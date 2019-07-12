Business Today

Sensex Today: Sensex ends 86 points lower, Nifty at 11,552; Wipro falls over 2%

BusinessToday.In | 12 July 2019

Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower ahead of nationsâ key macroeconomic data releases scheduled today amid mixed global cues. Sensex traded 86 points lower at 38,736 by the closing session of Friday and Nifty50 ended at 11,552, at a loss of 30 points.

 

 

 

Check Latest Updates

KEY UPDATES

  • 15:35 IST

    DHFL shares rises over 6%


    DHFL shares have bounced back, after suffering 2 consecutive days of massive selloff, and surged nearly 7% as the housing finance company ensured to the exchanges of remaining a âstrong going entityâ.

    Contrary to the afternoon session advancement in share value, the stock of DHFL opened with a gap down of almost 5% to Rs 46.10 on BSE and soon fell to a new 52-week low of Rs 44.45, also its intraday low.

    The stock however, has a trend reversal in mid market session today, after which it gathered momentum and rose 6.8% to the day's high of Rs 51.80. The stock has fallen over 30% in the last week itself and currently trades below 30, 50, 150 and 200-day moving average.

    • 15:35 IST:
    DHFL shares have bounced back, after suffering 2 consecutive days of massive selloff, and surged nearly 7% as the housing finance company ensured to the exchanges of remaining a âstrong going entityâ.

    Contrary to the afternoon session advancement in share value, the stock of DHFL opened with a gap down of almost 5% to Rs 46.10 on BSE and soon fell to a new 52-week low of Rs 44.45, also its intraday low.

    The stock however, has a trend reversal in mid market session today, after which it gathered momentum and rose 6.8% to the day's high of Rs 51.80. The stock has fallen over 30% in the last week itself and currently trades below 30, 50, 150 and 200-day moving average.

  • 15:52 IST

    Closing Bell

    Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower ahead of nationsâ key macroeconomic data releases scheduled today amid mixed global cues. Sensex traded 86 points lower at 38,736 by the closing session of Friday and Nifty50 ended at 11,552, at a loss of 30 points.

    • 15:52 IST: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower ahead of nationsâ key macroeconomic data releases scheduled today amid mixed global cues. Sensex traded 86 points lower at 38,736 by the closing session of Friday and Nifty50 ended at 11,552, at a loss of 30 points.

  • 15:04 IST

    Market Update

    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty trade on a bearish note Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of inflation and factory output data releases. Sensex currently trades 72 points lower at 38,750 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 trades at 11,555, down by 49 points against the last close of 11,582.

    • 15:04 IST: Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty trade on a bearish note Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of inflation and factory output data releases. Sensex currently trades 72 points lower at 38,750 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 trades at 11,555, down by 49 points against the last close of 11,582.

  • 14:15 IST

    Reliance Power along with subsidiaries signs ICA with 6 lenders


    Reliance Power Ltdâs 6 lenders have signed the lnter Creditor Agreement (ICA) on July 6, 2019, as per which, the compnay has now achieved standstill for 180 days, for the resolution of Reliance Powerâs debt.

    • 14:15 IST:
    Reliance Power Ltdâs 6 lenders have signed the lnter Creditor Agreement (ICA) on July 6, 2019, as per which, the compnay has now achieved standstill for 180 days, for the resolution of Reliance Powerâs debt.

  • 13:55 IST

    Banking index surges

    Banking stocks rise in today's trade. Over 1% advance registered in Federal Bank, RBL Bank, PNB Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, while over 0.5% growth IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI and  Kotak Bank.








    • 13:55 IST:
    Banking stocks rise in today's trade. Over 1% advance registered in Federal Bank, RBL Bank, PNB Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, while over 0.5% growth IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI and  Kotak Bank.








  • 13:26 IST

    Market turns bullish

    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty trade on a bullish note Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of inflation and factory output data releases.

    Sensex currently trades 119 points higher at 38,941 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 trades at 11,620, up by 37 points against the last close of 11,582.

    Sectorally, all the indices have turned green by the Friday's afternoon session, with major gains registered in Metal, Media, Commodity and Realty indices, hovering above 1%. Only Infra stocks are trading in red.

    • 13:26 IST:
    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty trade on a bullish note Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of inflation and factory output data releases.

    Sensex currently trades 119 points higher at 38,941 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 trades at 11,620, up by 37 points against the last close of 11,582.

    Sectorally, all the indices have turned green by the Friday's afternoon session, with major gains registered in Metal, Media, Commodity and Realty indices, hovering above 1%. Only Infra stocks are trading in red.

  • 13:16 IST

    Amazon to invest Rs 51 crore in Quess Corp, stock jumps nealry 19%





    Shares of Quess Corp rose to 9.1% at Rs 479.9, its one-week high, as the business services provider announced to issue 7.54 lakh shares to investor Amazon for an aggregate amount of Rs 51 crores.

    Quess Corp stock opened almost 5 points ahead at Rs 445 against its last close and rose 10.85% to touch an intraday high of Rs 487.90. Later the stock made a fresh day's high to Rs 521, at a gain of 18.37%.

    • 13:16 IST:



    Shares of Quess Corp rose to 9.1% at Rs 479.9, its one-week high, as the business services provider announced to issue 7.54 lakh shares to investor Amazon for an aggregate amount of Rs 51 crores.

    Quess Corp stock opened almost 5 points ahead at Rs 445 against its last close and rose 10.85% to touch an intraday high of Rs 487.90. Later the stock made a fresh day's high to Rs 521, at a gain of 18.37%.

  • 12:33 IST

    US India meet scheduled today

     United States will seek rollback of Indian tariffs imposed on some agricultural products such as almonds when the two sides meet on Friday, a senior Indian government source told Reuters.



    • 12:33 IST:
     United States will seek rollback of Indian tariffs imposed on some agricultural products such as almonds when the two sides meet on Friday, a senior Indian government source told Reuters.



  • 11:48 IST

    Data release

    Industrial production Y-o-Y, Foreign Exchange Reserves, Inflation Rate YoY and Manufacturing Production YoY are the key macroeconomic data scheduled for release by 5:00 pm today.

    • 11:48 IST: Industrial production Y-o-Y, Foreign Exchange Reserves, Inflation Rate YoY and Manufacturing Production YoY are the key macroeconomic data scheduled for release by 5:00 pm today.

  • 11:41 IST

    Losers/ Gainers

    Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ITC, L&T, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid and Axis Bank, while Sun Pharma, NTPC, Yes Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, TechM and HDFC were among the top gainers.

    • 11:41 IST: Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ITC, L&T, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid and Axis Bank, while Sun Pharma, NTPC, Yes Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, TechM and HDFC were among the top gainers.

  • 11:05 IST

    Dhanlaxmi Bank to raise funds

    Dhanlaxmi Bank board, announced to the exchanges that the bank's board is to consider raising funds on July 16 via various securities

    "Board is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2019 to consider the proposal for increasing the authorised share capital, raising capital by further issue of equity shares by way of public issue/private placement/preferential issue/ qualified institutional placement or a combination thereof", stated the filing.

    • Load More

    11:05 IST: Dhanlaxmi Bank board, announced to the exchanges that the bank's board is to consider raising funds on July 16 via various securities

    "Board is scheduled to be held on July 16, 2019 to consider the proposal for increasing the authorised share capital, raising capital by further issue of equity shares by way of public issue/private placement/preferential issue/ qualified institutional placement or a combination thereof", stated the filing.

  • 10:45 IST

    Indian Rupee

    On the currency front, Indian Rupee opens at 68.45 against the dollar from its last close of 68.43 at the interbank forex market.

    • 10:45 IST: On the currency front, Indian Rupee opens at 68.45 against the dollar from its last close of 68.43 at the interbank forex market.

  • 10:45 IST

    KPR Mill


    Share price of KPR Mill hits near three-month low after withdrawing share buyback plan, proposed up to 3.8 million shares.

    "Increase in the amount of Buyback obligation due to the tax proposal in the Finance Bill 2019 was neither contemplated nor prevailing at the time of the consideration and the approvals of the Board and Shareholders" the company said in a regulatory statement. The company had proposed proposed buy back offer of up to 3.8 million shares.

    The stock opened with a gap down chart pattern, falling over 6% and later touched an intraday low of Rs 570.05, at a decline of 6.24%.

    • 10:45 IST:
    Share price of KPR Mill hits near three-month low after withdrawing share buyback plan, proposed up to 3.8 million shares.

    "Increase in the amount of Buyback obligation due to the tax proposal in the Finance Bill 2019 was neither contemplated nor prevailing at the time of the consideration and the approvals of the Board and Shareholders" the company said in a regulatory statement. The company had proposed proposed buy back offer of up to 3.8 million shares.

    The stock opened with a gap down chart pattern, falling over 6% and later touched an intraday low of Rs 570.05, at a decline of 6.24%.

  • 10:37 IST

    Results today

    Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Reliance Industries Infrastructure are among the listed companies to post their quarterly results today, as per data available with the exchanges.

    • 10:37 IST: Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Reliance Industries Infrastructure are among the listed companies to post their quarterly results today, as per data available with the exchanges.

  • 09:59 IST

    Sectors' Update

    On the sectoral front, while Pharma, energy, Commodity, Media and Realty indices trade in green, Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG and Infra trade in the bearish zone.

    • 09:59 IST: On the sectoral front, while Pharma, energy, Commodity, Media and Realty indices trade in green, Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG and Infra trade in the bearish zone.

  • 09:56 IST

    Market turns negative

    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty after opening turned marginally neagtive on Friday backed by mixed global cues amid on going foreign fund outlflows.

    Sensex currently trades 58 points lower at 38,764 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 trades at 11,566, down by 16 points gainst the last close of 11,582.

    • 09:56 IST:
    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty after opening turned marginally neagtive on Friday backed by mixed global cues amid on going foreign fund outlflows.

    Sensex currently trades 58 points lower at 38,764 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 trades at 11,566, down by 16 points gainst the last close of 11,582.

  • 09:51 IST

    DII and FII

    The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling of Rs 316.86 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 719.74 crore Thursday.

    • 09:51 IST: The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling of Rs 316.86 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 719.74 crore Thursday.

  • 09:34 IST

    Opening Session

    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty opened with minor gains against their last close. While Sensex opened 117 points higher at 38,941.10 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 started the day' at 11,601.15, up by 19 points gainst th elast close of 11,582.

    • 09:34 IST: Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty opened with minor gains against their last close. While Sensex opened 117 points higher at 38,941.10 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 started the day' at 11,601.15, up by 19 points gainst th elast close of 11,582.

  • 09:26 IST

    Oil price rose to six-weeks's high

    Oil prices hovered near six-week highs on Friday, after U.S. oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half of their output due to tropical storm amid tensions in the Middle East.

    • 09:26 IST: Oil prices hovered near six-week highs on Friday, after U.S. oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half of their output due to tropical storm amid tensions in the Middle East.

  • 09:19 IST

    Global Market Update

    Asian markets have opened on a cautious note ahead of release of China's economy data. Nikkei, Hong Kong and Chinese Index are trading flat to negative. SGX Nifty declined 9 pts on the Singapore Exchange and currently hovers around 11,558 vs Nifty Jul Future's yesterday's close of 11,582 indicating a negative opening on D-Street.


    European markets declined yesterday on concerns about trade tension, Brexit outcome and slowdown of the Italy's economy.

    On the Wall-  Street, US Dow Jones surged nearly 1% to end at a record high of above 27,000 on hopes that US Fed will cut interest rate in the next policy meeting, scheduled on 31 July. US Futures is up 87 points or 0.3%.

    • 09:19 IST: Asian markets have opened on a cautious note ahead of release of China's economy data. Nikkei, Hong Kong and Chinese Index are trading flat to negative. SGX Nifty declined 9 pts on the Singapore Exchange and currently hovers around 11,558 vs Nifty Jul Future's yesterday's close of 11,582 indicating a negative opening on D-Street.

    European markets declined yesterday on concerns about trade tension, Brexit outcome and slowdown of the Italy's economy.

    On the Wall-  Street, US Dow Jones surged nearly 1% to end at a record high of above 27,000 on hopes that US Fed will cut interest rate in the next policy meeting, scheduled on 31 July. US Futures is up 87 points or 0.3%.

  • 09:12 IST

    Thursday Close

    Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today amid higher global markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the bank was ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade to help shore up the economy. While Sensex rallied 266 points to 38,823, Nifty rose 84 points to 11,582.

    • 09:12 IST:
    Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher in trade today amid higher global markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the bank was ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade to help shore up the economy. While Sensex rallied 266 points to 38,823, Nifty rose 84 points to 11,582.

  • 09:11 IST

    Pre-Opening Session

    Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty pre-opened with minor gains against their last close. While Sensex pre opened 77 points higher at 39,041 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 started the day' at 11600.40, up by 18 points.11,582.

    • 09:11 IST: Sensex Today: Key equity indices Sensex, Nifty pre-opened with minor gains against their last close. While Sensex pre opened 77 points higher at 39,041 against the last close 38,823.1 and Nifty50 started the day' at 11600.40, up by 18 points.11,582.

Tags: Sensex | Nifty | Live blog | market | BSE | NSE | share | s