs 38,860 per 10 gram in the national capital on a weak rupee and higher oil prices, which led to investors opting for safe haven commodities, according to HDFC Securities.



In the bullion market here, gold prices for 24 Karat rose to Rs 38,860 per 10 gram from Saturday's closing price of Rs 38,400 per 10 gram, according to the data.



Silver also zoomed Rs 1,096 to Rs 47,957 per kilogram. In the previous trading, silver closed at Rs 46,861 per kilogram.





15:29 IST Market Update Sensex currently trades 250 points lower at 37,129 and Nifty trades 70 points lower at 11,003. Sectorally, while FMCG, media, metal, IT and pharma indices provided mild support to Nifty, banking, financial services, realty and auto indices drag index further down.







15:29 IST: Sensex currently trades 250 points lower at 37,129 and Nifty trades 70 points lower at 11,003. Sectorally, while FMCG, media, metal, IT and pharma indices provided mild support to Nifty, banking, financial services, realty and auto indices drag index further down.







14:28 IST SML Isuzu slips 2% The share price of SML Isuzu Ltd fell over 2% intraday after the company said in its latest filing that it has decided to observe Block Closure of Chassis Division for six days due to continued low demand in the automobile sector.



Reacting to the filing submitted on September 13, the share price of SML Isuzu Ltd formed a gap down chart pattern and fell 2.25% intraday to Rs 605, against its previous close of Rs 618.95 on BSE.



"We wish to inform you that due to continued low demand in the Automobile Sector, the Company has decided to observe Block Closure (Chassis Division) for 6 days from 16th September, 2019 to 21st September, 2019 at its manufacturing plant (located at Village Asron, Distt. Nawanshahr)", the regulatory filing stated. The filing further added that need-based production will continue in the Bus Body Division.





14:28 IST: The share price of SML Isuzu Ltd fell over 2% intraday after the company said in its latest filing that it has decided to observe Block Closure of Chassis Division for six days due to continued low demand in the automobile sector.



Reacting to the filing submitted on September 13, the share price of SML Isuzu Ltd formed a gap down chart pattern and fell 2.25% intraday to Rs 605, against its previous close of Rs 618.95 on BSE.



"We wish to inform you that due to continued low demand in the Automobile Sector, the Company has decided to observe Block Closure (Chassis Division) for 6 days from 16th September, 2019 to 21st September, 2019 at its manufacturing plant (located at Village Asron, Distt. Nawanshahr)", the regulatory filing stated. The filing further added that need-based production will continue in the Bus Body Division.





14:02 IST Prabhat Dairy declines over 10% Shares of Prabhat Dairy fell 10.47% intraday to Rs 71 after the board approved a voluntary delisting of the company's shares.



"The proposed Delisting Resolution has been placed before the shareholders as a result of the receipt of a letter dated September 4, 2019 from certain members of the promoter and promoter group namely, Mr. Sarangdhar Ramchandra Nirmal, Mr. Vivek Sarangdhar Nirmal, Madhyam Farming Solutions Private Limited and Nirmal Family Trust," the filing added who had, "expressed their intention to acquire 4,87,40,547 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 49.90% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company that is presently held by the public shareholders".



Additionally, the company has appointed Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited as the merchant banker after taking note of the Delisting Proposal and fixed floor price per equity share at Rs 63.77, in accordance with regulations of the Delisting Regulations of SEBI.



"The Acquirers will proceed, at their discretion, to make an offer to the public shareholders of the Company and purchase the equity shares at the exit price in accordance with the Delisting Regulations", the filing further read.

14:02 IST: Shares of Prabhat Dairy fell 10.47% intraday to Rs 71 after the board approved a voluntary delisting of the company's shares.



"The proposed Delisting Resolution has been placed before the shareholders as a result of the receipt of a letter dated September 4, 2019 from certain members of the promoter and promoter group namely, Mr. Sarangdhar Ramchandra Nirmal, Mr. Vivek Sarangdhar Nirmal, Madhyam Farming Solutions Private Limited and Nirmal Family Trust," the filing added who had, "expressed their intention to acquire 4,87,40,547 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 49.90% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company that is presently held by the public shareholders".



Additionally, the company has appointed Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited as the merchant banker after taking note of the Delisting Proposal and fixed floor price per equity share at Rs 63.77, in accordance with regulations of the Delisting Regulations of SEBI.



"The Acquirers will proceed, at their discretion, to make an offer to the public shareholders of the Company and purchase the equity shares at the exit price in accordance with the Delisting Regulations", the filing further read.

13:12 IST Emami Paper declines 5% Shares of Emami Paper Mills declined 5% intraday to Rs 81.7 on BSE as the company announced on September 13 it has surrendered its Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) plots.



The plots 119, 121 to 126, measuring 4,14,930.894 square meter, at Saykha Industrial Estate in Bharuch were allotted by GIDC and were meant for the company's greenfield expansion project.



Emami Paper said it had authorised severally executive director PS Patwari and president Bharat Agarwal to complete the formalities for the surrender.

13:12 IST: Shares of Emami Paper Mills declined 5% intraday to Rs 81.7 on BSE as the company announced on September 13 it has surrendered its Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) plots.



The plots 119, 121 to 126, measuring 4,14,930.894 square meter, at Saykha Industrial Estate in Bharuch were allotted by GIDC and were meant for the company's greenfield expansion project.



Emami Paper said it had authorised severally executive director PS Patwari and president Bharat Agarwal to complete the formalities for the surrender.

12:56 IST WPI for August rises by 0.2%



The official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of August, 2019 rose by 0.2% to 121.4 (provisional) from 121.2 (provisional) for the previous month.



The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI for August 2019, remained unchanged at 1.08 compared to July 2019 and 4.62% during the corresponding month of the previous year.

12:56 IST:



The official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) for the month of August, 2019 rose by 0.2% to 121.4 (provisional) from 121.2 (provisional) for the previous month.



The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI for August 2019, remained unchanged at 1.08 compared to July 2019 and 4.62% during the corresponding month of the previous year.

12:26 IST Housing Finance shares rise Shares of Housing Finance companies were trading higher on Monday, after FM Sitharaman announced announced Rs 20,000-crore fund for last-mile funding of stuck housing projects, reduction in interest rates on house-building advance and linking to 10-year government securities yields. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief measures with a focus on reviving the housing and export sector.



Highest advance of 4% was registered in Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd followed by 3% rise in HUDCO, India Home Loans and Coral India Finance & Housing. While DHFL rose over 2% intraday, shares of PNB Housing, GIC Housing finance, Reliance Home and Indiabulls Housing gained marginally over 1% each.



Of the Rs 20,000-crore funding, the government will provide Rs 10,000 crore, while the rest will come from other financial institutions. It will provide the last mile funding for projects that are not non-performing assets (NPAs) and have not been referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).







12:26 IST: Shares of Housing Finance companies were trading higher on Monday, after FM Sitharaman announced announced Rs 20,000-crore fund for last-mile funding of stuck housing projects, reduction in interest rates on house-building advance and linking to 10-year government securities yields. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief measures with a focus on reviving the housing and export sector.



Highest advance of 4% was registered in Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd followed by 3% rise in HUDCO, India Home Loans and Coral India Finance & Housing. While DHFL rose over 2% intraday, shares of PNB Housing, GIC Housing finance, Reliance Home and Indiabulls Housing gained marginally over 1% each.



Of the Rs 20,000-crore funding, the government will provide Rs 10,000 crore, while the rest will come from other financial institutions. It will provide the last mile funding for projects that are not non-performing assets (NPAs) and have not been referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).







11:52 IST Equitas Holdings declines over 17%



Share price of Equitas Holdings tumbled over 16% on September 16 as the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) returned the company's draft scheme with regard to Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) as it failed to meet SEBI 's regulatory provisions.



Equitas Holdings stock formed a gap-down chart pattern and opened at a loss of 5.2% to Rs 111, also its day's high and, later fell 17.46% to its day low of Rs 96.65, against the previous closing price of Rs 117 on BSE.



Overall 14.43 lakh shares and 243.89 lakhs share are exchanging hands over the counter on BSE and NSE, both above the 5, 10 and 30-day average volume traded. The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 14.35.



Equitas Holdings share price declines over 17% after draft scheme fails to meet SEBI guidelines

11:52 IST:



Share price of Equitas Holdings tumbled over 16% on September 16 as the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) returned the company's draft scheme with regard to Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) as it failed to meet SEBI 's regulatory provisions.



Equitas Holdings stock formed a gap-down chart pattern and opened at a loss of 5.2% to Rs 111, also its day's high and, later fell 17.46% to its day low of Rs 96.65, against the previous closing price of Rs 117 on BSE.



Overall 14.43 lakh shares and 243.89 lakhs share are exchanging hands over the counter on BSE and NSE, both above the 5, 10 and 30-day average volume traded. The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 14.35.



Equitas Holdings share price declines over 17% after draft scheme fails to meet SEBI guidelines

11:33 IST Airline shares fall





Shares of airline operators InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet fell up to 5% in Monday's trade stoked by a massive surge in global crude prices as drones attacked two Saudi Arabian refining facilities, as this may increase air turbine fuel (ATF) cost for domestic airlines. The spike in crude oil rates will affect the fiscal position of net energy importers like India, experts said.





11:33 IST:





Shares of airline operators InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet fell up to 5% in Monday's trade stoked by a massive surge in global crude prices as drones attacked two Saudi Arabian refining facilities, as this may increase air turbine fuel (ATF) cost for domestic airlines. The spike in crude oil rates will affect the fiscal position of net energy importers like India, experts said.



