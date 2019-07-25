Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; Tata Motors top loser ahead of results

08:54 IST As per SEBI July 2019 bulletin on Capital Markets During June 2019, the total equity issuance (both public and private issuance) declined by 63.8 per cent to Rs 16,038 crore from Rs 44,329 crore in May 2019, mainly on account of slowdown in the public and rights issues. The corporate sector raised Rs 569 crore through public issuance of equity compared to Rs 25,527 crore raised in the previous month. IPOs raised Rs 547 crore, while FPOs and rights issuance raises Rs 12 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively. The amount raised through private placement of equity (i.e. preferential allotment and QIP route) too declined by 22.1 per cent from Rs 19,851 crore to Rs 15,469 crore.







While equity issuance witnessed some slowdown, the debt issuance by private placement continued its momentum in June 2019. The total debt issuance (both public and private issuance) increased by 11.9 per cent. The debt issuance through private placement increased by 12.6 per cent from Rs 43,577 crore to Rs 49,072 crore in June 2019, while amount raised through public issue of debt fell from Rs 1,048 crore in May 2019 to Rs 852 crore in June 2019.

08:54 IST: During June 2019, the total equity issuance (both public and private issuance) declined by 63.8 per cent to Rs 16,038 crore from Rs 44,329 crore in May 2019, mainly on account of slowdown in the public and rights issues. The corporate sector raised Rs 569 crore through public issuance of equity compared to Rs 25,527 crore raised in the previous month. IPOs raised Rs 547 crore, while FPOs and rights issuance raises Rs 12 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively. The amount raised through private placement of equity (i.e. preferential allotment and QIP route) too declined by 22.1 per cent from Rs 19,851 crore to Rs 15,469 crore.







While equity issuance witnessed some slowdown, the debt issuance by private placement continued its momentum in June 2019. The total debt issuance (both public and private issuance) increased by 11.9 per cent. The debt issuance through private placement increased by 12.6 per cent from Rs 43,577 crore to Rs 49,072 crore in June 2019, while amount raised through public issue of debt fell from Rs 1,048 crore in May 2019 to Rs 852 crore in June 2019.

16:14 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended with registering minor losses by the closing bell, with S&P Sensex ending at 37,830 by declining 16 points and Nifty50 falling 19 points to 11,252 level.

16:14 IST: Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended with registering minor losses by the closing bell, with S&P Sensex ending at 37,830 by declining 16 points and Nifty50 falling 19 points to 11,252 level.

14:42 IST Investors pull out $1.5 bn from Indian equities in July Non-residents have pulled about $1.5 billion from Indian equities so far in July, reversing a strong trend of inflows in previous months, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Wednesday. “Unlike other episodes, which mostly coincided with broader (emerging market) outflows such as August 2015 and October 2018, these outflows are largely contained to India,” the IIF said in a report that includes data to July 22.

14:42 IST: Non-residents have pulled about $1.5 billion from Indian equities so far in July, reversing a strong trend of inflows in previous months, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Wednesday. “Unlike other episodes, which mostly coincided with broader (emerging market) outflows such as August 2015 and October 2018, these outflows are largely contained to India,” the IIF said in a report that includes data to July 22.

14:40 IST Reliance Capital repays outstanding CP of Rs 75 cr Reliance Capital Ltd announced the exchanges today that the company has cleared an outstanding Commercial Paper amounting Rs 75 cr on July 24.



"With the above repayment the CP outstanding stands at zero from the peak outstanding amount of approximately Rs. 3,500 crore.



Though CPs were rated A4 by ICRA, the same have been repaid in full on the due dates," the regulatory filing added.





14:40 IST: Reliance Capital Ltd announced the exchanges today that the company has cleared an outstanding Commercial Paper amounting Rs 75 cr on July 24.



"With the above repayment the CP outstanding stands at zero from the peak outstanding amount of approximately Rs. 3,500 crore.



Though CPs were rated A4 by ICRA, the same have been repaid in full on the due dates," the regulatory filing added.





13:18 IST Adani ports announces expiration of Tender Offer Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited today announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash, any and all of its outstanding US$650,000,000 3.50% Senior Notes due 2020. At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$280,812,000 of the Notes, the company added in the regulatory filing submitted.





13:18 IST: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited today announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash, any and all of its outstanding US$650,000,000 3.50% Senior Notes due 2020. At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$280,812,000 of the Notes, the company added in the regulatory filing submitted.





13:16 IST Bajaj Finance falls over 3% intraday post result The stock price of Bajaj Finance has fallen to 3.14% to day's low at Rs 3,072 on BSE, after the company posted Q1 net profit Rs 1,195 crore as compared to Rs 836 crore recorded in the correponding quarter last year.



On a consoliadate basis, company posted increase in Q1 net profit by 43% to Rs 1,195 crore as compared to Rs 836 crore recorded in the correponding quarter last year.



Bajaj Finance Q1 net profit Rs11.95bn (up 43% YoY) - expectation Rs11.91bn, provision Rs5.51bn vs Rs4bn (expectation Rs4.5bn), GNPA 1.6% vs 1.54%, NPA 0.64% vs 0.63% (QoQ) and NII Rs36.95bn (up 43.6% YoY) - expectation Rs35.8bn. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 25, 2019





13:16 IST: The stock price of Bajaj Finance has fallen to 3.14% to day's low at Rs 3,072 on BSE, after the company posted Q1 net profit Rs 1,195 crore as compared to Rs 836 crore recorded in the correponding quarter last year.



On a consoliadate basis, company posted increase in Q1 net profit by 43% to Rs 1,195 crore as compared to Rs 836 crore recorded in the correponding quarter last year.



Bajaj Finance Q1 net profit Rs11.95bn (up 43% YoY) - expectation Rs11.91bn, provision Rs5.51bn vs Rs4bn (expectation Rs4.5bn), GNPA 1.6% vs 1.54%, NPA 0.64% vs 0.63% (QoQ) and NII Rs36.95bn (up 43.6% YoY) - expectation Rs35.8bn. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 25, 2019





12:51 IST Maruti hits 52-week low Maruti Suzuki stock price fell to its 52-week low of Rs 5,701 on Thursday, despite the vehicle manufacturer denying the news report captioning "Suzuki Gujrat plant to drive fewer cars" on a reply to clarification notice by the exchanges.



The regulatory filing submitted in today's trading session quoted, "We would like to clarify that it's a media news and the Company has not made any official announcement on this matter. "



The stock price of Maruti Suzuki opened 0.50% higher at Rs 5795 against the closing price of Rs 5766.60 recorded yesterday, however, erased early gains to fall 65 points lower or 1.1% to its 52-week low of Rs 5,701 on both BSE and NSE, respectively.

12:51 IST: Maruti Suzuki stock price fell to its 52-week low of Rs 5,701 on Thursday, despite the vehicle manufacturer denying the news report captioning "Suzuki Gujrat plant to drive fewer cars" on a reply to clarification notice by the exchanges.



The regulatory filing submitted in today's trading session quoted, "We would like to clarify that it's a media news and the Company has not made any official announcement on this matter. "



The stock price of Maruti Suzuki opened 0.50% higher at Rs 5795 against the closing price of Rs 5766.60 recorded yesterday, however, erased early gains to fall 65 points lower or 1.1% to its 52-week low of Rs 5,701 on both BSE and NSE, respectively.

11:41 IST Tata Motors trades lower ahead of earnings report Tata Motors share price is trading 2% lower in morning trade ahead of company results. The tock price has fallen 3.17% to touch an intraday low of Rs 146.45. The share price of Tata Motors currently trades 4.92% away from 52 low of Rs 141.90.

11:41 IST: Tata Motors share price is trading 2% lower in morning trade ahead of company results. The tock price has fallen 3.17% to touch an intraday low of Rs 146.45. The share price of Tata Motors currently trades 4.92% away from 52 low of Rs 141.90.

11:26 IST DCC penalises Vodafone and Bharti Infratel The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) upheld the penalty against Vodafone Idea and Airtel. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recommended a cumulative fine of Rs 3,050 crore against the two telecom operators for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Jio.

11:26 IST: The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) upheld the penalty against Vodafone Idea and Airtel. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recommended a cumulative fine of Rs 3,050 crore against the two telecom operators for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Jio.

11:21 IST RBI set to cut interest rates in August: Economist Poll The Reserve Bank of India is set to cut interest rates in August for the fourth meeting in a row,as per economists,a majority of whom said risks to their already-modest growth forecasts were skewed more to the downside.



If the RBI does cut rates next month at the August meeting, it will be the most aggressive amongst dovish central banks in Asia.



The last time the RBI delivered so many back-to-back cuts was after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, when most major central banks went on a cutting spree to revive economic growth.



India’s inflation has remained below the central bank’s medium-term target of 4% for almost a year and is not expected to rise significantly above that until at least 2021.



The RBI is set to cut interest rates in August for the fourth meeting in a row, according to a Reuters poll of economists, a majority of whom said risks to already-modest growth forecasts were skewed more to the downside https://t.co/lI2DrPCLT9 by @ManjulPaul, @Rahul_Karunakar — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 25, 2019

11:21 IST: The Reserve Bank of India is set to cut interest rates in August for the fourth meeting in a row,as per economists,a majority of whom said risks to their already-modest growth forecasts were skewed more to the downside.



If the RBI does cut rates next month at the August meeting, it will be the most aggressive amongst dovish central banks in Asia.



The last time the RBI delivered so many back-to-back cuts was after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, when most major central banks went on a cutting spree to revive economic growth.



India’s inflation has remained below the central bank’s medium-term target of 4% for almost a year and is not expected to rise significantly above that until at least 2021.



The RBI is set to cut interest rates in August for the fourth meeting in a row, according to a Reuters poll of economists, a majority of whom said risks to already-modest growth forecasts were skewed more to the downside https://t.co/lI2DrPCLT9 by @ManjulPaul, @Rahul_Karunakar — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 25, 2019

11:10 IST Oil price rises Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.19 per cent to trade at USD 63.30 per barrel.



