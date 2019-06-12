Sensex ends 193 points down, Nifty at 11,906; Indiabulls Housing, J&K bank worst performers

"Market is falling on its own weight given that there are no triggers, news for the markets to get any direction and therefore now valuation is what is weighing the bourses. Nifty50 is trading at a P/E multiple 29x which is highest in decades. Statistically, this high valuation sustains for less than 5% of the time in a bull cycle. FIIs too have scaled down their purchases after a euphoric Modi Government win. All these factors along with negative international news took the bourses down and across the board selling was witnessed in the market. A post-election victory range of 11600-11400 looks reasonable in reality for Nifty. "

S&P Sensex declined by 193 points to close at 39,756, with 22 components declining, while broader index Nifty was down by 55 points to 11,906 level, with 35 stocks declining on the closing bell.

US Future declined 68 points or 0.2% Brent Crude slipped 3% at $60.5/bbl USDINR slipped 13 paisa at 69.31 10-Yerar G-Sec Yield declined 3bps at 7% #MOMarketUpdates

US Future declined 68 points or 0.2% Brent Crude slipped 3% at $60.5/bbl USDINR slipped 13 paisa at 69.31 10-Yerar G-Sec Yield declined 3bps at 7% #MOMarketUpdates

European markets open on a negative note but not much major fall. DAX, CAC and FTSE Index declined 0.4% each. #MOMarketUpdates

European markets open on a negative note but not much major fall. DAX, CAC and FTSE Index declined 0.4% each. #MOMarketUpdates

On NSE, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank were among the top losers of today's trading session while, Tata Steel, GAIL, Cipla, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among the gainers in the trading platforms.DCM Shriram, Delta Corp, DHFL, Motherson Sumi, Tata Steel were among the top gainers on BSE in today's trading session, whereas, J&K Bank, Indiabulls Integrated Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Jain Irrigation Systems were among the top losers in the last hour of trade.

On NSE, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank were among the top losers of today's trading session while, Tata Steel, GAIL, Cipla, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among the gainers in the trading platforms.DCM Shriram, Delta Corp, DHFL, Motherson Sumi, Tata Steel were among the top gainers on BSE in today's trading session, whereas, J&K Bank, Indiabulls Integrated Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Jain Irrigation Systems were among the top losers in the last hour of trade.

Equity market made a mild recovery ahead of last hour, with Sensex trading at 39,786, down by 160 points and Nifty50 trading down by 50 points at 11,913 level.

Asian share markets were in a defensive crouch on Wednesday as the White House took a tough line on trade talks with China, while a looming reading on U.S. inflation could scramble the odds for an early cut in interest rates there.

Asian share markets were in a defensive crouch on Wednesday as the White House took a tough line on trade talks with China, while a looming reading on U.S. inflation could scramble the odds for an early cut in interest rates there.

On the sectoral front, except FMCG and Metal, all the major indices are trading in the red, with Realty, Infra, Pharma, Auto and Financial services declining over 1% each.

On BSE, the ratio stood at 0.70, with 1364 stocks declining against 949 advancing and 145 unchanged stocks.

On the NSE trading platform, almost 1038 stocks were declining against 578 advancing and 92 unchanged stocks, at an advance decline ratio of 0.56, implying that more stocks have shown negative movements.

On BSE, the ratio stood at 0.70, with 1364 stocks declining against 949 advancing and 145 unchanged stocks.

On the NSE trading platform, almost 1038 stocks were declining against 578 advancing and 92 unchanged stocks, at an advance decline ratio of 0.56, implying that more stocks have shown negative movements.

Titan, UPL, Atul ltd, Sobha ltd, Maharashtra Scooters, NESCO were among the stocks that hit 52-week new high today, while share prices of Central Bank of India, Coffe Day Enterprises, Monsanto India, Radico Khaitan , Jet Airways and Indiabulls Integrate hit new 52-week low as of today.

Infosys informed the exchanges that the co. has been selected by Finnish postal service Posti as a strategic partner for the digital transformation of its business and IT services. Through this engagement, Infosys will drive the modernisation of Posti's IT applications and infrastructure, helping it move to a flexible IT service model. This will also strengthen Posti's ability to respond to changes in customer needs with agility and provide a seamless customer user experience through a dedicated command centre.

13:42 IST:

Infosys informed the exchanges that the co. has been selected by Finnish postal service Posti as a strategic partner for the digital transformation of its business and IT services. Through this engagement, Infosys will drive the modernisation of Posti's IT applications and infrastructure, helping it move to a flexible IT service model. This will also strengthen Posti's ability to respond to changes in customer needs with agility and provide a seamless customer user experience through a dedicated command centre.

13:13 IST Mr. Haigreve Khaitan and Ms. Shikha Sharma to be appointed as Independent Directors on the Board of M&M The Board of Directors has based on the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed to the Members of the Company, the appointment of Mr. Haigreve Khaitan and Ms. Shikha Sharma as Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years each commencing from 8th August, 2019 to 7th August, 2024.

13:13 IST: The Board of Directors has based on the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed to the Members of the Company, the appointment of Mr. Haigreve Khaitan and Ms. Shikha Sharma as Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years each commencing from 8th August, 2019 to 7th August, 2024.

12:51 IST Indian Rupee

The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 69.38 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by easing crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows.



Forex traders said the weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis some major currencies overseas aided the local unit. However, a weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the domestic currency.



The local unit however, pared some gains and was trading at 69.38, up 6 paise from its previous close at 1005 hrs.The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar Tuesday.

12:51 IST:

The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 69.38 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by easing crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows.



Forex traders said the weakening of the greenback vis-a-vis some major currencies overseas aided the local unit. However, a weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the domestic currency.



The local unit however, pared some gains and was trading at 69.38, up 6 paise from its previous close at 1005 hrs.The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar Tuesday.

12:44 IST IDC of Mindtree find L&T's Open Offer 'Fair and Reasonable'

The Independent Directors Committee (IDC) of Mindtree is in opinion that the open offer of Larsen & Toubro Ltd's (L&T) "appears to be fair and reasonable and in accordance with SEBI's takeover rules (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers).



Open Offer for the acquisition of up to 5.13 crore fully paid up equity shares having a face value Rs. 10Â·each at a price of Rs. 980 per equity share, representing 31% of the total voting equity share capital of the Mindtree, the target co.

12:44 IST:

The Independent Directors Committee (IDC) of Mindtree is in opinion that the open offer of Larsen & Toubro Ltd's (L&T) "appears to be fair and reasonable and in accordance with SEBI's takeover rules (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers).



Open Offer for the acquisition of up to 5.13 crore fully paid up equity shares having a face value Rs. 10Â·each at a price of Rs. 980 per equity share, representing 31% of the total voting equity share capital of the Mindtree, the target co.

12:24 IST NTPC gets Investment approval of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project, Phase-I NTPC, a Govt. Of India enterprise, informed the exchanges today that the firm has got investment approval for 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar PV Project, Phase-I in District Peddapelli, Telangana.

12:24 IST: NTPC, a Govt. Of India enterprise, informed the exchanges today that the firm has got investment approval for 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar PV Project, Phase-I in District Peddapelli, Telangana.

12:02 IST European Commission prohibits proposed JV between Tata Steel and thyssenkrupp Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steelâs collapsed joint-venture vetoed by the EU because the deal would have reduced competition and increased prices for several types of steel, the European Commission says in statement. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) June 12, 2019







The European Commission formally announced its decision to prohibit the proposed European steel joint venture between Tata Steel and thyssenkrupp AG.

Both entities had anticipated that the European Commission would not clear the proposed joint venture despite both parties offering a comprehensive package of remedies addressing the concerns of the Commission. Tata Steel noted with deep disappointment the conclusions of the Commission.







12:02 IST: Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steelâs collapsed joint-venture vetoed by the EU because the deal would have reduced competition and increased prices for several types of steel, the European Commission says in statement. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) June 12, 2019







The European Commission formally announced its decision to prohibit the proposed European steel joint venture between Tata Steel and thyssenkrupp AG.

Both entities had anticipated that the European Commission would not clear the proposed joint venture despite both parties offering a comprehensive package of remedies addressing the concerns of the Commission. Tata Steel noted with deep disappointment the conclusions of the Commission.







11:52 IST Global and Domestic Cues

Wall Street inches lower after string of gains https://t.co/X2w5I5p3RDpic.twitter.com/H9Rz7WkwD4 — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 11, 2019







In broader Asia, investors worried about Washington's tough stance on the trade talks with China.

In Wall Street, U.S. stocks ended near flat and the Dow snapped a six-day winning streak on Tuesday, as investors paused following a run of gains and fresh worries emerged over the U.S. trade war with China.



Meanwhile, weak demand and a liquidity crisis at India's shadow banks put the brakes on automobile sales in the domestic market. Passenger vehicle sales in May declined over 20%, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.



11:52 IST:

Wall Street inches lower after string of gains https://t.co/X2w5I5p3RDpic.twitter.com/H9Rz7WkwD4 — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 11, 2019







In broader Asia, investors worried about Washington's tough stance on the trade talks with China.

In Wall Street, U.S. stocks ended near flat and the Dow snapped a six-day winning streak on Tuesday, as investors paused following a run of gains and fresh worries emerged over the U.S. trade war with China.



Meanwhile, weak demand and a liquidity crisis at India's shadow banks put the brakes on automobile sales in the domestic market. Passenger vehicle sales in May declined over 20%, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.



11:45 IST YES BANK's Ratings placed under 'Review for Downgrade' by Moody's Yes Bank Ltd fell 2.7% and dragged the Nifty Bank index lower by about 0.5%, after ratings agency Moody's put the bank's rating "under review for downgrade".



YES Bank's stock, that currently trades at Rs 135, almost 3 % down, opened at a loss of 2.08% and touched an intraday low of Rs 134.15, falling 3.70% against the last clos

11:45 IST: Yes Bank Ltd fell 2.7% and dragged the Nifty Bank index lower by about 0.5%, after ratings agency Moody's put the bank's rating "under review for downgrade".



YES Bank's stock, that currently trades at Rs 135, almost 3 % down, opened at a loss of 2.08% and touched an intraday low of Rs 134.15, falling 3.70% against the last clos

11:33 IST Market Update While Sensex is trading 225 points down at 39,725, with 22 out of 30 stocks declining, Nifty is trading at 11,897, down by 67 points, with 36 out of 50 components trading on the red. On the sectoral front, except Metal, all the major indices are trading in the red, with realty and financial services declinng over 1% each.

While Sensex is trading 225 points down at 39,725, with 22 out of 30 stocks declining, Nifty is trading at 11,897, down by 67 points, with 36 out of 50 components trading on the red. On the sectoral front, except Metal, all the major indices are trading in the red, with realty and financial services declinng over 1% each.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL and Kotak Bank were among the top losers of today's trading session while, Tata Steel, Vedanta, GAIL, sun Pharma and ONGC were among the gainers in the trading platforms.

11:33 IST: While Sensex is trading 225 points down at 39,725, with 22 out of 30 stocks declining, Nifty is trading at 11,897, down by 67 points, with 36 out of 50 components trading on the red. On the sectoral front, except Metal, all the major indices are trading in the red, with realty and financial services declinng over 1% each.

While Sensex is trading 225 points down at 39,725, with 22 out of 30 stocks declining, Nifty is trading at 11,897, down by 67 points, with 36 out of 50 components trading on the red. On the sectoral front, except Metal, all the major indices are trading in the red, with realty and financial services declinng over 1% each.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL and Kotak Bank were among the top losers of today's trading session while, Tata Steel, Vedanta, GAIL, sun Pharma and ONGC were among the gainers in the trading platforms.

11:24 IST Varun Beverages to consider bonus issue on June 17

The company has informed closure trading window for trading in securities, from Wednesday, June 12, 2019 till Wednesday, June 19, 2019, due to Board meet on Monday, June 17, 2019, to consider proposal for declaration of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares.

11:24 IST:

The company has informed closure trading window for trading in securities, from Wednesday, June 12, 2019 till Wednesday, June 19, 2019, due to Board meet on Monday, June 17, 2019, to consider proposal for declaration of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares.

10:57 IST Reliance Capital dips 7% in early trade as statutory auditor PwC resigns Reliance Capital's statutory auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) resigned on June, 11 2019.The filing added that the company did not agree with the reasons given by PWC for the resignation.



The company has duly responded to the various queries and letters of PWC and expected PWC to have participated in the meeting of the Audit Committee and not resigned on the eve thereof.



"The company has also duly furnished all requisite and satisfactory details as required by PWC, especially including certification and confirmations of the transactions in question on multiple occasions by PWC themselves", the filing said.

10:57 IST: Reliance Capital's statutory auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) resigned on June, 11 2019.The filing added that the company did not agree with the reasons given by PWC for the resignation.



The company has duly responded to the various queries and letters of PWC and expected PWC to have participated in the meeting of the Audit Committee and not resigned on the eve thereof.



"The company has also duly furnished all requisite and satisfactory details as required by PWC, especially including certification and confirmations of the transactions in question on multiple occasions by PWC themselves", the filing said.

10:09 IST Happy Birthday Nifty Future

Today Nifty futures is completing 19 years. Nifty future was launched on 12 June 2000. The Nifty future index had then opened at 1461 and has moved nearly 8.25 times in the past 19 years

10:09 IST:

Today Nifty futures is completing 19 years. Nifty future was launched on 12 June 2000. The Nifty future index had then opened at 1461 and has moved nearly 8.25 times in the past 19 years

10:04 IST Previous closing



On Tuesday, Sensex ended higher at 39,950, up by 165 points with 23 out of 30 components on the green, while the broader Nifty, with 34 out of 50 constituents advancing, closed at 11,965, up by 42 points against previous close. While Nifty touched the day's high at 12,000.35 level today, Sensex reached 40,066.31 level intraday.

10:04 IST:



On Tuesday, Sensex ended higher at 39,950, up by 165 points with 23 out of 30 components on the green, while the broader Nifty, with 34 out of 50 constituents advancing, closed at 11,965, up by 42 points against previous close. While Nifty touched the day's high at 12,000.35 level today, Sensex reached 40,066.31 level intraday.

09:51 IST FII and DII On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 95.79 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 151 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

09:51 IST: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 95.79 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 151 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

09:49 IST Losers/Gainers Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, ONGC, HCL Tech and Bharti Infratel were among th etop losers of the eaarly trading session while, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Vedanta, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were among the early gainers in the trading platforms.





09:49 IST: Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, ONGC, HCL Tech and Bharti Infratel were among th etop losers of the eaarly trading session while, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Vedanta, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were among the early gainers in the trading platforms.





09:42 IST Indian Rupee Rupee, opens flat at 69.45 against the dollar versus Tuesday's close of 69.44

09:42 IST: Rupee, opens flat at 69.45 against the dollar versus Tuesday's close of 69.44

09:40 IST Market Update On the sectoral front, except Media and Metal, all the major indices are trading in the red, led by pressured selling interest in Financial Services, IT, Banking and Realty stocks.

09:40 IST: On the sectoral front, except Media and Metal, all the major indices are trading in the red, led by pressured selling interest in Financial Services, IT, Banking and Realty stocks.

09:37 IST Opening Bell

Financials drag market in opening trade, with Nifty opening at 11,933, down 31 points & Sensex down 120 points at 39,830.