Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 400 points, Nifty at 13,860; Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, NTPC top losers

Jan 28, 2021 11:51 (IST) Nifty Outlook



Geojit Financial said in its note, "The 13900 objective discussed early this week should be achieved today. While there could be intermittent buying attempts today, they may be brief. A close above 14100, or falls into the 13330-12660 region could however interest us into considering longs."

Geojit Financial said in its note, "The 13900 objective discussed early this week should be achieved today. While there could be intermittent buying attempts today, they may be brief. A close above 14100, or falls into the 13330-12660 region could however interest us into considering longs."

Jan 28, 2021 11:36 (IST) Nifty technical outlook

Reliance Research said in its report today," NSE-NIFTY extended loss post a trading holiday and lost 14,000-level. Yesterday, the index has given breakdown from its lower band of the rising channel and also, from its 20-day EMA (placed at around 14,250-level). Negative trend observed across the sectors, while overall market breadth remained bearish. Due to further decline in the index, major technical indicators remained in sell mode. This could drag the index towards 13,750-13,500-levels. In case of rebound, the index will initially face hurdle at around 14,250-level and later at around 14,500-level subsequently.



As for the day, support is placed at around 13,852 and then at 13,736 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,161 and then at 14,354 levels."

Reliance Research said in its report today," NSE-NIFTY extended loss post a trading holiday and lost 14,000-level. Yesterday, the index has given breakdown from its lower band of the rising channel and also, from its 20-day EMA (placed at around 14,250-level). Negative trend observed across the sectors, while overall market breadth remained bearish. Due to further decline in the index, major technical indicators remained in sell mode. This could drag the index towards 13,750-13,500-levels. In case of rebound, the index will initially face hurdle at around 14,250-level and later at around 14,500-level subsequently.



As for the day, support is placed at around 13,852 and then at 13,736 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,161 and then at 14,354 levels."

Jan 28, 2021 11:13 (IST) Global markets mixed today

Asian markets are trading lower tracking overnight plunge seen in US markets. Japan's retail sales declined 0.3% YoY, lower than forecast. US markets closed sharply lower on the back of weak earnings from Boeing. FOMC, at its policy meeting, held rate unchanged and maintaining an asset purchase program. European markets closed lower taking cues from the uncertainty that prevailed in global markets as investors remained focused on covid vaccination and key earnings.

Asian markets are trading lower tracking overnight plunge seen in US markets. Japan's retail sales declined 0.3% YoY, lower than forecast. US markets closed sharply lower on the back of weak earnings from Boeing. FOMC, at its policy meeting, held rate unchanged and maintaining an asset purchase program. European markets closed lower taking cues from the uncertainty that prevailed in global markets as investors remained focused on covid vaccination and key earnings.

Jan 28, 2021 10:39 (IST) SEBI in talks to cut down minimum application size for IPOs







India’s capital and commodity markets regulator is in talks to cut down the minimum application size for IPOs from Rs 15,000 to Rs 7,500 in an attempt to provide higher subscriptions to retail investors.

India’s capital and commodity markets regulator is in talks to cut down the minimum application size for IPOs from Rs 15,000 to Rs 7,500 in an attempt to provide higher subscriptions to retail investors.

Jan 28, 2021 10:26 (IST) Nifty technical outlook On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"14200-14250 was a key support which the market disrespected in a jiffy. The fall thereafter has happened on the back of very high volumes. We could slide further to test 13600. If we are unable to hold that level, we could fall more towards 13100-13200. As of right now, any up move can be utilised to short the Nifty. The resistance on the upside is at 14400-14500."









Jan 28, 2021 10:20 (IST) Global markets mostly in red Asian stocks are trading lower on Thursday following an overnight plunge on Wall Street. US stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday.



The U.S. Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate anchored near zero following the conclusion of its two-day meeting Wednesday.

Jan 28, 2021 10:19 (IST) Market outlook for today Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said," Markets, globally, have turned weak following the steady decline in the mother market US. The heightened speculative activity in certain segments in US markets have become an area of concern. Back home, in India, the third day of consecutive selling by FIIs ( Rs 1688) have turned the market mood bearish. The budget uncertainty will keep the bulls in restraint. On the positive side, Fed affirming the continuation of accommodative monetary policy and bond purchases of $ 120 billion every month ensures adequate liquidity for markets. In brief, a confuse set of market signals. Nifty has corrected around 5% from the peak. This is a healthy correction."

Jan 28, 2021 10:14 (IST) Market update Market indices continued falling sharply for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, the derivatives expiry day, amid weak global equities. Sensex traded 350 points lower at 47,070 and Nifty fell by 105 points to 13,860.

Jan 28, 2021 09:47 (IST) FII action Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,688.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3.38 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 January, provisional data showed.







Jan 28, 2021 09:35 (IST) Opening session Market indices continued falling sharply for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, the derivatives expiry day, amid weak global equities. Sensex traded 575 points lower at 46,834 and Nifty fell by 157 points to 13,810.