Market LIVE: Sensex nears 400 points drop, Nifty at 11,700 level; Jet Airways falls over 16%

India is preparing to impose higher tariffs on 29 U.S. goods
Tata Communications' subsidiary, TCIPL disvests 26% stake in STT Tai Seng Pte Ltd(Singapore)
Sun Pharma announces late-breaking phase 2 data showing potential of ILUMYA
Canara Bank floats RFP to select BRLMs/merchant bankers to raise equity through QIP
Hexaware 2% higher after announcing acquisition of Mobiquity for up to $182 m
Tech Mahindra appoints Haigreve Khaitan and Shikha Sharma as independent directors
Mike Pompeo pushes Delhi to further open its economy and drop trade barriers
Dr Reddy's opened lower after Co announces sale of its neurology branded products
Wockhardt gets zero observation for Aurangabad facility by USFDA
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, fell over 0.70 % to close into bearish territory. Major indices on Friday, fell in the last few minutes of trade after sources said that India will impose retaliatory tariffs on 29 US products. Sensex ended down by 298.82 points at 38,452, while Nifty fell down by 90 points to close at 11,823.
As per sources, India has decided to impose higher retaliatory tariffs on 29 US products, including almond, apples, walnut and pulses, next week after a delay of about a year, after Washington last week withdrew duty-free benefits for Indian exporters.
Although the U.S. has warned that any retaliatory tariffs by India would not be "appropriate" under WTO rules.
"The matter will be notified by the finance ministry tonight or tomorrow, before the Sunday deadline," a government official with knowledge of the matter said.
On the sectoral front,Metal, PSU Bank and Cap goods indices were trading marginally bullish in today' trade, however most indices continued to fall, with biggest losses in Media, which was down nearly 2% and Realty, FMCG, and Private banks, each declining around 1%.Overall 22 are trading in the red out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 35 out of the 50 stocks are bearish on Nifty.In all this however, shares of Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Titan and co., City Union Bank, PI Industries and Mannapuram Finance hit 52-week new high in today's trade. Stocks that new hit 52-week low today were Biocon, Oracle Finance Services, YES Bank, Emami, Glanmark Pharma and MRPL.
Tata Communications today announced that it has divested remaining 26% stake in the Singapore Data Centre Business.
Tata Communications International Pte Ltd (TCIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, has divested its 26% stake in STT Tai Seng Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of STT GDC Pte Ltd(STT GDC), at an agreed consideration based on fair market value and changing market conditions.
The co. informed that Tata Communications continues to maintain 26% stake in the India Data Centre business of STT GDC.
The co. added that the divestment decision was in line with co.'s strategy to evolve the business portfolio by focussing on offering digital infrastructure services through the Growth and Innovation Services portfolio, complementing an asset light growth model.
Sun Pharma in its disclosure to exchanges, states that interim results of phase II study of Ilumya has shown that over 71% patients suffering from psoriatic arthritis & treated with the drug have shown 20% improvement in joint & skin symptoms.
"The interim results showed ILUMYAâ¢ was well tolerated with a low rate of serious treatment-emergent adverse events," the filing added.
The Phase 2 study interim results showed that across all patients receiving ILUMYAâ¢, 75.3 percent experienced a 20 percent improvement in symptoms of psoriatic arthritis (ACR20) at week 24 compared to 50.6 percent of patients on placebo.
In regards to funds raising through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Canara Bank has annouced that to float RFP to select BRLMs/merchant bankers to raise equity through QIP.
Maruti has informed the exchanges today about changes its vehicle portfolio. The automobile giant has launched BS-VI compliant flagship models, with introduction of CNG variant in New Alto at the price range of Rs. 4.10 and Rs. 4.14 lakh, introduction of safety compliant Swift (petrol and Diesel) & BS-VI compliant (Petrol), compliant to "AIS-145 Safety Norms" at the cost of Rs 5.14-8.89 lakh ex-Showroom Delhi. the co. has also introduced BS-VI compliant WagonR (1.2 Ltr)with revision in prices to range of Rs 5.10-5.96 lakh.
Hexaware Technoogies annoounced that Hexaware Technologies Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Inc. and Hexaware Technologies Limited has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Softech Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Mobiquity Inc.).
The corporate added that this acquisition would help gain traction in banking and Pharma verticals, which are the focus areas for Hexaware. It also, brings in valued partnerships particularly with A WS and Backbase.
Tech Mahindra, today announced in the disclosure made through filing that "The BoD of the firm , based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposed to the Members of the Company. the appointment of Mr. Haigreve Khaitan and Ms. Shikha Shanna as Independent Directors on the BoD of the Company". The term of appointment is for 5 years.
Mr. Haigreve Khaitan, age 48 years is a Bachelor of Law and is a Partner of Khaitan & Co.
Ms. Shikha Sharma, age 60 years is a BA (Hons) in Economics. PGD in Software Technology and PGD from IIM, Ahmedabad. She was also the Managing Director and CEO of Axis Bank from June 2009 till December 2018.
Domestic paper production (excluding newsprint) touched an all-time low of 6.9 million tonnes during 2018/19. Data collated from CMIE shows that this is the second consecutive year of double-digit fall in the paper output-- (-)11.5 per cent in 2017/18 and (-)31 per cent in 2018/19.
The rapidly falling demand for paper is expected to remain weak owing to the shift in consumption pattern from paper to digital technologies. Consumption of all kinds of paper (excluding newsprint) declined for the first time in 2017/18 by 16.4 per cent and stood at 10.9 million tonnes.
Read more: Slowdown Blues: Paper production at all-time low, book publishing sector takes a hit
Ahead of his visit to India, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pushed New Delhi to further open its economy and drop the trade barriers, saying countries that have provided American companies access to their markets have seen "real opportunity".
Speaking at the India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council here on Wednesday, he also said America is "open" to dialogue on trade issues.
Read More: Mike Pompeo pushes India to drop trade barriers, give access to US in local markets
RITES Ltd, the engineering consultancy, has announced today that the firm is to consider the proposal for issuance of Bonus Share at the BoD meet, that is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 24, 2019. Following the disclosure, the share price of RITES, rose 6.36% to intraday high of Rs 294.50 on BSE. the stock currently trades 5% up at Rs 290.
According to experts, market mood was negative tracking weak cues from global markets amid rising crude oil prices after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, and continued uncertainty over trade talks between the US and China.The United States has blamed Iran for the attacks as the incident came amid spiralling tensions between Tehran and Washington which has pointed the finger at Iran over earlier tanker attacks in May. U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after two days of declines, with energy shares rebounding on the back of crude oilâs surge.(Reuters)
The company has announced that after the inspection of Bioequivalence Centre located at R&D Centre, Aurangabad from 10th - 12th June by the USFDA (U. S. Food and Drug Administration), there was Nil observation (i.e. zero 483 observation), signifying that best practices were followed, in compliance to regulations.
Asian markets like Hong Kong and China Index declined marginally (0.2%) while Nikkei Index is up 0.3%. On the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty declined 0.2% or 17 pts to levels around 11,890 Vs Nifty June Fut's Thursday's close of 11,928, indicating a lower opening on Dalal Street.
While on the Wall-Street, US Stocks have had a strong run in June so far on hopes the Federal Reserve will act to counter a slowing global economy.
Benchmark indices, after opening with positive bias, turned negative to trade marginally lower in today's trade. Sensex is down by 75 points to 39,667 level, with 18 components trading in red, while Nifty is trading down by 28 points, 11,885, with 34 out of 50 declining stocks.
YES Bank, UPL, GAIL, Bajaj Finance and Maruti were among the top gainers on NSE, while Grasim, IOC, BPCL, Dr. Reddy and Reliance Industries were the leading losers at the opening bell.
Sexsex opens at 55 points up at 39797 against yesterday close of 39741.36 while Nifty started at 11,910 level,with 17 advances. 11,910.10.
Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 172.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 444.87 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.