Sensex Today: Sensex ends 305 points down, Nifty at 11,337; L&T Technology Services falls 7% post result

Cipla's subsidiary receives final approval from USFDA for Pfizer's Lyrica
United Technologies selects L&T Technology Services as a strategic partner for Collins Aerospace
Brent Crude futures were up 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $64/barrel. Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains as rising tensions with Iran fueled concerns about supply disruptions and as U.S. inventory data showed a much bigger than expected drop in crude stockpiles.
Oriental Bank of Commerce report a net profit of Rs 112.7 cr Vs loss on 393.2 cr in Q1. Lenders' s gross NPAs see a 1.6% drop on a sequential basis and reported fresh slippages at Rs 1,413 cr.
Alembic Pharma announced today that it has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) Approval for Pregabalin Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, and 300 mg, that are used for management of neuropathic pain.
"Pregabalin Capsules have an estimated market size of US$ 5.47 billion for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA. Alembic now has a total of 98 ANDA approvals (88 final approvals and 10 tentative approvals) from USFDA," the filing added.
InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned step downof Cipla, announced the receipt of final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Pregabalin Capsules, 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, 100mg, 150mg, 200mg, 225mg and 300mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The filing added that as per IQVIA (IMS Health), Lyrica had US sales of approximately $5.4Billion for the 12-month period ending March 2019. The product is available for shipping immediately.
BSE SENSEX was at 38046.24 down by 290.77 points or by 0.76 % and NSE Nifty was at 11337.55 down by 81.7 points or by 0.72 %
The BSE MIDCAP was at 13960.07 down by 118.27 points or by 0.84 %. While, the BSE SMLCAP was at 13130.59 down by 179.76 points or by 1.35 %.
The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 38333.52 and intraday low of 37890.32 The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11398.15 and intraday low of 11301.25
IL&FS Transportation Networks has defaulted interest payment worth Rs 11.40 crore on July 22, for prinicipal amounting to Rs 200 cr and another payment worth Rs 14 cr for Rs 250 cr principal payment, on July 21,2019.
L&T Technology Services, listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services, has been selected as a strategic partner by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) for Collins Aerospace, as a strategic partner for Collins Aerospace. LTTS was also recognized as UTAS Supplier of Year in April 2016 for its high-quality services and value creation.
“We are very excited to collaborate with Collins Aerospace for their advanced aerospace and defense service needs. At LTTS, our constant endeavour is to be our customer’s most reliable engineering and digital services partner. We look forward to playing a more significant role in Collins Aerospace’s engineering road map,” commented Alind Saxena, Chief Business Officer, L&T Technology Services.
Axis Bank informed the bourses that Prof. Samir Barua, Independent Director of the Bank has ceased to be in the same position, effective from Sunday, upon completion of the maximum permissible tenure of 8 continuous years.
HDFC Bank shares lost over 3% after the private sector lender reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, despite being in line with analysts' estimates.
Against the previous close of Rs 2375.95, the stock opened at Rs 2353.00, recording a decline of over 1% in the early session and fell over 90 points or 3.88% to the day's low at Rs. 2,283.55. HDFC Bank shares were among the top laggards on the benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty.
HDFC Bank has formed a gap down chart pattern today and its stock price has lost 4% of its value since the last 4 trading days. It currently trades below the 30 and 50-day moving average but above 150 and 200-day moving average.
Currently, at 11: 55 am, HDFC Bank stock quotes Rs 2289.65 on BSE, at a volume of 0.92 lakh shares, at a decline of 3.63%. Similarly, with 28.6 lakh share changing hands on the NSE platform, the stock currently trades down by 3.77% to Rs 2,286.
While the whole sector-Renewable Energy has fallen by 3.30%, Suzlon stock has fallen amost 5% intraday to Rs 4.16 against the last closingprice of Rs 4.38 on BSE.
In recent news on the wind turbine supplier based from Pune, whose financial woes continue to mount, Union Bank has classified its loan account as NPA just a week after the company defaulted on the payment of outstanding bonds worth Rs 1,182 crore.
The Tulsi Tanti-led company had reported a net loss of Rs 6,494 crore in the March quarter on a standalone basis.
Jet Airways stock price in today's trade has fallen almost 5% to touch an intraday low of Rs 41.20. There are only sellers and bidders volume-wise on the stock. The stock has lost 14% in the last 3 days.
In recent news about the cash-strapped airline, Etihad Airways and Hinduja Group have reemerged as contenders to revive Jet Airways. The two companies, which opted out of the fray earlier, are likely to submit a joint Expression of Interest (EoI) to resurrect Jet, which is already facing insolvency proceedings.
United Spirits stock opened with a gain of 2.11% to the intraday high of Rs 594 today, ahead of posting its June qauterly earnings. The Breweries & Distilleries listed company currenlty trades at the day's high, at which it opened.
Amara Raja Batteries stock opened with a gain of 4.68% to Rs 639, also its intraday high, against the previous close of Rs 610.45.
Amara Raja Batteries good Q1 results. Company reported Q1 net profit Rs2.79bn. EBITDA margin 15.4% vs 12.4% previous year. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 22, 2019
Listed companies that are due to announce results today are namely Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Can Fin Homes, Coromandel International, DHFL, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals ltd, Hindustan Media, Just Dial, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mastek, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Rajratan Global Wire, Wendt India, United Sprits, TVS Motor Co., Srikalahasthi Pipes.
BSE Sensex today opened 138 points down at 38,198 and broader index NSE Nifty50 started the day's trade at 11,379, by 39 points of decline, backed by strong selling interest amid investtors in earnings report period.
Asian markets opened on a soft note. Nikkei and Hong Kong Index declined 0.4% each on account of geo-political tension between US-Iran and trade tension between US-China. On the Wall- Street, US Dow Jones declined 0.2%.
Although earlier, Brent Crude fell to 2-months low, today , Brent Crude gained over 1% to $63/bbl as tension remained high in the Middle East.
The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 26 paise to 69.06 against the US dollar in early trade Monday amid heavy selling in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices.
Forex traders said strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 68.95 then fell to 69.06 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 26 paise over its previous closing.
The Indian rupee Friday had closed at 68.80 against the US dollar.
(PTI)
The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 950 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 733 crore Friday.
FIIs were net sellers over $1bn (Rs 77 billion) during the month of July.
On Friday's session, equity market fell with major losses with Sensex and Nifty falling 1.50% each, amid heavy selling recorded in auto and financial stocks. BSE Sensex closed 560 points down at 38,337 against the last close of 38,897.46 and NSE Nifty50 ended at 11,419, by 177 points of decline, against the last close of 11,474.
