Share Market Update: Sensex closes marginally lower, Nifty ends flat after volatile trade

16:14 IST Market Analysis by Mr. Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities

Markets rolled southwards but there was some recovery by the end of the day. It was not only banks and NBFCs that faced the intraday carnage but other pockets too showed signs of weakness. Broader indices especially the midcaps witnessed selling pressure today. IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank fell by over 8% and 13% intraday respectively due to the downgrade by UBS on concerns of rising NPLs and credit costs and the exposure of these banks to non-investment grade companies. Traders should play this correction smartly and start taking long positions only after the volatility subsides and markets form a base, since broadly we are in a larger bull market. Once this correction phase is over in-terms of price and valuation, there would be good buying opportunities even for the investors. However, no one can predict the end to this correction, it can be before or after the Budget announcement

16:14 IST:

Markets rolled southwards but there was some recovery by the end of the day. It was not only banks and NBFCs that faced the intraday carnage but other pockets too showed signs of weakness. Broader indices especially the midcaps witnessed selling pressure today. IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank fell by over 8% and 13% intraday respectively due to the downgrade by UBS on concerns of rising NPLs and credit costs and the exposure of these banks to non-investment grade companies. Traders should play this correction smartly and start taking long positions only after the volatility subsides and markets form a base, since broadly we are in a larger bull market. Once this correction phase is over in-terms of price and valuation, there would be good buying opportunities even for the investors. However, no one can predict the end to this correction, it can be before or after the Budget announcement

15:59 IST Closing Bell Comment:Benchmark indices showed recovery off from day's low in the last hour of trade, with Sensex closing at 39,741, at a decline of mere 15 points and Nifty, that closed on the green, up by 7 points to close at 11,914 level. On Sensex, 17 stocks out of 30 closed in the red, while on Nifty 26 out of 50 components closed in the green.

15:59 IST: Comment: Benchmark indices showed recovery off from day's low in the last hour of trade, with Sensex closing at 39,741, at a decline of mere 15 points and Nifty, that closed on the green, up by 7 points to close at 11,914 level. On Sensex, 17 stocks out of 30 closed in the red, while on Nifty 26 out of 50 components closed in the green.

14:07 IST Writ Petition filed in SC against Indiabulls Housing and Sameer Gehlaut withdrawn



Abhay Yadav has writhdrawn the petition that he filed against Indiabulls Housing and Sameer Gehlaut in Supreme Court. Unknowingly he has signed the complaints, petitions and applications etc. It was not my intention to do so and I am extremely sorry for this." He added.



The petitioner further said that 4 shares were purchased on his behalf on May 2019, and afterwards he was asked to sign a detailed bulky compliant which was addressed to various government officials, ministers.



Following the news, the share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 10 % intraday an dcurrenty trades over 8% at Rs 675.

14:07 IST:



Abhay Yadav has writhdrawn the petition that he filed against Indiabulls Housing and Sameer Gehlaut in Supreme Court. Unknowingly he has signed the complaints, petitions and applications etc. It was not my intention to do so and I am extremely sorry for this." He added.



The petitioner further said that 4 shares were purchased on his behalf on May 2019, and afterwards he was asked to sign a detailed bulky compliant which was addressed to various government officials, ministers.



Following the news, the share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 10 % intraday an dcurrenty trades over 8% at Rs 675.

13:39 IST NAA dismisses anti-profiteering proceedings against Bharti Telemedia, Airtel clarifies

The co. filed to the exchanges clarifying on the matter and informed that the complaint filed in the subject matter has been dismissed as being non maintainable, by National Anti Profiteering Authority and the same stands closed.



Bharti Telemedia,(Bharti Airtel's subsidiary) was facing anti-profiteering proceedings over prices of its services under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.



Co. added that the subsidiary is committed to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations and can assure you that it will make the disclosure of events that are material, at an appropriate time.



13:39 IST:

The co. filed to the exchanges clarifying on the matter and informed that the complaint filed in the subject matter has been dismissed as being non maintainable, by National Anti Profiteering Authority and the same stands closed.



Bharti Telemedia,(Bharti Airtel's subsidiary) was facing anti-profiteering proceedings over prices of its services under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.



Co. added that the subsidiary is committed to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations and can assure you that it will make the disclosure of events that are material, at an appropriate time.



12:59 IST Crude surges after reports of tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman

As per media reports, explosions have been heard on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, following which Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose almost 3% to USD 61.73 per barrel. NYMEX was trading up by 3.13% to 52.74.

12:59 IST:

As per media reports, explosions have been heard on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, following which Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose almost 3% to USD 61.73 per barrel. NYMEX was trading up by 3.13% to 52.74.

12:26 IST IIP, surprisingly, posts a six-month high growth (Kotak Securities)



IIP growth firmed up to 3.4% in April, helped by a favorable base effect. Manufactured products growth was at 2.8% (0.1% in March). We are a bit surprised with the growth in capital goods and consumer durables segments given the slowdown in the auto/auto ancillaries' sector (contributing to around 30% of capital goods and 40% of consumer durables)



12:26 IST:



IIP growth firmed up to 3.4% in April, helped by a favorable base effect. Manufactured products growth was at 2.8% (0.1% in March). We are a bit surprised with the growth in capital goods and consumer durables segments given the slowdown in the auto/auto ancillaries' sector (contributing to around 30% of capital goods and 40% of consumer durables)



12:23 IST Indian Rupee On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 69.37 against the US dollar.





12:23 IST: On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 69.37 against the US dollar.





12:14 IST FII and DII

Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 1,050.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 271.15 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.

12:14 IST:

Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 1,050.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 271.15 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.

12:14 IST Gainers/Losers Top gainers at this hour are Inox Leisure, Syngene International, IPCA Labs, Godrej Properties, Torrent Power, BPCL, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp, L&T and Zee Entertainement.Top Losers at this trading hour were YES Bank, Jet Airways, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Grasim, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp,Reliance Power and Tata Motors

12:14 IST: Top gainers at this hour are Inox Leisure, Syngene International, IPCA Labs, Godrej Properties, Torrent Power, BPCL, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp, L&T and Zee Entertainement.Top Losers at this trading hour were YES Bank, Jet Airways, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Grasim, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp,Reliance Power and Tata Motors

11:43 IST Market Update

Benchmark indices slipped further in today's trde, with Sensex slipping down to 39,513 level, declining by 243 points with 21 out of 30 components, whereas Nifty is down by 66 points to land at 11,839 level, with 29 out of 50 stocks declining.





Current Sensex Figure: 39,520.53 — Sensex India (@bse_sensex) June 13, 2019





11:43 IST:

Benchmark indices slipped further in today's trde, with Sensex slipping down to 39,513 level, declining by 243 points with 21 out of 30 components, whereas Nifty is down by 66 points to land at 11,839 level, with 29 out of 50 stocks declining.





Current Sensex Figure: 39,520.53 — Sensex India (@bse_sensex) June 13, 2019



