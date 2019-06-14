Market LIVE: Sensex nears 400 points drop, Nifty at 11,700 level; Jet Airways falls over 16%

16:05 IST Closing Bell Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, fell over 0.70 % to close into bearish territory. Major indices on Friday, fell in the last few minutes of trade after sources said that India will impose retaliatory tariffs on 29 US products. Sensex ended down by 298.82 points at 38,452, while Nifty fell down by 90 points to close at 11,823.

16:05 IST: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, fell over 0.70 % to close into bearish territory. Major indices on Friday, fell in the last few minutes of trade after sources said that India will impose retaliatory tariffs on 29 US products. Sensex ended down by 298.82 points at 38,452, while Nifty fell down by 90 points to close at 11,823.

15:48 IST India is preparing to impose higher tariffs on 29 U.S. goods





As per sources, India has decided to impose higher retaliatory tariffs on 29 US products, including almond, apples, walnut and pulses, next week after a delay of about a year, after Washington last week withdrew duty-free benefits for Indian exporters.



Although the U.S. has warned that any retaliatory tariffs by India would not be "appropriate" under WTO rules.



"The matter will be notified by the finance ministry tonight or tomorrow, before the Sunday deadline," a government official with knowledge of the matter said.

15:48 IST:





As per sources, India has decided to impose higher retaliatory tariffs on 29 US products, including almond, apples, walnut and pulses, next week after a delay of about a year, after Washington last week withdrew duty-free benefits for Indian exporters.



Although the U.S. has warned that any retaliatory tariffs by India would not be "appropriate" under WTO rules.



"The matter will be notified by the finance ministry tonight or tomorrow, before the Sunday deadline," a government official with knowledge of the matter said.

15:08 IST Market Update On the sectoral front,Metal, PSU Bank and Cap goods indices were trading marginally bullish in today' trade, however most indices continued to fall, with biggest losses in Media, which was down nearly 2% and Realty, FMCG, and Private banks, each declining around 1%.Overall 22 are trading in the red out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 35 out of the 50 stocks are bearish on Nifty.In all this however, shares of Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Titan and co., City Union Bank, PI Industries and Mannapuram Finance hit 52-week new high in today's trade. Stocks that new hit 52-week low today were Biocon, Oracle Finance Services, YES Bank, Emami, Glanmark Pharma and MRPL.

15:08 IST: On the sectoral front,Metal, PSU Bank and Cap goods indices were trading marginally bullish in today' trade, however most indices continued to fall, with biggest losses in Media, which was down nearly 2% and Realty, FMCG, and Private banks, each declining around 1%.Overall 22 are trading in the red out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 35 out of the 50 stocks are bearish on Nifty.In all this however, shares of Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Titan and co., City Union Bank, PI Industries and Mannapuram Finance hit 52-week new high in today's trade. Stocks that new hit 52-week low today were Biocon, Oracle Finance Services, YES Bank, Emami, Glanmark Pharma and MRPL.

14:57 IST Tata Communications' subsidiary, TCIPL disvests 26% stake in STT Tai Seng Pte Ltd(Singapore)



Tata Communications today announced that it has divested remaining 26% stake in the Singapore Data Centre Business.



Tata Communications International Pte Ltd (TCIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, has divested its 26% stake in STT Tai Seng Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of STT GDC Pte Ltd(STT GDC), at an agreed consideration based on fair market value and changing market conditions.



The co. informed that Tata Communications continues to maintain 26% stake in the India Data Centre business of STT GDC.



The co. added that the divestment decision was in line with co.'s strategy to evolve the business portfolio by focussing on offering digital infrastructure services through the Growth and Innovation Services portfolio, complementing an asset light growth model.



14:57 IST:



Tata Communications today announced that it has divested remaining 26% stake in the Singapore Data Centre Business.



Tata Communications International Pte Ltd (TCIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, has divested its 26% stake in STT Tai Seng Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of STT GDC Pte Ltd(STT GDC), at an agreed consideration based on fair market value and changing market conditions.



The co. informed that Tata Communications continues to maintain 26% stake in the India Data Centre business of STT GDC.



The co. added that the divestment decision was in line with co.'s strategy to evolve the business portfolio by focussing on offering digital infrastructure services through the Growth and Innovation Services portfolio, complementing an asset light growth model.



14:24 IST Sun Pharma announces late-breaking phase 2 data showing potential of ILUMYA



Sun Pharma in its disclosure to exchanges, states that interim results of phase II study of Ilumya has shown that over 71% patients suffering from psoriatic arthritis & treated with the drug have shown 20% improvement in joint & skin symptoms.



"The interim results showed ILUMYAâ¢ was well tolerated with a low rate of serious treatment-emergent adverse events," the filing added.



The Phase 2 study interim results showed that across all patients receiving ILUMYAâ¢, 75.3 percent experienced a 20 percent improvement in symptoms of psoriatic arthritis (ACR20) at week 24 compared to 50.6 percent of patients on placebo.



14:24 IST:



Sun Pharma in its disclosure to exchanges, states that interim results of phase II study of Ilumya has shown that over 71% patients suffering from psoriatic arthritis & treated with the drug have shown 20% improvement in joint & skin symptoms.



"The interim results showed ILUMYAâ¢ was well tolerated with a low rate of serious treatment-emergent adverse events," the filing added.



The Phase 2 study interim results showed that across all patients receiving ILUMYAâ¢, 75.3 percent experienced a 20 percent improvement in symptoms of psoriatic arthritis (ACR20) at week 24 compared to 50.6 percent of patients on placebo.



14:19 IST Canara Bank floats RFP to select BRLMs/merchant bankers to raise equity through QIP





In regards to funds raising through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Canara Bank has annouced that to float RFP to select BRLMs/merchant bankers to raise equity through QIP.

14:19 IST:





In regards to funds raising through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Canara Bank has annouced that to float RFP to select BRLMs/merchant bankers to raise equity through QIP.

14:08 IST Maruti changes its vehicle portfolio





Maruti has informed the exchanges today about changes its vehicle portfolio. The automobile giant has launched BS-VI compliant flagship models, with introduction of CNG variant in New Alto at the price range of Rs. 4.10 and Rs. 4.14 lakh, introduction of safety compliant Swift (petrol and Diesel) & BS-VI compliant (Petrol), compliant to "AIS-145 Safety Norms" at the cost of Rs 5.14-8.89 lakh ex-Showroom Delhi. the co. has also introduced BS-VI compliant WagonR (1.2 Ltr)with revision in prices to range of Rs 5.10-5.96 lakh.



14:08 IST:





Maruti has informed the exchanges today about changes its vehicle portfolio. The automobile giant has launched BS-VI compliant flagship models, with introduction of CNG variant in New Alto at the price range of Rs. 4.10 and Rs. 4.14 lakh, introduction of safety compliant Swift (petrol and Diesel) & BS-VI compliant (Petrol), compliant to "AIS-145 Safety Norms" at the cost of Rs 5.14-8.89 lakh ex-Showroom Delhi. the co. has also introduced BS-VI compliant WagonR (1.2 Ltr)with revision in prices to range of Rs 5.10-5.96 lakh.



13:32 IST Federal Bank to consider issue of bonds worth Rs 500 crore

Federal Bank announced that the bank is to consider issue of bonds worth Rs 500 crore on private placement basis on bank's board meet, that is to be held on June 20. Of this, approve allotment of rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds is worth Rs 100 crore and another option to retain over subscription of rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds is for Rs 400 crores.

13:32 IST:

Federal Bank announced that the bank is to consider issue of bonds worth Rs 500 crore on private placement basis on bank's board meet, that is to be held on June 20. Of this, approve allotment of rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds is worth Rs 100 crore and another option to retain over subscription of rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds is for Rs 400 crores.

13:09 IST May WPI inflation comes in at 2.45%



Wholesale price-based inflation slipped to about two-year low at 2.45 per cent (provisional) in May compared to 3.07 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 4.78 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. The major fall in inflation has been due to falling prices of food articles, fuel and power items, says official data.

Read more: Wholesale inflation slips to 2-year low at 2.45% in May

13:09 IST:



Wholesale price-based inflation slipped to about two-year low at 2.45 per cent (provisional) in May compared to 3.07 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 4.78 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. The major fall in inflation has been due to falling prices of food articles, fuel and power items, says official data.

Read more: Wholesale inflation slips to 2-year low at 2.45% in May

13:06 IST Hexaware 2% higher after announcing acquisition of Mobiquity for up to $182 m



Hexaware Technoogies annoounced that Hexaware Technologies Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Inc. and Hexaware Technologies Limited has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Softech Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Mobiquity Inc.).



The corporate added that this acquisition would help gain traction in banking and Pharma verticals, which are the focus areas for Hexaware. It also, brings in valued partnerships particularly with A WS and Backbase.



The cost of acquisition totalled to US$ 182 Mn, from which, upfront payout up to US$ 131 Mn has been made and another US$ 51 Mn deferred consideration is contingent on earnouts.





Read more: Hexaware Technologies acquires US firm Mobiquity, share price rises after three days

13:06 IST:



Hexaware Technoogies annoounced that Hexaware Technologies Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Inc. and Hexaware Technologies Limited has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Softech Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Mobiquity Inc.).



The corporate added that this acquisition would help gain traction in banking and Pharma verticals, which are the focus areas for Hexaware. It also, brings in valued partnerships particularly with A WS and Backbase.



The cost of acquisition totalled to US$ 182 Mn, from which, upfront payout up to US$ 131 Mn has been made and another US$ 51 Mn deferred consideration is contingent on earnouts.





Read more: Hexaware Technologies acquires US firm Mobiquity, share price rises after three days