Share Market Live: Sensex closes 278 points up, Nifty at 11,257, Indiabulls Real Estate, Tata Global top performers

Tata Chemical on a similar surge after transferring 'Consumer Product Business' to Tata Global
IndiGo promoters Rahul Bhatia, Rakesh Gangwal differ over airline control, stock down 7.5%
Tata Communications and Cisco Partnership to redefine enterprise networking in the multicloud world
President Trump signed an order thatâs expected to restrict Chinese telecommunications firms from selling their equipment in the U.S., while heâs set to give the European Union and Japan a deadline to agree to âlimit or restrictâ automobile exports to America. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 16, 2019
President Trump signed an order thatâs expected to restrict Chinese telecommunications firms from selling their equipment in the U.S., while heâs set to give the European Union and Japan a deadline to agree to âlimit or restrictâ automobile exports to America. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 16, 2019
Current 37207.47, Change 92.59 (0.25%), High:37428.29, Low:37052.30 - As On May 16 2019 3:00PM IST— S&P BSE SENSEX (@SENSEX_BSE) May 16, 2019
Current 37207.47, Change 92.59 (0.25%), High:37428.29, Low:37052.30 - As On May 16 2019 3:00PM IST— S&P BSE SENSEX (@SENSEX_BSE) May 16, 2019
Hindalco Q4 profit declines 37% to Rs 236 crore https://t.co/5FXFQjgmoz— Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019
Hindalco Q4 profit declines 37% to Rs 236 crore https://t.co/5FXFQjgmoz— Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019
Bank of India posts Rs 252 cr Q4 profit owing to reduction of bad loans https://t.co/Mo3iQx55gA— Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019
Bank of India posts Rs 252 cr Q4 profit owing to reduction of bad loans https://t.co/Mo3iQx55gA— Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019
State-run Bank of India Thursday reported a profit of Rs 251.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 owing to reduction of bad loans.The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 3,969 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.Total income in three months to March grew to Rs 12,417.08 crore, as against Rs 9,596.86 crore in the same period of 2017-18.
Drug maker Lupin announced yesterday after market hours, about the completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection, which was carried out at its Aurangabad manufacturing facility. The drug maker has received three observations from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.
Following this, the stock price of Lupin fell 6 per cent intraday to Rs 736.10. The company also posted poor results yesterday. The drug maker has closed financial year 2018-19 with 32.1 per cent decline in net profit and 5.2 per cent growth in net sales on a year on year (y-o-y) basis. The company has posted a net profit before exceptional items at Rs 946.60 crore in FY19 as against Rs 1,393.40 crore in the last fiscal.
Ashok Leyland has signed a contract for supplying 400 units of Ashok Leyland Eagle 916 Minibuses valuing Euro 10.06Mn. This order comes after the successful operation of 475 buses to Senegal's Dakar Dem Dikk.
Indian shares were little changed in light trade on Thursday, with losses in pharmaceutical stocks offsetting gains in IT counters, as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of exit polls on Sunday https://t.co/PWUlpIA1eF— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 16, 2019
Indian shares were little changed in light trade on Thursday, with losses in pharmaceutical stocks offsetting gains in IT counters, as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of exit polls on Sunday https://t.co/PWUlpIA1eF— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 16, 2019
Indian shares were little changed in light trade on Thursday, with losses in pharmaceutical stocks offsetting gains in IT counters, as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of exit polls on Sunday.
Sensex is trading flat at 37,114 and Nifty is at 11,163, up by 6.75 points Top gainers on the exchanges are Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indiabulls Real Estate, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and Powergrid.
On the sectoral front, most sectors are on a decline, except Media, IT, Realty and Metal. Pharma is leading the decline at 1.54 per cent, followed by PSU Banks, Pvt Bank, FMCG and Financial services.
The trading sentiment also remained muted by the country's trade deficit widening to $15.33 billion in April, with imports growing 4.5%.
Tata group Wednesday announced the transfer of its branded food business from Tata Chemicals Ltd to Tata Global Beverages Ltd in an all shares deal that will create an over Rs 9,000 crore giant.
Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) will buy the business of selling edible salt, spices, and lentils and give shares in return to Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL).
Following this the stock price of Tata Chemicals surged to 8.36 pe rcent to day's high at Rs 604. similarly, Tata Global Beverages climed up 10.62 per cent to day's high at Rs 214.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 116 points higher to end at 25,648 while the S&P500 edged up 16 points to close at 2,851 levels. The Nasdaq advanced 88 points to close at 7,822 levels. Asian markets were mixed as US-China trade tension continue to affect the global markets.However, the news that US Prez Trump is planning to delay the tariffs on auto imports has steadied the markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with both Australia and South Korea little changed.In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 116 points higher to end at 25,648 while the S&P500 edged up 16 points to close at 2,851 levels. The Nasdaq advanced 88 points to close at 7,822 levels.
India's biggest airline IndiGo is seeing some turbulence with its founders, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, having serious differences over the airline's expansion strategies. Reports say both these industry stalwarts disagree on some clauses in the shareholders' agreement and the airline's management control.Following this, the stock price of InterGlobe Aviation went down 7.5 % intraday to Rs 1487. The stock is currently trading at Rs 1504, down 103 points on BSE.
Crisis in IndiGo as promoters Rahul Bhatia, Rakesh Gangwal differ over airline control, expansion; hire law firms #IndiGohttps://t.co/REaHMN2hYZpic.twitter.com/VvjaRsLACG— Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019
Crisis in IndiGo as promoters Rahul Bhatia, Rakesh Gangwal differ over airline control, expansion; hire law firms #IndiGohttps://t.co/REaHMN2hYZpic.twitter.com/VvjaRsLACG— Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019
Sensex value at 16 May, 2019 11:33 AM: 37,132.37— Sensex India (@bse_sensex) May 16, 2019
Sensex value at 16 May, 2019 11:33 AM: 37,132.37— Sensex India (@bse_sensex) May 16, 2019
Market Breadth is positive, indicated by 495 advancing stocks on NSE against 263 declining stock s and 75 unchanged, at the advance decline ratio of 1.88. On BSE, out of 1360 traded stocks, 650 are advancing against 655 declining stocks.
On the sectoral front, except Pharma, FMGC, Financial Services and PSU Bank indices, all the other sectors are trading on the positive. Realty is the top perfroming index, gaining at 0.68 per cent, followed by IT and Media, both gaining at the rate of 0.58 per cent, respectively.
Current 37128.24, Change 13.36 (0.04%), High:37204.77, Low:37087.58 - As On May 16 2019 11:00AM IST— S&P BSE SENSEX (@SENSEX_BSE) May 16, 2019
Market Breadth is positive, indicated by 495 advancing stocks on NSE against 263 declining stock s and 75 unchanged, at the advance decline ratio of 1.88. On BSE, out of 1360 traded stocks, 650 are advancing against 655 declining stocks.
On the sectoral front, except Pharma, FMGC, Financial Services and PSU Bank indices, all the other sectors are trading on the positive. Realty is the top perfroming index, gaining at 0.68 per cent, followed by IT and Media, both gaining at the rate of 0.58 per cent, respectively.
Current 37128.24, Change 13.36 (0.04%), High:37204.77, Low:37087.58 - As On May 16 2019 11:00AM IST— S&P BSE SENSEX (@SENSEX_BSE) May 16, 2019
The Board of the bank has approved Capital Plan for FY19-20 to raise capital funds upto Rs 6000 cr and to raise equity capital up to Rs 4,900 cr.
Tata Communications and Cisco have extended their partnership to enable enterprises to transform their legacy network to a customised and secure multi-cloud native hybrid network.The filing added,"The combination of Tata Communications' IZO cloud enablement platform and Cisco SD-WAN is a fully-managed, global solution that gives businesses greater control over their digital infrastructure, the ability to securely connect any user to any application location, and provide the assurance of application performance needed to support successful digital transformation."
In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE bourse settled 203.65 points, or 0.55 per cent, lower at 37,114.88; and the Nifty shed 65.05 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 11,157.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 1,142.44 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 671.77 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Bank of India, JK Tyre, JSW Energy, Jubilant Industries, Adlabs Entertainment,Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Ballarpur Industries, Blue Dart Express, Chambal Fertilisers, DD Corp, I garashi Motors,Shree Renuka Sugars, Solara Active Pharma, Take Solutions, Visa Steel, Walchandnagar Industries, Universal Cables, Tasty Bite Eatables are among the companie to post their fourth quaterly results today.
The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation of India, YES Bank, Vedanta, among others.
The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, among others.
BSE Realty index was at 1945.6 up by 15.88 points or by 0.82%, backed up by advances in Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, DLF.
BSE HCS index was at 13261.58 down by 89.1 points or by 0.67%, pressured by declines in Lupin, Vivimed Labs, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Piramal Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare.
BSE Sensex is trading up at 37,118, up by 3Â points, while NSE Nifty is trading up by 2 points at 11,159.
Current37199.99, Change 85.11 (0.23%), High:37204.77, Low:37171.19 - As On May 16 2019 9:15AM IST— S&P BSE SENSEX (@SENSEX_BSE) May 16, 2019
Current37199.99, Change 85.11 (0.23%), High:37204.77, Low:37171.19 - As On May 16 2019 9:15AM IST— S&P BSE SENSEX (@SENSEX_BSE) May 16, 2019
Rupee opens higher at 70.27 against the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 70.33.
BSE Sensex is trading up at 37, 179 , up by 64.25 points, while NSE Nifty is trading up by 23.35 points at 11,180.35.
Market lacks strength.#TechnicalForecast#MarketForecast#MarketUpdates#PLIndiaOnline#investments#trader#stocks#investor#equity#PrabhudasLilladher#PLResearch#Nifty#NSE#BankNiftypic.twitter.com/IF3vHZSqAq— Prabhudas Lilladher (@PLIndiaOnline) May 15, 2019
Market lacks strength.#TechnicalForecast#MarketForecast#MarketUpdates#PLIndiaOnline#investments#trader#stocks#investor#equity#PrabhudasLilladher#PLResearch#Nifty#NSE#BankNiftypic.twitter.com/IF3vHZSqAq— Prabhudas Lilladher (@PLIndiaOnline) May 15, 2019
Markets are expected to open flat on account of global cues. Asian markets opened lower on geopolitical tensions in Gulf and poor IIP data by China. Nikkei, Taiwan, Hong Kong Index declined half to one percent each. SGX Nifty is flat-to-positive (up 10 pts). Brent Crude spiked 2% above $72/bbl. US stocks rise on signs of easing trade tensions.US Futures slipped 0.4%.
#GlobalMarkets Asian shares fall after U.S. blacklists China's Huawei https://t.co/Lf0aC7mOx8— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 16, 2019
#GlobalMarkets Asian shares fall after U.S. blacklists China's Huawei https://t.co/Lf0aC7mOx8— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 16, 2019