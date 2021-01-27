Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 450 points, Nifty at 14,120; Maruti, SBI, Airtel, Titan, HUL top losers

Jan 27, 2021 10:35 (IST) Market update Market indices reversed trend after the opening bell and fell for the fourth session on Wednesday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex was trading 450 points lower at 47,911 and Nifty fell by 125 points to 14,111.

Jan 27, 2021 10:23 (IST) Global markets mixed today Asian markets are trading higher after IMF raised its growth forecast for the global economy to 5.5% this year. Apart from that Chinese industrial profits rose 4.1% YoY in 2020. US markets closed lower as traders were focused on latest corporate earnings and analysed the prospects of bigger stimulus proposal moving through. European markets closed higher led by chemicals and financial stocks. UBS came out with 137% rise in YoY profits. Italy's PM resigned and will seek new mandate as covid cases rise.

Jan 27, 2021 10:04 (IST) Market outlook at opening bell

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"14250 was a medium term support for the index which was pierced on Monday. This makes the Nifty vulnerable and we can go down to 13950 as a possible target. If we are unable to hold that level, we could fall further to 13600. On the upside, the resistance is at 14550-14600 and until we do not close above that zone, we will continue to remain in the grip of the bears."





Jan 27, 2021 09:52 (IST) FII action Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 765.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 387.76 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 January, provisional data showed.







Jan 27, 2021 09:46 (IST) Currency Outlook





The rupee opened on flat at 72.88 against the US dollar in opening trade on morning tracking queues from Asian equity market on slew earning reports amid worries over virus variants and hurdle on stimulus. On Monday it was closed flat at 72.95 against greenback, the rupee down 0.02% Monday. All major currency like Singapore dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian dollar are traded flat against the US dollar this morning due to rise is dollar index. Hong Kong market trading negative 350 points in the morning trade.



Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said,"Technically, USDINR pair closed firm against the US Dollar taking ques from strong economic data however due to rise in dollar index downside is capped. USDINR spot is trading below phycological level of 73.00 preceding 21-day SMA is currently around 73.11, which challenges any recovery moves and below this it may bearish momentum will continue for the day, however we can expect buying from local banks from the level of 72.80 levels. USDINR Jan future will trade in the range of 72.80 – 73.10 levels."

Jan 27, 2021 09:44 (IST) Market update Market indices reversed trend after the opening bell and fell for the fourth session on Wednesday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex was trading 250 points lower at 48,080 and Nifty fell by 85 points to 14,150.

Jan 27, 2021 09:27 (IST) Earnings today Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Marico, Emami, HG Infra Engineering, Hindustan Organic Chemicals, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, India Cements, JK Paper, Jyothy Labs, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PNB Housing Finance, PSP Projects, Quess Corp, Tata Coffee, United Spirits and Welspun India among others will report Q3 earnings today.





Jan 27, 2021 09:20 (IST) Nifty technical outlook Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking)," At yesterday's close, Nifty was placed at crucial swing low of 14222, which remained unbroken on a closing basis. However, the way charts are shaped up, the possibility of sliding below this level is quite high to test 14100 -14000 levels. On the flipside, 14360-14500 are likely to act as immediate hurdles.



We continue with our cautious stance on the market and as mentioned in the previous commentary, traders are advised to stay light on positions. Generally, market does not give any major trend reversal ahead of the mega event; but this time, it looks like we are going to witness yet another unprecedented behaviour of the market. Next couple of days would be quite crucial and would be interesting to see whether markets correct further or it shows some resilience to protect its crucial supports."

Jan 27, 2021 09:20 (IST) Rupee outlook Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said," Technically, USDINR pair closed firm against the US Dollar taking cues from strong economic data and weakness in the dollar index. USDINR spot is trading below the phycological level of 73.00 preceding 21-day SMA is currently around 73.195, which challenges any recovery moves and below this it may continue in the falling trend pattern wherein the support of the pair is at 72.60 levels USDINR option data suggesting the market will keep trade in a narrow range. Once pair breaks the support then it may come down towards 72.20 levels."

Jan 27, 2021 09:19 (IST) Rupee closing on Monday On the currency front, Indian rupee rose for the fifth straight day to end 3 paise higher at 72.94 per dollar, despite heavy selling in the domestic equity market.

Jan 27, 2021 09:17 (IST) Last Closing Yesterday, India's currency, debt and equity markets were closed on account of Republic Day. On Monday, equity indices closed 1% lower in a volatile trading session amid profit booking in global markets. Falling for the third straight session, Sensex ended 530 points lower at 48,347 and Nifty lost 133 points to 14,238.