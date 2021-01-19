Share Market News Live: Sensex up 550 points, Nifty at 14,435; L&T, ONGC, RIL, SBI, Bajaj twins top gainers

Jan 19, 2021 10:54 (IST) Market update: Indices rise further Reversing from yesterday's lows, market benchmarks traded majorly positive on Tuesday, amid tracking cues from positive global equities. Sensex added 558 points today to 49,122 and Nifty gained by 170 points to 14,450.

Jan 19, 2021 10:51 (IST) Nureca gets SEBI's approval for Rs 100 crore IPO Nureca Ltd, which owns the Dr Trust brand, has received capital markets watchdog Sebi's go ahead to raise Rs 100 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises issuance of equity shares worth Rs 100 crore, a draft red herring prospectus filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.



The company, which had filed its preliminary papers with Sebi in November, obtained its observations on January 11, an update with the capital markets regulator showed on Monday.



Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.



Stocks to watch today on January 19: Mindtree, Indiabulls Real Estate, Maruti, YES Bank, RBL Bank, L&T Finance among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session



Jan 19, 2021 10:37 (IST) Indigo Paints IPO outlook LKP Securities said in its note," Indigo is the fastest growing paint company which has grown at a much faster pace in the last decade than any other paint company in India. The company has adopted a differentiated approach to market and sell its products in the industry which is dominated by the larger players. Indigo has been able to expand its EBIDTA/PAT margins from 6.4%/3.2% in FY18 to 14.6%/7.7% on the back of economies of scale and better raw material sourcing. The company’s ROE & ROCE has also improved significantly to be at par with the industry leaders in the last five years."

Jan 19, 2021 10:33 (IST) Market opening outlook and view On markets opening -Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," Although we have opened with a gap up, I would be wary of going long immediately. The Nifty has a resistance around the 14550-14600 levels. If we can conquer that, we should be headed to 14900. Until then there is every possibility to go down to levels closer to 14100 and then 14000."



Jan 19, 2021 10:25 (IST) Morning view on the market Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The major positive development for markets today is the Treasury Secretary-elect Janet Yellen's comment on the need for 'big stimulus'. Further big stimulus along with the huge liquidity created by the unprecedented monetary stimulus can keep markets buoyant; but there is a risk of bubble valuations with its vulnerability to sharp corrections, even crashes. Meanwhile, midcaps have turned weak and strong large-caps like HDFC bank & RIL have become strong. High delivery based buying in these stocks indicate their improving prospects."





Geojit Financial in its report said," Overseas, Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors await remarks from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen.



On the coronavirus front, the head of the World Health Organization warned Monday of a “catastrophic moral failure” due to unfair vaccine rollouts.



The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day."

Jan 19, 2021 10:05 (IST) Nifty outlook for the day Reliance Research in its report said," NSE-NIFTY begun week on a negative note and slipped to 7-day closing low. Yesterday, the index remained in pressure during the day amidst negative global cues and weakness across the board. Due to consecutive decline in the index, major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart tested their oversold zone. Hence, near-term rebound cannot be ruled out. On the higher side, the index will face hurdles at around 14,500-level initially and 14,653-level subsequently. In case of further decline, the index will find support at around 14,100-level.



As for the day, support is placed at around 14,183 and then at 14,085 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,419 and then at 14,557 levels."

10:05 IST: Reliance Research in its report said," NSE-NIFTY begun week on a negative note and slipped to 7-day closing low. Yesterday, the index remained in pressure during the day amidst negative global cues and weakness across the board. Due to consecutive decline in the index, major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart tested their oversold zone. Hence, near-term rebound cannot be ruled out. On the higher side, the index will face hurdles at around 14,500-level initially and 14,653-level subsequently. In case of further decline, the index will find support at around 14,100-level.



Jan 19, 2021 09:55 (IST) Indiamart Q3 outlook Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," During the 3QFY21, Indiamart reported revenue of ~Rs174cr (up ~5% YoY). On the EBITDA front, the company has reported Rs88cr and EBITDA margin at 51% (improved by 2,414 bps yoy). On the bottom-line front, PAT increased to Rs80cr in the current quarter from Rs62cr in the same period in the previous year. Overall the company has reported health financial numbers."



Jan 19, 2021 09:34 (IST) Nifty technical outlook Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said," The news of fresh COVID cases in China has spooked the markets across the globe including India as participants are worried about global economic recovery. At the same time, we’re seeing a noticeable rise in volatility on the domestic front too, thanks to the prevailing earnings season. Amid all, we reiterate our positive yet cautious view and suggest focusing more on stock selection and risk management. On the index front, Nifty has critical support at 14,100."







Jan 19, 2021 09:27 (IST) FII action Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 650.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 42.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 January, provisional data showed.





