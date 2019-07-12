Sensex Today: Sensex ends 86 points lower, Nifty at 11,552; Wipro falls over 2%

Reliance Power along with subsidiaries signs ICA with 6 lenders
Amazon to invest Rs 51 crore in Quess Corp, stock jumps nealry 19%
DHFL shares have bounced back, after suffering 2 consecutive days of massive selloff, and surged nearly 7% as the housing finance company ensured to the exchanges of remaining a âstrong going entityâ.
Contrary to the afternoon session advancement in share value, the stock of DHFL opened with a gap down of almost 5% to Rs 46.10 on BSE and soon fell to a new 52-week low of Rs 44.45, also its intraday low.
The stock however, has a trend reversal in mid market session today, after which it gathered momentum and rose 6.8% to the day's high of Rs 51.80. The stock has fallen over 30% in the last week itself and currently trades below 30, 50, 150 and 200-day moving average.
Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower ahead of nationsâ key macroeconomic data releases scheduled today amid mixed global cues. Sensex traded 86 points lower at 38,736 by the closing session of Friday and Nifty50 ended at 11,552, at a loss of 30 points.
Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty trade on a bearish note Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of inflation and factory output data releases. Sensex currently trades 72 points lower at 38,750 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 trades at 11,555, down by 49 points against the last close of 11,582.
Reliance Power Ltdâs 6 lenders have signed the lnter Creditor Agreement (ICA) on July 6, 2019, as per which, the compnay has now achieved standstill for 180 days, for the resolution of Reliance Powerâs debt.
The heads of Public Sector Banks are likely to meet the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor (RBI) next week to discuss on the future roadmap for the banks including a roadmap for bank recapitalisation #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 12, 2019
Shares of Quess Corp rose to 9.1% at Rs 479.9, its one-week high, as the business services provider announced to issue 7.54 lakh shares to investor Amazon for an aggregate amount of Rs 51 crores.
Quess Corp stock opened almost 5 points ahead at Rs 445 against its last close and rose 10.85% to touch an intraday high of Rs 487.90. Later the stock made a fresh day's high to Rs 521, at a gain of 18.37%.
India & U.S. trade negotiators will meet today, with few signs of a compromise on a series of protectionist measures taken by the two governments in recent months that have strained ties between the strategic partners. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 12, 2019
Industrial production Y-o-Y, Foreign Exchange Reserves, Inflation Rate YoY and Manufacturing Production YoY are the key macroeconomic data scheduled for release by 5:00 pm today.
Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ITC, L&T, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid and Axis Bank, while Sun Pharma, NTPC, Yes Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, TechM and HDFC were among the top gainers.
Dhanlaxmi Bank board, announced to the exchanges that the bank's board is to consider raising funds on July 16 via various securities
"Board is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2019 to consider the proposal for increasing the authorised share capital, raising capital by further issue of equity shares by way of public issue/private placement/preferential issue/ qualified institutional placement or a combination thereof", stated the filing.
On the currency front, Indian Rupee opens at 68.45 against the dollar from its last close of 68.43 at the interbank forex market.
Share price of KPR Mill hits near three-month low after withdrawing share buyback plan, proposed up to 3.8 million shares.
Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Reliance Industries Infrastructure are among the listed companies to post their quarterly results today, as per data available with the exchanges.
On the sectoral front, while Pharma, energy, Commodity, Media and Realty indices trade in green, Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG and Infra trade in the bearish zone.
The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling of Rs 316.86 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 719.74 crore Thursday.
Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty opened with minor gains against their last close. While Sensex opened 117 points higher at 38,941.10 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 started the day' at 11,601.15, up by 19 points gainst th elast close of 11,582.
Sensex inches lower in opening trade, Wipro slips 2.6%#Sensex#MarketUpdates#PLIndiaOnline#investments#trader#stocks#investor#equity#PrabhudasLilladher#PLResearch#Nifty#NSE#BankNiftyâ Prabhudas Lilladher (@PLIndiaOnline) July 12, 2019
Oil prices hovered near six-week highs on Friday, after U.S. oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half of their output due to tropical storm amid tensions in the Middle East.
Asian markets have opened on a cautious note ahead of release of China's economy data. Nikkei, Hong Kong and Chinese Index are trading flat to negative. SGX Nifty declined 9 pts on the Singapore Exchange and currently hovers around 11,558 vs Nifty Jul Future's yesterday's close of 11,582 indicating a negative opening on D-Street.
Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty pre-opened with minor gains against their last close. While Sensex pre opened 77 points higher at 39,041 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 started the day' at 11600.40, up by 18 points.11,582.