Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 400 points, Nifty at 13,860; Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, NTPC top losers

January 28,2021 11:51 IST

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on January 28: Market indices continued falling sharply for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, the derivatives expiry day, amid weak global equities. Sensex traded 350 points lower at 47,070 and Nifty fell by 105 points to 13,860. Meanwhile, December quarterly earnings announcements by Maruti Suzuki India, Lupin, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate-Palmolive, 3i Infotech, Aarti Industries will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 937 points lower at 47,409 and Nifty fell 271 points to 13,967. The market saw across the board selling, especially in heavyweights like Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank that traded as top losers in BSE. Traders said volatility is expected ahead of the Derivatives expiry day.

 

 

Here's a look at the LIVE updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

 

 

 

  • India Stock Market News Updates Today: Maruti Suzuki India, Lupin, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate-Palmolive, 3i Infotech, Aarti Industries, Angel Broking are among the top companies that will be reporting their Q3 earnings
    Nifty Outlook



    Geojit Financial said in its note, "The 13900 objective discussed early this week should be achieved today. While there could be intermittent buying attempts today, they may be brief. A close above 14100, or falls into the 13330-12660 region could however interest us into considering longs."

    Nifty technical outlook


    Reliance Research said in its report today,"  NSE-NIFTY extended loss post a trading holiday and lost 14,000-level. Yesterday, the index has given breakdown from its lower band of the rising channel and also, from its 20-day EMA (placed at around 14,250-level). Negative trend observed across the sectors, while overall market breadth remained bearish. Due to further decline in the index, major technical indicators remained in sell mode. This could drag the index towards 13,750-13,500-levels. In case of rebound, the index will initially face hurdle at around 14,250-level and later at around 14,500-level subsequently.

    As for the day, support is placed at around 13,852 and then at 13,736 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,161 and then at 14,354 levels."

    Global markets mixed today


    Asian markets are trading lower tracking overnight plunge seen in US markets. Japan's retail sales declined 0.3% YoY, lower than forecast. US markets closed sharply lower on the back of weak earnings from Boeing. FOMC, at its policy meeting, held rate unchanged and maintaining an asset purchase program. European markets closed lower taking cues from the uncertainty that prevailed in global markets as investors remained focused on covid vaccination and key earnings.

    SEBI in talks to cut down minimum application size for IPOs





    India’s capital and commodity markets regulator is in talks to cut down the minimum application size for IPOs from Rs 15,000 to Rs 7,500 in an attempt to provide higher subscriptions to retail investors.

    Nifty technical outlook

    On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"14200-14250 was a key support which the market disrespected in a jiffy. The fall thereafter has happened on the back of very high volumes. We could slide further to test 13600. If we are unable to hold that level, we could fall more towards 13100-13200. As of right now, any up move can be utilised to short the Nifty. The resistance on the upside is at 14400-14500."



     

    Global markets mostly in red

    Asian stocks are trading lower on Thursday following an overnight plunge on Wall Street. US stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop in three months on Wednesday.

    The U.S. Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate anchored near zero following the conclusion of its two-day meeting Wednesday.

    Market outlook for today

    Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said," Markets, globally, have turned weak following the steady decline in the mother market US. The heightened speculative activity in certain segments in US markets have become an area of concern. Back home, in India, the third day of consecutive selling by FIIs ( Rs 1688) have turned the market mood bearish. The budget uncertainty will keep the bulls in restraint. On the positive side, Fed affirming the continuation of accommodative monetary policy and bond purchases of $ 120 billion every month ensures adequate liquidity for markets. In brief, a confuse set of market signals. Nifty has corrected around 5% from the peak. This is a healthy correction."

    Market update

    Market indices continued falling sharply for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, the derivatives expiry day, amid weak global equities. Sensex traded 350 points lower at 47,070 and Nifty fell by 105 points to 13,860.

    FII action

    Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,688.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3.38 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 January, provisional data showed.


     

    Opening session

    Market indices continued falling sharply for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, the derivatives expiry day, amid weak global equities. Sensex traded 575 points lower at 46,834 and Nifty fell by 157 points to 13,810.

    Stocks in news: Axis Bank, HUL, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bank of India, PNB Housing, SBI

    Stocks to watch today on January 28: Axis Bank, HUL, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bank of India, PNB Housing, SBI among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

    Stocks in news: Axis Bank, HUL, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bank of India, PNB Housing, SBI

    Results today

    Maruti Suzuki India, Lupin, InterGlobe Aviation, Colgate-Palmolive, 3i Infotech, Aarti Industries, Angel Broking, AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Electronics, CCL Products, Coforge, Cummins India, DB Corp, eClerx Services, Engineers India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Granules India, HSIL, IDBI Bank, Indus Towers, IRCTC, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Laurus Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Persistent Systems, Pidilite Industries, RBL Bank, Route Mobile, Shriram Transport Finance, Suven Life Sciences, Tata Chemicals, TVS Motor Company and Welspun Corp among others will report Q3 earnings today.

     

    Nifty technical outlook

    Sneha Seth (Derivatives Analyst, Angel Broking) said, "January series is a historical one as the benchmark index clocking fresh record highs tad above 14750. However, in merely last four trading sessions all the gains during the series have been wiped-off. In addition, we also witnessed the volatility index surging to 24.40, further rise beyond 25.50-26 may be a sign of concern as we haven't seen INDIAVIX closing at such higher levels in last five series. The benchmark index has concluded today's session at a very crucial level, hence, follow-up move on the expiry day is very important to watch. At present, we would advise traders avoiding any aggressive bets on the monthly expiry ahead of the key event."

    Rupee outlook

    On the currency front, Indian rupee rose for the sixth straight day to end 2 paise higher at 72.92 per dollar, despite heavy selling in the domestic equity market.

    Nifty outlook

    Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited - Investment Advisor said," The market witnessed a strong downward trend and a decisive breakdown below the support level around the Nifty 50 Index level of 14000. While a recovery above 14000 is the key to change the short-term bearish outlook. Market is sustaining below this level to gain downside momentum and open the gate for a movement until 13670. We have observed the momentum indicators like RSI, MACD to turn negative and market breadth to deteriorate significantly, further strengthening the view of a short-term bearish outlook."

    Closing on Wednesday

    Benchmark indices saw correction for the fourth straight session on Wednesday ahead of Union Budget 2021. In line with weak global equities, Sensex ended 937 points lower at 47,409 and Nifty fell 271 points to 13,967.

