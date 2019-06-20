Sensex Today: Sensex ends 488 points higher, Nifty at 11,831, Jet Airways rises 93%

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, after opening the red, posted gains of over 1.20% each at the closing bell. While Sensex ended today's trade at 39,601, up by 488 points at 39,601, Nifty closed at 11,831 level to trade at 11,841, with 150 points rise. Sensex made an intraday high of 39,638.64 and Nifty reached to 11,843.50 as its day's high.

IndiaMart will become the first company to test the IPO market in Modi government's second tenure. IndiaMart InterMesh, an online marketplace for business products and services, will launch its initial public offer (IPO) from June 24 and has fixed a price band of Rs 970-973 per share. The IPO is expected to raise about Rs 475 crore at the upper end of the price band. The issue will open on June 24 and close on June 26. The initial public offering (IPO) will comprise sale of 48,87,862 equity shares via IPO, the company said. Read More: IndiaMart to launch IPO from June 24, price band set at Rs 970 to Rs 973 per share

Sectorally, all the indices are trading in green. Where Pharma is leading the chart with 2.94% gains on NSE, PSU Bank and Auto are each gainng above 2.50%, followed by buying interest in Realty, Metal and other banking indices, each gaining over 1.50%.

Currently, Sensex is trading up by 450 points at 39,566 and Nifty breached 11,800 level to trade at 11,815, with 124 points rise. 41 out of 50 stocks are trading on the green in Nifty and only 4 out of 30 stocks are declining on Sensex. Sensex has made an intraday high of 39,590 and Nifty reached day's high of 11,827.60.

The company announced to the exchanges that it has received letter of intent (LOI) of work worth Rs 601.40 crores for Planning, Designing and Construction of Flat Type High Rise Buildings cum Commercial units including on site development with all infrastructure Services for 6348 Economical Weaker Section (EWS) Housing Units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). With receipt of above, the total work orders including letter of intent (LOI) received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on standalonebasis amounts to Rs 762.65 crores.

Despite a weak opening, after which Jet Airways share hit an all-time low of Rs 27, the stock traded flat and then later jumped 16.16 per cent to Rs 38.45 on the BSE.

Adani Green Energy's subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Park has received Letter of Award from Solar Energy Corporation of India from (SECI)for winning a bid for setting up 130 MWac ISTS-connected Wind Power Project. The fixed PPA tariff is Rs. 2.83/ kWh for a period of 25 years. The Project is expected to be commissioned by Q4 FY 2021. The co. added in the filing that after receiving this award, AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 5.29 GWac with 2.02 GWac operational projects and balance 3.27 GWac in development stage.

The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on South Indian Bank for violating norms regarding bank guarantees. The penalty follows references from a government department and a private party alleging non-payment of invoked bank guarantees by the lender, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction has received approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) , for revival/ restart of the road project which was previously referred for amicable foreclosure by the Competent Authority.

Sensex is trading up by 200 points at 39,310, while Nifty50 is at 11,730 level, up by 39 points. Overall, 34 stocks are advancing on Nifty and 7 out of 30 stocks on Sensex are declining.

Tech Mahindra Signs Contract with Airbus for Cabin and Cargo Design Engineering





Tech Mahindra today announced signing of a multi-year contract with Airbus for Cabin and Cargo design engineering.



As per the press release, Karthikeyan Natarajan, Global Head of Engineering and IoT, Tech Mahindra commented on the matter that," This will strengthen our aerospace engineering portfolio especially, in areas like cabin engineering and customer services.â



The filing on the co. official webiste further added that the provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, aims to capitalize on the specialized skills and competencies in growing Cabin Engineering business over the next few years.



Sectors Update Sectorally, all the sectors trading bullish, with most gains in Pharma at 2% gain, followed by 1% gains in Realty and Metal stocks. IT and Media are the only indices declining in today's trade.

Yes Bank hits new 52 week low at Rs 98.70 Yes Bank share price has fallen to double digits for first time in five years, to its new 52 week low at Rs 98.70. Recently, many credit rating agencies have slashed its long term outlookWhile UBS cut its target price, HSBC downgraded the stock. Additionally, Macquarie has raised questions about the bank's governance standards.Yes Bank stock was in turmoil since August 2018, when the RBI rejected the boardâs proposal to have the sixth three-year term for Rana Kapoor In another recent news, Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill announced that the bank plans to raise $1.2 billion over 18 months to bolster its capital buffer through a mix of public and private share sales.Contrary to the news, the stock is trading as the top gainer on NSE at Rs 108, with 5% gain above its last close.

India's 10-year bond yields drops to 20-month low on US Fed rate cut hints







India's benchmark 10-year bond yields dropped to their lowest in 20 months on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rate cuts later this year, while buying from state-run banks also aided.



The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.75 per cent, as of 0345 GMT, its lowest level since Oct. 17, 2017, and down 9 basis points from its previous close.



(Reuters)

Rupee Update



The rupee witnessed high volatility against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, after the US central bank left key interest rates unchanged.



The rupee opened strong at 69.47 at the interbank forex market, but lost ground and touched 69.67 per dollar, displaying gains of just 1 paise against the greenback.



Forex dealers said foreign fund outflows, weak opening of domestic equities and rising crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

India will not permit foreign firms in multi-brand retail: Piyush Goyal



The government will not allow foreign companies to operate in multi-brand segment and necessary action will be taken against people indulging in predatory pricing, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Wednesday.



According to FDI policy, India permits foreign direct investment in the multi-brand retail sector with a cap of 51 per cent ownership by overseas players.

Experts Opinion According to experts, investors were cautious despite strong cues from global markets, amid concerns over weakening economic data, lack of liquidity and deficit in monsoon.





FII and DII Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 97.05 crore, and domestic institutional investors offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 104.91 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.





Brent Crude The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.29 per cent higher at 62.62 per barrel.





Gainers/Losers

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Maruti, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and HCL Tech, shedding up to 1.43 per cent.



On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Coal India, RIL, L&T, PowerGrid and HDFC gained up to 1.10 per cent.

Jain irrigation clarifies to exchanges



Jain iriigation in a clarification note, informed the bourses that the company is moving forward with normal operations and is confident of fulfilling it's agenda while making serious efforts to deleverage it's balance-sheet. the clarification filing added that the co. promoters have are in touch with all their lenders for pledged shares and working on solutions for current scenario, and that company's management will further actively engage with shareholders and other stakeholders to regain their confidence





Earlier India Ratings and Research lowered its long-term issuer rating to 'IND BBB' from 'IND A-' while placing it on 'Rating Watch Negative' (RWN).



Read more: Jain Irrigation Systems share price extends losses on debt downgrade, hits fresh 52-week low





IT Stocks Down after US-Inida Fued on HB1 Visa Shares of IT companies like Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and other IT stocks led the losses in the morning trade after the United States has told India it is considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally

Sectors update On sectoral front, all the major indices are trading in bearish territory on NSE. Media is the most declining sector of the morning session, at a fall of 1.70%, followed 1% decline in IT stocks. More than 0.50% decline can be seen in Auto, Realty and Pharma stocks.

Opening Session Sensex opened 109 points or 0.28% lower at 39,003 and Nifty50 started today's trade at 11,657, down by 34 points or 0.30%. Nifty Bank was down by 0.12% and Nifty Midcap was down at 0.20%





Pre-Opening Session Sensex is down at 39,012.73 by 100.01 or 0.26% and nifty is tradng down currently at 11,668, down by 23 points.

Five stocks under F&O ban period on NSE

For June 20, DHFL, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller and Reliance Infrastructure are under the F&O ban period.





09:13 IST: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, after a positive start on Wednesday, traded volatile in the afternoon session and closed flat. Sensex ended today's trade at 39,112, up by 66 points, while Nifty ended flat at 11,691 level. Read More: Market Update: Sensex ends 66 points higher, Nifty closes flat at 11,691 level

Global Market Update Asian markets opened mixed. Nikkei and Hong Kong Index gained quarter percent each. China and South Korea Index declined marginally. SGX Nifty is up 31 pts or 0.3%. US stocks closed up after Fed signalled future rate cuts, although kept rates unchanged for now. Expect market to open on a flat note on account of global cues. U S. stocks rallied for a third day (Dow Jones gained 0.2%) after the US Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone in its latest policy statement, kept unchanged interest rate (2.25% -2.5%).

US FOMC Meet outcome



The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled interest rate cuts beginning as early as July, saying it is ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks as it took stock of rising trade tensions and growing concerns about weak inflation.(Reuters)

US Fed indicated to cut interest rate in the next policy meeting and expects a strong labor market and inflation to be near its goal. The yield on the U.S. two-year note fell by as much as 12 basis points to 1.74%. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) June 20, 2019







US to consider caps on HB1 visa to deter data rules



The United States has told India it is considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, widening the two countriesâ row over tariffs and trade.



The warning comes as trade tensions between the United States and India have resulted in tit-for-tat tariff actions in recent weeks. From Sunday, India imposed higher tariffs on some U.S. goods, days after Washington withdrew a key trade privilege for New Delhi.



EXCLUSIVE: U.S. tells India it is considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally; move not solely targeted at India but will hurt its IT sector https://t.co/6wLtlnqzqQ by @Neha_5@AdityaKalrapic.twitter.com/FEX5tMig9k — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) June 20, 2019





