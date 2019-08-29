Sensex Today: Sensex ends 382 points lower, Nifty at 10,948; YES Bank falls over 7%

Market extended losses to close on a bearish note in Thursday's trading session with NSE Nifty failing to hold on to 11,000 mark and BSE Sensex down more than 350 points. Banking & Financials dragged the major indices down while healthcare index helped in capping losses.
Sensex closed 382 points lower at 37,068 and Nifty50 ended the trade at 10,948.30, declining by 97 points.
Jet Airways shares advanced to hit 5% upper circuit after media reports suggested that South America's Synergy Group Corp is looking at acquiring 49% stake in cash-strapped airline and has submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI). The company owns majority stake in Avianca Airlines, South America’s second-largest airline.
The airline declared bankruptcy in April and currently has debt of around Rs 8,500 crore.
YES Bank share price fell 7.56% to intraday low of Rs 55 against previous close of Rs 59.50. The large cap stock has fallen 13.30% in the last two days and currently trades mere 4.66% away from 52-week low of Rs 53.15 on BSE.
YES Bank share price extended decline for the second consecutive session after global rating agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded private lender's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1 and maintained 'negative' outlook with concerns over lower than expected amount of capital raised by the bank.
Sensex Today: Indian markets are likely to see some volatility ahead of August derivative contracts’ expiry. Domestic investors also remained cautious ahead of GDP data for the April-June quarter due on Friday.
“Sentiment is a fair worry, consumer and business sentiment has to change,” said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer at Sanctum Wealth Management in Mumbai.
“The outcome of the trade war is also uncertain.”(Reuters)
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was the top gainer on the NSE index, rising as much as 4.49%. Media reports here on Thursday said an enquiry by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had found no merit in allegation of violation of securities laws by the firm.
On Wednesday late evening, India’s cabinet approved further liberalizing of foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in digital media, coal mining, associated infrastructure and sales of fuels in an attempt to get economic growth back on track.
Coffee Day Enterprises hit lower circuit after the script fell 5% to the day's low Rs 78.65, as the company decided to extend the AGM meet for the FY19 for 45 days more from the earlier scheduled date of September 30, 2019.
"Company got approval from Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru Karnataka vide approval letter dated August 27,2019 for extension of Annual General Meeting for the Financial year ended March 31, 2019 which is due to be held on or before September 30, 2019 as per the requirement of Section 96 of Companies Act,2013, for another period of 45 days," the company said in a BSE filing.
Piramal Enterprises share price fell over 3% after board decided to defer issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures upto Rs 500 crores with an option to retain over-subscription of upto Rs 2,500 crores, aggregating the total issue size to Rs 3000 crores.
The script of Piramal Enterprises opened at a loss at Rs 1870 on BSE, against the last closing price of Rs 1895.35. Piramal Enterprises stock later declined 3.12% to an intraday low of Rs 1,836.20. The script has overall fallen 5.31% in the last 2 days.
Stock currently trades higher than 20 day moving average but lower than 5, 50, 100 and 200 day moving average.
"At the meeting of Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors, it has been decided to defer the issue of privately placed NCDs aggregating upto Rs 3000 crores (including an option to retain over-subscription of upto Rs.2,500 crores) to a future date" company said in a BSE filing.
Sensex Today: Market extends losses on Thursday's trading session with NSE Nifty failing to hold on to 11,000 mark and BSE Sensex down more than 250 points. Banking & Financials dragged the major indices down while healthcare index helped in capping losses.
Recent numbers from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) show that domestic air passenger growth was just 3.15 per cent in the first seven months of 2019. That's just a fraction of the 21.8 per cent growth achieved during the same period of 2018. The weak consumer sentiments, capacity correction after the fall of Jet Airways and high airfares have contributed to the subdued air passenger traffic.
Slowdown Blues: The worst year for Indian aviation in six years
Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday said that it will raise funds up to Rs 1,500 crore through various means. The fundraising is subject to requisite approval."The bank's board at its meeting on August 28, 2019 have approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares, or such other eligible security in one or more tranches, at price permissible under applicable law by way of one or more permitted modes of issuance, to eligible investors for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore," Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The Union Cabinet today tweaked the foreign direct investment rules (FDI) to make investments in sectors like mining and single brand retail more attractive to overseas players. The changes will result in making India a more attractive FDI destination, leading to benefits of increased investments, employment and growth, the government claims.
Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded YES Bank's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1 and maintained 'negative' outlook with concerns over lower than expected amount of capital raised by the bank.
"Moody's has also downgraded the bank's long term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to Ba3 from Ba1, foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1, and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b1 from ba2," the credit rating agency said in a latest research report.
Moody's downgrades long-term rating of YES Bank, maintains negative outlook
Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 300 to near the Rs 40,000 per 10 gm mark yet again. The yellow metal was at Rs 39,970 per 10 gm, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Gold had touched a little over Rs 40,000 earlier this week.
"This chronic increase in gold rates has been happening for the past 1.5 to 2 months now," quoted Rupesh Jain, Founder and CEO adding that, "One of the major factors that are affecting this rate is the trade war between the USA and China. The longer it persists, the more fluctuations we will see. Besides, the increase in import duties has also contributed to this. Moreover, the poor returns of the equity market have forced the investors to drift to gold."
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, plans to invest 2 trillion rupees ($27.98 billion) in five-seven years to meet energy needs of diverse user groups, Chairman Sanjiv Singh told a shareholders meeting on Wednesday.
The Cabinet liberalised foreign investment (FDI) norms in coal mining and related infrastructure, contract manufacturing, single-brand retail and digital media. For coal manufacturing and other activities related to its sale related infrastructure, the government has decided to allow 100 per cent FDI via automatic route.
Economic crisis: Cabinet eases FDI norms in coal mining, announces subsidy for sugarcane farmers
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved sugar export policy for evacuation of surplus stocks during sugar season 2019-20.
The government will provide a lump sum subsidy of Rs 10,448 per metric tonne to sugar mills for the sugar season 2019-20, the minister said. The total estimated expenditure of about Rs 6,268 crore will be incurred for this purpose.
Govt approves Rs 6,268 crore subsidy to promote sugar exports
Sensex Today: Benchmark inidces Nifty and Sensex are trading on a bearsh note this Thursday, backed by cautious investors refrained from making fresh bets and awaited fresh cues from the Indian government on worries over recession. Globally, due to economic recession, worries from intensifying U.S.-China frictions and the specter of a no-deal Brexit drove market traders to safer haven assets.
Sensex Today: Sensex opened 130 points lower at 37,381.80 against the last close of 37,451.84 on Thursday, with Nifty declining to 10,996.05 against the last close of 11,046.10.
NSE's While Nifty closed 55 points lower at 11,046, BSE Sensex ended day's trade at 37,451.84, at a decline of 189 points.
Sensex Today: Sensex ends 189 points lower, Nifty at 11,046; YES Bank falls nearly 10%