Sensex Today: Sensex ends 80 points lower, Nifty at 10,874 mark; Cox & Kings hits all time low

16:00 IST Closing Bell Sensex ended day's trade at 36,644, declining 80 points against the last close and Nifty50 closed 3 points higher at 10,847 mark. Sectorally, while gains in auto, metal, media and pharma provided mild support to the major indices, declines registered in realty and financial services dragged indeces further down.

15:30 IST Global Market Update European markets open on a mixed bag. FTSE Index declined 0.4% while CAC and DAX Index surged over half percent each. US Future gained nearly 1%.

European stocks and U.S. equity futures climbed on Thursday, tracking a rally in Asia on news that top American and Chinese officials will hold fresh negotiations on trade next month. FTSE Index declined half percent while CAC and DAX Index surged nearly 1% each. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) September 5, 2019

15:29 IST Power Grid declared successful bidder for developing transmission systems in MP

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited informed the exchanges that the company has recieved the letter of intent (LoI) as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish transmission system for Intra-State Transmission Work associated with construction of 400 kV Substation near Guna in Madhya Pradesh & Intra-State Transmission Work associated with construction of 220 kV Substation near Bhind, Madhya Pradesh on build, own operate and maintain (BOOM) basis.



The Transmission system also comprises associated 400kV, 220kV and 132kV Transmission lines in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The Letter of Intent (LoI) dated 2nd September, 2019 has been received today by the comapny.

Power Grid gained 3% after being declared successful bidder for developing transmission systems in MP. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) September 5, 2019

14:15 IST Cox & Kings appoints merchant bankers for possible sale of Meininger business





Shares of Cox & Kings hit 5% lower circuit on Wednesday after the tour and travel services firm said it has appointed merchant bankers for a possible sale of its Meininger hotels business, as it seeks to meet its financial obligations.



The stock price of Cox & Kings India fell to 5% lower circuit by the opening bell and hit a new 52 week and all time low of Rs 3.61 in Thurday's trading session.Cox & Kings India is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.





As per the regulatory filing, the company proposes to meet its financial obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets, and is in the process of evaluating the potential of every business to generate cash flows.



"The company cannot share any additional details at this stage due to confidentiality agreements," the filing said adding that the company will make an announcement and inform the stock exchanges once the process concludes.



"We have appointed merchant bankers for a possible sale of our Meininger business," the BSE filing added.

13:33 IST: Gold prices dropped on Thursday as risk-on sentiment got a boost after China and the United States agreed to hold talks to end their protracted trade dispute. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,545.37 per ounce as of 0327 GMT, set to snap a three-day gaining streak. Prices touched $1,557 on Wednesday, their highest since April 2013. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,554.00 per ounce. Gold prices slip as China-U.S. trade talk hopes lift risk appetite

13:32 IST ONGC clarifies on fire indicent Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) rose over 9% intraday on Thursday after the oil and gas company issued a clarification on the fire accident at ONGC's oil and gas processing plant in Uran processing unit. ONGC formed a gap up chart pattern with the opening bell and later rose 9.03% to touch an intraday high of Rs 129.8 on BSE, against the last closing price of Rs 119.05. "The accident occurred near Demineralized Water Plant (Oily Water Sewage Pit) and CISF security cabin which was outside the main process area. All out efforts were made to control the situation and fire was brought under control within a short span of time with the internal safety provisions aided by MARG (Mutual Aid Resource Group)," the company said in its BSE filing. "Gas processing was restricted to maintain supplies to internal power generation and also to meet the requirements of Mahanagar Gas Limited and the remaining gas quantities are diverted to the other processing unit of the Company at Hazira Plant", the filing added. The company further said that the offshore crude supply remained unaffected from the unfortunate accident. ONGC jumps 9% after clarification on fire incident in Navi Mumbai plant

13:28 IST FDI equity inflows up 28% in June quarter





The first quarter of the current fiscal saw Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows jump by 28 per cent year-on-year to $16.33 billion, as per latest figures released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). For the April to June period last year, the figure stood at $12.75 billion.



The uptick in FDI equity inflows is more impressive on the quarter-on-quarter basis - up over 50 per cent from $10.8 billion in Q4FY19. The total FDI inflows , including re-invested earnings as well as other capital, on the other hand have shot up 26 per cent (y-o-y) to $21.3 billion in the June quarter of FY20. However, according to the government factsheet, these are provisional figures, subject to reconciliation with the RBI.



FDI equity inflows up 28% in June quarter to $16.3 billion, from $12.75 billion last yea

13:14 IST MCX signs MOu with China's ZHE Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE), one of the leading commodity exchanges in China, have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation and the exchange of information. The MoU is intended to facilitate cooperation between the two exchanges in areas such as knowledge sharing, education & training, organizing events as well as to explore areas of mutual interests between the exchanges.





12:06 IST US imposes duties on structural steel from China, Mexico The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it imposed duties on Chinese and Mexican structural steel after making a preliminary determination that producers in both countries had dumped fabricated structural steel on the U.S. market at prices below fair market value.



The department said it imposed duties of up to 141% on Chinese structural steel and up to 31% on Mexican structural steel and will begin collecting cash deposits for imports based on those rates.



(Reuters)





12:05 IST Market Update

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices took a reversal to trade in the red by the afternoon session of Thursday's trade, with Sensex dropping to 36,650 level and Nifty falling back below 10, 840 mark. Currently Sensex is trading at 36,652, at a decline of 72 points and Nifty trades 10 points lower at 10,835.



