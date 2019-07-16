Sensex Today: Sensex ends 234 points higher, Nifty at 11,661; DHFL gains over 6%

15:59 IST Closing Bell



Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed higherled by gains in Realty and Energy stocks. Sensex ended 234 points higher at 39,131 by the closing session on Tuesday and Nifty50 closed at 11,659, registering a gain of 72 points.





15:59 IST:



14:22 IST YES Bank rises 10% Yes Bank shares rise over 10% in afternoon trade,ahead of earnings report, scheduled to be released tomorrow. The stock trades back above Rs 100 per share after 7 trading sessions.

14:00 IST Cummins falls 5% as the MD resigns





Cummins India shares declined over 5% intraday on Tuesday, after the machinery manufacturing company informed the exchanges regarding the resignation of the Managing Director, Director and Key Managerial Personnel of Cummins India and Vice President of Cummins India ABO.



As per the filing, the Mr. Sandeep Sinha, who had joined Cummins in 2004 as a Corporate Indirect Purchasing Manager, tendered his resignation via letter on July 15, 2019, for pursuing a career outside of the company.



He played a key role in the start-up of multiple plants and held several leadership roles in Corporate Strategy in the USA, New & Recon Parts and Industrial Engine Business in India. Sinha served as the Chief Operating Officer of Cummins India, before taking his most recent leadership role as the MD.

The share price of Cummins India-- a manufacturer of engines, generators and related products-, fell nearly 1.5 % to Rs 741.00 against the last closing price of Rs 752.10. Later the stock fell over 5.27% to day's low of Rs 712.50.The Cummins stock has lost 2.52% price value in the last 3 days and trades lower than 5, 20, 50 and 200-day moving average.

14:00 IST:





13:27 IST Government cuts interest rate on PF

The government has lowered interest rate on General Provident Fund (GPF) to 7.9 percent in second quarter from 8 percent in the previous quarter, in line with a general decline in overall interest rates in the financial system.

13:27 IST:

12:57 IST Gainers/ Losers in afternoon trade Buying interest in today's afternoon trade were seen in YES Bank, Jubilant Foods, Tata Motors, ONGC, Powergrid, NTPC and Zee Entertainment, while selling interest were seen in TCS, M&M, HCL Tech, PC Jeweller, Reliance Communications, Deepak Fertilizers and Manpasand Beverages.



12:35 IST Tata Motors to post Q1 earnings on July 25 In a filing to the bourses, Tata Motors have informed that its Board meet will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, to consider, inter-alia, the audited financial results for standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





11:19 IST Ashok Leyland falls over 3% Ashok Leyland Ltd fell as much as 3.8% to a near four-week low after the automaker said it would close its Pantnagar plant for nine days due to weak demand and outlook for the industry.





11:15 IST Adani Ports commences Cash Tender Offer





Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited announced that it has commenced a tender offer, a public, open offer or invitation by a prospective acquirer to all stockholders of a publicly traded corporation, to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding US$650,000,000 3.50% Senior Notes due 2020.



The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to a Tender Offer Memorandum, dated 16 July 2019 and the settlement date is expected to be on or around 25 July 2019.



The Company has announced the Tender Offer as part of a refinancing transaction pursuant to which the consideration will be derived from a concurrent offering of new debt securities, on terms and conditions satisfactory to the company, together with cash on hand.

11:15 IST:





11:07 IST Gainers/ Losers Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Vedanta, NTPC, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank, whereas TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, M&M, TechM, HCL Tech and Kotak Bank fell in the early trade.







11:07 IST Weak trade data registered India' s exports entered the negative zone after a gap of eight months.



According to the government data, India's exports entered the negative zone after a gap of eight months recording a decline of 9.71 per cent to USD 25.01 billion in June. Imports also declined 9 per cent to USD 40.29 billion in June mainly due to falling prices of petroleum products, leaving a trade deficit of USD 15.28 billion.





11:07 IST: India' s exports entered the negative zone after a gap of eight months.



