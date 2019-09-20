Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty register biggest single-day gains in a decade after corporate tax cut

16:20 IST Expert opinion

The finance minister has finally taken strong measures to kick start the economy. The corporate earnings had worsened in the last few quarters mainly due to the ongoing slowdown. The cut in corporate tax rate would mean more income for corporates. This would have a direct positive impact on the EPS on all domestic companies. Further, this move along with the easing of enhanced surcharge has the potential to revive FII sentiments as well, as the corporate tax rate makes Indian companies more competitive in the global markets.





16:20 IST:

16:19 IST Expert opinion Expert opinion by Ajay Bodke CEO PMS Prabhudas Lilladher on the equity market today:



16:19 IST: Expert opinion by Ajay Bodke CEO PMS Prabhudas Lilladher on the equity market today:



16:18 IST Expert opinion Quote from Madhavi Arora, Economist, Fx & Rates, Edelweiss Securities on the corporate tax announcements:



16:18 IST: Quote from Madhavi Arora, Economist, Fx & Rates, Edelweiss Securities on the corporate tax announcements:



16:04 IST Closing Bell : Sensex, Nifty register biggest single-day gains in a decade over corporate tax cuts euphoria Within minutes of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big bang fiscal stimulus on corporate tax cuts, benchmark equity indices skyrocketed to register best single-day gains in a decade, with BSE S&P Sensex rising over 1600 points and NSE Nifty50 breaching 11,000 mark. Gripped by the tax cut euphoria, Sensex later made an intraday climb of 2,284 points to the day's high of 38,378.02 and Nifty climbed to the intraday high level of 11,381.90. Both the indices Sensex and Nifty have gained over 6% in Friday's trade.



Today, at market close, Sensex stands 1,921 points or 5.32% higher at 38,014 level and Nifty at 11,274, registering a gain of 569.40 points or 5.32%.

15:35 IST Rupee rallies post FM's announcements on slashing corporate tax The rupee extended the morning gains and rallied 66 paise to 70.68 against the US dollar on Friday after Sitharaman announced several measures to promote investment and growth.





15:34 IST Gold falls by Rs 170 as rupee rallies on FM's announcements Gold fell by Rs 170 to Rs 38,390 per 10 gram on Friday in the national capital on strong rupee which rallied after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced corporate tax cut, according to HDFC Securities.



Silver prices also witnessed correction, declining by Rs 120 to Rs 47,580 per kilogram from Thursday's closing price of Rs 47,700 per kilogram.



"Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi fell by Rs 170 on stronger rupee after the Finance Minister announced corporate tax cut. The spot rupee traded 40 paise stronger against the dollar during the day," Tapan Patel, senior analyst - commodities, HDFC Securities said.



(PTI)

13:52 IST Effective corporate tax rate lowered to 25% from 30% The total taxation revenue loss due to the measure would be 1.45 trillion Indian rupees ($20.5 billion), Sitharaman said, raising concerns that the government may not be able to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% for 2019-20 at a time when tax revenue collections are already weak. That concern was felt on bond markets, which saw yields rise to a near three-month high on speculation that the government may have to borrow more to meet its expenditure needs for the year. (Reuters)

13:44 IST Sensex Today: Expert opinion Ajay Bodke, CEO PMS Prabhudas Lilladher In a major boost to revive flagging animal spirits and position India as one of the most attractive business destinations, the government has announced a slew of measures that would act as a force multiplier for the flagging economic engine. By slashing corporate tax rate to 25 per cent from 35 per cent (22 per cent from 30 per cent without exemptions) for existing domestic companies and an extremely attractive rate of 15 per cent for new companies setting up manufacturing operations after October 1, 2019 and commencing operations before 2023, government has rolled out a red carpet that would ensure hundreds of billions of dollars of FDI and FII flows over the medium term. It is in a true sense an early arrival of festival of lights (Diwali) and banishment of long period of darkness and gloom bothering the Indian economy.

13:43 IST Sensex Today: Expert opinion Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities The government's announcements today are definitely a positive move. It is also a prudent move to reduce the corporate tax rates because (1) it increases the retained earnings of the companies and forms the investible surplus for future, (2) moves India to parity with its regional peers thereby removing one of the issues related to manufacturing and exports, (3) maintains macro prudence by continuing to favour investment cycle rather than consumption cycle. On the flip side it will negatively impact the bond market as the revenue forgone due to the tax rate reduction will make it difficult to stick to the gross fiscal deficit/gross domestic product budgeted target.

13:15 IST Corporte Tax Cut: Boost for market 1. Enhanced surcharge introduced in July 2019 shall not apply to Capital Gains on sale of equity share which is subject to STT



2. Enhanced surcharge introduced in July 2019 shall not apply to Capital Gains on Derivatives



3. Relief for listed companies that have made an announcement for buyback before July 5, tax on buyback of share shall not be charge.



4. Expand the scope of CSR 2% spending across various other means



However, the total revenue foregone for the reduction of corporation tax is Rs 1.45 lakh crore per year





