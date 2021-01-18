Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 450 points, Nifty below 14,300; Nestle, Dr Reddy, Maruti top losers

Jan 18, 2021 11:51 (IST) Metal stocks plunge, Tata Steel down 6%





Nifty metal index was down almost 4% today, followed by major losers like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, Hind Copper, SAIL, Hindalco among top losers, down 4-5% each.



Tata Steel stock price has fallen over 6% in the last 3 days. The share touched an intraday low of Rs 659.65, falling 6.51% on BSE today.

11:51 IST:





Jan 18, 2021 11:49 (IST) IRFC IPO view: Subscribe for short term





AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trade said,"IRFC's relatively strong fundamentals & an attractively priced IPO with current primary market frenzy in India make it a subscribe for short term investors looking for listing gains. Long term investors, however, are advised to buy only on a dip post IPO as currently the overall market & especially the PSU stocks look technically overbought & due for a sharp correction."

11:38 IST:



Stocks to watch today on January 18: HCL Tech, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Vedanta, Wipro, DHFL, JBM Autoamong others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session



Stocks in news: HCL Tech, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Vedanta, Wipro, DHFL, JBM Auto

Jan 18, 2021 11:33 (IST) Benchmark indices fall further Market indices reversed trend and fell on Monday, amid heavy selling pressure in metal and realty stocks, tracking cues from weak global equities. Extending fall for the second straight session, Sensex was trading 315 points lower at 48,700 and Nifty fell by 120 points to 14,312.

Jan 18, 2021 11:30 (IST) Market opening view



Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," If the markets trade below 14370-14380 and manage to close below that too, we would be in a correction zone which could take the Nifty down to 14150 and then 14000. Extreme caution should be exercised and stops must be in place for all trades, long or short. Volatility needs to be strategically utilised. For the markets to move up, we need the index to close around the 14600 levels. Until that does not happen, the trend remains sideways with a bearish bias."

Jan 18, 2021 11:29 (IST) Global markets



Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday as investors in the region reacted to Chinese economic data releases. Data from China suggested that Chinese consumers remained reluctant to spend, as retail sales contracted 3.9% for the year, while China's GDP rose 2.3% last year and grew by 6.5% in the fourth quarter from a year ago.



U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday. US stocks fell on Friday as traders weighed President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan along with the latest earnings from some of the biggest U.S. banks.

Jan 18, 2021 11:01 (IST) Nifty outlook Expresing views on Nifty's technical outlook, Sneha Seth (Derivatives Analyst, Angel Broking) said," We began the week on a cheerful note and saw follow-up buying to extend the up move beyond 14650 mark. Around this levels, we found some parameters like PCR-OI and FIIs ‘Long short Ratio’ hinting market in the overbought zone. As anticipated, we witnessed decent profit booking at the higher level which led weekly closing below 14450 mark. Must say, market remained volatile last week and hence we saw mixed activity in terms of open interest in index futures segment. The PCR-OI surged to 1.80 on Tuesday, which clearly suggested market was overbought. From the next trading sessions, strong writing was observed in 14600-14700 call options."



She added," Today, we also saw good amount of writing in 14500 strikes. In case of puts, hardly any meaningful build-up was seen during the week. Highest open interest concentration for the coming weekly series, has shifted lower to 14600 call and 14000 put options. The Volatility index surged more than 16% last week, which is certainly not good for bull’s. Considering the overall development seen in F&O space, we expect some follow-up selling in the coming week as well. Hence, traders are advised lightening up their longs and prefer buying slightly OTM puts incase of any pullback around 14500-14550."





Jan 18, 2021 10:52 (IST) Indigo Paints IPO outlook





Reliance Research said in its note today,"The IPO is valued at 142x FY20 and 129x FY21 annualized earnings, which look to be ~2159% premium to the key listed peers i.e. Asian Paints and Berger Paints. While this appears to be priced aggressively, the growth prospects look to be better than peers. Notably, it posted double-digit growth during lockdown in 1HFY21 and given expansion programme, increasing brand awareness, debt reduction, cost controlling measures and huge opportunity from affordable housing segment, IPL can maintain its robust growth momentum and can post superior earnings growth compared to ~14% and ~17% consensus earnings CAGR of Asian Pains and Berger Paints, respectively over FY20-FY23E. Therefore, premium valuations are justified. Hence, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue from a long-term perspective."

Jan 18, 2021 10:41 (IST) IRFC IPO outlook Geojit in its IPO Note said today," IRFC follows a low risk business model with a margin determined by the MoR at the end of each Fiscal year.



For FY18-20, revenue grew at a CAGR of 21% while PAT grew by 26% CAGR. In FY20, IRFC reported PAT of Rs.3,192cr on revenue of Rs.13, 421cr. In FY17, 18, 19 and 20, IRFC financed 72%, 93%, 84% and 76%, respectively, of the rolling stock purchased by it and leased to the MoR. From April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2020, IRFC financed Rs. 1.79 trillion to the Indian Railways. At the upper price band of Rs.26, IRFC is available at a P/E of 9x and P/B of 1.1x on an annualized basis, which appears attractive. Considering the extensive expansion plans of the Indian Railways, monopoly in the business, a low risk business model and stable RoE, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue."

10:37 IST: Two companies -- Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints -- are set to hit the market with their initial share-sale offers this week to raise an estimated over Rs 5,800 crore.



The companies are expecting to benefit from an equity market, which is flush with liquidity and has seen a sharp increase in new retail investors.



The three-day initial share-sale of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) would be open for public subscription during January 18-20, while the IPO of Indigo Paints would open on January 20 and conclude on January 22.



IRFC, Indigo Paints IPOs to hit market this week, eye over Rs 5,800 cr