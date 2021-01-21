Share Market News Live: Sensex crosses 50,000, Nifty hits all time high; RIL, Bajaj twins, HUL top gainers

Jan 21, 2021 12:43 (IST) Indices rise further Market indices continued opening at new highs on Thursday, with Sensex trading above the psychological key level of 50,000 and Nifty trading above 14,700 for the first time, in line with positive global equities. Sensex added 370 points to trade at 50,140 and Nifty gained by 100 points to 17,745. Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs of 50,167 and 14,750, respectively.

12:43 IST: Market indices continued opening at new highs on Thursday, with Sensex trading above the psychological key level of 50,000 and Nifty trading above 14,700 for the first time, in line with positive global equities. Sensex added 370 points to trade at 50,140 and Nifty gained by 100 points to 17,745. Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs of 50,167 and 14,750, respectively.

Jan 21, 2021 12:41 (IST) IRFC IPO Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offer (IPO) has been subscribed 3.49 times by the time of the closing of the issue. While the QIB portion was oversubscribed 3.78 times the NIB portion was oversubscribed by 2.66 times. Retail and the employee categories were oversubscribed by 3.53 times and 43.73 times respectively. Overall the issue was a success considering the size of the IPO. While listing gains are expected to be muted we remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the company. At the higher end of the price band the stock would be trading at P/BV of 1.0x fully diluted post issue book value of Rs. 26.6 per share. We expect the company to post strong growth driven by capex by Indian railways along with stable margins due to cost plus mode."

12:41 IST: Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offer (IPO) has been subscribed 3.49 times by the time of the closing of the issue. While the QIB portion was oversubscribed 3.78 times the NIB portion was oversubscribed by 2.66 times. Retail and the employee categories were oversubscribed by 3.53 times and 43.73 times respectively. Overall the issue was a success considering the size of the IPO. While listing gains are expected to be muted we remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the company. At the higher end of the price band the stock would be trading at P/BV of 1.0x fully diluted post issue book value of Rs. 26.6 per share. We expect the company to post strong growth driven by capex by Indian railways along with stable margins due to cost plus mode."

11:56 IST: Sensex has leaped from 40K to 50K in only 415 sessions, making it the fastest rally by the index to cover 10,000 points and reach the historic 50,000 mark.



On May 23, 2019, the index touched the 40K mark for the first time and has gained over 9,818 points since then. This is the shortest period index took to cover 10,000 points during its 50K journey since its inception.



Sensex hits 50,000 mark: 10,000 points in 415 sessions, index's latest rally is the strongest ever

Jan 21, 2021 11:44 (IST) Sensex glows more than gold Sensex has outshined Gold and silver in the last 15 years. From 1 April 05 till Jan 20, 2021, Sensex has appreciated 7.5 times, gold by 7.1 times and silver has risen by 5.6 times





11:44 IST: Sensex has outshined Gold and silver in the last 15 years. From 1 April 05 till Jan 20, 2021, Sensex has appreciated 7.5 times, gold by 7.1 times and silver has risen by 5.6 times





Jan 21, 2021 11:30 (IST) RIL outshines Sensex in last 25 years While Sensex has returned 1500% since 1996, the stock of Reliance Industries (RIL) have given a massive return of 56,197% to its investors







11:30 IST: While Sensex has returned 1500% since 1996, the stock of Reliance Industries (RIL) have given a massive return of 56,197% to its investors







Jan 21, 2021 11:29 (IST) Market wealth zooms past Rs 199 lakh crore as Sensex scales 50,000 mark Investor wealth touched an all-time high of Rs 199.02 lakh crore after Sensex breached the historic 50,000 mark today. Market cap on BSE rose by Rs 1.32 lakh crore against previous session's closing of Rs 197.70 lakh crore. The 30-stock index rallied over 300 points in early trade to touch an all-time high of 50,138. Nifty too scaled the key level of 14,700 for first time ever and rose to an all time high of 14,738.



In the previous session, Sensex had risen 393.83 points to close at its fresh record of 49,792 and Nifty jumped 123.55 points to settle at a lifetime high of 14,644.70.



Top gainers on Sensex were Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank.



Market wealth zooms past Rs 199 lakh crore as Sensex scales 50,000 mark

11:29 IST: Investor wealth touched an all-time high of Rs 199.02 lakh crore after Sensex breached the historic 50,000 mark today. Market cap on BSE rose by Rs 1.32 lakh crore against previous session's closing of Rs 197.70 lakh crore. The 30-stock index rallied over 300 points in early trade to touch an all-time high of 50,138. Nifty too scaled the key level of 14,700 for first time ever and rose to an all time high of 14,738.



In the previous session, Sensex had risen 393.83 points to close at its fresh record of 49,792 and Nifty jumped 123.55 points to settle at a lifetime high of 14,644.70.



Top gainers on Sensex were Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank.



Market wealth zooms past Rs 199 lakh crore as Sensex scales 50,000 mark

Jan 21, 2021 11:08 (IST) Nifty tehcnial valuation Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said," The Nifty index continued its previous day’s upmove yesterday supported mainly by the IT heavyweights. The Auto stocks and the heavyweight Reliance Industries too contributed and participated in the upmove. Although, the Banking index consolidated in a range yesterday and relatively underperformed the Nifty as no significant momentum was seen in the private sector banking stocks. If we look at the recent chart of Nifty on the daily time-frame, it is seen that the 20-day EMA has acted as a support on intermediate declines and the index has continued its ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure. With last two days of upmove, this moving average support now coincides with Monday’s low of 14222 and thus, it now becomes a sacrosanct for the short term.



Meanwhile, we continue with our advice for traders to keep focusing on stock specific moves and identify the sectors which are showing momentum on a given day. Traders should also avoid taking leverage positions at this juncture and focus on timely exits on the trading positions. The intraday supports in Nifty for the coming session are placed around 14535 and 14490 whereas resistances are seen around 14710 and 14770."

11:08 IST: Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said," The Nifty index continued its previous day’s upmove yesterday supported mainly by the IT heavyweights. The Auto stocks and the heavyweight Reliance Industries too contributed and participated in the upmove. Although, the Banking index consolidated in a range yesterday and relatively underperformed the Nifty as no significant momentum was seen in the private sector banking stocks. If we look at the recent chart of Nifty on the daily time-frame, it is seen that the 20-day EMA has acted as a support on intermediate declines and the index has continued its ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure. With last two days of upmove, this moving average support now coincides with Monday’s low of 14222 and thus, it now becomes a sacrosanct for the short term.



Meanwhile, we continue with our advice for traders to keep focusing on stock specific moves and identify the sectors which are showing momentum on a given day. Traders should also avoid taking leverage positions at this juncture and focus on timely exits on the trading positions. The intraday supports in Nifty for the coming session are placed around 14535 and 14490 whereas resistances are seen around 14710 and 14770."

Jan 21, 2021 11:07 (IST) Havells India outlook Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," Havells India Ltd (HIL) is a leading player in electrical consumer goods in India. During the 3QFY21, Havells India reported strong results and beat all the parameters. Top line grew by ~40% to Rs3,175cr and PAT grew by 75% yoy to Rs350cr on back of strong performance all across the business segments. Going forward, we expect healthy top-line and bottom-line growth on the back of a strong brand, market share gain and wide distribution network. Hence, we are positive on stock, at CMP-Rs1,078 and Target Price-Rs 1240."

11:07 IST: Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," Havells India Ltd (HIL) is a leading player in electrical consumer goods in India. During the 3QFY21, Havells India reported strong results and beat all the parameters. Top line grew by ~40% to Rs3,175cr and PAT grew by 75% yoy to Rs350cr on back of strong performance all across the business segments. Going forward, we expect healthy top-line and bottom-line growth on the back of a strong brand, market share gain and wide distribution network. Hence, we are positive on stock, at CMP-Rs1,078 and Target Price-Rs 1240."

Jan 21, 2021 10:50 (IST) Sensex at 50,000: Warning signs of an overheated market Fundamental statistics such as P-E ratio are popularly studied in two forms, trailing and forward, to determine the valuation of a stock or an index. Trailing P-E is calculated by dividing the current market value by earnings per share over the previous 12 months. Forward P-E looks at a company's likely earnings per share for the next 12 months. Asset allocation trends in terms of cash and stocks attempt at measuring the risk appetite of investors. Further, the growing disconnect between the market and the economy is captured in the market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio. The miserable state of the economy due to lacklustre investment and consumption, and some visible green shoots due to the growing contribution of corporate earnings in quarterly GDP, have also been looked at. Last, but not the least, the pandemic year was defied by record high corporate fundraising, on softer interest rates.





Sensex at 50,000: Warning signs of an overheated market





10:50 IST: Fundamental statistics such as P-E ratio are popularly studied in two forms, trailing and forward, to determine the valuation of a stock or an index. Trailing P-E is calculated by dividing the current market value by earnings per share over the previous 12 months. Forward P-E looks at a company's likely earnings per share for the next 12 months. Asset allocation trends in terms of cash and stocks attempt at measuring the risk appetite of investors. Further, the growing disconnect between the market and the economy is captured in the market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio. The miserable state of the economy due to lacklustre investment and consumption, and some visible green shoots due to the growing contribution of corporate earnings in quarterly GDP, have also been looked at. Last, but not the least, the pandemic year was defied by record high corporate fundraising, on softer interest rates.





Sensex at 50,000: Warning signs of an overheated market





Jan 21, 2021 10:44 (IST) HDFC AMC Q3 outlook



YES Securities said in its note today," Given our house view of a sustained rally in Indian equity markets in the near term, we expect AUM growth of the industry to remain strong. We have raised our MTM gains impact on AUM from 12% to 15% for the next three years. This will also lead to improvement in profitability as yields on Equity AUM is 2x of the overall yield. Rising investment book has translated into higher other income, which has been better than our estimates. Building these factors into our forecast, we have raised our earnings estimates by 10-15% and have raised our multiple to 36x from 34x FY23E EPS leading to our target price increase from Rs2,757 to Rs3,302. Retain our ADD rating."

10:44 IST:



YES Securities said in its note today," Given our house view of a sustained rally in Indian equity markets in the near term, we expect AUM growth of the industry to remain strong. We have raised our MTM gains impact on AUM from 12% to 15% for the next three years. This will also lead to improvement in profitability as yields on Equity AUM is 2x of the overall yield. Rising investment book has translated into higher other income, which has been better than our estimates. Building these factors into our forecast, we have raised our earnings estimates by 10-15% and have raised our multiple to 36x from 34x FY23E EPS leading to our target price increase from Rs2,757 to Rs3,302. Retain our ADD rating."