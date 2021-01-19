Share Market News Live: Sensex up 550 points, Nifty at 14,435; L&T, ONGC, RIL, SBI, Bajaj twins top gainers
January 19,2021 10:54 IST
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on January 19: Reversing from yesterday's lows, market benchmarks traded majorly positive on Tuesday, amid tracking cues from positive global equities. Sensex added 558 points today to 49,122 and Nifty gained by 170 points to 14,450. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Alembic Pharma, Ceat, CSB Bank, DCM Shriram, L&T Infotech, Skipper, Tata Communications will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 470 points lower at 48,564 and Nifty fell by 152 points to 14,281. Here's a look at the LIVE updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today
10:54 IST: Reversing from yesterday's lows, market benchmarks traded majorly positive on Tuesday, amid tracking cues from positive global equities. Sensex added 558 points today to 49,122 and Nifty gained by 170 points to 14,450.
10:51 IST: Nureca Ltd, which owns the Dr Trust brand, has received capital markets watchdog Sebi's go ahead to raise Rs 100 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises issuance of equity shares worth Rs 100 crore, a draft red herring prospectus filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.
The company, which had filed its preliminary papers with Sebi in November, obtained its observations on January 11, an update with the capital markets regulator showed on Monday.
Sebi's observations are necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.
10:37 IST: LKP Securities said in its note," Indigo is the fastest growing paint company which has grown at a much faster pace in the last decade than any other paint company in India. The company has adopted a differentiated approach to market and sell its products in the industry which is dominated by the larger players. Indigo has been able to expand its EBIDTA/PAT margins from 6.4%/3.2% in FY18 to 14.6%/7.7% on the back of economies of scale and better raw material sourcing. The company’s ROE & ROCE has also improved significantly to be at par with the industry leaders in the last five years."
10:33 IST: On markets opening -Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," Although we have opened with a gap up, I would be wary of going long immediately. The Nifty has a resistance around the 14550-14600 levels. If we can conquer that, we should be headed to 14900. Until then there is every possibility to go down to levels closer to 14100 and then 14000."
10:25 IST: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The major positive development for markets today is the Treasury Secretary-elect Janet Yellen's comment on the need for 'big stimulus'. Further big stimulus along with the huge liquidity created by the unprecedented monetary stimulus can keep markets buoyant; but there is a risk of bubble valuations with its vulnerability to sharp corrections, even crashes. Meanwhile, midcaps have turned weak and strong large-caps like HDFC bank & RIL have become strong. High delivery based buying in these stocks indicate their improving prospects."
10:19 IST: Geojit Financial in its report said," Overseas, Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors await remarks from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen.
On the coronavirus front, the head of the World Health Organization warned Monday of a “catastrophic moral failure” due to unfair vaccine rollouts.
The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day."
10:05 IST: Reliance Research in its report said," NSE-NIFTY begun week on a negative note and slipped to 7-day closing low. Yesterday, the index remained in pressure during the day amidst negative global cues and weakness across the board. Due to consecutive decline in the index, major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart tested their oversold zone. Hence, near-term rebound cannot be ruled out. On the higher side, the index will face hurdles at around 14,500-level initially and 14,653-level subsequently. In case of further decline, the index will find support at around 14,100-level.
As for the day, support is placed at around 14,183 and then at 14,085 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,419 and then at 14,557 levels."
09:55 IST: Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," During the 3QFY21, Indiamart reported revenue of ~Rs174cr (up ~5% YoY). On the EBITDA front, the company has reported Rs88cr and EBITDA margin at 51% (improved by 2,414 bps yoy). On the bottom-line front, PAT increased to Rs80cr in the current quarter from Rs62cr in the same period in the previous year. Overall the company has reported health financial numbers."
09:34 IST: Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said," The news of fresh COVID cases in China has spooked the markets across the globe including India as participants are worried about global economic recovery. At the same time, we’re seeing a noticeable rise in volatility on the domestic front too, thanks to the prevailing earnings season. Amid all, we reiterate our positive yet cautious view and suggest focusing more on stock selection and risk management. On the index front, Nifty has critical support at 14,100."
09:27 IST: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 650.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 42.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 January, provisional data showed.
09:04 IST: Expressing views on Nifty's technical outlook, Ashis Biswas, head of Technical research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited said," The market manages to hold above the Nifty 50 Index support zone of 14170-14230. The technical factors are aligned to support a range-bound market movement in the coming week. Therefore, the short-term traders should use the rally to exit while buying any dip toward the support level around 14170-14230 (considered best practice in a volatile market). The market breadth to deteriorate, indicating a likelihood of higher volatility."
09:03 IST: On the currency front, Indian rupee plunged 21 paise to end at 73.28 against the dollar index that traded near one-month high on risk aversion. On Friday, the rupee had slipped 3 paise to end at 73.07 per dollar today, tracking weakness in equities and strong US currency. Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said,"Support is at 72.95 - 72.80 levels for the spot pair. Resistance for the pair is 73.20. USDINR Jan future will trade in the range of 73.05 - 73.25 levels."
09:02 IST: Market indices reversed trend and closed 1% lower on Monday, amid heavy selling pressure in metal and realty stocks, taking cues from weak global equities. Extending fall for the second straight session, Sensex ended 470 points lower at 48,564 and Nifty fell by 152 points to 14,281.