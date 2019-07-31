Sensex Today: Sensex ends 83 points up, Nifty at 11,118; Hero MotoCorp up nearly 5% post result

15:44 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Sensex & Nifty closed on Wednesday with minor gains amid volatility, with Nifty closing at 11,118 after breaching 11,000 level intra-day & Sensex back above 200-DMA, ending day's trade at 37,481. Domestic benchmark indices opened broadly on a bearish note, although pared losses by the afternoon session. In the last hour of trade, however the broader market turned bullish.

15:38 IST DHFL disinvests in DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers Private

DHFL intimated the exchange platform on divestment of the DHFL stake in DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers Private Limited (17.12% stake held directly and 32.88% stake held through the Company''s wholly-owned subsidiary, DHFL Advisory & Investments Private Limited) to PGLH of Delaware Inc.('Acquirer').



The company has also disinvested in DHFL Pramerica Trustees Private Limited (50% stake held directly) to the Acquirer, PGLH of Delaware Inc.

14:57 IST Hero MotoCorp rebounds from 52-week low, up 5%



Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported 38.28 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 1,257 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, led by a one-off exceptional gain of Rs 737.50 crore from the reversal of a national calamity contingent duty that the company paid for its Haridwar plant.



Today, the stock opened flat and soon slipped as much as 1.37 per cent to touch its 52-week low of Rs 2,228.25 apiece on the BSE. On Tuesday, Hero MotoCorp shares had fell 6 per cent to close at 2259.35 ahead of its first quarter earnings numbers which were announced after market-hour.



Bouncing back from early losses, Hero MotoCorp share price gained as much as 4.85 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 2,369 apiece on the BSE. By the time of reporting, the scrip was quoting at Rs 2,350.80, up 4.05 per cent.

14:23 IST VG Siddhartha owned Sical Logistics down 20% Another listed company owned by VG Siddhartha, Sical Logistics share has taken a similar beating like the CCD stock and fell to 20% lower circuit on both the days (Tuesday and Wednesday). VG Siddhartha held 0.68% stake in Sical Logistics as of June quarter. On Wednesday, the stock price of Sical Logistics fell as much as 20% to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 58.25 on BSE. Similar to CCD share, Sical Logistics has no buyers bidding but only sellers with offers. It also tops the list of major losers on BSE platform.

14:06 IST Promoter increases stake in Quess Corp Quess Corp has informed exchange platform about acquisition of 49,000 equity shares, aggregating to 0.13% stake, through the open market on July 30, 2019 by Ajit Abraham Isaac, promoter of the group. After the acquisition, the total share holding by the promoter has increasd to 12.13% amounting to 177 lakh shares.



Shares of Quess Corp today has risen over 8% to Rs 434.40 on BSE , where it also trades as the top gainer.

13:48 IST CCD has new chairman After the Board meet, company has appointed Mr. S. V. Ranganath as the interim chairman, Mr. Nitin Bagmane as an interim chief operating officer.



The filing further added, "Constitution of an executive committee comprising Mr. S. V. Ranganath (Non-Executive lndependent Director), Mr. Nitin Bagmane (COO) and Mr. R. Ram Mohan (CFO) to exercise the powers previously vested with the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Administrative Committee constituted by the Board in 2015.



"The Board will, in due course, prepare a detailed charter of authorities vested in the Executive Committee and approve the same. The Executive Committee will, inter alia, explore opportunities to deleverage the Coffee Day Group."



The Board has also appointed Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as its legal counsel to advise it on the foregoing and related matters.

13:44 IST NTPC shuts down 3 plants due to coal shortage





NTPC in a reply to clarification notice for media reports suggesting shutting down of 3 plants in Odisha, stated that,"Coal supplies from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited to Talcher Kaniha plant have been disrupted since 25.07.2019 consequent to Bharatpur mine over burden slide and the subsequent agitation."



"We had to shut down one unit of 500 MW on 27.07.2019 and two units of 500 MW each on 28.07.2019 due to non-availability of coal supply from MCL. The remaining three units of 500 MW each at Kaniha plant are being run with available coal stock and external Indian Railway rakes from other mines. We are in the process of ensuring faster movement of rakes so that coal availability can be ensured for making all units available for generation."



However the public sector company added, "It is pertinent to mention that NTPC on standalone and group basis has commercial capacity of 46525 MW and 54326 MW respectively. Thus considering the scale of the operations of the company, the bove mentioned news item has no material impact on the company."

13:37 IST Promoter stake tranferred in Amara Raja Batteries Shares totaling to 31.15 lakh held by promoter Mangal industries(MIL), of the Target Company Amara Raja Batteries, representing 1.82% voting rights stake have been sold to RNGalla Family (RFPL). The notice issued quoted, "the food business undertaking of MIL including investments in Amara Raja Batteries were transferred to RFPL."

13:14 IST ICRA downgrades long term rating on Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems infomred to the exchange platforms today that Credit Rating Agency- ICRA Limited has revised its credit rating i.e. Long Term Rating to "[ICRA] BBB-"(pronounced ICRA triple B minus) from [ICRA] BBB (pronounced ICRA triple B) and the short term rating to "[ICRA] A3" (pronounced ICRA A three) from [ICRA A3+] (pronounced ICRA A three plus), to Rs 142 Crores Line of Credit of the Company.





ICRA stated on the outlook for Long Term Rating to 'Negative' from 'Stable' due to deterioration in working capital cycle owing to an increase in debtor days, high inventory holding, and lower creditors. The aforesaid ratings will be due for surveillance anytime before April 30, 2020.

13:05 IST RBL Bank to raise Rs 2000 cr through QIP RBL Bank's board in its meeting held on date has accorded approval for raising equity capital of the Bank by an amount aggregating upto Rs 2000 crore (including premium) through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) subject to all approvals in this regard, out of the approval already accorded for raising Equity Capital aggregating upto Rs 4000.00 crore (including premium) through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs)/FPO /Rights Issue or in combination thereof.

12:44 IST SpiceJet to announce results on August 9



SpiceJet, India's budget airline ahs announced today that, "the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 9 th day of August, 2019, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019."