Share Market Update: Sensex closes marginally lower, Nifty ends flat after volatile trade

Share Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a negative note Thursday, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of Nifty and Bank Nifty weekly expiry, amid continued worries about global trade tensions.
Global stock markets stayed under a cloud on Thursday as stocks across the world ticked lower, in the wake of the trade tensions that have plagued markets and major economies over the past year.
Market Analysis by Mr. Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities
16:14 IST: Markets rolled southwards but there was some recovery by the end of the day. It was not only banks and NBFCs that faced the intraday carnage but other pockets too showed signs of weakness. Broader indices especially the midcaps witnessed selling pressure today. IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank fell by over 8% and 13% intraday respectively due to the downgrade by UBS on concerns of rising NPLs and credit costs and the exposure of these banks to non-investment grade companies. Traders should play this correction smartly and start taking long positions only after the volatility subsides and markets form a base, since broadly we are in a larger bull market. Once this correction phase is over in-terms of price and valuation, there would be good buying opportunities even for the investors. However, no one can predict the end to this correction, it can be before or after the Budget announcement
15:59 IST: Comment:Benchmark indices showed recovery off from day's low in the last hour of trade, with Sensex closing at 39,741, at a decline of mere 15 points and Nifty, that closed on the green, up by 7 points to close at 11,914 level. On Sensex, 17 stocks out of 30 closed in the red, while on Nifty 26 out of 50 components closed in the green.
Writ Petition filed in SC against Indiabulls Housing and Sameer Gehlaut withdrawn
14:07 IST:
Abhay Yadav has writhdrawn the petition that he filed against Indiabulls Housing and Sameer Gehlaut in Supreme Court. Unknowingly he has signed the complaints, petitions and applications etc. It was not my intention to do so and I am extremely sorry for this." He added.
The petitioner further said that 4 shares were purchased on his behalf on May 2019, and afterwards he was asked to sign a detailed bulky compliant which was addressed to various government officials, ministers.
Following the news, the share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 10 % intraday an dcurrenty trades over 8% at Rs 675.
NAA dismisses anti-profiteering proceedings against Bharti Telemedia, Airtel clarifies
13:39 IST: The co. filed to the exchanges clarifying on the matter and informed that the complaint filed in the subject matter has been dismissed as being non maintainable, by National Anti Profiteering Authority and the same stands closed.
Bharti Telemedia,(Bharti Airtel's subsidiary) was facing anti-profiteering proceedings over prices of its services under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
Co. added that the subsidiary is committed to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations and can assure you that it will make the disclosure of events that are material, at an appropriate time.
Crude surges after reports of tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman
12:59 IST: As per media reports, explosions have been heard on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, following which Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose almost 3% to USD 61.73 per barrel. NYMEX was trading up by 3.13% to 52.74.
IIP, surprisingly, posts a six-month high growth (Kotak Securities)
12:26 IST:
IIP growth firmed up to 3.4% in April, helped by a favorable base effect. Manufactured products growth was at 2.8% (0.1% in March). We are a bit surprised with the growth in capital goods and consumer durables segments given the slowdown in the auto/auto ancillaries' sector (contributing to around 30% of capital goods and 40% of consumer durables)
12:14 IST: Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 1,050.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 271.15 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.
12:14 IST: Top gainers at this hour are Inox Leisure, Syngene International, IPCA Labs, Godrej Properties, Torrent Power, BPCL, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp, L&T and Zee Entertainement.Top Losers at this trading hour were YES Bank, Jet Airways, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Grasim, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp,Reliance Power and Tata Motors
Benchmark indices slipped further in today's trde, with Sensex slipping down to 39,513 level, declining by 243 points with 21 out of 30 components, whereas Nifty is down by 66 points to land at 11,839 level, with 29 out of 50 stocks declining.
11:08 IST: Oil prices fell for a second day on Thursday, extending declines of as much as 4% in the previous session, on continued increases in U.S. crude stockpiles and concerns about lower demand growth.
Brent crude futures were down 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $59.91 a barrel by 0336 GMT after earlier rising slightly. Prices fell 3.7% on Wednesday to settle at $59.97, the international benchmarkâs lowest close since Jan. 28.
10:49 IST:
On NSE, except Infra, gaining at 0.63% and Realty, gaining at 0.25%, all the other major indices are declining in today's trade, with major fall seen in Pvt bank, rooting for 1% fall, Followed Metal, Pharma, Auto,IT and Bank indices, each declining over 0.60%.
On BSE, Power, Capital Goods and Realty were up top advancing sectors while Basic Metal, Metal and Bankex were among the top declining sectors.
Retail inflation touches 7-month high of 3.05% in May
10:27 IST: Retail inflation touched a seven-month high of 3.05 per cent in May 2019, according to government data released on Wednesday. The previous high was in October 2018, when the retail inflation was recorded at 3.38 per cent.
The retail inflation in April 2019 was revised upwards to 2.99 per cent from the earlier 2.92 per cent. The retail inflation level during the May 2018 was recorded at 4.87 per cent.
Adani Enterprises gets final nod for new coal mine from Queensland govt, Australia
10:11 IST:
The Queensland government issued the final approval for the Adani coal mine so as to begin construction.
Adani finally has the last approval it needs to begin building its new coal mine in Queensland.
"Adani submitted its most recent version of the plan, addressing the department's feedback, yesterday.The assessment of the plan has been rigorous and based on the best available science" the Queensland department said.
NSE to pull out Jet Airways shares from daily trading
09:57 IST: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said on Wednesday that shares of Jet Airways Ltd would be pulled out of daily trading, citing the embattled carrier's failure to respond to queries about rumours in the market."There are concerns with regard to continuity of flow of information about the company which is very vital for the appropriate price discovery in the scrip," NSE said, adding that trading in the stock may not reflect the actual status of the company.NSE also cited the company's failure to submit its financial results for the year ended March 31 as well as observations made by the airline's auditor as reasons for the move.