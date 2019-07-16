Sensex Today: Sensex ends 234 points higher, Nifty at 11,661; DHFL gains over 6%
BusinessToday.In | 16 July 2019
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed higher, led by gains in Realty and Energy stocks. Sensex ended 234 points higher at 39,131 by the closing session on Tuesday and Nifty50 closed at 11,661, registering a gain of 72 points.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed higherled by gains in Realty and Energy stocks. Sensex ended 234 points higher at 39,131 by the closing session on Tuesday and Nifty50 closed at 11,659, registering a gain of 72 points.
15:59 IST:
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed higherled by gains in Realty and Energy stocks. Sensex ended 234 points higher at 39,131 by the closing session on Tuesday and Nifty50 closed at 11,659, registering a gain of 72 points.
Cummins India shares declined over 5% intraday on Tuesday, after the machinery manufacturing company informed the exchanges regarding the resignation of the Managing Director, Director and Key Managerial Personnel of Cummins India and Vice President of Cummins India ABO.
As per the filing, the Mr. Sandeep Sinha, who had joined Cummins in 2004 as a Corporate Indirect Purchasing Manager, tendered his resignation via letter on July 15, 2019, for pursuing a career outside of the company.
He played a key role in the start-up of multiple plants and held several leadership roles in Corporate Strategy in the USA, New & Recon Parts and Industrial Engine Business in India. Sinha served as the Chief Operating Officer of Cummins India, before taking his most recent leadership role as the MD.
The share price of Cummins India-- a manufacturer of engines, generators and related products-, fell nearly 1.5 % to Rs 741.00 against the last closing price of Rs 752.10. Later the stock fell over 5.27% to day's low of Rs 712.50.The Cummins stock has lost 2.52% price value in the last 3 days and trades lower than 5, 20, 50 and 200-day moving average.
14:00 IST:
Cummins India shares declined over 5% intraday on Tuesday, after the machinery manufacturing company informed the exchanges regarding the resignation of the Managing Director, Director and Key Managerial Personnel of Cummins India and Vice President of Cummins India ABO.
As per the filing, the Mr. Sandeep Sinha, who had joined Cummins in 2004 as a Corporate Indirect Purchasing Manager, tendered his resignation via letter on July 15, 2019, for pursuing a career outside of the company.
He played a key role in the start-up of multiple plants and held several leadership roles in Corporate Strategy in the USA, New & Recon Parts and Industrial Engine Business in India. Sinha served as the Chief Operating Officer of Cummins India, before taking his most recent leadership role as the MD.
The share price of Cummins India-- a manufacturer of engines, generators and related products-, fell nearly 1.5 % to Rs 741.00 against the last closing price of Rs 752.10. Later the stock fell over 5.27% to day's low of Rs 712.50.The Cummins stock has lost 2.52% price value in the last 3 days and trades lower than 5, 20, 50 and 200-day moving average.
The government has lowered interest rate on General Provident Fund (GPF) to 7.9 percent in second quarter from 8 percent in the previous quarter, in line with a general decline in overall interest rates in the financial system.
13:27 IST: The government has lowered interest rate on General Provident Fund (GPF) to 7.9 percent in second quarter from 8 percent in the previous quarter, in line with a general decline in overall interest rates in the financial system.
Buying interest in today's afternoon trade were seen in YES Bank, Jubilant Foods, Tata Motors, ONGC, Powergrid, NTPC and Zee Entertainment, while selling interest were seen in TCS, M&M, HCL Tech, PC Jeweller, Reliance Communications, Deepak Fertilizers and Manpasand Beverages.
12:57 IST: Buying interest in today's afternoon trade were seen in YES Bank, Jubilant Foods, Tata Motors, ONGC, Powergrid, NTPC and Zee Entertainment, while selling interest were seen in TCS, M&M, HCL Tech, PC Jeweller, Reliance Communications, Deepak Fertilizers and Manpasand Beverages.
In a filing to the bourses, Tata Motors have informed that its Board meet will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, to consider, inter-alia, the audited financial results for standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
12:35 IST: In a filing to the bourses, Tata Motors have informed that its Board meet will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, to consider, inter-alia, the audited financial results for standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited announced that it has commenced a tender offer, a public, open offer or invitation by a prospective acquirer to all stockholders of a publicly traded corporation, to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding US$650,000,000 3.50% Senior Notes due 2020.
The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to a Tender Offer Memorandum, dated 16 July 2019 and the settlement date is expected to be on or around 25 July 2019.
The Company has announced the Tender Offer as part of a refinancing transaction pursuant to which the consideration will be derived from a concurrent offering of new debt securities, on terms and conditions satisfactory to the company, together with cash on hand.
11:15 IST:
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited announced that it has commenced a tender offer, a public, open offer or invitation by a prospective acquirer to all stockholders of a publicly traded corporation, to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding US$650,000,000 3.50% Senior Notes due 2020.
The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to a Tender Offer Memorandum, dated 16 July 2019 and the settlement date is expected to be on or around 25 July 2019.
The Company has announced the Tender Offer as part of a refinancing transaction pursuant to which the consideration will be derived from a concurrent offering of new debt securities, on terms and conditions satisfactory to the company, together with cash on hand.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Vedanta, NTPC, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank, whereas TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, M&M, TechM, HCL Tech and Kotak Bank fell in the early trade.
11:07 IST: Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Vedanta, NTPC, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank, whereas TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, M&M, TechM, HCL Tech and Kotak Bank fell in the early trade.
India' s exports entered the negative zone after a gap of eight months.
According to the government data, India's exports entered the negative zone after a gap of eight months recording a decline of 9.71 per cent to USD 25.01 billion in June. Imports also declined 9 per cent to USD 40.29 billion in June mainly due to falling prices of petroleum products, leaving a trade deficit of USD 15.28 billion.
11:07 IST:
India' s exports entered the negative zone after a gap of eight months.
According to the government data, India's exports entered the negative zone after a gap of eight months recording a decline of 9.71 per cent to USD 25.01 billion in June. Imports also declined 9 per cent to USD 40.29 billion in June mainly due to falling prices of petroleum products, leaving a trade deficit of USD 15.28 billion.
11:05 IST: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Union Bank of India for non-compliance with the directions on cyber security framework in banks issued by RBI.
Listed companies namely, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., Federal Bank, DCB Bank, Next Mediaworks, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Agro Tech Foods are subjected to post their quterly earnings today, as per data available with the exchanges.
10:32 IST: Listed companies namely, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., Federal Bank, DCB Bank, Next Mediaworks, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Agro Tech Foods are subjected to post their quterly earnings today, as per data available with the exchanges.
U.S. oil companies on Monday began restoring some of the nearly 74% of production that was shut at U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Barry, the U.S. offshore drilling regulator said.
Workers also were returning to the more than 280 production platforms that had been evacuated. It can take several days for full production to be resumed after a storm leaves the Gulf of Mexico.
In the meanwhile, Chinaâs crude oil throughput rose to a record in June, up 7.7% from a year earlier, following the start-up of two new, large refineries, official data showed on Monday.
Oil prices also sank about 1% on Monday on signs that the impact of a tropical storm on U.S. Gulf Coast production and refining would be short-lived, while Chinese economic data dimmed the crude demand outlook. (Reuters)
Crude Oil currenty trades at 59.59 per dollar, at a rise of 0.01 points.
10:21 IST:
U.S. oil companies on Monday began restoring some of the nearly 74% of production that was shut at U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Barry, the U.S. offshore drilling regulator said.
Workers also were returning to the more than 280 production platforms that had been evacuated. It can take several days for full production to be resumed after a storm leaves the Gulf of Mexico.
In the meanwhile, Chinaâs crude oil throughput rose to a record in June, up 7.7% from a year earlier, following the start-up of two new, large refineries, official data showed on Monday.
Oil prices also sank about 1% on Monday on signs that the impact of a tropical storm on U.S. Gulf Coast production and refining would be short-lived, while Chinese economic data dimmed the crude demand outlook. (Reuters)
Crude Oil currenty trades at 59.59 per dollar, at a rise of 0.01 points.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are trading broadly higher on Tuesday. The 30-share index Sensex currently trades at 39,025 against the previous close of 38,896, registering a gain of 128 points. Similarly, the broader index Nifty50 is trading at 11,625 level, against the last close of 11,588, registering a gain of 37 points.
Sectorally, only IT and Auto sector stocks are trading on a bearish note, while highest gains were recorded in Enerygy, Media, CPSE, PSE and Realty stocks, each gaining over 1%.
10:20 IST:
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are trading broadly higher on Tuesday. The 30-share index Sensex currently trades at 39,025 against the previous close of 38,896, registering a gain of 128 points. Similarly, the broader index Nifty50 is trading at 11,625 level, against the last close of 11,588, registering a gain of 37 points.
Sectorally, only IT and Auto sector stocks are trading on a bearish note, while highest gains were recorded in Enerygy, Media, CPSE, PSE and Realty stocks, each gaining over 1%.
Vakrangee to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India
Vakrangee, an IT service management company has decided to set-up the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure facility through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra Outlets. Vakrangee plans to leverage this deep presence by being an enabler for the EV charging facility through its network of Retail outlets called as Vakrangee kendras.
"Vakrangee has 3,504 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra's spread across 19 states, 366 districts and 2,186 postal codes. More than 68% outlets are from Tier 5 and tier 6 cities. Our planned target is to reach at least 75,000 by FY2021-22 and 3,00,000 outlets by FY2024-25," the filing submitted to the exchanges added.
10:08 IST: Vakrangee, an IT service management company has decided to set-up the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure facility through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra Outlets. Vakrangee plans to leverage this deep presence by being an enabler for the EV charging facility through its network of Retail outlets called as Vakrangee kendras.
"Vakrangee has 3,504 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra's spread across 19 states, 366 districts and 2,186 postal codes. More than 68% outlets are from Tier 5 and tier 6 cities. Our planned target is to reach at least 75,000 by FY2021-22 and 3,00,000 outlets by FY2024-25," the filing submitted to the exchanges added.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened today on a bearish note.
The 30-share index BSE Sensex opened today at 38,961.86 against the previous close of 38,896, registering a loss of 865.86 points. Similarly, the broader index Nifty50 opened at 11,596.65 against the last close of 11,588, registering a gain of 8 points.
09:20 IST:
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened today on a bearish note.
The 30-share index BSE Sensex opened today at 38,961.86 against the previous close of 38,896, registering a loss of 865.86 points. Similarly, the broader index Nifty50 opened at 11,596.65 against the last close of 11,588, registering a gain of 8 points.
Asian markets like Japan Index declined half a percent. China and Hong Kong Index are trading flat.On the Singapore Exchange, the SGX Nifty traded down 5 pts at 11,581.50.
On the Wall-Street, US Futures (Dow Jones) traded flat at 27354. Yesterday, US stocks eased from their record highs as bank stocks turned lower after the third largest US lender, Citigroup, reported a squeeze in interest margins.
09:17 IST:
Asian markets like Japan Index declined half a percent. China and Hong Kong Index are trading flat.On the Singapore Exchange, the SGX Nifty traded down 5 pts at 11,581.50.
On the Wall-Street, US Futures (Dow Jones) traded flat at 27354. Yesterday, US stocks eased from their record highs as bank stocks turned lower after the third largest US lender, Citigroup, reported a squeeze in interest margins.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty pre opened today on a bullish note. Sensex pre opened today at 39892 against the previous close of 38,896, registering a gain of 85 points and Nifty pre opened at 11614 against the last close of 11,588, registering a gain of 26 points.
09:10 IST:
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty pre opened today on a bullish note. Sensex pre opened today at 39892 against the previous close of 38,896, registering a gain of 85 points and Nifty pre opened at 11614 against the last close of 11,588, registering a gain of 26 points.
The Reserve Bank of India Monday said it has slapped a penalty of Rs 7 crore on the country's largest bank SBI for non-compliance with norms related to NPA identification and fraud risk management, among others.
The penalty has been imposed on the bank for non-compliance of income recognition and asset classification (IRAC) norms, code of conduct for opening and operating current accounts and reporting of data on Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC), and fraud risk management and classification and reporting of frauds.
The Reserve Bank of India Monday said it has slapped a penalty of Rs 7 crore on the country's largest bank SBI for non-compliance with norms related to NPA identification and fraud risk management, among others.
The penalty has been imposed on the bank for non-compliance of income recognition and asset classification (IRAC) norms, code of conduct for opening and operating current accounts and reporting of data on Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC), and fraud risk management and classification and reporting of frauds.
Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as traders awaited U.S. retail sales data and more corporate earnings to gauge the health of the worldâs biggest economy, with markets remaining focused on a likely U.S. rate cut by the end of the month. (Reuters)
Wall Street, after trading higher,ended flat yesterday.
09:00 IST: Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as traders awaited U.S. retail sales data and more corporate earnings to gauge the health of the worldâs biggest economy, with markets remaining focused on a likely U.S. rate cut by the end of the month. (Reuters)
Wall Street, after trading higher,ended flat yesterday.
The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 216 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 591.72 crore Monday.
08:55 IST: The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 216 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 591.72 crore Monday.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded bullish on Monday and closed on the green by the end of today's trading session. Sensex closed up by 160 points to 38,896 and Nifty at 11,588, registering a gain of 35 points.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded bullish on Monday and closed on the green by the end of today's trading session. Sensex closed up by 160 points to 38,896 and Nifty at 11,588, registering a gain of 35 points.