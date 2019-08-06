Sensex Today: Sensex ends 277 points higher, Nifty at 10,948; SRF Ltd rises over 14% post result

16:55 IST Closing Bell Sensex closed 277 points higher at 36,976, and Nifty ended at 10,948, recording a rise of 85 points.

14:20 IST Berger paints hits 52-week high after results Shares fo Berger Paints rose 5.36% to day;a high and also the stock's 52-week high, after the company posted healthy first quaterly figures. The stock has risen nearly 5% in th elast week.



Comoany's net profit for Q1FY20 stood at Rs 164.45 cr against the Rs 129 crore recorded corresponding month last year (CMLY). Total income stood at Rs 162.97 this quarter compared to

Rs 128.65 cr reocrded during the same quarter last year.

13:54 IST Zee stock falls over 7% on 11% stake sale by promoters Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. fell over 5% intraday after the company's promoter group namely Essel Group in a press release announced 11% stake sale in the media firm.



Zee stock slipped 7.81% to the intraday low of Rs 305.05 and trades mere 16 points away from the 52-week low of Rs 288.95 on BSE. The stock has lost 22.71% value in the last 7 days of fall and currently trades lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving average.

13:37 IST Earnings due today Indiabulls Housing Finance, Titan Company, JSW Energy, Arvind, Pidilite Industries, Nilkamal, Metropolis Healthcare, Max Financial Services, NLC India, Sheela Foam, Aditya Birla Fashion, Borosil Glass Works, Lux Industries, KIOCL, Khadim India, JITF Infralogistics, BLS International, Xelpmoc Design, The Investment Trust Of India, Linc Pen & Plastics, Shemaroo Entertainment, Thomas Cook, Sutlej Textiles, Ruby Mills, Walchandnagar Industries, Bhartiya International, Asian Granito, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Mayur Uniquoters, Sundaram Finance, REC, Zodiac JRD-MKJ, Landmark Property, Manali Petrochemicals, Indo Rama Synthetics, Zensar Technologies, Central Bank of India, BASF India, Global Offshore Services, Indowind Energy, Shriram EPC, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, Minda Industries, Bharat Gears, Gangotri Textiles, Excel Crop Care, HSIL, Shree Renuka Sugars, Kothari Petrochemicals, JK Lakshmi Cement, Asahi India Glass, Kolte-Patil Developers, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Fortis Healthcare, Precot Meridian, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, KM Sugar Mills, Deccan Cements, Tantia Constructions are the listed frims due to post their quarterly results today, as per the data available with the exchanges.

13:09 IST Sterling and Wilson Solar's IPO opened today

Sterling and Wilson Solar's initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 3,125 crore was fixed at a price band of Rs 775 to Rs 780 per equity share of Re 1 face value. The IPO has opened today on August 6 and closes on August 8. Post this, equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.



The IPO comprises an offer for sale by the promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private aggregating up to Rs 2,083.33 crore and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala amounting to Rs 1,041.67 crore. After the IPO, the stake of the company's promoter group will decline to an estimated 75% from 100%.



The initial public offer of the solar unit worth has been trimmed down from the planned Rs 4,500 crore when it filed its proposal. From the total shares on offer, 50% are reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for high net worth individuals or non-institutional bidder and 35% for retail individual investors.







13:03 IST Rupee rises The rupee, the local currency, rebounded from the five-month low and appreciated by 26 paise to 70.47 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday amid positive opening in the domestic equity market.



Later, the local currency pared some gains and was trading at 70.60 against the dollar. Yesterday, Rupee had closed at 70.40 against the American currency.





13:02 IST On RBI MPC meet scheduled tommorow "Near term focus will be on the RBI's monetary policy meeting scheduled to announce outcome on 7th August. Market has already priced in 25 bps cut in interest rate amid lower core CPI and persistent economic slowdown," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.







13:01 IST Oil price rises The global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures rose 0.99% to 60.40 per barrel.





12:05 IST PNB Housing Finance raises fresh Rs 522 Crore ECB



PNB Housing Finance Limited, one of the leading housing finance company, has raised fresh USD 75 million ECB from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Singapore. The ECB (External Commercial Borrowing) is under the Reserve Bank’s automatic route of approval and the proceeds will be used by the Company as per the applicable RBI guidelines.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjaya Gupta, Managing Director, PNB Housing Financial Ltd said, “As we have mentioned a few days back, this is the second ECB borrowing of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20. Surely we convey our gratitude to SMBC who until now has been according their continuous support through the domestic route only.

11:44 IST Indiabulls clarifies to exchanges In a clarification reply yo the mediareport quoting "Embassy Group & Indiabulls Real Estate to restructure their Rs 2,700-crore deal", Indiabulls clarified to the exchanges that," the Company has been engaged in ils business re-organization exercise for quite some time in the past, at different intervals, and have been keeping the exchanges informed on such related developments, if any."





