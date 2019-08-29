Sensex Today: Sensex ends 382 points lower, Nifty at 10,948; YES Bank falls over 7%

16:12 IST Closing Bell Market extended losses to close on a bearish note in Thursday's trading session with NSE Nifty failing to hold on to 11,000 mark and BSE Sensex down more than 350 points. Banking & Financials dragged the major indices down while healthcare index helped in capping losses.





Sensex closed 382 points lower at 37,068 and Nifty50 ended the trade at 10,948.30, declining by 97 points.

15:53 IST Jet Airways stock hits 5% upper circuit Jet Airways shares advanced to hit 5% upper circuit after media reports suggested that South America's Synergy Group Corp is looking at acquiring 49% stake in cash-strapped airline and has submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI). The company owns majority stake in Avianca Airlines, South America’s second-largest airline.



The airline declared bankruptcy in April and currently has debt of around Rs 8,500 crore.

14:53 IST YES Bank extends decline YES Bank share price fell 7.56% to intraday low of Rs 55 against previous close of Rs 59.50. The large cap stock has fallen 13.30% in the last two days and currently trades mere 4.66% away from 52-week low of Rs 53.15 on BSE. YES Bank share price extended decline for the second consecutive session after global rating agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded private lender's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1 and maintained 'negative' outlook with concerns over lower than expected amount of capital raised by the bank.

13:38 IST Market update Sensex Today: Indian markets are likely to see some volatility ahead of August derivative contracts’ expiry. Domestic investors also remained cautious ahead of GDP data for the April-June quarter due on Friday. “Sentiment is a fair worry, consumer and business sentiment has to change,” said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth Management in Mumbai. “The outcome of the trade war is also uncertain.” (Reuters)

13:36 IST Sun Pharmaceutical top gainer on NSE Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was the top gainer on the NSE index, rising as much as 4.49%. Media reports here on Thursday said an enquiry by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had found no merit in allegation of violation of securities laws by the firm.

13:35 IST Cabinet liberalises FDI rules On Wednesday late evening, India’s cabinet approved further liberalizing of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in digital media, coal mining, associated infrastructure and sales of fuels in an attempt to get economic growth back on track.

12:02 IST Coffee Day Enterprises falls 5% Coffee Day Enterprises hit lower circuit after the script fell 5% to the day's low Rs 78.65, as the company decided to extend the AGM meet for the FY19 for 45 days more from the earlier scheduled date of September 30, 2019.





"Company got approval from Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru Karnataka vide approval letter dated August 27,2019 for extension of Annual General Meeting for the Financial year ended March 31, 2019 which is due to be held on or before September 30, 2019 as per the requirement of Section 96 of Companies Act,2013, for another period of 45 days," the company said in a BSE filing.





11:54 IST Piramal Enterprises share price falls over 3% Piramal Enterprises share price fell over 3% after board decided to defer issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures upto Rs 500 crores with an option to retain over-subscription of upto Rs 2,500 crores, aggregating the total issue size to Rs 3000 crores.



The script of Piramal Enterprises opened at a loss at Rs 1870 on BSE, against the last closing price of Rs 1895.35. Piramal Enterprises stock later declined 3.12% to an intraday low of Rs 1,836.20. The script has overall fallen 5.31% in the last 2 days.



Stock currently trades higher than 20 day moving average but lower than 5, 50, 100 and 200 day moving average.



"At the meeting of Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors, it has been decided to defer the issue of privately placed NCDs aggregating upto Rs 3000 crores (including an option to retain over-subscription of upto Rs.2,500 crores) to a future date" company said in a BSE filing.





11:07 IST Market extends losses Sensex Today: Market extends losses on Thursday's trading session with NSE Nifty failing to hold on to 11,000 mark and BSE Sensex down more than 250 points. Banking & Financials dragged the major indices down while healthcare index helped in capping losses.





10:28 IST Aviation sector heading for its worst year in past 6 years Recent numbers from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) show that domestic air passenger growth was just 3.15 per cent in the first seven months of 2019. That's just a fraction of the 21.8 per cent growth achieved during the same period of 2018. The weak consumer sentiments, capacity correction after the fall of Jet Airways and high airfares have contributed to the subdued air passenger traffic.



Slowdown Blues: The worst year for Indian aviation in six years

