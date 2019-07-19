Sensex Today: Sensex ends 560 points down, Nifty at 11,419; Auto stocks decline

12:25 IST HDFC Bank falls over 3% HDFC Bank shares lost over 3% after the private sector lender reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, despite being in line with analysts' estimates.



12:25 IST: HDFC Bank shares lost over 3% after the private sector lender reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, despite being in line with analysts' estimates.



Against the previous close of Rs 2375.95, the stock opened at Rs 2353.00, recording a decline of over 1% in the early session and fell over 90 points or 3.88% to the day's low at Rs. 2,283.55. HDFC Bank shares were among the top laggards on the benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty.



HDFC Bank has formed a gap down chart pattern today and its stock price has lost 4% of its value since the last 4 trading days. It currently trades below the 30 and 50-day moving average but above 150 and 200-day moving average.



Currently, at 11: 55 am, HDFC Bank stock quotes Rs 2289.65 on BSE, at a volume of 0.92 lakh shares, at a decline of 3.63%. Similarly, with 28.6 lakh share changing hands on the NSE platform, the stock currently trades down by 3.77% to Rs 2,286.

16:02 IST: Sensex Today: Equity market closed with major losses on Friday's session, with Sensex and Nifty falling 1.50% each, amid heavy selling recorded in auto and financial stocks. BSE Sensex closed 560 points down at 38,337 against the last close of 38,897.46 and NSE Nifty50 ended at 11,419, by 177 points of decline, against the last close of11,474.

15:55 IST: Ruling out any relaxation for foreign portfolio investors (FPI), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that overseas investors functioning as trusts in India will have to pay the tax surcharge proposed in the Union Budget.





Speaking in Parliament, Sitharaman ruled out any adverse impact of the surcharge on FPI and reportedly said the fears of flight of capital are unfounded. "FPIs should consider the option of structuring themselves as companies rather than trusts to avoid paying the increased surcharge announced in Budget 2019," news agency ANI quoted Sitharaman as saying in a reply to the debate on the Finance Bill in Lok Sabha.



Super-rich tax on FPIs: FM rules out any adverse impact on investor confidence

15:50 IST: Commenting over the Market Rundown, Mr. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said "Market slid as there was sharp sell-off by foreign funds due to Government’s reluctance to tweak FPIs income tax surcharge, and the deficiency in monsoon rain, which impacted the risk sentiment. Additionally, downward revision in India’s growth to 7% by ADB and lackluster earnings from domestic corporates added anxiety over premium valuation. Key heavy weights are likely to announce results next week."

15:50 IST:



Punjab National Bank announced today that the PNB board is scheduled to meet today so as to to consider raising equity capital upto Rs 5,000 cr via QIP/FPO/Rights issue on July 25.



"The exchange is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on 25.07.2019 for seeking approval of raising Equity Capital amounting up to Rs.5000 Crore in one or more tranches through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP)/ Follow-on Public Offer (FPO)/Rights Issue" the copamy said in the filing.

15:07 IST: Shares of cement maker ACC rose by over 5% Friday after the company reported 38.6% climb in net profit and flagged better demand and growth going forward. Cement maker ACC Thursday booked 38.61% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 455.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as against Rs 579.13 crore in the year-ago period, helped by the improvement in operating performance and sales. The stock price of cement maker ACC opened with a gap up pattern chart at 4.17% rise to Rs 1632.55 against the last closing of Rs 1567.20 on BSE. The cement maker shares jumped 5.11% to day's high of Rs 1,647.55 on NSE and BSE, respectively.

14:32 IST: Sensex Today: Equity market erased further gains, with BSE Sensex tumbling over 500 points down and NSE Nifty trading below 11,450 level, on back of heavy selling interest in auto and financial stocks.



BSE Sensex currently trades 500 points down at 38,395 against the last close of 38,897.46 and NSE Nifty50 trades at 11,432, by 164 points of decline, against the last close of11,474.

13:47 IST:



"JSW Steel Ltd, India's leading steel company and the flagship business of US$ 14 billion JSW Group, today began the roll-out of JSW Platina, premium tinplate targeted at packaging industry." the statement read in the regulatory filing.



It added, "The launch of JSW Platina enables JSW Steel to tap the growing opportunity for tinplate products demanded by India's packaging industry. India is one of the countries that have pledged to eliminate single use plastics by 2022. JSW Platina offers a significant opportunity to become the most preferred & sustainable packaging material for the future."

13:23 IST:







Manpasand Beverages have announced today appoitment of Bipin rathod by the board as company's director. The filing added that he has 22 years of experinence as Fiananical accountancy, Tax management, Structured finance among others.

13:20 IST:



Dr. Reddy's today has announced the exchanges, the launch of over-the counter, store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion Extended Release Tablets in the U.S. Market, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).



The statement read "We are pleased to be expanding our pseudoephedrine-based product offering in time for the cough, cold and allergy season," says Milan Kalawadia, Senior Vice President and Head of US OTC and Specialty Rx Divisions, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. "We look forward to collaborating with our customers to provide high-quality, affordable alternatives to consumers."



