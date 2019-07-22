Sensex Today: Sensex ends 305 points down, Nifty at 11,337; L&T Technology Services falls 7% post result

09:48 IST Oil price rises Brent Crude futures were up 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $64/barrel. Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains as rising tensions with Iran fueled concerns about supply disruptions and as U.S. inventory data showed a much bigger than expected drop in crude stockpiles.

15:30 IST OBC results out Oriental Bank of Commerce report a net profit of Rs 112.7 cr Vs loss on 393.2 cr in Q1. Lenders' s gross NPAs see a 1.6% drop on a sequential basis and reported fresh slippages at Rs 1,413 cr.



14:40 IST Alembic Pharma gets US FDA nod for Pregabalin capsules Alembic Pharma announced today that it has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) Approval for Pregabalin Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, and 300 mg, that are used for management of neuropathic pain.





"Pregabalin Capsules have an estimated market size of US$ 5.47 billion for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA. Alembic now has a total of 98 ANDA approvals (88 final approvals and 10 tentative approvals) from USFDA," the filing added.

14:37 IST Cipla's subsidiary receives final approval from USFDA for Pfizer's Lyrica



InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned step downof Cipla, announced the receipt of final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Pregabalin Capsules, 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, 100mg, 150mg, 200mg, 225mg and 300mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The filing added that as per IQVIA (IMS Health), Lyrica had US sales of approximately $5.4Billion for the 12-month period ending March 2019. The product is available for shipping immediately.

14:07 IST Sensex down 290 points, Nifty below 11,350 BSE SENSEX was at 38046.24 down by 290.77 points or by 0.76 % and NSE Nifty was at 11337.55 down by 81.7 points or by 0.72 %



The BSE MIDCAP was at 13960.07 down by 118.27 points or by 0.84 %. While, the BSE SMLCAP was at 13130.59 down by 179.76 points or by 1.35 %.



The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 38333.52 and intraday low of 37890.32 The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11398.15 and intraday low of 11301.25

13:25 IST IL&FS Transport defaults on payment of interest on NCDs





IL&FS Transportation Networks has defaulted interest payment worth Rs 11.40 crore on July 22, for prinicipal amounting to Rs 200 cr and another payment worth Rs 14 cr for Rs 250 cr principal payment, on July 21,2019.

12:53 IST United Technologies selects L&T Technology Services as a strategic partner for Collins Aerospace





L&T Technology Services, listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services, has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, as a strategic partner for Collins Aerospace. LTTS was also recognized as UTAS Supplier of Year in April 2016 for its high-quality services and value creation.



“We are very excited to collaborate with Collins Aerospace for their advanced aerospace and defense service needs. At LTTS, our constant endeavour is to be our customer’s most reliable engineering and digital services partner. We look forward to playing a more significant role in Collins Aerospace’s engineering road map,” commented Alind Saxena, Chief Business Officer, L&T Technology Services.

12:50 IST Axis Bank's Independant Director completes 8 years tenure Axis Bank informed the bourses that Prof. Samir Barua, Independent Director of the Bank has ceased to be in the same position, effective from Sunday, upon completion of the maximum permissible tenure of 8 continuous years.





12:25 IST HDFC Bank falls over 3% HDFC Bank shares lost over 3% after the private sector lender reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, despite being in line with analysts' estimates.



Against the previous close of Rs 2375.95, the stock opened at Rs 2353.00, recording a decline of over 1% in the early session and fell over 90 points or 3.88% to the day's low at Rs. 2,283.55. HDFC Bank shares were among the top laggards on the benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty.



HDFC Bank has formed a gap down chart pattern today and its stock price has lost 4% of its value since the last 4 trading days. It currently trades below the 30 and 50-day moving average but above 150 and 200-day moving average.



Currently, at 11: 55 am, HDFC Bank stock quotes Rs 2289.65 on BSE, at a volume of 0.92 lakh shares, at a decline of 3.63%. Similarly, with 28.6 lakh share changing hands on the NSE platform, the stock currently trades down by 3.77% to Rs 2,286.

11:33 IST Suzlon stock falls nearly 5% While the whole sector-Renewable Energy has fallen by 3.30%, Suzlon stock has fallen amost 5% intraday to Rs 4.16 against the last closingprice of Rs 4.38 on BSE.



In recent news on the wind turbine supplier based from Pune, whose financial woes continue to mount, Union Bank has classified its loan account as NPA just a week after the company defaulted on the payment of outstanding bonds worth Rs 1,182 crore.



The Tulsi Tanti-led company had reported a net loss of Rs 6,494 crore in the March quarter on a standalone basis.



Union Bank classifies Suzlon Energy's loan account as NPA; other banks may follow suit



