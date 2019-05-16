Share Market Live: Sensex closes 278 points up, Nifty at 11,257, Indiabulls Real Estate, Tata Global top performers

15:57 IST Closing Bell BSE Sensex closed 278.60 point or 0.75 per cent at 37,393.48, while NSE Nifty ended 100 points up at 11,257 level, with 39 components in the green. Top gaining sectoral indices are Media, Realty, Metal, Commodity and Energy, all gaining over 1 per cent.

15:37 IST Global Update President Trump signed an order thatâs expected to restrict Chinese telecommunications firms from selling their equipment in the U.S., while heâs set to give the European Union and Japan a deadline to agree to âlimit or restrictâ automobile exports to America. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 16, 2019







European stocks recovered partially from the intra-day low and US Future bounced back into positive territory. Asian shares fell amid simmering trade tensions between the world's biggest economies.

The dollar was steady and crude oil gained. US Future is flat to positive after a intra-day fall of 100 points. Brent Crude gained half percent at $72.3/bbl and USDINR declined 23bps at 70.09.

15:32 IST Market Update Current 37207.47, Change 92.59 (0.25%), High:37428.29, Low:37052.30 - As On May 16 2019 3:00PM IST — S&P BSE SENSEX (@SENSEX_BSE) May 16, 2019





BSE Sensex is up 269 points at 37,383.97 with 22 out of 30 components in the green and NSE Nifty is trading up by 96 points at 11,253, with 35 out of 50 stocks advancing.



Top gaining sectoral indices are Media, Realty, Metal, Commodity and Energy, all gaining over 1 per cent.



Top declining sectors of the day are Telecom falling 1.39 per cent, followed by Healthcare, FMCG and PSU Banks, each decling over 0.15 per cent.





Top gainers of the afternoon trading session are IndiaBulls Real Estate, Tata Global Beverages, HCC, Tata Chemicals, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Infosys and JSW Steel.



Top losers are Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation, Central Bank of India, Westlife Development, Max India and Minda Industries.



15:14 IST Hindalco posts Q4 results, stock rises

Hindalco Q4 profit declines 37% to Rs 236 crore https://t.co/5FXFQjgmoz — Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019





Hindalco Industries reported a 37.4 per cent decline in standalone profit to Rs 235.82 crore for the quarter ended March 31.



The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 376.97 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.



However, the company's standalone income during January-March quarter increased to Rs 12,733.23 crore, over Rs 11,892.06 crore a year ago.



Following the news, the stock price of Hindalco 2.25 per cent to Rs 195.15.

15:09 IST: Bank of India posts Rs 252 cr Q4 profit owing to reduction of bad loans https://t.co/Mo3iQx55gA — Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019







15:08 IST Bank of India posts Q4 results State-run Bank of India Thursday reported a profit of Rs 251.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 owing to reduction of bad loans.The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 3,969 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.Total income in three months to March grew to Rs 12,417.08 crore, as against Rs 9,596.86 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

13:58 IST Lupin stock falls after 3 USFDA observations



Drug maker Lupin announced yesterday after market hours, about the completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection, which was carried out at its Aurangabad manufacturing facility. The drug maker has received three observations from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.



Following this, the stock price of Lupin fell 6 per cent intraday to Rs 736.10. The company also posted poor results yesterday. The drug maker has closed financial year 2018-19 with 32.1 per cent decline in net profit and 5.2 per cent growth in net sales on a year on year (y-o-y) basis. The company has posted a net profit before exceptional items at Rs 946.60 crore in FY19 as against Rs 1,393.40 crore in the last fiscal.

13:53 IST Ashok Leyland bags order for 400 Minibuses from Senegal Ashok Leyland has signed a contract for supplying 400 units of Ashok Leyland Eagle 916 Minibuses valuing Euro 10.06Mn. This order comes after the successful operation of 475 buses to Senegal's Dakar Dem Dikk.

13:25 IST Indian shares were little changed in light trade on Thursday, with losses in pharmaceutical stocks offsetting gains in IT counters, as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of exit polls on Sunday https://t.co/PWUlpIA1eF — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 16, 2019







13:07 IST Market Update

Indian shares were little changed in light trade on Thursday, with losses in pharmaceutical stocks offsetting gains in IT counters, as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of exit polls on Sunday.



Sensex is trading flat at 37,114 and Nifty is at 11,163, up by 6.75 points Top gainers on the exchanges are Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indiabulls Real Estate, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and Powergrid.



On the sectoral front, most sectors are on a decline, except Media, IT, Realty and Metal. Pharma is leading the decline at 1.54 per cent, followed by PSU Banks, Pvt Bank, FMCG and Financial services.



The trading sentiment also remained muted by the country's trade deficit widening to $15.33 billion in April, with imports growing 4.5%.

