Sensex closes 537 points up, Nifty at 11,407; ZEE Entertainment, Bajaj Finance top gainers

BusinessToday.In, | 17 May 2019

Share Market Updates:The benchmark indices extended gains for the second consecutive trading session and rallied over 1% each ahead of exit polls on Sunday. Frontline indices BSE Sensex closed at 37,930, up 537.29 points or 1.44 per cent, while NSE Nifty closed 150 points or 1.33 per cent up at 11,407.

 

 

 

 

  • The benchmark indices extended gains for the second consecutive trading session and rallied over 1 per cent each ahead of exit polls on Sunday.
    Closing Bell

    Frontline indices BSE Sensex closed at 37,930, up 537.29 points or 1.44 per cent, while NSE Nifty closed 150 points or 1.33 per cent up at 11,407.

    The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 24 out of 30 advancing in Sensex and 34 out of 50 on NIfty. The major indices up as well in the range of 0.6-1% each, with Nifty Bank outperforming, while robust March-quarter results of financials, including Bajaj Suto, Indian Oil, Bajaj Finance and Finserv also eased the growth momemtum of the market.

    Frontline indices BSE Sensex closed at 37,930, up 537.29 points or 1.44 per cent, while NSE Nifty closed 150 points or 1.33 per cent up at 11,407.

    The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 24 out of 30 advancing in Sensex and 34 out of 50 on NIfty. The major indices up as well in the range of 0.6-1% each, with Nifty Bank outperforming, while robust March-quarter results of financials, including Bajaj Suto, Indian Oil, Bajaj Finance and Finserv also eased the growth momemtum of the market.

    Bajaj Auto reports Q4 net profit at Rs 1,305.6 cr

    Bajaj Auto reported consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 1408.49 cr as compared to Rs 1220 cr december quarter and Rs 1175 cr in the corresponding quarter a year ago.Company's standalone net profit for Q4 stands at Rs 1305 cr against Rs 1079 cr in the last year. Rebvuenue stands at Rs 7395 cr against Rs 6788 cr a year ago whereas the EBITDA stands at Rs 1162 cr against Rs 1330 cr in a year ago period.The BoD has recommended the final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for the face value of Rs 10 per equity share.The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,145.55 , up 6.82 per cent against the previous close of Rs 2944.65.

    IOC reports Q4 net profit


    IOC reported consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 6003 cr as compared to Rs 767 cr december quarter and Rs 5614 cr in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

    Company's standalone net profit for Q4 stands at Rs 6099 cr against Rs 716 cr in the last quarter and Rs 5218 cr in the last year.

    The BoD has recommended the final dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share for the face value of Rs 10 per equity share. This is in addition to the interim dividend of~ 8.25 per equity share paid during the year.

    The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,145.55 , up 6.82 per cent against the previous close of Rs 2944.65

    Gaining Sectors



    BSE FMCG index was at 11582.76, up by 243.65 points or by 2.15 per cent, followed by gains in  Venky's , Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, McLeod Russel ,  Eveready Industries India, Godrej Consumer Products.

    BSE Consumer Goods index was at 17765.82 up by 270.07 points or by 1.54 per cent, pressured by gains in Dilip Buildcon, Graphite Inida, Larsen & Toubro , Elgi Equipments and HEG.

    Gainers/Losers

    The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance,  Hero MotoCorp ,  Hindustan Unilever , Maruti Suzuki India , Larsen & Toubro.

    The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Vedanta ,  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ,  Tata Motors ,  Infosys , HCL Technologies , among others.

    The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Bajaj Finance ,  Bajaj Finserv , Hero MotoCorp ,  Hindustan Unilever ,  Maruti Suzuki India , among others.

    The top losers of the NSE Nifty pack were Vedanta ,  Hindalco Industries ,  Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone , Dr. Reddy's Laboratories ,  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ,  among others.

    Market Update


    BSE Sensex was at 37824.91 up by 431.43 points or by 1.15 per cent and NSE Nifty was at 11385.4 up by 128.3 points or by 1.14 per cent.

    The BSE Midcap was at 14288.08 up by 133.2 points or by 0.94 per cent. While, the BSE Smallcap was at 13894.92 up by 78.2 points or by 0.57 per cent.

    The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 37877.19 and intraday low of 37415.36. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11388.8 and intraday low of 112.

    The Market breadth was strong. On BSE out of total shares traded 2624, shares advanced were 1317 while 1152 shares declined and 155 were unchanged.




    Chambal Fertilizers top gainer on BSE

    One of the country's largest private sector fertilizer producers has posted their quaterly results yesterday. In Standalone firgures, company's profit before exceptional items and tax for the quarter ended March 2019 stands at Rs.313.59 cr and Rs 989.96 cr for the year. EBITDA to revenue stands at Rs 501.62 cr for the quarter, and at Rs 1354 for the year.Company's outstanding loan has increased to Rs 8545 cr this quarter against Rs 5608 cr in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

    Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each of the Company.
    The stock price of Chambal Fertilisers has gained over 14 per cent to day's high at Rs 163.75 against the previous close of Rs 143 on BSE, making it the top gainer on BSE for the afternoon trading session.

    Arvind Ltd Q4 results out



    Arvind Ltd has posted their quaterly figures today. The profit stands at Rs 64 cr, down 41.3 per cent than Rs 109 cr achieved in the corresponding quarter last year. Company's revenue is up 0.9 per cent at Rs 1859.4 cr against Rs 1842.8 last year. EBITDA is at Rs 183.6 cr against Rs 175.7, up 4.5 per cent. The borad of the company has recommended a dividend at 20 per cent i.e. Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

    Market Update

    Market is positively booming today, pressured by gains in auto stocks, while robust March-quarter results of financials, including Bajaj Finance Ltd and Bajaj Finserv Ltd, also lifted investor sentiment. The major indices up as well in the range of 0.6-1% each, with Nifty Bank outperforming on back of surging HDFC Bank & Kotak Mahindra. The Nifty Auto index climbed 0.9%, led by Hero MotoCorp's 2.5% gains. Bajaj Auto Ltd also rose as much as 1.95% ahead of March-quarter results later in the day.

    India Vix is up marginally at 28.48, which shifts focus tovolatility ahead of exit poll on Sunday evening, after completion of the final phase of General election. The results of General Election will be announced on 23rd May.

    City Union Bank's Q4 results out



    City Bank's Q4 net profit & NII have come in-line with estimates. The net profit stands at 15 per cent up against last March numbers, from Rs 152 cr to Rs 175 this quarter. NII of the company is at Rs 420 cr against Rs 368 cr in the corresponding quarter last year at 14 per cent change.

    Bajaj Finance Hits 52-week high after results announcement

    Bajaj Finance stock has touched a new high as well as its intraday high of Rs 3,298.05, up by 5.99 per cent against the previous close of Rs 3111.80. has been consecutively gaining for the last 3 days at 14 per cent rate.

    Blue Dart stock tumbles 6% after net profit decline




    Bluedart Express posted their quaterly results yesterday, after which the share price of the stock has fallen down to almost 7 per cent at Rs 2,730 on BSE. The share price is 4.77 per cent away from 52 low of Rs 2,620.

    As per the company filing, "The company's revenue from operations grew up 8.73 per cent from Rs 716.77 cr in March 2018 to Rs 779.32 cr in March 2019.

    Results Today



    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, IOC, Ajmera Realty, Allsec Technologies, Arvind Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Balkrishna Industries, CESC, Corporation Bank, Engineers India, Jubilant Life Sciences, Sical Logistics, Sobha, UPL, Zee Learn are among the companies to announce their fourth quterly results today.

    Aurobindo Pharma falls 6% as USFDA classified inspection as OAI




    Aurobindo Pharma informed the exchnages of recieving letters from the USFDA classifying the inspections concluded at API facilities of Unit I and XI and intermediates facility of unit IX in February 2019 as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

    Following this the share price of Aurobindo Pharma fell almost 8 per cent intraday to Rs 668.70 on NSE and 7.56 per cent down to Rs 670 on BSE.

    Religare Enterprise says Lakshmi Vilas Bank misappropriated RFL's 4 FDs worth Rs 791 crore



    Religare Enterprises Thursday said Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) misappropriated four fixed deposits of Religare Finvest (RFL) worth Rs 791 crore, which was one of the major reasons for the group entity's terrible financial health.

    Bonds by Essel, DHFL, Reliance Capital coming up for repayment by September

    Bonds and commercial papers worth nearly Rs 3900 crore, issued by the stressed Essel Group, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and Anil Ambani Group's Reliance Capital are maturing in the next six months, raising concerns over an imminent default or postponement of repayment.

    L&T has risen its stake in Mindtree to 26.48%

    L&T has acquired 8.86 lakh shares of Mindtree from the open market purchase on May 16, taking its overall holding in the mid-sized IT company to 26.48 per cent.
    Following the news, Share price of Mindtree gained 1 per cent from the previous close of Rs 980.25 to Rs 990.20, its day's high.

    Oil prices rise more than 1% as Middle East conflict persists


    Oil futures were up more than 1% on Thursday as tensions in the Middle East grew, with a Saudi-led coalition launching air strikes in retaliation for recent attacks on its crude infrastructure. Brent crude futures settled at $72.62 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.18%, after touching their highest level in three weeks.




    RBI says Shadow banks must appoint risk officers

    NBFCs must now appoint an independently functioning chief risk officer with clearly specified responsibilities for a fixed tenure, and who cannot be removed without board approval, the central bank said. It did not give a deadline for firms to comply with the regulation.



    Advancing and Declining Sectors

    On the sectoral front, Realty, FMCG, Auto and Finance indices were advancing with buying interest. BSE Realty index was at 1979.62 up by 24.06 points or by 1.23 per cent. Also, BSE FMCG index was at 11431.99 up by 92.88 points or by 0.82 per cent.

    On the contrary, Pharma, Metal, Infra and Energy indices were trading lower. BSE Healthcare index was at 13297.22 down by 36.54 points or by 0.27 per cent, followed by Matal at 0.08 per cent down.

    Top gainers and losers



    Top gainers of the BSE Sensex are YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 1964.45,+1.28%), among others.

    NSE Nifty top gainers are YES Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL.

    BSE top losers are Tata Motors, Tata Motors, Infosys, NTPC, Tata Steel.

    NSE Nifty top losers are Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Cipla, NTPC, Eicher Motors, among others.

    Market Update

    Sensex was at 37545.94 up by 152.46 points or by 0.41 per cent and NSE Nifty was at 11287.6 up by 30.5 points or by 0.27 per cent.

    The BSE Midcap was at 14200.1 up by 45.22 points or by 0.32 per cent. while the BSE Smallcap was at 13876.47 up by 59.75 points or by 0.43 per cent.

    The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 37608.3 and intraday low of 37415.36. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11288.55 and intraday low of 11259.85.

    The Market breadth was strong. On BSE out of total shares traded 1366, shares advanced were 852 while 456 shares declined and 58 were unchanged.

    Global Update

    Asian markets bounced back tracking US markets. Nikkei, Hong Kong, Taiwan Index gained 1% each. SGX Nifty is trading flat on the Singapore Exchange. US markets gained for third straight day. Wall Street had closed higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings and strong economic data put investors in a buying mood, with technology companies leading the charge. US Futures is up 0.1 per cent, US Dow Jones surged 1 per cent as well, after solid earnings from Cisco Systems Inc. and Walmart Inc., along with strong housing data, boosted US shares. Additionally , Brent Crude was at 3-month high of $73/bbl.

    Indian Rupee

    On the currency front, Indian Rupee opened lower by 23 paise at 70.26 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 70.03.

    Opening Bell

    Indian Benchmark Indices opened on a positive note today. Sensex was up 80 points at 37,473 and Nifty was trading at 11,278, up 21 points.

