Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty turn volatile; M&M, Maruti, NTPC, ITC top losers

Jan 25, 2021 12:50 (IST) Stove Kraft IPO opens today



The fourth public issue of the calendar year 2021, Stove Kraft initial public offer (IPO) is set to open for subscription today on January 25. The price band has been fixed at Rs 384-385 per share.



Lot size of Stove Kraft IPO is 38 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for multiples of 13 lots, thereafter for a minimum amount of Rs 14,630 and maximum of 494 shares for Rs 190,190. The book running lead managers to the IPO are Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial. KFin Technologies Private Ltd is the registrar to the issue.







The company, which has already raised Rs 185 crore via Anchor investors portion that was open for subscription on January 22, 2021.

Jan 25, 2021 12:40 (IST) IRFC IPO: Allotment of shares today





The allotment status of Rs 300 crore initial public offer (IPO) of IRFC will be announced today. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.



The Rs 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) was subscribed nearly 3.5 times, which was open between 18th to 20th January at a price range of Rs 25-26 apiece. Ahead of the IPO, IRFC had raised about Rs 1,400 crore from anchor investors.



IRFC IPO objective is to augment the company's equity capital base to meet business future growth requirements. The government plans to reduce its stakeholding in IRFC to 86% from 100% from the IPO. The issue includes a reservation of Rs 50 lakh worth of shares for eligible employees.

Jan 25, 2021 12:16 (IST) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) outlook and valuation



LKP Securities said in its note today,"India's spot power market is currently at a nascent stage as compared to other developed markets with only 6% of the total power generation. IEX is an integral part of the country's spot market growth trajectory with monopolistic business environment. The company has been busy launching multiple products in the market garnering more market share along with facilitating ease of transacting power through its platform. The success of the company is evident through the significant growth in the power volumes traded through its platforms over the last few quarters. Given the government focus on shifting the entire power transaction through exchange route, IEX would have tremendous growth opportunity. IEX's wholly owned subsidiary, IGX is also the first and only regulated gas exchange of India at the time when the government is aiming to increase the share of gas in the overall power market from current 6% to 15% in next few years. With robust growth prospects and healthy financials, we maintain our BUY recommendation with upward revision of price target to ?298 using the DCF method."





Jan 25, 2021 11:57 (IST) Market outlook for the week Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said," The coming week is a holiday-shortened one and we expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled derivatives expiry. Besides, budget-related news and global cues will also be in focus.







We have a long list of major corporates who will be announcing their results during the week. Some of the prominent names are viz. Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, LT, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, TVS Motor, Tata Motors, Cipla and Sun Pharma.







Markets will first react to the Reliance numbers in early trade on Monday. After two weeks of indecisive movement, we may see further slide ahead and a decisive break of 14,200 level in Nifty would derail the recent momentum. In line with the benchmark, we're seeing erratic swings across the board; thanks to prevailing earnings season and we do not expect any relief on that front too. Amid all, it's prudent to book profit on the rise and focus more on risk management.

Jan 25, 2021 11:36 (IST) RIL share falls over 4% after Q3 revenue takes pandemic hit Share of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) fell over 4% in early trade after the conglomerate reported Q3 revenue, which fell below estimates. RIL share plunged 4.7% to Rs 1,953.40 against previous close of Rs 2,049.65 on BSE.

Stock of RIL opened marginally higher at Rs 2,052. RIL's market cap fell to Rs 12.49 lakh crore. RIL stock has lost 5.93% in the last 2 days.



RIL share trades higher than 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 100 day moving averages. The stock has risen 29.54% in one year but fallen 0.68% since the beginning of this year.



RIL share falls over 4% after Q3 revenue takes pandemic hit

Jan 25, 2021 11:06 (IST) Market reverses trend, trades tad higher In a volatile trading session, equity benchmarkindices reversed trend and rose marginally higher on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex was trading 50 points higher at 48,960 and Nifty was up by 15 points to 14,385.

Jan 25, 2021 11:02 (IST) YES Bank share falls over 4% post Q3 earnings





YES Bank shares declined 4.7% in early trade of Monday, after the lender declared results for the quarter ended 31st December 2020.



The private sector lender has posted a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21), as against a staggering loss of Rs 18,560 crore in third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). Sequentially, net profit was up 16.5%.



The bank's board on Friday said that it has approved of raising funds of up to Rs 10,000 crore, in one or more tranches.



Stock of YES Bank opened higher at Rs 17.45 and touched day's high of Rs 17.55 in early session. Later, the stock fell 4.7% to day's low of Rs 16.20, as against the last close of Rs 17.





10:51 IST: Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Finance witnessed a rally in their market valuation. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered cumulative loss of Rs 48,941.18 crore in their valuations.



The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped Rs 71,033.44 crore to reach Rs 12,99,363.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer. The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 26,191.64 crore to Rs 12,39,562.76 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained Rs 13,357.22 crore to Rs 5,65,949.36 crore.



M-cap of four of 10 most valued firms reaches over Rs 1.15 lakh crore; RIL, TCS top gainers

Jan 25, 2021 10:46 (IST) Nifty Outlook



Geojit Financial Services said in its note today: "The close below 14430 on Friday is a bearish call, but being at the Bollinger band extremity, a pull back may not be surprising. Upside surprises, however, will gain momentum if 14545 is overcome, replacing 13900 possibilities with that of 15000-15200. Either way, the week ahead holds high potential for wider trading range."

Jan 25, 2021 10:45 (IST) 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion issued in Dec quarter In the latest December quarter, there were 19 IPOs valued at $1.836 billion and the largest was that of Gland Pharma with an issue size of $869 million. There were just 11 IPOs in the year-ago period. India ranks ninth globally in terms of the number of IPOs in 2020 with 43 IPOs raising $4.09 billion, as per the report.



"There is a strong momentum in the IPO markets, and we are seeing an increased interest from companies across sectors looking to raise capital in the near term. Additionally, companies are keenly awaiting guidelines for direct listing in overseas markets. The market sentiment remains positive for what could be a stellar 2021," Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) at EY India, said.



19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion issued in Dec quarter: EY India