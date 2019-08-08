Sensex Today: Sensex jumps 275 points, Nifty above 11,110; Indiabulls Housing Finance rises 6%

Share price of Suzlon Energy rises 12 % in today trade after the solar energy firm in its regulatory filing said that it isn't aware of any action being contemplated by the bond holders nor can comment upon the intentions of the bondholders.The Company has also not received any communication in this regard and continues to work on holistic solution for its debt and is in discussions with various stakeholders in relation to its outstanding debt including the Bonds.
Oil prices fell on Friday amid fears over demand as the U.S-China trade row casts its shadow over markets, although prices got some support from expectations of more OPEC production cuts. nternational benchmark Brent crude futures, were at $57.20 a barrel by 0324 GMT, down 18 cents, or 0.3%, from their previous settlement.
Sensex Today: Market closed broadly higher today, with Sensex back aobve 37,000 level and Nifty bouncing back above 11,000 mark, after media reports suggested that India was likely to exempt foreign portfolio investors from an increase in taxes that was part of the budget approved by parliament but heavily criticised.
By the closing bell on Thurday, Sensex had risen 636 points to 37,327 level and Nifty ended at 11,032 at a rise of 176 points.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity indices are trading higher on Thursday's afternoon session, with all the major shifts of bullish trend recorded in Auto, Energy, Realty and IT indices. Currently, Sensex has risen over 636 points to 37,327 level and Nifty trades at 11,032 at a rise of 176 points.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity indices are trading higher on Thursday's afternoon session, with all the major indices shifting to bullish trend, except PSU bank. Currently, Sensex has risen over 217 points to 36,908 level and Nisty trades at 10,914, at a rise of 60 points.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday declared to the exchanges that it has not defaulted on any payment and added on its filing that all speculation/rumor regarding payment default is unfounded and false.
"So much so, that the company has previously paid Rs 300 million rupees towards non-convertible bonds (ENT), before its expiration date," Managing Director (Designated) JSPL VR Sharma said.
Despite the regulatory filing, shares of Jindal Steel fell 7.75% to intraday low of Rs 94.50 on BSE, also the script's 52-week low.
With regards to rumors regarding any sell-off in pledged shares, Mr. Sharma said "No sale of shares is reported by any of the lenders". More so, the promoter group is looking to reduce the pledge at the earliest.
The Company shall be reporting its 1QFY20 results on 14th August 2019.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price has plummeted 59.73% amid reports founder VG Siddhartha went missing on the evening of July 29. Siddhartha's body was recovered from Netravathi river on morning of July 31. The stock hit a historic low of 77.20 after it was locked in lower circuit of 4.98% on BSE today. Coffee Day Enterprises share price has fallen 22.37% this week.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price opened at a loss of 4.98% in trade today and is stuck at the lower circuit of 77.20 level compared to the previous close of 81.25 on BSE.
Indian Rupee rebounded by 18 paise to 70.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India cut the key interest rate by 35 basis points.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed high volatility against the US dollar. The local unit opened strong at 70.80 and touched a high of 70.71 and a low of 70.83 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday.The domestic unit was trading at 70.87 against the dollar at 1010 hrs.
Rupee had settled at 70.89 against the American currency on Wednesday
Over 80 companies are due to post their quarterly reuslts todaay, of which some include Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Emami, Page Industries,, Infibeam Avenues, Quick Heal, IndoStar Capital Finance, Wonderla Holidays, City Union Bank, NBCC (India),Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Max India, Ircon International, UltraTech Cement, Tata Chemicals, Engineers India, Adani Enterprises, Spacenet Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Proseed India, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Mahanagar Gas, Adani Transmission, Rail Vikas Nigam, Procter & Gamble.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity indices are trading marginally higher on Thursday with balanced trading seen in sectoral indices. Currently, Nifty trades flat at 10,855 and Sensex at 36,703, at a rise of 1 points.
Except all the Media, Banking and Financials that are currently trading with minor declines, all the other indices trade in the green with highest gains registered in IT sector, rising at 0.85%.
Tata Steel script has touched an intraday low of Rs 365.10, falling at 4.37% on BSE, which is also the stock's 52-week low. the stock price has fallen over8% in the last 2 days.
Tata Steel on Wednesday reported sharp 64.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 683.13 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, dented by a decline in steel price and rise in expenses.
Consolidated revenue increased marginally by 1.27 per cent to Rs 35,947.11 crore in April-June quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 35,846.92 crore in the year-ago period, the Tata group company said in a regulatory filing.
Stock price of pharma giant Cipla has fallen over 3.5% to touch an intraday low of Rs 500.55 on the BSE. Moreover the stock trades 3.51% away from 52-week low of Rs 483.75.
Pharma major Cipla saw its consolidated net profit rise by almost 6 per cent during the June quarter to Rs 478.19 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 451.25 crore during the year-ago period.
Cipla reported net income from operations for the three-month period under review at Rs 3,894.46 crore, as against Rs 3,845.84 crore during the year-ago period. The total revenue for Q1FY20 was Rs 3,989.02 crore, in comparison to Rs 3,938.99 crore seen during Q1FY19.
Stock price of HCL Technologies has risen 5.06 percent to the intraday high of Rs 1,074 on BSE. The stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50 and 200 day moving average but lower than 100 day moving average.
IT major HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) on Wednesday reported 8.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,230 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The profit was down 12.54 per cent compared to Rs 2,250 crore in the March quarter.
The shares of Affle India has made a strong debut in the secondary market today. The share price of the advertising and media firm was listed at the upper end of the price band fixed at Rs 745 apiece, on both the bourses today.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock of Affle India rose 24.3% or 181 points to Rs 926 in the opening session. Moreover, the Affle stock hit the day's high 199 points or 26.9% against the listing value at Rs 944.90 and a low of Rs 915.05.
Asian stocks trade mixed ahead of China trade data. On the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty was flat-to-negative, down 9.50 pts.
On the Wall-street, US Futures was up 40 pts or 0.15%. US stocks closed mixed as investors second-guessed their initial concerns about a global slowdown and heightened trade fears with China.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity indices earsed opening session gains to trade flat with minor declines seen in sectoral indices. Except IT, FMCG and Realty all the other major indices currently trade in the red.
Currently, Nifty trades flat at 10,855 and Sensex at 36,703, at a rise of 1 points.
Sensex started the day at 36,808, 110 points higher and Nifty opened 40 points up at 10,899.
Oil prices regained some ground as talk that Saudi Arabia was mulling options to halt crude’s descent helped offset a build in stockpiles and fears of slowing demand.
Brent crude futures climbed $1.53 to $57.76, though that followed steep losses on Wednesday, while U.S. crude rose $1.50 to $52.59 a barrel.
Investors have increasingly come to fear the trade war will prove protracted enough to tip the world into recession, and have piled into bonds and gold as a hedge. The rapid decline in yields helped lift gold above $1,500 for the first time since 2013. Spot gold was last at $1,500.23 per ounce, having been as far as $1,510 on Wednesday. The precious metal is up 16% since May.
Sensex Today: Benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened on a positive note Thursday on back of bullish global equitites. Sensex started the day at 36,808, 110 points higher and Nifty opened 40 points up at 10,899.
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 383.66 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 531.56 crore on Thursday.
Yesterday, Domestic markets closed on a bearish note after a volatile trading session on account of global and domestic cues. Sensex closed 286 points lower at 36,690, while NSE Nifty ended at 10,855, registering a decline of 92 points.