Sensex Today: Sensex jumps 275 points, Nifty above 11,110; Indiabulls Housing Finance rises 6%

10:17 IST Suzlon Energy rises 12 % Share price of Suzlon Energy rises 12 % in today trade after the solar energy firm in its regulatory filing said that it isn't aware of any action being contemplated by the bond holders nor can comment upon the intentions of the bondholders.The Company has also not received any communication in this regard and continues to work on holistic solution for its debt and is in discussions with various stakeholders in relation to its outstanding debt including the Bonds.

09:51 IST Oil price falls Oil prices fell on Friday amid fears over demand as the U.S-China trade row casts its shadow over markets, although prices got some support from expectations of more OPEC production cuts. nternational benchmark Brent crude futures, were at $57.20 a barrel by 0324 GMT, down 18 cents, or 0.3%, from their previous settlement.



16:15 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Market closed broadly higher today, with Sensex back aobve 37,000 level and Nifty bouncing back above 11,000 mark, after media reports suggested that India was likely to exempt foreign portfolio investors from an increase in taxes that was part of the budget approved by parliament but heavily criticised.



By the closing bell on Thurday, Sensex had risen 636 points to 37,327 level and Nifty ended at 11,032 at a rise of 176 points.

15:41 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Domestic equity indices are trading higher on Thursday's afternoon session, with all the major shifts of bullish trend recorded in Auto, Energy, Realty and IT indices. Currently, Sensex has risen over 636 points to 37,327 level and Nifty trades at 11,032 at a rise of 176 points.

14:13 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Domestic equity indices are trading higher on Thursday's afternoon session, with all the major indices shifting to bullish trend, except PSU bank. Currently, Sensex has risen over 217 points to 36,908 level and Nisty trades at 10,914, at a rise of 60 points.

14:09 IST JSPL hits 52-week low



Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday declared to the exchanges that it has not defaulted on any payment and added on its filing that all speculation/rumor regarding payment default is unfounded and false.



"So much so, that the company has previously paid Rs 300 million rupees towards non-convertible bonds (ENT), before its expiration date," Managing Director (Designated) JSPL VR Sharma said.



Despite the regulatory filing, shares of Jindal Steel fell 7.75% to intraday low of Rs 94.50 on BSE, also the script's 52-week low.



With regards to rumors regarding any sell-off in pledged shares, Mr. Sharma said "No sale of shares is reported by any of the lenders". More so, the promoter group is looking to reduce the pledge at the earliest.



The Company shall be reporting its 1QFY20 results on 14th August 2019.





13:42 IST CCD share price falls 60% in 8 days



Coffee Day Enterprises share price has plummeted 59.73% amid reports founder VG Siddhartha went missing on the evening of July 29. Siddhartha's body was recovered from Netravathi river on morning of July 31. The stock hit a historic low of 77.20 after it was locked in lower circuit of 4.98% on BSE today. Coffee Day Enterprises share price has fallen 22.37% this week.



Coffee Day Enterprises share price opened at a loss of 4.98% in trade today and is stuck at the lower circuit of 77.20 level compared to the previous close of 81.25 on BSE.

13:05 IST Indian Rupee rebounds Indian Rupee rebounded by 18 paise to 70.71 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India cut the key interest rate by 35 basis points.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed high volatility against the US dollar. The local unit opened strong at 70.80 and touched a high of 70.71 and a low of 70.83 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday.The domestic unit was trading at 70.87 against the dollar at 1010 hrs.



Rupee had settled at 70.89 against the American currency on Wednesday



12:05 IST Earnings to be posted today Over 80 companies are due to post their quarterly reuslts todaay, of which some include Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Emami, Page Industries,, Infibeam Avenues, Quick Heal, IndoStar Capital Finance, Wonderla Holidays, City Union Bank, NBCC (India),Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Max India, Ircon International, UltraTech Cement, Tata Chemicals, Engineers India, Adani Enterprises, Spacenet Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Proseed India, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Mahanagar Gas, Adani Transmission, Rail Vikas Nigam, Procter & Gamble.

11:31 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Domestic equity indices are trading marginally higher on Thursday with balanced trading seen in sectoral indices. Currently, Nifty trades flat at 10,855 and Sensex at 36,703, at a rise of 1 points.



Except all the Media, Banking and Financials that are currently trading with minor declines, all the other indices trade in the green with highest gains registered in IT sector, rising at 0.85%.

