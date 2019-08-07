Sensex Today: Sensex ends 286 points lower, Nifty at 10,855 mark; Indiabulls Housing falls 13%

16:06 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Domestic markets closed on a bearish note Wednesday after a volatile trading session on account of global and domestic cues. Sensex on Wednesday closed 286 points lower at 36,690, while NSE Nifty ended at 10,855, registering a decline of 92 points.



15:03 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Domestic markets trade on a volatile note, almost flat to negative, on account of global and domestic cues. Benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty turned volatile in afternoon trade on Wednesday with Nifty trading lower at 10,950 level and Sensex below 36,953, after the RBI slashed benchmark lending rate, but lowered the GDP growth estimates for the current financial year. By the afternoon session, Sensex has fallen over 150 points and Nifty below the 11,900 mark. Except Pharma, Media, IT and FMCG, all the other indices currently trade in the red, with major declines registered in Metal, Commodity, Energy and Realty stocks.





14:51 IST IHF stock falls post result Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) on Tuesday reported a 24% fall in net profit at Rs 802 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 as against Rs 1,055 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



14:51 IST: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) on Tuesday reported a 24% fall in net profit at Rs 802 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 as against Rs 1,055 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



Coffee Day Enterprises share price fell for the 12th straight session in trade on Wednesday since company's MD and Chairman VG Siddhartha went missing on the evening of July 29. Siddhartha's body was recovered from Netravathi river on the morning of July 31. The stock hit a historic fresh low of 81.25 after it was locked in lower circuit of 4.97% on BSE and NSE today.



14:47 IST Lupin trades 4% higher post results Lupin's Net profits for the quarter were up 4.7% quarter on quarter and almost 50% higher on a yearly basis. Sales were up 15% y-o-y, EBITDA has increased 31.1%.Investment in Research and Development for the quarter was INR 3,785 m., representing 8.7% of sales, company added in a statement.



14:47 IST: Lupin's Net profits for the quarter were up 4.7% quarter on quarter and almost 50% higher on a yearly basis. Sales were up 15% y-o-y, EBITDA has increased 31.1%.Investment in Research and Development for the quarter was INR 3,785 m., representing 8.7% of sales, company added in a statement.



State Bank of India has announced today that its one-year marginal cost of fund-based lending rate, or the MCLR, will come down to 8.25% per annum from 8.40%, effective from August 10.



13:14 IST IRB Infrastructure surges 11% on GIC's investment in cos road projects Share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 11.5 % in the early trade on August 7 after the announcement of investment by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund in company's road operations.

The company in its press release said about investment by affiliates of GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, in its road platform. IRB Infra has formed a gap up chart pattern today at the opening session Wednesday, registering a gain of 4.88% to Rs 100.00 on BSE. Share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd later climbed 11.17% higher to touch the day's high of Rs 106.00. Overall the stock has gained 17% price value in the last 2 days of trade. Moreover, IRB Infra has moved above its 50-day simple moving average in today's trade. It trades higher than 30-day average but lower than 150 and 200-day moving average.

12:42 IST Avenue Supermarts falls 2% as promoter to cut stake in company Shares of D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts slipped more than 2% in the early trade on August 7 on reports of promoter cutting their stake in the company.



The stock price of Avenue Supermarts opened at Rs 1467, down 22 points against yesterday's close of Rs 1489.75 and slipped 2.59% to the day's low of Rs 1,451.20 on BSE.

12:32 IST Market Update Sensex Today: RBI cuts repo rate by 35 bps to 5.40% on Wednesday, that is above expectations, on its fourth cut in 2019 to try to boost a sluggish economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly five years, keeping policy stance maintained at accommodative.



Although the volatile market traded bullish momentarilly post the decision, indices pared the gains to trade falt again, with selling seen in major indices post the decision.



Indices from CPSE, PSE, Energy, Metal, Auto and Infra were declining post the RBI policy, however, majority of the remaining indices turned green.

12:29 IST Indiabulls Housing Finance fall 9% Share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 9% &touched an intraday low of Rs 464 on BSE, after the company reported a fall in June-quarter profit on Tuesday. The stock trades 3.01% away from 52 low of Rs 458.00



Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) on Tuesday reported a 24% fall in net profit at Rs 802 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 as against Rs 1,055 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



The company's total income fell to Rs 3,886.12 crore during the June quarter as against Rs 4,071.32 crore in the year-ago period.

12:24 IST IndiGo rises 2% amid reports of continued fued among promoters Interglobe Aviation stock price has risen 2.14% to an intraday high of Rs 1,524.25 on BSE.



As per recent reports, feud among the co-promoter Rahul Bhatia, Gangwal continues as Rakesh Gangwal has said there are "serious unresolved issues" and opposed expanding the board, just weeks ahead of the company's annual shareholders' meet.