Sensex Today: Sensex ends 51 points higher, Nifty at 11,284; Bajaj Auto rises over 5% post result

26 July 2019

Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks NSE Nifty  & BSE Sensex ended marginally positive today, amid corporate earnings season, backed by buying interest in Auto stocks. BSE S&P Sensex eneded at 37,882, at an advance of 51 points, while the broader index NSE Nifty50 closed 32 points up at 11,284.

  • 16:10 IST

    Closing Bell

    BSE S&P Sensex eneded at 37,882, at an advance of 51 points, while the broader index NSE Nifty50 closed 32 points up at 11,284.

  • 15:19 IST

    Shriram Transport buys back NCDs




    Company has bought back Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)issued on private placement basis as per the details enclosed in annexure, amounting to Rs 210.7 cr

     

  • 15:17 IST

    Thirumalai Chemicals to set up food ingredients manufacturing facility in US

    Thirumalai Chemicals announced that the company is to set up food ingredients manufacturing facility in the US with 30,000 t/year capacity.

     

  • 14:25 IST

    Bajaj Auto shares up 4% post result

    Bajaj Auto on Friday posted 2.84 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,012.16 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,041.77 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

    Its total revenue from operations rose to Rs 7,755.82 crore for the April-June period from Rs 7,464.89 crore in the same period of 2018-19 fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

    Bajaj Auto said it sold 1,247,174 units during the first quarter, up 2 per cent from 1,226,641 units in the year-ago period.

    Shares of the company were trading at Rs 2,665, up 4.71 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

     

  • 13:52 IST

    Maruti rises post result

    Maruti Suzuki reported Q1 figures above estimates numbers provided by various brokerage firms. The net profit stands at Rs 1,435.5 cr, at a decline of 27% as compared to Rs 1,975 cr booked in the same quarter last year. Vehiclemaker's revenue has declined over 12% from Rs 22,459 cr recorded in Q1 last year to Rs 19, 720 cr booked this year. The stock price of Maruti currently trades at a 1.69% advance, at Rs 5,872 on BSE.

     

  • 13:46 IST

    PNB stock rises after results

    Punjab National Bank reports a net profit of Rs 1,018.6 cr against the loss  of Rs 201 cr registered in the last year. Lender's Q1 provisions have decreased to Rs 2,023 cr compared to Rs 5,758 cr recorded last year. PNB's net NPA increased 0.5%, while the gross NPA dipped by 1.5% on a sequential basis.

    Following this, the stock price of PNB India trades 2.57% up at Rs 67.75 on BSE currently.

     

  • 13:31 IST

    YES Bank acquires shares upon invocation of pledge

     



    YES Bak has announced today that the lender has acquired 18.55% stake in Cox & Kings and 30% stake in Ezeego One Travel & Tours Ltd on pledge invocation.

    Following this, the shares of YES Bank traded 10% higher at Rs 96.40. YES Bank stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall.

     

  • 13:20 IST

    Vedanta fully unwinds the CIHL Structured Investment with superior gains



    Vadanta announced today that Cairn India Holdings Limited (CIHL), an overseas subsidiary of the Company, and Volcan Investments Limited have agreed to unwind entirely the structured investment entered between them in December 2018 ahead of the originally envisaged schedule.

    With this, Volcan will exercise the early exchange option available to it on 26 July 2019 and consequent to this the full exchange of its two issues of mandatory exchangeable bonds secured by shares in Anglo American plc, will settle on 12 August 2019.

    The share price of Anglo American has close to doubled, since Volcan invested, delivering attractive gains to all investors.

    The investment by CIHL, which was entered into as part of its cash management activities, has delivered a net gain of over USD 100mm in the 8month period it was held. Cash proceeds from the settlement of the transaction will be paid to CIHL on 13 August 2019.

  • 12:19 IST

    Market Update

    Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty capped early losses to trade on a bullish note by the afternoon session on Friday. S&P Sensex currently trades at 37,993 by an advance of 102 points and Nifty50 has risen 40 points to 11,293 level.

  • 10:49 IST

    Rupee opens lower

    Rupee opens at 69.12 against the dollar from its last close of 69.05

    The Indian rupee on Friday opened weak at the Interbank Foreign Exchange, as the Brent crude prices, cautious opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

    After opening at 69.12, the local currency fell to 69.14 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 10 paise over its previous closing of 69.04. The local unit however pared some losses and was trading at 69.05 against the dollar later.

     

  • 10:37 IST

    DMart issues CP worth Rs 30 cr



    DMart (Avenue Supermarts) announces that the company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs. 30 crore on July 25, 2019. 

  • 10:06 IST

    PNB to raise capital worth Rs 5000 cr

    Punjab National Bank announced that the Bank's Board has granted approval for raising Equity Capital amounting up to Rs.5000 Crore in one or more tranches via Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP)/ Follow-on Public Offer (FPO)/Rights Issue.

     

  • 10:04 IST

    Tata Steel acquiries 75% stake in Tata Sponge Iron

    Tata Steel today announced acquisition of 2.58 crore rights equity shares of Tata Sponge Iron ltd at Rs 500 per share aggregating to Rs 1292.2 crore after which Tata Steel has now increased stake from 54.5% to 75.91% in Tata Sponge Iron.

  • 09:41 IST

    Sector-wise Update

    On the sectoral front, while buying interest in Bank and Financials indices provided mild support to major trend, high selling pressure in IT, Media and Energy stocks dragged index down.

  • 09:33 IST

    FII/DII


    The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 126.65 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 398.53 crore Thursday.

     

  • 09:31 IST

    Market opens lower

    Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty registered major losses by the opening bell, with S&P Sensex at 37,831.18 against the last close of 37,830.98 and Nifty50 at 11,247.45 level compared to last close of 11,252.

  • 09:08 IST

    Market Pre-opens

    BSE Sensex pre-opens at 37,902 against the last close of 37,830.98 and Nifty starts the day's tick at 11248.50 compared to last close of 11,252.

  • 09:04 IST

    Tata Motors Q1 loss doubles to Rs 3,679 cr

    Auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,679.66 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, dented by muted volume growth in domestic business as well as in its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

    "The company had posted consolidated net loss of Rs 1,862.57 crore in June quarter of 2018 and profit of Rs 1,117.48 crore in March quarter 2019," Tata Motors said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

    The company said profit was impacted by demand slowdown, higher axle loads, liquidity stress, low freight availability for cargo operators.

    Consolidated revenue declined by 7.84 per cent to Rs 61,467 crore as compared to Rs 67,701 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in the regulatory filing.

  • 09:02 IST

    Bank of Baroda posts net profit of Rs 710 cr

    State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 709.87 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. This was the banker's first earnings announcement after it merged Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself.

     

  • 09:00 IST

    PVR Q1 profit plunges 69%

    Multiplex operator PVR on Thursday reported 69 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16.18 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, due to sharp rise in financial cost.

    "The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 52.15 crore in June quarter of 2018 and Rs 46.70 crore in March quarter 2019," PVR said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

    Consolidated total income rose by 27 per cent to Rs 887.16 crore as compared to Rs 700.53 crore in the year-ago period.

  • 08:57 IST

    SEBI July 2019 bulletin on Capital Markets

    During June 2019, the total equity issuance (both public and  private  issuance)  declined  by  63.8  per  cent  to Rs 16,038  crore  from Rs 44,329  crore  in  May  2019,  mainly  on account of  slowdown in the public and rights issues. The corporate sector raised Rs 569 crore through public issuance  of   equity  compared  to Rs 25,527  crore  raised  in  the  previous  month.  IPOs  raised Rs 547  crore,  while  FPOs  and  rights  issuance  raises Rs 12  crore  and Rs 10  crore  respectively.  The  amount  raised  through  private  placement of  equity (i.e. preferential allotment and QIP route) too declined by 22.1 per cent from Rs 19,851 crore to Rs 15,469 crore.

    While equity issuance witnessed some slowdown, the debt issuance  by  private  placement  continued  its  momentum  in  June  2019.    The  total  debt  issuance  (both  public  and  private  issuance)  increased  by  11.9  per  cent.  The  debt  issuance  through  private  placement  increased  by  12.6  per  cent  from  Rs  43,577  crore  to  Rs 49,072  crore  in  June  2019, while amount raised through public issue of  debt fell from Rs 1,048 crore in May 2019 to Rs 852 crore in June 2019.  

  • 08:55 IST

    Biocon Q1 net profit rises 72%

    Indian biopharmaceutical major Biocon reported an increase of 72.34 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company posted a net profit of Rs 206.3 crore during the quarter under review, as opposed to Rs 119.7 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

    Biocon reported an increase of 30.44 per cent in revenue from operations on consolidated terms to Rs 1,465.9 crore during the June quarter of FY20, as opposed to Rs 1,123.8 crore during the same period last fiscal. The total revenue for the period under review was reported at Rs 1,490 crore, as against Rs 1,192.6 crore reported during quarter ended June 30, 2018.

    Meanwhile, Biocon saw its standalone net profit decline by 51.58 per cent to Rs 111.2 crore during Q1 FY20, from Rs 229.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

  • 08:46 IST

    Indigo Paints plans IPO

    Indigo Paints, one of the leading paint companies in the country, is planning an initial public offer (IPO) within the next 12-15 months. The IPO is likely to be an issue in the range of Rs 800-1000 crore and will offer its private equity partner Sequoia Capital, which holds 38 per cent equity, an opportunity to partially or fully exit Indigo.

     

  • 08:45 IST

    PMO wants FinMin to reassess issuing overseas sovereign bonds

    The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wants the finance ministry to reassess the idea of issuing foreign currency overseas sovereign bonds, two sources with knowledge of the development said on Thursday. The office has asked the finance ministry to seek wider consultation from stakeholders before proceeding with any plans, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

    The Ministry of Finance and the PMO declined to comment on the matter. 

  • 08:42 IST

    Patanjali Ayurveda bags Ruchi Soya

    After a protracted battle, the NCLT Thursday finally cleared the Rs 4,350-crore bid by yoga-exponent Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved to take over edible oil player Ruchi Soya, which owes over Rs 9,345 crore to the lenders & around Rs 2,800 crore to other creditors.

    Ruchi Soya owes over Rs 9,345 crore to financial creditors led by State Bank of India, which has an exposure of Rs 1,800 crore, followed by Central Bank at Rs 816 crore, Punjab National Bank at Rs 743 crore and StanChart at Rs 608 crore and DBS at Rs 243 crore.

     

  • 08:40 IST

    Earnings Today

    Maruti suzuki, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, Vedanta, KPIT Tech, Vodafone Idea, Force Motors, ABB India Punjab National Bank, Tilaknagar Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Usha Martin, Polycab India, Oriental Carbon, Elecon Engineering Company, Astec LifeSciences, Plastiblends India, Atul, Kalyani Forge, Balaji Amines, Remsons Industries, Confidence Petroleum India, VST Industries, Puravankara, Jubilant Life Sciences, Mangalam Drugs, Music Broadcast, Teamlease Services, Aarti Drugs, DIC India, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Bajaj Holdings, Alicon Castalloy, Mahindra Lifespace Developers are among the listed companies due to post their Q1 earnings report today, as per data provided with the bourses.

  • 08:37 IST

    Global Market Update

    Asian share prices opened a tad lower on Friday on mixed U.S. earnings reports and the euro held above two-year lows struck overnight after the European Central Bank held interest rates steady, though officials said a cut was certain in September (Reuters)

  • 08:36 IST

    Market closing on Thursday


    Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended with registering minor losses by the closing bell, with S&P Sensex ending at 37,830 by declining 16 points and Nifty50 falling 19 points to 11,252 level.
     

