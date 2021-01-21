Share Market News Live: Sensex crosses 50,000, Nifty hits all time high; RIL, Bajaj twins, HUL top gainers

Market wealth zooms past Rs 199 lakh crore as Sensex scales 50,000 mark
Market indices continued opening at new highs on Thursday, with Sensex trading above the psychological key level of 50,000 and Nifty trading above 14,700 for the first time, in line with positive global equities. Sensex added 370 points to trade at 50,140 and Nifty gained by 100 points to 17,745. Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs of 50,167 and 14,750, respectively.
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offer (IPO) has been subscribed 3.49 times by the time of the closing of the issue. While the QIB portion was oversubscribed 3.78 times the NIB portion was oversubscribed by 2.66 times. Retail and the employee categories were oversubscribed by 3.53 times and 43.73 times respectively. Overall the issue was a success considering the size of the IPO. While listing gains are expected to be muted we remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the company. At the higher end of the price band the stock would be trading at P/BV of 1.0x fully diluted post issue book value of Rs. 26.6 per share. We expect the company to post strong growth driven by capex by Indian railways along with stable margins due to cost plus mode."
Sensex has leaped from 40K to 50K in only 415 sessions, making it the fastest rally by the index to cover 10,000 points and reach the historic 50,000 mark.
On May 23, 2019, the index touched the 40K mark for the first time and has gained over 9,818 points since then. This is the shortest period index took to cover 10,000 points during its 50K journey since its inception.
Sensex has outshined Gold and silver in the last 15 years. From 1 April 05 till Jan 20, 2021, Sensex has appreciated 7.5 times, gold by 7.1 times and silver has risen by 5.6 times
While Sensex has returned 1500% since 1996, the stock of Reliance Industries (RIL) have given a massive return of 56,197% to its investors
Investor wealth touched an all-time high of Rs 199.02 lakh crore after Sensex breached the historic 50,000 mark today. Market cap on BSE rose by Rs 1.32 lakh crore against previous session's closing of Rs 197.70 lakh crore. The 30-stock index rallied over 300 points in early trade to touch an all-time high of 50,138. Nifty too scaled the key level of 14,700 for first time ever and rose to an all time high of 14,738.
In the previous session, Sensex had risen 393.83 points to close at its fresh record of 49,792 and Nifty jumped 123.55 points to settle at a lifetime high of 14,644.70.
Top gainers on Sensex were Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank.
Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said," The Nifty index continued its previous day’s upmove yesterday supported mainly by the IT heavyweights. The Auto stocks and the heavyweight Reliance Industries too contributed and participated in the upmove. Although, the Banking index consolidated in a range yesterday and relatively underperformed the Nifty as no significant momentum was seen in the private sector banking stocks. If we look at the recent chart of Nifty on the daily time-frame, it is seen that the 20-day EMA has acted as a support on intermediate declines and the index has continued its ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure. With last two days of upmove, this moving average support now coincides with Monday’s low of 14222 and thus, it now becomes a sacrosanct for the short term.
Meanwhile, we continue with our advice for traders to keep focusing on stock specific moves and identify the sectors which are showing momentum on a given day. Traders should also avoid taking leverage positions at this juncture and focus on timely exits on the trading positions. The intraday supports in Nifty for the coming session are placed around 14535 and 14490 whereas resistances are seen around 14710 and 14770."
Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," Havells India Ltd (HIL) is a leading player in electrical consumer goods in India. During the 3QFY21, Havells India reported strong results and beat all the parameters. Top line grew by ~40% to Rs3,175cr and PAT grew by 75% yoy to Rs350cr on back of strong performance all across the business segments. Going forward, we expect healthy top-line and bottom-line growth on the back of a strong brand, market share gain and wide distribution network. Hence, we are positive on stock, at CMP-Rs1,078 and Target Price-Rs 1240."
Fundamental statistics such as P-E ratio are popularly studied in two forms, trailing and forward, to determine the valuation of a stock or an index. Trailing P-E is calculated by dividing the current market value by earnings per share over the previous 12 months. Forward P-E looks at a company's likely earnings per share for the next 12 months. Asset allocation trends in terms of cash and stocks attempt at measuring the risk appetite of investors. Further, the growing disconnect between the market and the economy is captured in the market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio. The miserable state of the economy due to lacklustre investment and consumption, and some visible green shoots due to the growing contribution of corporate earnings in quarterly GDP, have also been looked at. Last, but not the least, the pandemic year was defied by record high corporate fundraising, on softer interest rates.
YES Securities said in its note today," Given our house view of a sustained rally in Indian equity markets in the near term, we expect AUM growth of the industry to remain strong. We have raised our MTM gains impact on AUM from 12% to 15% for the next three years. This will also lead to improvement in profitability as yields on Equity AUM is 2x of the overall yield. Rising investment book has translated into higher other income, which has been better than our estimates. Building these factors into our forecast, we have raised our earnings estimates by 10-15% and have raised our multiple to 36x from 34x FY23E EPS leading to our target price increase from Rs2,757 to Rs3,302. Retain our ADD rating."
Yes securities said in its note today,"Overall Covid stress that came to the fore stood at 4-5% of AUM, which was in line with street's expectations. Its impact on the revenue line came through huge interest reversals, which along with still high negative carry (while the liquidity buffer was dialed down) led to tepid show on NII and PPOP fronts. Despite the NPL flow of ~3% of AUM, restructuring of 1.4% and one-time large write-off of unrecoverable accounts, the credit cost in Q3 FY21 was lower than preceding quarter with BAF utilizing the Covid-related provisioning buffer (residual at 50-60bps of AUM). We believe that we should be ahead of consensus in projecting 30% earnings CAGR over FY20-23. Estimate RoA moving closer to 5% in FY22/23 on the back of core cost/income improvement and normalization of credit cost. See BAF delivering 23-24% RoE with controlled leverage. With the return of potential growth and estimated delivery of best-ever return ratios, the threat to current high valuation is low. Retain ADD rating with 10% upside at TP of Rs 5,500."
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "The smooth transition in the US and President Biden's healing speech lifted the US markets to record highs. This feel-good factor is likely to spread to other markets too. Sensex @50000 is going to be a reality. FII inflows which had declined a bit during the last few days, have again turned strong going above Rs 2200 crores yesterday. Apart from robust FII inflows, another major factor supporting the rally is the impressive corporate results which started in Q2 and continue in Q3. While enjoying this bull run, investors should not be carried away by the euphoria. At high levels, markets are vulnerable to corrections"
On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," After crossing the 14550-14600 resistance zone yesterday, we are headed to 14800-14900. This rally could even extend to 15000. The index has a good support at 14300. Any intra day dip can be bought into for higher targets. However, caution is advised as markets can get volatile during corrections. The best way to address the volatility would be to update stops on a regular basis."
Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Group's scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its "no adverse observation" report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal. Amazon had written several letters to the SEBI and other regulatory agencies to suspend their review of the deal and not grant it a no objection certification on ground that its challenge to the agreement was before the Delhi High Court.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India allowed the deal with some riders, five months after it was announced last August. While seeking shareholders or the National Company Law Tribunal approval, the SEBI has asked Future Group to specifically mention the litigation pending before the Delhi High Court and arbitration proceedings by the e-commerce major Amazon contesting the deal, the Bombay Stock Exchange stated in its observation letter.
The government plans to reduce its stakeholding in IRFC to 86% from 100% from the IPO. On the flip side, the promoter holding in Indigo Paints of 60.05% will reduce to 54%, post the issue.
While IRFC IPO objective is to augment the company's equity capital base to meet business future growth requirements, Indigo Paints plans to use the net proceeds to meet the capital expenditure requirements for manufacturing facility expansion at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu as well as to repay all or certain borrowings.
Benchmark Sensex hit the historic 50,000 mark in early trade today. The index rose to 50,126 points, a fresh all-time high. Sensex has risen a whopping 9,000% since its inception in 1986 to touch the historic 50k milestone today. The index when it started comprised 30 companies and had its base year as 1979.
The initial value of Sensex on 3 April 1979 was 124.15. On January 2, 1986, the value of the index stood at 549.43.
The index has risen from 549.43 on January 2, 1986 to 50K today. If a Sensex exchange traded fund (ETF) had existed on January 2, 1986 and one would have invested Rs 1,000 into it, the amount would have become Rs 91,000 today.
Among sectors, all the indices were trading in bullish zone, with Auto index rising over 1%, followed by 0.80% gain in media index and 0.50% rise in IT, realty and banking index.
Bajaj twins, HCL Tech, Titan, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Kotak Bank were among the top gainers on Sensex. On the flip side, Nestle, HDFC, TCS, HDFC Bank were the only losers today.
Market indices continued opening at new highs on Thursday, with Sensex hitting 50K mark and Nifty trading above 14,700 for the first time, in line with positive global equities. Sensex added 304 points to trade at 50, 040 and Nifty gained by 78 points to 17,723. Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs of 50,126 and 14,736, respectively.
Geojit Fianancial said in its note today," Overseas, Asian stocks rose on Thursday after stocks on Wall Street sailed to record highs as U.S. President Joe Biden was sworn into office.
In US, the stock market rallied to a record close as President Joe Biden was sworn into office, sparking hopes for another stimulus package and smoother vaccine rollout ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 257.86 points, or 0.8%, to a new closing high of 31,188.38. The S&P 500 advanced 1.4% to a record close of 3,851.85, led by the communication services sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 2% to 13,457.25, notching a fresh record. All three averages also touched their intraday highs during the session.
Netflix soared after the company reported strong subscriber growth and said it's considering share buybacks. The company also said it expects to break even on a cash flow basis this year.
Biden was inaugurated to succeed President Donald Trump as the 46th president of the United States. Janet Yellen, Biden's designated nominee for Treasury Secretary, on Tuesday endorsed higher aid spending and urged lawmakers to act big."
NSE-NIFTY bounced post a negative start for the week on back of recovery across global markets. Due to recent rebound in the index, major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart reversed from their oversold zone and positively poised. Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls and positive trend was observed across the sectors. Though the major parameters are in favour of the bulls, near-term consolidation cannot be ruled out before the index breaches its life-time-high of 14,653 convincingly. In case of breakout, the index will move towards 15,000-15,250-levels. On the lower side, the index will find support at around 14,250-level initially and 14,100-level subsequently.
As for the day, support is placed at around 14,399 and then at 14,277 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,595 and then at 14,668 levels.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,"On a day when Joe Biden assumes office, the Bulls of Dalal Street held the Indices high, inching a step closer to the 50K mark buoyed by RIL and well supported by Auto & IT. The broader markets witnessed buying into Tyre stocks and PSU banks."
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said,"The recent buoyancy on the global front combined with the supportive local cues are helping the index to regain momentum. However, volatility is still high on the stock-specific front. Keeping all in mind, we feel it's prudent to continue hedged positions and prefer index majors over the others."
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,289.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 864.62 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 January, provisional data showed.
Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, AAVAS Financiers, MCX India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Cyient, Genus Power Infrastructures, Indo Count Industries, Indian Energy Exchange, IIFL Securities, JBF Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, JK Tyre & Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Man Industries, Mphasis, Music Broadcast, Reliance Power, Saregama India, South Indian Bank, SRF, Supreme Petrochem, Westlife Development, Zensar Technologies and Zicom Electronic Security Systems are among other companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.
On the currency front, Indian rupee gained for the second session and closed 12 paise higher at 73.05 per dollar.
Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said, "All Asian Indices trading in green since strong China's GDP data and sustained inflow of dollar helped emerging market to perform well. Support for Rupee spot is at 73.05-72.90 levels for the spot pair. Resistance for the pair is 73.31. USDINR Jan future will trade in the range of 73.10-73.40 levels."
Equity benchmark closed at new record highs on Wednesday, tracking positive trend from global equities, on hopes of fresh US stimulus measures. Rising for the second straight session, Sensex ended 393 points higher at 49,792 and Nifty gained by 123 points to 14,644. Sensex and Nifty today touched new lifetime highs of 49,874 and 14,666. Earlier on January 13, Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs of 49,795 and 14,653, respectively.