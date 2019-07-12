Sensex Today: Sensex ends 86 points lower, Nifty at 11,552; Wipro falls over 2%

15:35 IST DHFL shares rises over 6%

DHFL shares have bounced back, after suffering 2 consecutive days of massive selloff, and surged nearly 7% as the housing finance company ensured to the exchanges of remaining a âstrong going entityâ.



Contrary to the afternoon session advancement in share value, the stock of DHFL opened with a gap down of almost 5% to Rs 46.10 on BSE and soon fell to a new 52-week low of Rs 44.45, also its intraday low.



The stock however, has a trend reversal in mid market session today, after which it gathered momentum and rose 6.8% to the day's high of Rs 51.80. The stock has fallen over 30% in the last week itself and currently trades below 30, 50, 150 and 200-day moving average.

15:52 IST Closing Bell Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower ahead of nationsâ key macroeconomic data releases scheduled today amid mixed global cues. Sensex traded 86 points lower at 38,736 by the closing session of Friday and Nifty50 ended at 11,552, at a loss of 30 points.

15:04 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty trade on a bearish note Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of inflation and factory output data releases. Sensex currently trades 72 points lower at 38,750 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 trades at 11,555, down by 49 points against the last close of 11,582.

14:15 IST Reliance Power along with subsidiaries signs ICA with 6 lenders

Reliance Power Ltdâs 6 lenders have signed the lnter Creditor Agreement (ICA) on July 6, 2019, as per which, the compnay has now achieved standstill for 180 days, for the resolution of Reliance Powerâs debt.

13:55 IST Banking index surges Banking stocks rise in today's trade. Over 1% advance registered in Federal Bank, RBL Bank, PNB Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, while over 0.5% growth IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI and Kotak Bank.









The heads of Public Sector Banks are likely to meet the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor (RBI) next week to discuss on the future roadmap for the banks including a roadmap for bank recapitalisation #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 12, 2019









13:26 IST Market turns bullish Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty trade on a bullish note Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of inflation and factory output data releases. Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty trade on a bullish note Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of inflation and factory output data releases.

Sensex currently trades 119 points higher at 38,941 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 trades at 11,620, up by 37 points against the last close of 11,582.



Sectorally, all the indices have turned green by the Friday's afternoon session, with major gains registered in Metal, Media, Commodity and Realty indices, hovering above 1%. Only Infra stocks are trading in red.

13:16 IST Amazon to invest Rs 51 crore in Quess Corp, stock jumps nealry 19%







Shares of Quess Corp rose to 9.1% at Rs 479.9, its one-week high, as the business services provider announced to issue 7.54 lakh shares to investor Amazon for an aggregate amount of Rs 51 crores.



Quess Corp stock opened almost 5 points ahead at Rs 445 against its last close and rose 10.85% to touch an intraday high of Rs 487.90. Later the stock made a fresh day's high to Rs 521, at a gain of 18.37%.





12:33 IST US India meet scheduled today United States will seek rollback of Indian tariffs imposed on some agricultural products such as almonds when the two sides meet on Friday, a senior Indian government source told Reuters.

India & U.S. trade negotiators will meet today, with few signs of a compromise on a series of protectionist measures taken by the two governments in recent months that have strained ties between the strategic partners. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 12, 2019





11:48 IST Data release Industrial production Y-o-Y, Foreign Exchange Reserves, Inflation Rate YoY and Manufacturing Production YoY are the key macroeconomic data scheduled for release by 5:00 pm today.





11:41 IST Losers/ Gainers Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ITC, L&T, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid and Axis Bank, while Sun Pharma, NTPC, Yes Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, TechM and HDFC were among the top gainers.

