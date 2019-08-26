Sensex Today: Sensex rises 177 points, Nifty at 11,110 mark; Tata Steel rises 3%

16:21 IST Closing Bell

Sensex Today: Equity market closed broadly on a positive on Monday's trading session, as a slew of measures to improve investor sentiments and boost economy by the government provided support to major uptrend. This was coupled with United States and China indicating a possible de-escalation of trade war through trade talks.



By the closing bell Monday, Sensex rose almost to 37,500 mark, closing at a gain of 790 points over the last closing of 36,701.16, while Nifty50 crossed 11,050 mark and ended the day's trade at 11,057, advancing 208 points against the previous close of 10,829.



16:16 IST NCL Industries rises over 6% on signing JV with Chinese firm Shares of NCL Industries roserose 6.75% to the day's high of Rs 112.30 on August 26 after the company signed an agreement with a Chinese firm to form a joint venture (JV).



As per its latest filing, NCL and Chinese partner will hold 70% and 30%, respectively, of the equity of the JV. "The estimated project cost for the venture is around Rs 35 crore and the equity investment of NCL in the JV will be in the range of Rs 7.7 crore," the regulatory filing added.

16:14 IST PVR shares rise over 4% Share price of PVR Ltd, the largest and most premium film exhibition company in India, rose over 4% intraday after the company announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of PVR with SPI Cinemas Limited.



PVR Ltd share price opened 0.81% higher at Rs 1502.35 in early trade today against the previous closing of Rs 1490.20. The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 later rose 4.59% intraday to Rs 1558.55 on BSE.

14:40 IST Rupee hits fresh low of 72.25 Indian Rupee, along with other Asian currencies, came under pressure in today's trade due to strong dollar demand from banks amid escalating trade tensions between US and China. The domestic currency opened at 72.03 and later fell to 72.08 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 42 paise over its previous closing. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, later the local unit fell to its lowest in 2019 at 72.25 per dollar against previous close of 71.66 against the dollar last Friday.



Except for the safe-haven Japanese Yen, rest of global and Asian market currencies were trading weak against the dollar.



Rupee vs Dollar: Indian currency hits fresh low of 72.25 in 2019 amid US-China trade war

14:31 IST Capacite Infraprojects rises 11% Shares of Capacite Infraprojects surged 11% as the company announced conclusion of IT search operation after which no irregularities were found by the authorities against the company.



The stock price of Capacite Infraprojects opened with a gain of 5.65% and later rose 11.27% to touch an intraday high of Rs 196.95 on BSE.

14:30 IST Equity market rises further By the afternon session, Sensex has risen above the 37,500 mark, nearing a gain of 750 points over the last closing of 36,701.16, while Nifty50 has crossed 11,050 mark and trades at gain of 208 against the previous close of 10,829.



13:48 IST Brent Crude declines Oil prices fell on Monday, pushing US crude to the lowest in more than two weeks after China announced that US crude oil would be subject to new tariffs. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.91 per cent to USD 58.80 per barrel, amid escalated trade war tensions.

13:48 IST Gold price rises to fresh 6-year high Gold prices rose to more-than-six-year high and benchmark Treasury yields hit their lowest since July 2016 as investors fled to safer assets. Spot gold jumped 1% to $1,541.30 per ounce as of 0619 GMT, having earlier touched $1,554.56 an ounce, its highest since April 2013. U.S. gold futures were up 0.9% at $1,551.80 an ounce.

13:17 IST Dow futures jump more than 100 points Dow futures jump more than 100 points after Donald Trump says China called, wants to restart trade talks. Earlier, Trump had reacted to China’s imposition of new tariffs on $75 billion in annual imports from the United States by ratcheting up his own tariffs to 30% on $250 billion of Chinese goods, and to 15% on the remaining $300 billion in annual imports.





13:10 IST US President says China wants to restart trade talks





China is willing to resolve its trade dispute with the United States through “calm” negotiations and resolutely opposes the escalation of the conflict, Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said on Monday.



“China called last night our top trade people and said ‘let’s get back to the table’ so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something. They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world,” Trump said.

