Sensex Today: Sensex ends 396 points higher, Nifty at 11,573 level on Sept F&O expiry day

09:53 IST FII/DII Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who were net sellers for the last few sessions, bought equities worth a net Rs 737.17 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.





16:06 IST Market Wrap: Expert opinion Commenting on today's nifty movement, Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities said," Nifty expired September series at 11571 with gains of nearly 6 percent forming a bullish candle after forming three consecutive red candles in last three expiry hinting bulls are trying taking to take charge from lower end. For coming expiry highest open interest (OI) concentration is placed at 11000 PE followed by 11500 PE and on higher side highest OI is placed at 12000 CE followed by 11700 CE hinting immediate range for coming series is 11500-11700 zone and overall range for OCT series is 11000- 12000 zone as per derivative data. Immediate support for nifty is coming near 11510-11450 zone and resistance is coming near 11625-11680 zone. Nifty bank expired Sep series at 30002 with gains of nearly 10 percent (expiry basis), immediate support for nifty bank is coming near 29850-29650 and resistance is coming near 30300-30550".



16:05 IST Market Wrap: Expert opinion Commenting on the market trend ahead of F&O expiry, Rahul Mishra, AVP (Derivatives) from Emkay Global Financial Services said, “NIFTY started September month around 10800 level and was struggling to cross the 11000 resistance as the initial stimulus from FM could not help improving investor’s sentiments. Country’s economic growth of 5% (lowest in last 6 years) combined with global cues further hit the sentiments and NIFTY gave up all the gains for the year 2019. However, the latest stimulus of slashing the corporate tax was perceived well across the market and the Indian equity benchmarks clocked their biggest intraday move almost in a decade, market recovered ~7-8% in just 6 sessions. With the revised tax rate INDIA has become one of the lowest tax rate region in ASIA. NIFTY is currently trading above 50 and 200 DMA and we believe 11300 will be the support level, 11600 will be good resistance and we may see supply around this level. From derivative point of view, FIIs have doubled their position in Index future during the month so far. The monthly option data suggest that the NIFTY range for the month of October will be 11000-11500, however, 12000 call holds a decent open interest making it the next resistance.”

15:53 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty registered sharp recovery on Thursday amid strong gloabl equities and ended 1% higher on September F&O expiry day. While Sensex rallied 396 points higher to close at 38,989, Nifty ended 133 points higher at 11,573 mark.



Overall 41 out of 50 scrips on Nifty and 23 out of 30 stocks on Sensex ended the days trade in green.



Sectorally, expect IT, all the other indices closed in the bullish territory, with over 4% advance registered in metal sector, followed by 2.5% gains recorded in media, realty and auto stocks and over 1.5% rise in banking scrips.



Market Update for the day.#NSEUpdatespic.twitter.com/EsfYOYB8i8 — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) September 26, 2019

14:21 IST Axis Bank raises Rs 12,500 crore through QIP, shares rise over 3.5% Axis Bank, India's third-largest private-sector lender, announced that the banks' QIP was oversubscribed with the aggregate final transaction size being Rs. 12,500 crores.



With a trend reversal, the share price of Axis Bank rose 3.55% to touch an intraday high of Rs 719.55 on the BSE, following the announcement. Axis Bank stock trades higher than 5, 20 and 50-day moving averages but lower than 100 and 200-day moving averages. The Axis Bank stock has outperformed the 'banking sector' by 0.45%, that currently trades 1.25% higher.



"Pursuant to the powers conferred on the Committee by the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held on 20th July 2019, the Qualified Institutions Placement of the Bank opened pursuant to the resolution passed by the Committee on 19th September 2019, be and is hereby declared as closed today, on 25th September 2019."



Axis Bank raises Rs 12,500 crore through QIP, shares rise 3.5%

13:24 IST CG Power gets new chairman, stock rises 5%





Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions 5% to hit a six-week high of Rs 16.04.on Wednesday said that its board has appointed a non-executive independent director Ashish Kumar Guha as its chairman.





"Ashish Kumar Guha, Non Executive Independent Director of the Company was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from September 25, 2019," the company said in a BSE filing after its board meeting.



CG Power shares rise 5% after board appoints new chairman





12:57 IST DIL gets NCLT approval for amalgation with Fermenta Biotech

DIL Ltd, rose over 4% on Thursday's trading session as the company informed the exchanges about getting NCLT approval for the amalgation of Fermenta Biotech with company.



The stock price of DIL Ltd rose 4.16% to touch an intraday high of Rs 950 on the BSE.



"The Board of Directors of the Company has dissolved the Operations Committee and constituted the Special Situation Committee (SSC) comprising Mr. Narayan K. Seshadri, Non Executive Independent Director (Chairman of SSC), Mr. Ashish Kumar Guha, Non Executive Independent Director and Mr. Sudhir Mathur, Whole Time Executive Director as members." the filing said.



The regualtory statement further added that the broad terms of reference of the SSC is to focus on operational improvement, strategic review of international businesses, capital re-structuring including raising capital and dealing with the regulatory bodies.





12:42 IST Sterlite Technologies acquires 100% stake in Impact Data Solutions Group



The stock price of Sterlite Technologies (STL) rose 4.2% in the early trade to Rs 162 after the company announced that it has acquired a 100 percent stake in European firm Impact Data Solutions Group. The stock has fallen 11.78% in the last 3 days.



As per company's BSE filing, Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of STL, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 100% stake in Impact Data Solutions Group.



"The Group, made up of Impact Data Solutions Limited, UK and its affiliate company, provides network infrastructure solutions to hyper-scale data centres and colocation providers. As part of the transaction STL has acquired 80% of the shares of the Group in the first tranche and the balance 20% will be acquired over the next few years on an earn out model," the filing added.



Although by the afternoon trading session, shares of Sterlite Technologies (STL) pared gains to trade 2.5% lower at Rs 152 on BSE.

12:34 IST Rupee trades at 70.95 vs dollar At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.99, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.90, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close. The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.95 against the dollar at 1008 hrs. On Wednesday, rupee had settled for the day marginally down by 3 paise at 71.04 against the US dollar.

12:31 IST AstraZeneca Pharma stock 4.5% higher Share price of AstraZeneca Pharma rose 4.5% intarday to Rs 2,250 on both the bourses on Thurday after the company announced to the exchanges it has received import and market permission in Form 45 (marketing authorization) from the Drugs Controller General of India.

