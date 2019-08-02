Sensex Today: Sensex ends 99 points higher, Nifty at 10,997 mark; HDFC rises 2% post result

16:17 IST Closing Bell: Market closes higher Sensex Today: Domestic equity market indices Sensex and Nifty pared early losses on Friday and closed on a bullish note by the afternoon session, backed by buying interest generated from Auto and PSU Bank stocks. S&P Sensex ended the day's trade at 37,118, with a rise of 99 points and Nifty 50 has closed 55 points up at 10,997 mark.

14:34 IST Indiabulls Housing Finance to buy back bonds

Indiabulls Housing Finance said on Friday it will buy back bonds worth up to USD 50 million (around Rs 348 crore), which is a part of its USD 1.5 billion bond programme.



"The company will be doing a buyback of up to USD 50 million of the USD 350 million 6.375 per cent notes issued by the company," it said in a regulatory filing.



The buyback is part of the company's USD 1.5 billion (around Rs 10,398 crore) secured euro medium-term note programme, it said.

(PTI)



14:30 IST SBI posts results, stock marginally up SBI on Friday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,312.02 crore for the first quarter of current fiscal, mainly driven by higher income and reduction in bad loans.The bank had reported a loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018-19.



SBI's standalone total income increased to Rs 70,653.23 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 65,492.67 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the financial results posted by the bank on stock exchanges.



Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) compared to assets declined to 7.53 per cent at June-end, over 10.69 per cent at June-end last year. Similarly, there was decline in net NPAs to 3.07 per cent in June 2019, compared to 5.29 per cent a year ago.



Shares of the public sector bank was trading at Rs 319.45 apiece on the BSE, up 0.71 per cent at around 1400 hours.

(PTI)

14:27 IST HDFC rises 25 post result





HDFC Q1 net profit & revenue rise on a yearly basis. HDFC Q1 loan book rises 11.2% on a yearly basis.



Profit has risen 46% Rs 3,204 cr as compared to Rs 2,190 cr during the last year. Revenue of the housing finance major has risen more than 30.6% to Rs 12,990 cr from Rs 9,947 cr booked during the previous fiscal.



HDFC stock has risen 2.23 % intraday to Rs 2,134 post the result. Earlier the stock had made a fall of 2.23% to Rs 2,039.65 on BSE.

13:59 IST Market Update: Indices turn green Sensex Today: Domestic equity market indices Sensex and Nifty pared early losses on Friday, to trade on a bullish note by the afternoon session, backed by buying interest generated from Auto and PSU Bank stocks. Earlier the market was bearish amidst weak global stocks.





13:30 IST Power Grid falls 2% on result day

Power Grid's Q1 revenue of Rs 8,804 cr sees a YoY 8.3% rise Vs Rs 8,131 cr recorded in the corresponding month last year.



Power Grid's Q1 profit rises 6.15 to Rs 2,428 cr compared to Rs 2,242 cr booked during the last fiscal.



The stock price of Power Grid Crop. has fallen 2.55% to touch an intraday low of Rs 208.60 on the BSE, although the stock trades 2.27% away from 52 week high of Rs 216.20.

13:05 IST RBI imposes penalty of Rs 2 cr on Allahabad Bank Allahabad Bank has informed the exchange on RBI imposing penalty of Rs 2 crore on Allahabad Bank for non compliance of directions/ circulars issued by RBI on "Code of Conduct for Opening and Operating Current Accounts", "Discounting/Rediscounting of Bills by Banks", "Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial Banks and select Fis) directions 2016" in the matter pertaining to Rotomac Group Companies.



The regulatory filing added that " The Bank has taken necessary measures for ensuring compliance of said RBI directions. Considering the size of the Bank, the amount of penalty will not have material impact."

12:59 IST Mindtree appoints new CEO Mindtree Ltd has announced in a regulatory sttement about the appointment of Debashis Chatterjee as CEO and Managing Director. The filing added that the company has appointed SN Subrahmayan as Non-executive Vice-chairman effective from August 2.





12:52 IST Coffee Day Enterprises share locked in lower circuit Coffee Day Enterprises share price was locked in lower circuit for the fourth straight day since the death of the company's MD and Chairman VG Siddhartha. His body was recovered from Netravathi river on Wednesday morning. He was missing since Monday evening.



Cafe Coffee Day share plunged lost another 10% to hit all-time low of Rs 99.90 on BSE, against yesterday's closing value of Rs 110.95.



There are only sellers in the stock with pending sell orders worth 22,42,449 shares on BSE and 77,22,894 shares on NSE and no buyers standing. Volume-wise, 77,840 shares (including BSE and NSE) trade on the bourses. The share has lost 92.65 points or 48.08% since Monday's closing.

12:46 IST Rupee opens weak The rupee opened 26 paise lower compared to its previous close amid continued foreign fund outflows. The Indian currency opened at 69.26, then fell to 69.32 compared to the previous close of 69.06 against the US dollar. Traders said strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, a weak opening in domestic equities also weighed on the local unit. The dollar index inched up 0.05 per cent to 98.41.

