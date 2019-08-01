Sensex Today: Sensex falls 787 points intra day, ends 462 points lower

Today the equity market indices Sensex and Nifty closed broadly negative, rigistering a fall of over 11.23% each, with major selling interest recorded in all the sectors, admist over 3 % fall registered in Media and Metal stocks. Auto, the lone sector that has closed in the green, ended 0.6% higher. Sensex closed 463 points or 1.23% lower at 37,018 and Nifty ended the day's tarde at 10,980, registering a decline of 105 points or 1.24%.

Shares of SML Isuzu Ltd. closed 2% up in today's trade despite the vehicle manufacturer reporting drop in sales for July month at 857 vehicles in the month of July, 2019 against 1130 vehicles sold in July, 2018.

Mahindra and Mahindra reportes Auto sales at 40,142 vehicles during July 2019, which fell over 15% as compared to 47,199 units sold in the correspondng month in previous fiscal. Sales of passenger vehicles have declined 15% to 16,831 vehicles, while commercial vehicles have declined 17% to 15,969 vehicles. 3 wheeler vehicles have also fallen 16% to 4,674 units. However the total domestic exports have increased 3% to 2,668 units in FY20.

TVS Motors reports 12 % decline in overall sales volume for th July month from 321,179 units sold in the same month last year to 279,465 units in July 2019.

Ashok Leyland shares trade mixed after sales and quaterly figures Ashok leyland total domestic sales for the month of July has fallen 29% to 10,101 units against 14,205 units recorded in the corresponding month last year. Overall domestic and export sales together, has registered a 29% fall on a yearly basis. The stock price Ashok Leyland has risen 4.58% to an intraday high of Rs 73.10. Adiitionally, the stock price has fallen 3.86% to an intraday low of Rs 67.20. Currently, the stock price of Ashok leyland trades at a decline of 25 to Rs 68.30 on BSE and trades 1.47% away from 52-week low of Rs 67.10. Yesterday, Ashok Leyland reported 45% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 230 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. "The Hinduja group company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 421.63 crore in the same quarter last year," Ashok Leyland said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

India's largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's July sales (year-on-year) slumped 36.3% to 98,210 units. The company sold 154,150 units in the corresponding month last year.

Following the regulatory announcement, the stock price of Maruti Suzuki fell in the early trade nearly 0.50% to day's low of Rs 5447.20 however, pared early losses to trade over 1.50% to the day's high of Rs 5561.30 by the afternoon session. Maruti Suzuki stock trades mere 1.41% away from 52 week-low of Rs 5,447.

CRISIL has slashed India's FY20 GDP growth estimate to 6.9% from 7.1% on the back of weak monsoon, slowing global growth and sluggish high-frequency Q1 data. As per CRISIL the near-term onus on monetary policy is to stimulate India growth.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price fell in trade today after Subhash Chandra's Essel Group agreed to sell an 11% stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 4,224 crore to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund. Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price fell 7.04% to an intraday low of Rs 336 on BSE today.

The shares of Eicher Motors fell 3.36% to touch a fresh 52-week low in the early trade on Thursday after the company reported 21% dip in its Q1 profit to Rs 451.8 crore due to subdued demand and low volume. In the early trade on Thursday, the shares of Eicher Motors fell almost 3.36% to hit a fresh 52-week low in the of Rs 15,800 on BSE Although, later the stock pared minor losses and traded near the day's high of Rs 16559.05, at a rise of 1.27% against the previous close of Rs 16350.15 Eicher Motors' stock is currently trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100and 200 day moving average. Volume-wise, shares totalling to 1.54 lakh are changing hands on the bourses BSE and NSE respectively.

Share price of Cafe Coffee Day has fallen to a fresh all time low of Rs 110.95 on Thurday, for the third staright day now. The stock has hit low of Rs 110.50 on NSE agianst th eprevious close of Rs 122.75. On BSE, the stock price of CCD opened at a loss of 9.98% to hit 10% lower price band. Overall 22,94,304 sellers are standing without any buyers to offer on bid on BSE and 93,93,631 on NSE. As of now, the stock of Cafe Coffee Day Ent. has fallen 42.3% overall since Monday's closing session, after which the founder's missing reports circulated.

Sensex has fallen below 37,000 level today, paired with Nifty trading below 11,000 mark for the first time Since March 2019, backed by strong selling interest among investors, especially on Media and Metal sector, each falling in the range 2-3%, followed by all the remaining sectors falling over 1% each.

10:37 IST Fed cuts interest rates, signals it may not need to do more



The Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday, but the head of the U.S. central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy campaign to shore up the economy against risks including global weakness.



Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited signs of a global slowdown, simmering U.S. trade tensions and a desire to boost too-low inflation in explaining the central bank's decision to lower borrowing costs for the first time since 2008 and move up plans to stop winnowing its massive bond holdings.



"Let me be clear - it's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts," Powell said in a news conference after the Fed released its latest policy statement. At the same time, he said, "I didn't say it's just one rate cut."







10:23 IST Fiscal deficit widens to 61% in first quarter of FY20 Fiscal deficit in the first three months of financial year 2019-20 widened to Rs 4.32 lakh crore, or 61.4 per cent of the budgetary target. Data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday showed that the fiscal deficit in the year ago period was 68.7 per cent of the budget estimate. The government has retained the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of the GDP, or Rs 7.03 lakh crore for the ongoing financial year. The total receipts for the April-June period was recorded at Rs 2.89 lakh crore, which is 13.9 per cent of the budget estimates, as opposed to 15.3 per cent in the year-ago period. The government has set a total receipts target of 20.80 lakh crore for the financial year 2019-20.

10:16 IST Growth of eight core sectors slows down to 0.2% in June



Growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 per cent in June mainly due to a contraction in oil-related sectors as well as in cement production, according to official data. The eight core sectors- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 7.8 per cent in June last year. According to the data released by the government, crude oil output contracted by 6.8 per cent while the refinery segment de-grew by 9.3 per cent.

10:12 IST Global Market Update Asian stocks trades lower on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday’s easing was “not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts” and poured cold water on market expectations of a lengthy easing cycle following a 25 basis-point rate cut. Contrary to this, the dollar jumped to two-year highs.



In another global event, the United States and China on Wednesday ended a brief round of trade talks without much progress in ending their year-long tariff war.





SGX Nifty fell by 59 points and US stocks closed lower as well

10:04 IST Factors for subdued market Poor quarterly results, higher surcharge on High networth individuals and tax of FPI continue to dampen the sentiments while, US-China trade deal and Geo-political factors also weighed on investor's sentiment.

09:53 IST Sectors Update At 9:50 am, except Pvt Bank index that has stayed neutral, all the other indices are currently trading on a bearish note, with highest fall recorded over 2% in Metal, over !%fall in Commodities, over 0.80% in Financial Servies, while Pharma and PSU Bank are falling around 0.70%.





09:46 IST FII/DII The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 1,497.07 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 2479.38 crore Wednesday.





09:44 IST Earnings due today





Bharti Airtel, Tata Power Company, Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, Elgi Rubber Company, Ginni Filaments, JK Tyre & Industries, Ceat, JSW Holdings, Cera Sanitaryware, International Paper APPM, Ganesha Ecosphere, Prestige Estates Projects, Varun Beverages, KRBL, Adlabs Entertainment, Aavas Financiers, Dynemic Products, 21st Century Management Services, Hindustan Construction Company, Dalmia Bharat, OnMobile Global, Mahindra Logistics, Welspun Enterprises, Orient Paper & Industries, PTC India Financial Services, Hikal, Thangamayil Jewellery, LGB Forge, Magma Fincorp, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, ICRA, AXISCADES Engineering, Raymond are among the listed companies due to post their results today.

09:43 IST Last Closing Sensex & Nifty closed on Wednesday with minor gains amid volatility, with Nifty closing at 11,118 after breaching 11,000 level intra-day & Sensex back above 200-DMA, ending day's trade at 37,481. Domestic benchmark indices opened broadly on a bearish note, although pared losses by the afternoon session. In the last hour of trade, however the broader market turned bullish.