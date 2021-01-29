Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty at 13,880; HDFC, Indus Ind Bank, Maruti top gainers

Jan 29, 2021 10:22 (IST) Top gainers and losers On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, L&T, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Auto were prominent gainers. On the other hand, Axis Bank, HUL, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and TCS were the top losers.

Jan 29, 2021 10:12 (IST) Global markets turn slightly positive Asian markets are trading higher tracking overnight positivity seen in US markets. US markets bounced back from recent losses and closed higher led by stocks from healthcare, IT and financials as investors took cues from recent corporate earnings. European markets closed slightly higher pulling back from recent downside after better than expected earnings from Diageo.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said,"The rupee opened on flat at 72.95 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday morning, On Thursday it closed negatively at 73.10 against greenback, the rupee open in green at 0.06 paisa Friday morning.



The U.S. Dollar Index is at 90.46 against currency basket, It is trading above 50 Day SMA which placed at 90.58. all major currency like Singapore dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian dollar traded in loss against the US dollar, Asian Equity market also trading lower on the Friday morning.



Technically, USDINR pair closed positive, USDINR Feb Future is trading above phycological level of 73.10 preceding and above this it may continue bullish momentum will continue for the day. Markets will be awaiting cues from the Union Budget on Monday. The Rupee could likely open around 73.00-73.05 per dollar compared with 73.04 at close on Thursday."

Jan 29, 2021 09:41 (IST) Global and domestic markets today Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Friday as US stocks saw an overnight bounce from heavy losses suffered on Thursday, thanks to a broad rally as earnings season got off to a strong start.





On the domestic front, market is awaiting key reforms that could push growth and kickstart the capex cycle in the economy. The Union Budget 2021-22 would be presented on February 1. The Parliament session would be starting from today, 29 January 2021

Jan 29, 2021 09:39 (IST) FII action Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,712.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,736.92 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 January, provisional data showed.







Jan 29, 2021 09:35 (IST) Opening session Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. Reversing from 5 days of fall, Sensex rose 500 points to 47, 300 and Nifty gained by 90 points to 13,980. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today.

Jan 29, 2021 09:27 (IST) Results today Bajaj Healthcare, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Cipla, Dabur, Dish TV India, DLF, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Exide Industries, Grindwell Norton, Heritage Foods, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, JSW Energy, Just Dial, Dr. Lal PathLabs, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, Shankara Building Products, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Union Bank of India, UPL, Vaibhav Global, UTI Asset Management Company, Vedanta and Wockhardt among others will report Q3 earnings today





Jan 29, 2021 09:18 (IST) Rupee outlook Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said," All major currency like Singapore dollar, Japanese Yen, the Australian dollar traded in the loss against the US dollar this morning due to rise is dollar index. Technically, USDINR pair closed negative against the US Dollar and investor looking for US GDP data tonight, USDINR spot is trading above the phycological level of 73.00 preceding 21-day SMA is currently around 73.10, and above this, it may continue bullish momentum will continue for the day. USDINR Feb future will trade in the range of 73.25 - 73.60 levels."

Jan 29, 2021 09:18 (IST) Rupee closing On the currency front, Indian rupee rose reversed from six days of straight gains and settled 13 paise lower at 73.05 per dollar, amid heavy selling in the domestic equity market and FII outflows.

"The market is interestingly poised with possibilities of break out on 1st Feb in response to Budget proposals. It is possible that the Budget may propose some one-time taxes to finance the huge expenditure to be incurred on vaccination and relief to the segments impacted by the pandemic. It is possible that the market may take this in its stride, given the positive of abundant liquidity and Fed's assurance of continuation of the accommodative monetary policy. The flow of excellent corporate results in Q3 will provide fundamental support to markets. However, if the Budget proposals are distinctly market-unfriendly ( a low probability outcome), there is a probability of a sharp correction"

Jan 29, 2021 09:17 (IST) Nifty techical outlook Reliance Research said in ite note," NSE-NIFTY ended January series on a negative note, wherein the index reversed from its life-time-high of 14,753 and slipped to 13,713-level. In the last series, the index breached prior rising trend and reported fall of 1.2%. Yesterday, the index slipped to one-month low post a gap-down opening and later consolidated in the narrow range. On the lower side, the index found support at around its 50-day EMA and tried to restrict the loss. Negative trend observed across the sectors, while overall market breadth turned neutral. Major technical indicators are negatively poised. We believe the index will respect its medium-term moving average (50-day EMA) and will witness near-term rebound. The index could test 14,100-level initially and 14,250-level subsequently. In case of further decline, the index will find support at around 13,500-level.



As for the day, support is placed at around 13,721 and then at 13,625 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,906 and then at 13,955 levels."