Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty turn volatile; M&M, Maruti, NTPC, ITC top losers

The fourth public issue of the calendar year 2021, Stove Kraft initial public offer (IPO) is set to open for subscription today on January 25. The price band has been fixed at Rs 384-385 per share.
Lot size of Stove Kraft IPO is 38 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for multiples of 13 lots, thereafter for a minimum amount of Rs 14,630 and maximum of 494 shares for Rs 190,190. The book running lead managers to the IPO are Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial. KFin Technologies Private Ltd is the registrar to the issue.
The company, which has already raised Rs 185 crore via Anchor investors portion that was open for subscription on January 22, 2021.
The allotment status of Rs 300 crore initial public offer (IPO) of IRFC will be announced today. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
The Rs 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) was subscribed nearly 3.5 times, which was open between 18th to 20th January at a price range of Rs 25-26 apiece. Ahead of the IPO, IRFC had raised about Rs 1,400 crore from anchor investors.
IRFC IPO objective is to augment the company's equity capital base to meet business future growth requirements. The government plans to reduce its stakeholding in IRFC to 86% from 100% from the IPO. The issue includes a reservation of Rs 50 lakh worth of shares for eligible employees.
LKP Securities said in its note today,"India's spot power market is currently at a nascent stage as compared to other developed markets with only 6% of the total power generation. IEX is an integral part of the country's spot market growth trajectory with monopolistic business environment. The company has been busy launching multiple products in the market garnering more market share along with facilitating ease of transacting power through its platform. The success of the company is evident through the significant growth in the power volumes traded through its platforms over the last few quarters. Given the government focus on shifting the entire power transaction through exchange route, IEX would have tremendous growth opportunity. IEX's wholly owned subsidiary, IGX is also the first and only regulated gas exchange of India at the time when the government is aiming to increase the share of gas in the overall power market from current 6% to 15% in next few years. With robust growth prospects and healthy financials, we maintain our BUY recommendation with upward revision of price target to ?298 using the DCF method."
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said," The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and we expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled derivatives expiry. Besides, budget-related news and global cues will also be in focus.
We have a long list of major corporates who will be announcing their results during the week. Some of the prominent names are viz. Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, LT, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, TVS Motor, Tata Motors, Cipla and Sun Pharma.
Markets will first react to the Reliance numbers in early trade on Monday. After two weeks of indecisive movement, we may see further slide ahead and a decisive break of 14,200 level in Nifty would derail the recent momentum. In line with the benchmark, we're seeing erratic swings across the board; thanks to prevailing earnings season and we do not expect any relief on that front too. Amid all, it's prudent to book profit on the rise and focus more on risk management.
Share of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) fell over 4% in early trade after the conglomerate reported Q3 revenue, which fell below estimates. RIL share plunged 4.7% to Rs 1,953.40 against previous close of Rs 2,049.65 on BSE.
Stock of RIL opened marginally higher at Rs 2,052. RIL's market cap fell to Rs 12.49 lakh crore. RIL stock has lost 5.93% in the last 2 days.
RIL share trades higher than 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 100 day moving averages. The stock has risen 29.54% in one year but fallen 0.68% since the beginning of this year.
In a volatile trading session, equity benchmarkindices reversed trend and rose marginally higher on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex was trading 50 points higher at 48,960 and Nifty was up by 15 points to 14,385.
YES Bank shares declined 4.7% in early trade of Monday, after the lender declared results for the quarter ended 31st December 2020.
The private sector lender has posted a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21), as against a staggering loss of Rs 18,560 crore in third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). Sequentially, net profit was up 16.5%.
The bank's board on Friday said that it has approved of raising funds of up to Rs 10,000 crore, in one or more tranches.
Stock of YES Bank opened higher at Rs 17.45 and touched day's high of Rs 17.55 in early session. Later, the stock fell 4.7% to day's low of Rs 16.20, as against the last close of Rs 17.
Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Finance witnessed a rally in their market valuation. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered cumulative loss of Rs 48,941.18 crore in their valuations.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped Rs 71,033.44 crore to reach Rs 12,99,363.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer. The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 26,191.64 crore to Rs 12,39,562.76 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained Rs 13,357.22 crore to Rs 5,65,949.36 crore.
Geojit Financial Services said in its note today: "The close below 14430 on Friday is a bearish call, but being at the Bollinger band extremity, a pull back may not be surprising. Upside surprises, however, will gain momentum if 14545 is overcome, replacing 13900 possibilities with that of 15000-15200. Either way, the week ahead holds high potential for wider trading range."
In the latest December quarter, there were 19 IPOs valued at $1.836 billion and the largest was that of Gland Pharma with an issue size of $869 million. There were just 11 IPOs in the year-ago period. India ranks ninth globally in terms of the number of IPOs in 2020 with 43 IPOs raising $4.09 billion, as per the report.
"There is a strong momentum in the IPO markets, and we are seeing an increased interest from companies across sectors looking to raise capital in the near term. Additionally, companies are keenly awaiting guidelines for direct listing in overseas markets. The market sentiment remains positive for what could be a stellar 2021," Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) at EY India, said.
Stocks to watch today on January 25: RIL, YES Bank, JM Financial, Gland Pharma, JSW Steel, Tata Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session
Global stocks were mostly correcting today, with some positivity registered in Asian counterparts, as investors locked profits after a recent rally that was driven by hopes of a massive US economic stimulus plan by incoming President Joe Biden. Major indices worldwide including India's barometers Sensex and Nifty hit new lifetime highs last week. Further, profit booking was anticipated after index majors like RIL, JM Financial, JSW Steel, YES Bank, Birla Cop, UltraTech Cement, Gland Pharma etc posted Q3 earnings on Friday.
Earning figures from Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aarti Drugs, APL Apollo Tubes, Astec Lifesciences, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, ICICI Securities, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Navin Fluorine, that will be declared during today's session, will further guide the market.
Asian markets are trading higher tracking US futures as investors try to focus on FOMC meeting scheduled this week and factored in prospects of more stimulus. US markets closed lower on Friday as investors gave importance to new US President's stimulus package and reports of new coronavirus variant which is considered more deadlier. European markets closed lower on Friday as investors search for information on covid-19 restrictions and fresh economic data coming out of Euro zone.
Market indices reversed trend within minutes of opening bell and continued trading lower for the third day on Monday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was falling 150 points to 48,691 and Nifty was down by 40 points to 14,330.
Geojit Financial Services said in its note today:
Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed in Monday trade as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Amid the pandemic, China surpassed the U.S. as the world's largest recipient of foreign direct investment, according to a report released Sunday from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. China brought in $163 billion in inflows last year, compared to $134 billion attracted by the U.S., according to the report.
Developments around Covid-19 are likely to be watched by investors, as the world races to adapt against the mutating coronavirus which has produced a number of potentially more infectious variants.
In US, stocks finished mixed on Friday — the S&P 500 and Dow finished in the red while the Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high. The Dow and S&P 500 ended modestly lower on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 635.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,290.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 January, provisional data showed.
Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said:
The rupee opened on flat at 72.962 against the US dollar in opening trade on morning tracking queues from Asian equity market amid rising fear of increased case. On Friday it was closed flat at 72.953 against greenback, the rupee down 0.01% last week. FII sold 636CR into domestic equity market on last Friday, which supported rupee to come near psychological level of 73.00. The U.S. Dollar Index is closed in green above phycological support of $90 amid near restriction in European country and week data from china. All major currency like Singapore dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian dollar are traded flat against the US dollar this morning in Asian trade as rises in Covid-19 Cases, Hongkong market trading positive 400 points in the morning trade.
Technically, USDINR pair closed firm against the US Dollar taking ques from strong economic data and weakness in dollar index. USDINR spot is trading below phycological level of 73.00 preceding 21-day SMA is currently around 73.195, which challenges any recovery moves and below this it may continue in the falling trend pattern wherein support of the pair is at 72.60 levels USDINR option data suggesting market will keep trade in narrow range. Once Pair breaks the support then it may come down towards 72.20 levels.
On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"Even though the markets have opened in the green, a stiff resistance awaits the index at 14550-14600. We will resume the uptrend only if we can manage to get past that trading zone on the back of healthy volumes. Until then the Nifty seems nervous in the short term time frame with a downward bias. We can go down to 14000-14100 levels.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The decline in Nifty by 218 points on Friday was caused by high level of selling by institutions- both FIIs and DIIs sold- particularly in banking stocks. The frontline banking stocks also corrected and consequently Bank Nifty declined by more than 1000 points. Today the trend in Nifty is likely to be dictated by the leading banking stocks and FII action. FIIs have poured in Rs 24469 crores net in equity so far in 2021supporting the market. So this space has to be watched closely. Budget expectations will influence the market significantly in the coming days"
Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aarti Drugs, APL Apollo Tubes, Astec Lifesciences, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, ICICI Securities, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Navin Fluorine International, RPG Life Sciences, Sharda Cropchem and UCO Bank among others.
In the last week, the index reversed down from its new high of 14,754-level and tested its lower band of the rising channel. The index breached its prior weekly rising trend and once again formed Doji pattern. On Friday, the index extended loss and slipped to 4-days closing low. Due to consecutive decline in the index, major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart tested their oversold zone and may reverse upwards. Hence, the index may test 14,500-14,650-levels before resumes its southward journey. In case of further decline, the index will find support at around 14,250-level initially and at around 14,100-level subsequently. On the higher side, the index will face major hurdle at around its life-time-high of 14,754.
As for the day, support is placed at around 14,280 and then at 14,188 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,542 and then at 14,712 levels.
Market indices continued yesterday's fall and closed at day's low on Friday amid profit booking, in line with weak global equities. Sensex ended 746 points lower at 48,878 and Nifty closed 218 points lower at 14,371. Globally, markets traded deep in red , signalling profit booking amid heavy valuations, given ample liquidity, high earnings growth and positive geopolitical cues.