Sensex Today: Sensex rises 177 points, Nifty at 11,110 mark; Tata Steel rises 3%

NCL Industries rises over 6% on signing JV with Chinese firm
Sensex Today: Equity market closed broadly on a positive on Monday's trading session, as a slew of measures to improve investor sentiments and boost economy by the government provided support to major uptrend. This was coupled with United States and China indicating a possible de-escalation of trade war through trade talks.
By the closing bell Monday, Sensex rose almost to 37,500 mark, closing at a gain of 790 points over the last closing of 36,701.16, while Nifty50 crossed 11,050 mark and ended the day's trade at 11,057, advancing 208 points against the previous close of 10,829.
Shares of NCL Industries roserose 6.75% to the day's high of Rs 112.30 on August 26 after the company signed an agreement with a Chinese firm to form a joint venture (JV).
As per its latest filing, NCL and Chinese partner will hold 70% and 30%, respectively, of the equity of the JV. "The estimated project cost for the venture is around Rs 35 crore and the equity investment of NCL in the JV will be in the range of Rs 7.7 crore," the regulatory filing added.
Share price of PVR Ltd, the largest and most premium film exhibition company in India, rose over 4% intraday after the company announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of PVR with SPI Cinemas Limited.
PVR Ltd share price opened 0.81% higher at Rs 1502.35 in early trade today against the previous closing of Rs 1490.20. The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 later rose 4.59% intraday to Rs 1558.55 on BSE.
Indian Rupee, along with other Asian currencies, came under pressure in today's trade due to strong dollar demand from banks amid escalating trade tensions between US and China. The domestic currency opened at 72.03 and later fell to 72.08 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 42 paise over its previous closing.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, later the local unit fell to its lowest in 2019 at 72.25 per dollar against previous close of 71.66 against the dollar last Friday.
Except for the safe-haven Japanese Yen, rest of global and Asian market currencies were trading weak against the dollar.
Rupee vs Dollar: Indian currency hits fresh low of 72.25 in 2019 amid US-China trade war
Indian Rupee, along with other Asian currencies, came under pressure in today's trade due to strong dollar demand from banks amid escalating trade tensions between US and China. The domestic currency opened at 72.03 and later fell to 72.08 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 42 paise over its previous closing.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, later the local unit fell to its lowest in 2019 at 72.25 per dollar against previous close of 71.66 against the dollar last Friday.
Except for the safe-haven Japanese Yen, rest of global and Asian market currencies were trading weak against the dollar.
Rupee vs Dollar: Indian currency hits fresh low of 72.25 in 2019 amid US-China trade war
Shares of Capacite Infraprojects surged 11% as the company announced conclusion of IT search operation after which no irregularities were found by the authorities against the company.
The stock price of Capacite Infraprojects opened with a gain of 5.65% and later rose 11.27% to touch an intraday high of Rs 196.95 on BSE.
By the afternon session, Sensex has risen above the 37,500 mark, nearing a gain of 750 points over the last closing of 36,701.16, while Nifty50 has crossed 11,050 mark and trades at gain of 208 against the previous close of 10,829.
Oil prices fell on Monday, pushing US crude to the lowest in more than two weeks after China announced that US crude oil would be subject to new tariffs. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.91 per cent to USD 58.80 per barrel, amid escalated trade war tensions.
Gold prices rose to more-than-six-year high and benchmark Treasury yields hit their lowest since July 2016 as investors fled to safer assets.
Spot gold jumped 1% to $1,541.30 per ounce as of 0619 GMT, having earlier touched $1,554.56 an ounce, its highest since April 2013.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.9% at $1,551.80 an ounce.
Gold prices rose to more-than-six-year high and benchmark Treasury yields hit their lowest since July 2016 as investors fled to safer assets.
Spot gold jumped 1% to $1,541.30 per ounce as of 0619 GMT, having earlier touched $1,554.56 an ounce, its highest since April 2013.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.9% at $1,551.80 an ounce.
Dow futures jump more than 100 points after Donald Trump says China called, wants to restart trade talks. Earlier, Trump had reacted to China’s imposition of new tariffs on $75 billion in annual imports from the United States by ratcheting up his own tariffs to 30% on $250 billion of Chinese goods, and to 15% on the remaining $300 billion in annual imports.
China is willing to resolve its trade dispute with the United States through “calm” negotiations and resolutely opposes the escalation of the conflict, Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said on Monday.
“China called last night our top trade people and said ‘let’s get back to the table’ so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something. They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world,” Trump said.
Sectorally, Metal index has fallen the most in today's trade, almost 3% lower, followed by 0.40 % drop in Auto and IT index. On the uptrend, highest gains over 1.20% were registered in PSU Banking, Financial Services and Media indices.
Sensex Today: Equity market positive on Monday's trading session, as a slew of measures to improve investor sentiments and boost economy by the government provided support to major uptrend, while cautious global sentiments due to intensified US-China trade war tension capped initial gains and dragged major indices down. Currently Sensex trades 150 points up 36,844, while Nifty50 trades 35 points up at 10,865.
SBI (3.65%), YES Bank (3.21%) and M&M (2.83%) were the top Sensex gainers.
Sensex Today: Sensex and Nifty pared gains amid profit booking at home and weak Asian markets. Sensex was trading 18 points higher at 36,719 points and Nifty was marginally up by 4 points at 10,834. Earlier, benchmark indices started on a positive note after government on Friday announced a raft of measures, including rollback of enhanced super-rich tax on foreign and domestic equity investors, exemption of startups from 'angel tax', a package to address distress in the auto sector and upfront infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, in efforts to boost economic growth from a five-year low. While Sensex rallied 584 points to 37285 in early trade, Nifty climbed 103 points to 10,933.
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd today informed the excahnges regarding a fire/ explosion in Unit II of the company at Village Saidpura, Tehsil Derabassi, Distt. S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali) Punjab.
"16 persons were reported to be injured out of which 7 persons were discharged with first aid and rest are under treatment in hospitals," the filing added.
The statement added later that,"the exact cause of fire/ explosion and financial losses could not be worked out as detailed investigations are required for this purpose. However, the plant has been fully insured to meet losses caused by fire/ explosion."
The Company is taking the necessary steps to restore the normalcy of production, the regulatory filing added later.
L&T Power has announced today that the company has bagged an order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 cr from NTPC in Madhya Pradesh.
On the reports of upfront infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, in efforts to boost economic growth from a five-year low, banking stocks turned green on Monday
This will benefit the corporate, MSMEs, retail borrowers and small traders, she had said on Friday.
SBI, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers in the banking sector.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday revoked higher surcharge on the income tax outgo for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and domestic investors, reversing the decision taken in Union Budget 2019. "Pre-Budget position is restored," she said. "The same goes for domestic institutional investments," she added.
Additionally, investors were also relieved from the much-awaited enhanced surcharge on long-term and short-term capital gain.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday revoked higher surcharge on the income tax outgo for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and domestic investors, reversing the decision taken in Union Budget 2019. "Pre-Budget position is restored," she said. "The same goes for domestic institutional investments," she added.
Additionally, investors were also relieved from the much-awaited enhanced surcharge on long-term and short-term capital gain.
Brent crude was down 89 cents, or 1.5 per cent, at $58.45 a barrel, having earlier touched $58.24, the lowest since August 15.
Market breadth was positive with 1109 stocks trading higher compared to 733 falling on BSE.
Sensex trading 84 points higher at 36,785, Nifty rises 11 points to 10,841.
Asian shares tumbled Monday after the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war renewed uncertainties about global economies, as well as questions over what President Donald Trump might say next.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 started plummeting as soon as trading began and stood at 20,234.87 in the morning session, down 2.3%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.5% to 6,427.20. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.7% to 1,916.14. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 3.3% to 25,309.37, while the Shanghai Composite was down 1.2% at 2,862.87.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1737 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1548 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Banking and capital goods stocks led the gains with their indices rising 313 points and 140 points, respectively.
Sensex pares gains to just 184 points lead at 36,885, Nifty trading 54 points higher at 10,883.
Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 100 points and 119 points higher in early trade.
Rupee opens 40 paise lower at Rs 72.06 against the dollar
On Friday, Sensex closed 228 points higher at 36,701, Nifty50 ended the day's trade at 10,829, registering a advance of 88 points.
Top Sensex losers were Vedanta (3.64%), Tata Steel (2.31%) and Infosys (1.30%).
SBI (3.65%), YES Bank (3.21%) and M&M (2.83%) were the top Sensex gainers.
While Sensex rallied 584 points to 37285 in early trade, Nifty climbed 103 points to 10,933.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note after government on Friday announced a raft of measures, including rollback of enhanced super-rich tax on foreign and domestic equity investors, exemption of startups from 'angel tax', a package to address distress in the auto sector and upfront infusion of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks, in efforts to boost economic growth from a five-year low.