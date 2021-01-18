Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 450 points, Nifty below 14,300; Nestle, Dr Reddy, Maruti top losers
January 18,2021 11:52 IST
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on January 18: Market indices reversed trend and fell on Monday, amid heavy selling pressure in metal and realty stocks, tracking cues from weak global equities. Extending fall for the second straight session, Sensex was trading 315 points lower at 48,700 and Nifty fell by 120 points to 14,312. SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL were trading as the only gainers in Sensex pack. On the flip side, Nestle, Dr Reddy, Maruti, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle, HUL were among the top losers today. Meanwhile, December quarterly earnings announcements by L&T Finance, Alok Industries, Mindtree, IndiaMart, Trident, Rallis India, IRB Infra, Indiabulls Real Estate, Snowman Logistics will also set the tone for the stock market today. Last Friday, Sensex ended 549 points lower at 49,034 and Nifty fell 161 points to 14,433.
AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trade said,"IRFC's relatively strong fundamentals & an attractively priced IPO with current primary market frenzy in India make it a subscribe for short term investors looking for listing gains. Long term investors, however, are advised to buy only on a dip post IPO as currently the overall market & especially the PSU stocks look technically overbought & due for a sharp correction."
Market indices reversed trend and fell on Monday, amid heavy selling pressure in metal and realty stocks, tracking cues from weak global equities. Extending fall for the second straight session, Sensex was trading 315 points lower at 48,700 and Nifty fell by 120 points to 14,312.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," If the markets trade below 14370-14380 and manage to close below that too, we would be in a correction zone which could take the Nifty down to 14150 and then 14000. Extreme caution should be exercised and stops must be in place for all trades, long or short. Volatility needs to be strategically utilised. For the markets to move up, we need the index to close around the 14600 levels. Until that does not happen, the trend remains sideways with a bearish bias."
Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday as investors in the region reacted to Chinese economic data releases. Data from China suggested that Chinese consumers remained reluctant to spend, as retail sales contracted 3.9% for the year, while China's GDP rose 2.3% last year and grew by 6.5% in the fourth quarter from a year ago.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday. US stocks fell on Friday as traders weighed President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan along with the latest earnings from some of the biggest U.S. banks.
Expresing views on Nifty's technical outlook, Sneha Seth (Derivatives Analyst, Angel Broking) said," We began the week on a cheerful note and saw follow-up buying to extend the up move beyond 14650 mark. Around this levels, we found some parameters like PCR-OI and FIIs ‘Long short Ratio’ hinting market in the overbought zone. As anticipated, we witnessed decent profit booking at the higher level which led weekly closing below 14450 mark. Must say, market remained volatile last week and hence we saw mixed activity in terms of open interest in index futures segment. The PCR-OI surged to 1.80 on Tuesday, which clearly suggested market was overbought. From the next trading sessions, strong writing was observed in 14600-14700 call options."
She added," Today, we also saw good amount of writing in 14500 strikes. In case of puts, hardly any meaningful build-up was seen during the week. Highest open interest concentration for the coming weekly series, has shifted lower to 14600 call and 14000 put options. The Volatility index surged more than 16% last week, which is certainly not good for bull’s. Considering the overall development seen in F&O space, we expect some follow-up selling in the coming week as well. Hence, traders are advised lightening up their longs and prefer buying slightly OTM puts incase of any pullback around 14500-14550."
Reliance Research said in its note today,"The IPO is valued at 142x FY20 and 129x FY21 annualized earnings, which look to be ~2159% premium to the key listed peers i.e. Asian Paints and Berger Paints. While this appears to be priced aggressively, the growth prospects look to be better than peers. Notably, it posted double-digit growth during lockdown in 1HFY21 and given expansion programme, increasing brand awareness, debt reduction, cost controlling measures and huge opportunity from affordable housing segment, IPL can maintain its robust growth momentum and can post superior earnings growth compared to ~14% and ~17% consensus earnings CAGR of Asian Pains and Berger Paints, respectively over FY20-FY23E. Therefore, premium valuations are justified. Hence, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue from a long-term perspective."
Geojit in its IPO Note said today," IRFC follows a low risk business model with a margin determined by the MoR at the end of each Fiscal year.
For FY18-20, revenue grew at a CAGR of 21% while PAT grew by 26% CAGR. In FY20, IRFC reported PAT of Rs.3,192cr on revenue of Rs.13, 421cr. In FY17, 18, 19 and 20, IRFC financed 72%, 93%, 84% and 76%, respectively, of the rolling stock purchased by it and leased to the MoR. From April 1, 2017 to September 30, 2020, IRFC financed Rs. 1.79 trillion to the Indian Railways. At the upper price band of Rs.26, IRFC is available at a P/E of 9x and P/B of 1.1x on an annualized basis, which appears attractive. Considering the extensive expansion plans of the Indian Railways, monopoly in the business, a low risk business model and stable RoE, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue."
Two companies -- Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints -- are set to hit the market with their initial share-sale offers this week to raise an estimated over Rs 5,800 crore.
The companies are expecting to benefit from an equity market, which is flush with liquidity and has seen a sharp increase in new retail investors.
The three-day initial share-sale of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) would be open for public subscription during January 18-20, while the IPO of Indigo Paints would open on January 20 and conclude on January 22.
India among fastest growing markets; investments in local content to continue
Amazon Prime Video is focussing its investments on bringing more content and expanding its service to a larger audience in India as it is among the fastest-growing markets for the OTT platform globally, said a top company official.
Amazon Prime Video (APV) recently introduced its mobile-only plan (a global first) for Indian users to reach a wider demographic.
"We've been in the country for the last four years and growing very steadily...APV is watched in over 4,300 cities and towns in the country, and India is amongst the fastest-growing markets for Prime and APV. Our investments in content across 10 languages, both originals and films, have helped us," Amazon Prime Video India Director and Country General Manager Gaurav Gandhi told news agency PTI.
Investors lose Rs 2.33 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty suffer worst fall in four weeks
Investors lost Rs 2.33 lakh crore on across the board profit-booking after Sensex and Nifty suffered their worst fall in four weeks today. Market cap fell to Rs 195.43 lakh crore today falling from a record Rs 197.66 lakh crore in the previous session.
Benchmark indices, which hit record highs on first four trading days of this week, also followed bearish sentiment in global markets as a proposed US stimulus package failed to surprise.
While Sensex slumped 549 points or 1.11 per cent to 49,034, Nifty tumbled 161 points or 1.11 per cent to 14,433. However, Nifty rose for a third straight week and Sensex gained for an eleventh straight week. During the week, Sensex gained 252 points or 0.51 per cent and Nifty rose 86 points or 0.60 per cent
Reliance Research in its note said," In the last week, NSE-NIFTY remained sideways post recording new high of 14,653-level and later trimmed weekly gain. The index ended week on an indecisive note as formed Doji pattern. On Friday, due to lack of buying interest, the index remained in pressure right from the beginning and slipped to 5-day low. Major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart were negatively poised. As per the current set-up, near-term decline cannot be ruled out. This could drag the index towards 14,250-level initially and 14,100 mark subsequently. However on the higher side, its life-time-high of 14,653-level will cap the up-move.
As for the day, support is placed at around 14,322 and then at 14,210 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,581 and then at 14,729 levels."
SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL were trading as the only gainers in Sensex pack. On the flip side, Nestle, Dr Reddy, Maruti, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle, HUL were among the top losers today
Market indices reversed trend and fell on Monday, amid heavy selling pressure in metal and realty stocks, tracking cues from weak global equities. Extending fall for the second straight session, Sensex was trading 275 points lower at 48,770 and Nifty fell by 88 points to 14,344.
Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities said," The market is overstretched on the upside, so this can cause a short-term dip or weakness in the near term. Infact, S&P 500 index which has been dictating the trend in global equity indices is now trading negative for the week and other emerging markets such as Taiwan (TAIEX) and South Korea (KOSPI) are also trading with a sideways to mild negative bias. A break below 14430 can trigger a profit-booking move in Nifty. Immediate support and resistance in the short term are now placed at 14430 and 14640 respectively and a break on either side will lead to a directional move in the short term."
She added," Up until the Union Budget, markets are expected to witness unusual hype and hysteria on hopes and expectations from the budget which will drive the volatility even higher. Taking a holistic view, large cap players might not see a significant rise but there could be a lot of buzz in small and midcaps. At current price points, market participants may look for trading bets rather than invest for the long haul. Medium term investment opportunities are still available in pockets like metals, commodities and cyclicals, although they have turned risky. Nifty50 closed the week at 14433.7, up by 0.6%."
Reliance Research in its note added," In the last week, NSE-NIFTY remained sideways post recording new high of 14,653-level and later trimmed weekly gain. The index ended week on an indecisive note as formed Doji pattern. On Friday, due to lack of buying interest, the index remained in pressure right from the beginning and slipped to 5-day low. Major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart were negatively poised. As per the current set-up, near-term decline cannot be ruled out. This could drag the index towards 14,250-level initially and 14,100 mark subsequently. However on the higher side, its life-time-high of 14,653-level will cap the up-move.
As for the day, support is placed at around 14,322 and then at 14,210 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,581 and then at 14,729 levels."
On the currency front, Indian rupee, slipped 3 paise to end at 73.07 per dollar today, tracking weakness in equities and strong US currency.
Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said,"Support is at 72.95 - 72.80 levels for the spot pair. Resistance for the pair is 73.20. USDINR Jan future will trade in the range of 73.05 - 73.25 levels."
Equity market saw biggest fall in four weeks today as investors booked profits amid a bearish trend in global markets. After a volatile trading session, Sensex ended 549 points lower at 49,034 and Nifty fell 161 points to 14,433. Yesterday, Sensex ended 91 points higher at a record of 49,584 and Nifty gained 30 points to 14,595.
