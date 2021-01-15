Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 14,500; HCL Tech, TCS, M&M top losers
January 15,2021 11:11 IST
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on January 15: Market indices reversed trend and fell by half a percent on Friday, amid weak global equities. Sensex was falling by 320 points to 49,262 and Nifty traded 100 points lower at 14,499. UltraTech Cement, followed by Tech Mahindra, ITC, M&M, Maruti, HUL, Infosys, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and TCS were among the top losers today. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, RIL, NTPC and SBI were among the gainers. Meanwhile, December quarterly earnings announcements by HCL Tech, PVR, Shoppers Stop, L&T Finance Holdings, Hathway Cable and Aditya Birla Money will also set the tone for the stock market today. As per traders, consistent foreign inflows along with better quarterly results are continuing to set the pace of the broad market. Yesterday, Sensex ended 91 points higher at 49,584 and Nifty gained 30 points to 14,595.
Here's a look at the LIVE updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today
11:11 IST: UltraTech Cement, followed by Tech Mahindra, ITC, M&M, Maruti, HUL, Infosys, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and TCS were among the top losers today. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, RIL, NTPC and SBI were among the gainers.
Joe Biden announces $1.9 trillion plan to stem Covid-19, steady economy
11:03 IST: US President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine roll-out and providing financial help to individuals, states and local governments and businesses struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.
Called the "American Rescue Plan," the legislative proposal would meet Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. On a parallel track, it would deliver another round of aid to stabilise the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic, said aides who described the plan ahead of a speech by Biden on Thursday evening.
10:53 IST: Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed on Friday as investors regionally reacted to the release of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.
In US, stocks fell slightly on Thursday, with tech shares declining, as traders awaited the unveiling of a potentially big economic stimulus package. Investors kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said the U.S. central bank is not raising interest rates anytime soon.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration placed sanctions on Chinese officials and companies for alleged misdeeds and imposing an investment ban on nine more firms.
Donald Trump also became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice when the House voted 232-197 on Wednesday to charge him with inciting riots at the Capitol.
10:42 IST:
Shares of private lender YES Bank were trading 1% lower in Friday's volatile session, in line with BSE private banking index, that was down 0.15%.
Falling for the third straight session, stock of YES Bank opened at yesterday's close of Rs 18.20 today, also its day's high. Later the stock fell to the day's low of Rs 17.60, down 1.4% against the last close of Rs 18.05. The stock rose to a high of Rs 17.90 on BSE in early session.
Yesterday, YES Bank stock closed flat at Rs 17.85.
However, YES Bank stock is trading higher than 50, and 100-day moving averages but lower than 5, 20 and 200-day moving averages.
Share price of Bharti Airtelwere trading 5% higher on January 15 after the MSCI Global Standard Indexes said it will raise the weightage of the telecom operator in the February 2021 quarterly review.
The move follows an approval to increase foreign investment limit in the telecom major to 100% from 49%.
The telecom stock opened with a gain of 4.82% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 610, rising 5.14% on BSE. With high volumes traded in today's session, Bharti Airtel share price is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Meanwhile, 'Telecom - Provider' sector has gained by 3.31% on BSE. The stock price of Bharti Airtel has risen 11% in one week, 19% in one month, 28% year-to-date and 28% in one year.
Jhunjhunwala trims stakes in two Tata group stocks
10:23 IST: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut stake in two Tata group companies - Titan Company and Rallis India - in which he and his wife hold sizeable shares. The big bull of the Indian stock market has booked profit of around Rs 290 crore by selling shares in these two companies.
As per December shareholding data released by Titan, Jhunjhunwala sold 18 lakh shares of the company and now holds 3,75,10,395 shares, or 4.23 per cent stake in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together owned 5.52 per cent shares in the Titan Company at the end of September quarter. While Rakesh owned 4.43 per cent shares in gems and jewellery maker, Rekha held 1.09 per cent in the company. Based on the current market price, the value of 18 lakh shares of Titan that he sold amounts to Rs 268 crore.
Power Finance Corp to launch Rs 5,000 crore bond sale
10:11 IST: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) will launch its maiden public bond sale to raise Rs 5,000 crore by issuing secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to retail investors on January 15, 2021. The allotment will be done on first-come, first-served basis.
The base issue size is Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 4,500 crore, aggregating up to 5,000 crores which is within the shelf limit of Rs 10,000 crore, the power sector lender said.
The NCDs are of face value of Rs 1,000 each. The Tranche I Issue is scheduled to close on January 29, 2021, with an option of early closure or extension as decided by PFC's board of directors or a duly constituted committee thereof.
10:08 IST: On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The resistance patch of 14600-14650 has been very effective. The markets are finding it difficult to move up. We need to get past 14700 in order to resume this uptrend. If the market manages to cross that level, the index should go up to levels closer to 15000. On the flip side if we break the support of 14350, we can drop to 14000."
09:35 IST: Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said," The Indian Rupee appreciated against the U.S. currency on expectations of large U.S stimulus under new president. Treasury yields come up on hope of new stimulus package. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last fell 12/32 in price to yield 1.1292%, from 1.088%, Technically, the USDINR Spot open gap down and traded negative throughout the day. It is sustaining below 73.20 levels indicating a negative momentum may continue in the today’s session. Support is at 72.95 – 72.80 levels for the spot pair. Resistance for the pair is 73.20. USDINR Jan future will trade in the range of 73.05 – 73.25 levels."
09:19 IST: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 10 points, indicating a weak start in domestic grounds today. Sensex was rising 13 points higher at 49,597 and Nifty gained by 19 points to 14,615.
09:12 IST:
The Union Budget 2021-22 would be presented on February 1. The Parliament session would be starting from January 29, and would be held in two phases. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on 8 April 2021.
09:12 IST: Reliance Research said in its note today," NSE-NIFTY remained sideways during the day and finished trade with minor gain. Yesterday, mix trend observed across the sectors and overall market breadth remained negative. Major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart were negatively poised. In case the index fails to attract fresh buying interest, near-term decline or such kind of consolidation cannot be ruled out. On the lower side, the index will continue to find support at 14,250 level initially and 14,100 mark subsequently. However on the other hand, its life-time-high of 14,653-level will cap the up-move.
As for the day, support is placed at around 14,505 and then at 14,415 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,652 and then at 14,708 levels."
09:07 IST: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,076.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 188.10 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 January, provisional data showed.
09:06 IST: After a volatile trading session, market indices reversed trend and closed at record highs on Thursday, tracking cues from mixed global equities. Sensex ended 91 points higher at 49,584 and Nifty gained 30 points to 14,595.