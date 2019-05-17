Sensex closes 537 points up, Nifty at 11,407; ZEE Entertainment, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each of the Company.

The stock price of Chambal Fertilisers has gained over 14 per cent to day's high at Rs 163.75 against the previous close of Rs 143 on BSE, making it the top gainer on BSE for the afternoon trading session.

Arvind Ltd has posted their quaterly figures today. The profit stands at Rs 64 cr, down 41.3 per cent than Rs 109 cr achieved in the corresponding quarter last year. Company's revenue is up 0.9 per cent at Rs 1859.4 cr against Rs 1842.8 last year. EBITDA is at Rs 183.6 cr against Rs 175.7, up 4.5 per cent. The borad of the company has recommended a dividend at 20 per cent i.e. Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

Nifty gained half percent lead by FMCG and NBFC stocks. Beaten down FMCG stocks like Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Colgate are witnessing fresh buying. HDFC and Bajaj Finance recorded smart rally. Auto stocks like Eicher and Maruti are witnessing fresh buying. #MOMarketUpdates

13:11 IST: Nifty gained half percent lead by FMCG and NBFC stocks. Beaten down FMCG stocks like Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Colgate are witnessing fresh buying. HDFC and Bajaj Finance recorded smart rally. Auto stocks like Eicher and Maruti are witnessing fresh buying. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 17, 2019







13:09 IST Market Update Market is positively booming today, pressured by gains in auto stocks, while robust March-quarter results of financials, including Bajaj Finance Ltd and Bajaj Finserv Ltd, also lifted investor sentiment. The major indices up as well in the range of 0.6-1% each, with Nifty Bank outperforming on back of surging HDFC Bank & Kotak Mahindra. The Nifty Auto index climbed 0.9%, led by Hero MotoCorp's 2.5% gains. Bajaj Auto Ltd also rose as much as 1.95% ahead of March-quarter results later in the day. India Vix is up marginally at 28.48, which shifts focus tovolatility ahead of exit poll on Sunday evening, after completion of the final phase of General election. The results of General Election will be announced on 23rd May. Nifty, Sensex rise as auto, financials drive gains https://t.co/O3xjxEIfV3 By @ArnabP07 — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 17, 2019

13:09 IST: Market is positively booming today, pressured by gains in auto stocks, while robust March-quarter results of financials, including Bajaj Finance Ltd and Bajaj Finserv Ltd, also lifted investor sentiment. The major indices up as well in the range of 0.6-1% each, with Nifty Bank outperforming on back of surging HDFC Bank & Kotak Mahindra. The Nifty Auto index climbed 0.9%, led by Hero MotoCorp's 2.5% gains. Bajaj Auto Ltd also rose as much as 1.95% ahead of March-quarter results later in the day. India Vix is up marginally at 28.48, which shifts focus tovolatility ahead of exit poll on Sunday evening, after completion of the final phase of General election. The results of General Election will be announced on 23rd May. Nifty, Sensex rise as auto, financials drive gains https://t.co/O3xjxEIfV3 By @ArnabP07 — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 17, 2019

13:03 IST City Union Bank's Q4 results out



City Bank's Q4 net profit & NII have come in-line with estimates. The net profit stands at 15 per cent up against last March numbers, from Rs 152 cr to Rs 175 this quarter. NII of the company is at Rs 420 cr against Rs 368 cr in the corresponding quarter last year at 14 per cent change.

13:03 IST:



City Bank's Q4 net profit & NII have come in-line with estimates. The net profit stands at 15 per cent up against last March numbers, from Rs 152 cr to Rs 175 this quarter. NII of the company is at Rs 420 cr against Rs 368 cr in the corresponding quarter last year at 14 per cent change.

12:58 IST: Sensex value at 17 May, 2019 12:33 PM: 37,687.88 — Sensex India (@bse_sensex) May 17, 2019







12:40 IST Bajaj Finance Hits 52-week high after results announcement Bajaj Finance stock has touched a new high as well as its intraday high of Rs 3,298.05, up by 5.99 per cent against the previous close of Rs 3111.80. has been consecutively gaining for the last 3 days at 14 per cent rate. Bajaj Finance stock has touched a new high as well as its intraday high of Rs 3,298.05, up by 5.99 per cent against the previous close of Rs 3111.80. has been consecutively gaining for the last 3 days at 14 per cent rate. With vision and success in mind, the journey continues. In its Q4 FY19, Bajaj Finance Limited reports highest ever PAT of Rs. 1,176 crore, a whopping 57% jump over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. pic.twitter.com/4Nr143TNov — Bajaj Finserv (@Bajaj_Finserv) May 16, 2019

12:40 IST: Bajaj Finance stock has touched a new high as well as its intraday high of Rs 3,298.05, up by 5.99 per cent against the previous close of Rs 3111.80. has been consecutively gaining for the last 3 days at 14 per cent rate. Bajaj Finance stock has touched a new high as well as its intraday high of Rs 3,298.05, up by 5.99 per cent against the previous close of Rs 3111.80. has been consecutively gaining for the last 3 days at 14 per cent rate. With vision and success in mind, the journey continues. In its Q4 FY19, Bajaj Finance Limited reports highest ever PAT of Rs. 1,176 crore, a whopping 57% jump over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. pic.twitter.com/4Nr143TNov — Bajaj Finserv (@Bajaj_Finserv) May 16, 2019

12:35 IST Blue Dart stock tumbles 6% after net profit decline





Bluedart Express posted their quaterly results yesterday, after which the share price of the stock has fallen down to almost 7 per cent at Rs 2,730 on BSE. The share price is 4.77 per cent away from 52 low of Rs 2,620.



As per the company filing, "The company's revenue from operations grew up 8.73 per cent from Rs 716.77 cr in March 2018 to Rs 779.32 cr in March 2019.

12:35 IST:





Bluedart Express posted their quaterly results yesterday, after which the share price of the stock has fallen down to almost 7 per cent at Rs 2,730 on BSE. The share price is 4.77 per cent away from 52 low of Rs 2,620.



As per the company filing, "The company's revenue from operations grew up 8.73 per cent from Rs 716.77 cr in March 2018 to Rs 779.32 cr in March 2019.

11:58 IST Nifty gained half percent lead by FMCG and NBFC stocks. Beaten down FMCG stocks like Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Colgate are witnessing fresh buying. HDFC and Bajaj Finance recorded smart rally. Auto stocks like Eicher and Maruti are witnessing fresh buying. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 17, 2019







11:58 IST: Nifty gained half percent lead by FMCG and NBFC stocks. Beaten down FMCG stocks like Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Colgate are witnessing fresh buying. HDFC and Bajaj Finance recorded smart rally. Auto stocks like Eicher and Maruti are witnessing fresh buying. #MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 17, 2019







11:52 IST Results Today



Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, IOC, Ajmera Realty, Allsec Technologies, Arvind Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Balkrishna Industries, CESC, Corporation Bank, Engineers India, Jubilant Life Sciences, Sical Logistics, Sobha, UPL, Zee Learn are among the companies to announce their fourth quterly results today.

11:52 IST:



Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, IOC, Ajmera Realty, Allsec Technologies, Arvind Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Balkrishna Industries, CESC, Corporation Bank, Engineers India, Jubilant Life Sciences, Sical Logistics, Sobha, UPL, Zee Learn are among the companies to announce their fourth quterly results today.

11:48 IST Aurobindo Pharma falls 6% as USFDA classified inspection as OAI





Aurobindo Pharma informed the exchnages of recieving letters from the USFDA classifying the inspections concluded at API facilities of Unit I and XI and intermediates facility of unit IX in February 2019 as Official Action Indicated (OAI).



Following this the share price of Aurobindo Pharma fell almost 8 per cent intraday to Rs 668.70 on NSE and 7.56 per cent down to Rs 670 on BSE.

11:48 IST:





Aurobindo Pharma informed the exchnages of recieving letters from the USFDA classifying the inspections concluded at API facilities of Unit I and XI and intermediates facility of unit IX in February 2019 as Official Action Indicated (OAI).



Following this the share price of Aurobindo Pharma fell almost 8 per cent intraday to Rs 668.70 on NSE and 7.56 per cent down to Rs 670 on BSE.

11:28 IST Religare Enterprise says Lakshmi Vilas Bank misappropriated RFL's 4 FDs worth Rs 791 crore



Religare Enterprises Thursday said Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) misappropriated four fixed deposits of Religare Finvest (RFL) worth Rs 791 crore, which was one of the major reasons for the group entity's terrible financial health.



11:28 IST:



Religare Enterprises Thursday said Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) misappropriated four fixed deposits of Religare Finvest (RFL) worth Rs 791 crore, which was one of the major reasons for the group entity's terrible financial health.



10:58 IST Bonds by Essel, DHFL, Reliance Capital coming up for repayment by September Bonds and commercial papers worth nearly Rs 3900 crore, issued by the stressed Essel Group, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and Anil Ambani Group's Reliance Capital are maturing in the next six months, raising concerns over an imminent default or postponement of repayment.

10:58 IST: Bonds and commercial papers worth nearly Rs 3900 crore, issued by the stressed Essel Group, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and Anil Ambani Group's Reliance Capital are maturing in the next six months, raising concerns over an imminent default or postponement of repayment.

10:29 IST L&T has risen its stake in Mindtree to 26.48% L&T has acquired 8.86 lakh shares of Mindtree from the open market purchase on May 16, taking its overall holding in the mid-sized IT company to 26.48 per cent. L&T has acquired 8.86 lakh shares of Mindtree from the open market purchase on May 16, taking its overall holding in the mid-sized IT company to 26.48 per cent. Following the news, Share price of Mindtree gained 1 per cent from the previous close of Rs 980.25 to Rs 990.20, its day's high.

10:29 IST: L&T has acquired 8.86 lakh shares of Mindtree from the open market purchase on May 16, taking its overall holding in the mid-sized IT company to 26.48 per cent. L&T has acquired 8.86 lakh shares of Mindtree from the open market purchase on May 16, taking its overall holding in the mid-sized IT company to 26.48 per cent. Following the news, Share price of Mindtree gained 1 per cent from the previous close of Rs 980.25 to Rs 990.20, its day's high.

10:20 IST Oil prices rise more than 1% as Middle East conflict persists

Oil futures were up more than 1% on Thursday as tensions in the Middle East grew, with a Saudi-led coalition launching air strikes in retaliation for recent attacks on its crude infrastructure. Brent crude futures settled at $72.62 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.18%, after touching their highest level in three weeks.

Oil prices rise more than 1% as Middle East conflict persists https://t.co/jCJkQdcKocpic.twitter.com/pSqpr8gRNC — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 16, 2019







10:20 IST:

Oil futures were up more than 1% on Thursday as tensions in the Middle East grew, with a Saudi-led coalition launching air strikes in retaliation for recent attacks on its crude infrastructure. Brent crude futures settled at $72.62 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.18%, after touching their highest level in three weeks.

Oil prices rise more than 1% as Middle East conflict persists https://t.co/jCJkQdcKocpic.twitter.com/pSqpr8gRNC — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) May 16, 2019







10:18 IST RBI says Shadow banks must appoint risk officers NBFCs must now appoint an independently functioning chief risk officer with clearly specified responsibilities for a fixed tenure, and who cannot be removed without board approval, the central bank said. It did not give a deadline for firms to comply with the regulation.

RBI asks large NBFCs to appoint CROs with fixed tenure https://t.co/CXrneuCFhu — Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019





10:18 IST: NBFCs must now appoint an independently functioning chief risk officer with clearly specified responsibilities for a fixed tenure, and who cannot be removed without board approval, the central bank said. It did not give a deadline for firms to comply with the regulation.

RBI asks large NBFCs to appoint CROs with fixed tenure https://t.co/CXrneuCFhu — Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019





10:15 IST Advancing and Declining Sectors On the sectoral front, Realty, FMCG, Auto and Finance indices were advancing with buying interest. BSE Realty index was at 1979.62 up by 24.06 points or by 1.23 per cent. Also, BSE FMCG index was at 11431.99 up by 92.88 points or by 0.82 per cent.



On the contrary, Pharma, Metal, Infra and Energy indices were trading lower. BSE Healthcare index was at 13297.22 down by 36.54 points or by 0.27 per cent, followed by Matal at 0.08 per cent down.

10:15 IST: On the sectoral front, Realty, FMCG, Auto and Finance indices were advancing with buying interest. BSE Realty index was at 1979.62 up by 24.06 points or by 1.23 per cent. Also, BSE FMCG index was at 11431.99 up by 92.88 points or by 0.82 per cent.



On the contrary, Pharma, Metal, Infra and Energy indices were trading lower. BSE Healthcare index was at 13297.22 down by 36.54 points or by 0.27 per cent, followed by Matal at 0.08 per cent down.

10:05 IST Top gainers and losers



Top gainers of the BSE Sensex are YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 1964.45,+1.28%), among others.



NSE Nifty top gainers are YES Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL.



BSE top losers are Tata Motors, Tata Motors, Infosys, NTPC, Tata Steel.



NSE Nifty top losers are Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Cipla, NTPC, Eicher Motors, among others.

10:05 IST:



Top gainers of the BSE Sensex are YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 1964.45,+1.28%), among others.



NSE Nifty top gainers are YES Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL.



BSE top losers are Tata Motors, Tata Motors, Infosys, NTPC, Tata Steel.



NSE Nifty top losers are Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Cipla, NTPC, Eicher Motors, among others.

09:50 IST Market Update Sensex was at 37545.94 up by 152.46 points or by 0.41 per cent and NSE Nifty was at 11287.6 up by 30.5 points or by 0.27 per cent.



The BSE Midcap was at 14200.1 up by 45.22 points or by 0.32 per cent. while the BSE Smallcap was at 13876.47 up by 59.75 points or by 0.43 per cent.



The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 37608.3 and intraday low of 37415.36. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11288.55 and intraday low of 11259.85.



The Market breadth was strong. On BSE out of total shares traded 1366, shares advanced were 852 while 456 shares declined and 58 were unchanged.

09:50 IST: Sensex was at 37545.94 up by 152.46 points or by 0.41 per cent and NSE Nifty was at 11287.6 up by 30.5 points or by 0.27 per cent.



The BSE Midcap was at 14200.1 up by 45.22 points or by 0.32 per cent. while the BSE Smallcap was at 13876.47 up by 59.75 points or by 0.43 per cent.



The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 37608.3 and intraday low of 37415.36. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11288.55 and intraday low of 11259.85.



The Market breadth was strong. On BSE out of total shares traded 1366, shares advanced were 852 while 456 shares declined and 58 were unchanged.

09:45 IST Global Update Asian markets bounced back tracking US markets. Nikkei, Hong Kong, Taiwan Index gained 1% each. SGX Nifty is trading flat on the Singapore Exchange. US markets gained for third straight day. Wall Street had closed higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings and strong economic data put investors in a buying mood, with technology companies leading the charge. US Futures is up 0.1 per cent, US Dow Jones surged 1 per cent as well, after solid earnings from Cisco Systems Inc. and Walmart Inc., along with strong housing data, boosted US shares. Additionally , Brent Crude was at 3-month high of $73/bbl. WATCH: Wall Street closes higher on upbeat earnings and strong economic data, even amid tensions over U.S.-China tariffs https://t.co/yCC9MAFG2Hpic.twitter.com/rE7sXS9ETg — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) May 17, 2019

09:45 IST: Asian markets bounced back tracking US markets. Nikkei, Hong Kong, Taiwan Index gained 1% each. SGX Nifty is trading flat on the Singapore Exchange. US markets gained for third straight day. Wall Street had closed higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings and strong economic data put investors in a buying mood, with technology companies leading the charge. US Futures is up 0.1 per cent, US Dow Jones surged 1 per cent as well, after solid earnings from Cisco Systems Inc. and Walmart Inc., along with strong housing data, boosted US shares. Additionally , Brent Crude was at 3-month high of $73/bbl. WATCH: Wall Street closes higher on upbeat earnings and strong economic data, even amid tensions over U.S.-China tariffs https://t.co/yCC9MAFG2Hpic.twitter.com/rE7sXS9ETg — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) May 17, 2019

09:43 IST Indian Rupee On the currency front, Indian Rupee opened lower by 23 paise at 70.26 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 70.03.





09:43 IST: On the currency front, Indian Rupee opened lower by 23 paise at 70.26 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 70.03.





09:39 IST Opening Bell Indian Benchmark Indices opened on a positive note today. Sensex was up 80 points at 37,473 and Nifty was trading at 11,278, up 21 points.

