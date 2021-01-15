Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 14,500; HCL Tech, TCS, M&M top losers

Jan 15, 2021 11:11 (IST) Top losers and gainers today UltraTech Cement, followed by Tech Mahindra, ITC, M&M, Maruti, HUL, Infosys, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and TCS were among the top losers today. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, RIL, NTPC and SBI were among the gainers.





11:11 IST: UltraTech Cement, followed by Tech Mahindra, ITC, M&M, Maruti, HUL, Infosys, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and TCS were among the top losers today. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, RIL, NTPC and SBI were among the gainers.





Jan 15, 2021 11:06 (IST) Market update Market indices reversed trend and fell by half a percent on Friday, amid weak global equities. Sensex was falling by 245 points to 49,335 and Nifty traded 57 points lower at 14,538.

11:06 IST: Market indices reversed trend and fell by half a percent on Friday, amid weak global equities. Sensex was falling by 245 points to 49,335 and Nifty traded 57 points lower at 14,538.

Jan 15, 2021 11:03 (IST) Joe Biden announces $1.9 trillion plan to stem Covid-19, steady economy US President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine roll-out and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and businesses struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.



Called the "American Rescue Plan," the legislative proposal would meet Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. On a parallel track, it would deliver another round of aid to stabilise the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic, said aides who described the plan ahead of a speech by Biden on Thursday evening.



Joe Biden announces $1.9 trillion plan to stem Covid-19, steady economy





11:03 IST: US President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine roll-out and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and businesses struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.



Called the "American Rescue Plan," the legislative proposal would meet Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. On a parallel track, it would deliver another round of aid to stabilise the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic, said aides who described the plan ahead of a speech by Biden on Thursday evening.



Joe Biden announces $1.9 trillion plan to stem Covid-19, steady economy





Jan 15, 2021 10:53 (IST) Global markets today Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed on Friday as investors regionally reacted to the release of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.



In US, stocks fell slightly on Thursday, with tech shares declining, as traders awaited the unveiling of a potentially big economic stimulus package. Investors kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said the U.S. central bank is not raising interest rates anytime soon.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration placed sanctions on Chinese officials and companies for alleged misdeeds and imposing an investment ban on nine more firms.



Donald Trump also became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice when the House voted 232-197 on Wednesday to charge him with inciting riots at the Capitol.









10:53 IST: Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed on Friday as investors regionally reacted to the release of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.



In US, stocks fell slightly on Thursday, with tech shares declining, as traders awaited the unveiling of a potentially big economic stimulus package. Investors kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said the U.S. central bank is not raising interest rates anytime soon.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration placed sanctions on Chinese officials and companies for alleged misdeeds and imposing an investment ban on nine more firms.



Donald Trump also became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice when the House voted 232-197 on Wednesday to charge him with inciting riots at the Capitol.









Jan 15, 2021 10:42 (IST) YES Bank stock continues falling for third day



Shares of private lender YES Bank were trading 1% lower in Friday's volatile session, in line with BSE private banking index, that was down 0.15%.



Falling for the third straight session, stock of YES Bank opened at yesterday's close of Rs 18.20 today, also its day's high. Later the stock fell to the day's low of Rs 17.60, down 1.4% against the last close of Rs 18.05. The stock rose to a high of Rs 17.90 on BSE in early session.



Yesterday, YES Bank stock closed flat at Rs 17.85.



However, YES Bank stock is trading higher than 50, and 100-day moving averages but lower than 5, 20 and 200-day moving averages.

10:42 IST:



Shares of private lender YES Bank were trading 1% lower in Friday's volatile session, in line with BSE private banking index, that was down 0.15%.



Falling for the third straight session, stock of YES Bank opened at yesterday's close of Rs 18.20 today, also its day's high. Later the stock fell to the day's low of Rs 17.60, down 1.4% against the last close of Rs 18.05. The stock rose to a high of Rs 17.90 on BSE in early session.



Yesterday, YES Bank stock closed flat at Rs 17.85.



However, YES Bank stock is trading higher than 50, and 100-day moving averages but lower than 5, 20 and 200-day moving averages.

Jan 15, 2021 10:30 (IST) Bharti Airtel share price gains 5%



Share price of Bharti Airtelwere trading 5% higher on January 15 after the MSCI Global Standard Indexes said it will raise the weightage of the telecom operator in the February 2021 quarterly review.



The move follows an approval to increase foreign investment limit in the telecom major to 100% from 49%.





The telecom stock opened with a gain of 4.82% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 610, rising 5.14% on BSE. With high volumes traded in today's session, Bharti Airtel share price is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Meanwhile, 'Telecom - Provider' sector has gained by 3.31% on BSE. The stock price of Bharti Airtel has risen 11% in one week, 19% in one month, 28% year-to-date and 28% in one year.



Bharti Airtel share rises 5% as MSCI to raise weightage in February

10:30 IST:



Share price of Bharti Airtelwere trading 5% higher on January 15 after the MSCI Global Standard Indexes said it will raise the weightage of the telecom operator in the February 2021 quarterly review.



The move follows an approval to increase foreign investment limit in the telecom major to 100% from 49%.





The telecom stock opened with a gain of 4.82% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 610, rising 5.14% on BSE. With high volumes traded in today's session, Bharti Airtel share price is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Meanwhile, 'Telecom - Provider' sector has gained by 3.31% on BSE. The stock price of Bharti Airtel has risen 11% in one week, 19% in one month, 28% year-to-date and 28% in one year.



Bharti Airtel share rises 5% as MSCI to raise weightage in February

Jan 15, 2021 10:23 (IST) Jhunjhunwala trims stakes in two Tata group stocks Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut stake in two Tata group companies - Titan Company and Rallis India - in which he and his wife hold sizeable shares. The big bull of the Indian stock market has booked profit of around Rs 290 crore by selling shares in these two companies.



As per December shareholding data released by Titan, Jhunjhunwala sold 18 lakh shares of the company and now holds 3,75,10,395 shares, or 4.23 per cent stake in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together owned 5.52 per cent shares in the Titan Company at the end of September quarter. While Rakesh owned 4.43 per cent shares in gems and jewellery maker, Rekha held 1.09 per cent in the company. Based on the current market price, the value of 18 lakh shares of Titan that he sold amounts to Rs 268 crore.



Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stakes in two Tata group stocks

10:23 IST: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut stake in two Tata group companies - Titan Company and Rallis India - in which he and his wife hold sizeable shares. The big bull of the Indian stock market has booked profit of around Rs 290 crore by selling shares in these two companies.



As per December shareholding data released by Titan, Jhunjhunwala sold 18 lakh shares of the company and now holds 3,75,10,395 shares, or 4.23 per cent stake in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together owned 5.52 per cent shares in the Titan Company at the end of September quarter. While Rakesh owned 4.43 per cent shares in gems and jewellery maker, Rekha held 1.09 per cent in the company. Based on the current market price, the value of 18 lakh shares of Titan that he sold amounts to Rs 268 crore.



Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trims stakes in two Tata group stocks

10:15 IST:



Stocks to watch today on January 15: Airtel, SAIL, L&T Infotech, Bharat Dynamics, Strides Pharma, IRCON among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session



Stocks in news: Airtel, SAIL, L&T Infotech, Bharat Dynamics, Strides Pharma, IRCON

Jan 15, 2021 10:11 (IST) Power Finance Corp to launch Rs 5,000 crore bond sale State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) will launch its maiden public bond sale to raise Rs 5,000 crore by issuing secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to retail investors on January 15, 2021. The allotment will be done on first-come, first-served basis.



The base issue size is Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 4,500 crore, aggregating up to 5,000 crores which is within the shelf limit of Rs 10,000 crore, the power sector lender said.



The NCDs are of face value of Rs 1,000 each. The Tranche I Issue is scheduled to close on January 29, 2021, with an option of early closure or extension as decided by PFC's board of directors or a duly constituted committee thereof.



Power Finance Corp to launch Rs 5,000 crore bond sale on Jan 15

10:11 IST: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) will launch its maiden public bond sale to raise Rs 5,000 crore by issuing secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to retail investors on January 15, 2021. The allotment will be done on first-come, first-served basis.



The base issue size is Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 4,500 crore, aggregating up to 5,000 crores which is within the shelf limit of Rs 10,000 crore, the power sector lender said.



The NCDs are of face value of Rs 1,000 each. The Tranche I Issue is scheduled to close on January 29, 2021, with an option of early closure or extension as decided by PFC's board of directors or a duly constituted committee thereof.



Power Finance Corp to launch Rs 5,000 crore bond sale on Jan 15

Jan 15, 2021 10:08 (IST) Market outlook at opening bell On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The resistance patch of 14600-14650 has been very effective. The markets are finding it difficult to move up. We need to get past 14700 in order to resume this uptrend. If the market manages to cross that level, the index should go up to levels closer to 15000. On the flip side if we break the support of 14350, we can drop to 14000."





10:08 IST: On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The resistance patch of 14600-14650 has been very effective. The markets are finding it difficult to move up. We need to get past 14700 in order to resume this uptrend. If the market manages to cross that level, the index should go up to levels closer to 15000. On the flip side if we break the support of 14350, we can drop to 14000."



