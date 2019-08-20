Sensex Today: Sensex ends 74 points lower, Nifty at 11,017; DHFL falls nearly 8% post defaults on repayment

15:47 IST Closing Bell

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from early losses to trade marginally lower by the Tuesday's afternoon session and later closed on a negative note. Sensex closed 74 points lower at 37,328 and Nifty ended 36 points lower at 11,070. Sectorally, major declines were registered in PSU Bank, Commodity and Metal indices.



14:37 IST DHFL falls nearly 8% as company reports fresh default





Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) shares fell over 7% intraday on Tuesday's trading session, after the housing lender submitted regulatory filing with regards to default in financial repayment obligations for interest payment on non-convertible debentures (NCO) and commercial papers (CPs).



The script of DHFL opened at a loss of 6.93% to Rs 45.65 against the last closing price of Rs 49.05 on BSE and later fell 7.85% to the day's low of Rs 45.20, merely 4.35 points away from the 52-week low of Rs 40.85 and 1.05 points away from the day's lower circuit set at Rs 44.15.



The stock has traded lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving average and has registered a fall over 90% in a year's period. Overall 9.18 lakh shares and 195.5 lakh shares currently exchange hands on BSE and NSE, respectively.



The debt-burdened housing lender said it defaulted on its financial repayment obligations overall amounting to Rs 1,570 cr, with regard to the issuance of bonds and commercial papers on August 19, 2019.

14:03 IST Market trades marginally lower Sensex Today: Currently Sensex trades trades 19 points lower at 37,382 and Nifty trades 23 points lower at 11,030.Sectorally, major declines were registered in PSU Bank, Commodity and Metal indices.

13:54 IST Goldiam International rises over 3% on Rs 100 cr order win Shares of Goldiam International rose 3.87% to the day's high of Rs 100 after the jwellery company announced that it bagged export orders worth Rs 100 cr from International clients for manufacturing of diamond studded designed gold jewellery. The approved order will be delivered within the coming 3 months, as per the company's BSE filing.





13:45 IST Sensex, Nifty recover from losses

Sensex Today: Equity market on Tuesday's afternoon session bounced back to green after Reuters reported that goverment panel has recommended cutting the corporate tax rate to 25% from 30% for all companies and scrapping surcharges on tax payments, as per govt official. Sensex trades 11 at 37,411 and Nifty traded up at 11,040.

13:12 IST Govt panel recommends corporate tax relief, surcharge scrap An Indian government panel has recommended cutting the corporate tax rate to 25% from 30% for all companies and scrapping surcharges on tax payments, an official said on Tuesday, part of a major overhaul of the six-decades old tax act. India has one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world even after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this year cut the rate to 25% from 30% for companies with annual sales of up to 4 billion rupees ($56 million)



Govt panel recommends corporate tax relief for firms, changes in personal tax slabs

11:57 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Currenty Sensex trades 88 points lower at 37,315 and Nifty50 is at 11,010, declining by 40 points.



Traders said this week the focus will be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and European Central Bank (ECB) minutes, the annual Jackson Hole Symposium of central bankers and Fed chair Powell's speech, among others.



As pe market experts, investors are awaiting government intervention to revive the slowing economy. There are expectations that the government would come out with sector-specific stimulus sometime soon. (PTI)

11:52 IST Sterling & Wilson Solar debuts at discount today Sterling & Wilson Solar a solar engineering solutions provider had a weak debut on the secondary market on its listing day, i.e. Tuesday. Due to the tepid response in IPO market and overall weak ongoing market conditions, the script of Sterling & Wilson Solar, debuted at a discount of over 10% against issue price on stock exchanges platforms today.



On the BSE, the share price of Sterling & Wilson Solar opened Tuesday's trade at Rs 700 against issue price of Rs 780, registering a decline of more than 10%. By 9:55 am, the stock started gaining more momentum and rose to the day's high of Rs 755.50, at a rise of 7.9 % over the debut price(Rs 700). The stock has also made a day's low at Rs 691 on BSE, 11% down the listing price of Rs 780. by 11: 30 am the stock has made a Market Capitalisation (Mcap) of Rs 11,699.87 cr, as per BSE data.



The initial public offer of the solar unit worth Rs 3,125 crore was open for subscription during 6-8 August with a price band of Rs 775 to Rs 780 per equity share of Re 1 face value. An entire offer by sale issue by the promoters Shapoorji Pallonji (Rs 2,083.33 crore) and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala (Rs 1,041.67 crore) was subscribed 92% during August 6-8, 2019.



Sterling and Wilson Solar lists at Rs 700 per share, 10.25% discount over issue price

10:27 IST Mahanagar Gas share price rises Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) share price zoomed in early trade today after BG Asia Pacific Holding, the promoter of Mumbai-based Mahanagar Gas, exited from the gas distribution company by selling 10% stake for Rs 724 crore through a block deal today.



The block deal was done at a price of Rs 780 per share on NSE. Mahanagar Gas share price rose up to 11.56% or 91 points to Rs 878.35 compared to the previous close of Rs 787.35 in early trade.



Mahanagar Gas share opened with a gain of 5.92% at Rs 834 level on BSE.

10:19 IST Govt Bond The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.61 per cent in morning trade.

