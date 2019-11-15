Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty edge higher in opening trade; Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares rebound up to 5%

Telecom stocks rose on Friday despite weak Q2 results and AGR dues ruling buy apex court, after media reports suggested that a committee of secretaries (CoS) is mulling setting a minimum price for mobile calls and data. "The committee has asked DoT to suggest a floor price, that has the least on consumers and at the same time ensures that voice and data volume continues to rise at the current pace", CNBCTV18 quoted its sources.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure fell 4.5% in traday to the day's low of Rs 38.55, agsin the last closing value of Rs 40.40 on the BSE today. The company reported 21% yearly jump on its consolidated net profit to Rs 280.3 crore compared to Rs 231.6 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal. While firm's revenue were up 1.7% to Rs 5822.5 crore for July-September quarter as compared to Rs 5726.3 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Share price of State Bank of India (SBI) rose 4.28% in the early trade and touched an intraday high of Rs 319.2 on Friday after the lender's board approved divestment of company's stake in SBI Cards, upto 4% through IPO by way of offer for sale of upto 3,72,93,371 equity shares. At present, SBI holds 74% stake in SBI Cards.

Share price of Glenmark Pharma opened with a gain of 5.56% on Friday and later rose 7.78% intraday to Rs 304.25 on the BSE after the pharma major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 255.54 crore for Q2FY20. This quarter's net profit is not comparable to the previous corresponding quarter as exceptional income of Rs 167.2 crore was recorded in the second quarter of the previous financial year, the company in its exchange filing.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee appreciated by 18 paise to 71.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as gains in domestic equity market and weakening of the American currency over strengthened investor sentiments. Forex traders said higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, howvevr, sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on local currency. Read more

Shares of Suzlon Energy fell 16% intraday to the day's low of Rs 2.15, after the solar energy firm posted loss for the year. Comoany's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 777.52 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on a yearly basis.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note amid reports that the first-phase of trade talks between the US and China is in its final stage. A senior U.S. official, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the United States and China are getting close to an interim trade pact and added that an agreement could be reached soon.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, M&M, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma, rising up to 3 per cent. On the other hand, HDFC, NTPC, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto fell up to 0.43 per cent.

Currently, equity indices are trading at day's high levels. Sensex has made an intraday high of 40,623.30, after rising 363 points against the last closing of 40,286.48, while Nifty 50 has risen 81 points to 11,951 as compared to the earlier closing of 11,870 level.

Rupee opens higher at 71.79 against the US dollar at the interbank forex exchange, compared to its yesterday's close of 71.97 per dollar, on back of optimistic hopes over US-Chine trade deal.

Vodafone shares recovered from early losses to trade 3% higher after the company replied on the clarification notice by the bourses, over media reports suggesting that Aditya Birla Group will not infuse any more frsh equity in the company. "The Company can not provide any clarification / confirmation with regard to the above news item as it is not privy to discussions or decisions, if any, of the Aditya Birla Group in this regard. Further, the Board of Directors has not discussed anything at any of its meeting on the captioned subject," the company filed in the exchanges yesterday. Therefore, the question of not disclosing the same to the stock exchanges does not arise, it added.

10:00 IST Sectors Today On the sectoral front, except pharma and realty indices, that declined 0.05-0.20% today, all the other indices traded in the green, with highest advance, up to 3% registered in PSU Banks, followed by 0.70% rise in banks and auto scrips, and 0.50% advance in financials and private banking stocks.

09:54 IST Market losers and gainers Share Market Today: Tata Motors, Airtel, SBI, ONGC and SAIL were among the top gainers in the Friday's early trade, while Inidan Oil, Cipla, BPCL, Grasim and Nestle India were the worst performers on the indices today.

09:49 IST Vodafone shares hits all-time low for the 2nd session today Vodafone Idea shares hit another all-time low for the second straight session today. The stock price of Vodafone Idea on Friday fell 11% to another fresh all-time low and a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2.61, against the last closing price of Rs 2.95 on the BSE. On Thursday, Vodafone Idea shares dropped 21% intraday to hit an all-time low of Rs 2.90 on the BSE.

09:35 IST SAIL posts Q2 loss at Rs 342 cr SAIL posted a loss of Rs 342.84 crore for the July-September quarter of the current fiscal The country's largest steel maker posted the loss on back of demand contraction and moderation in prices. The stock price of SAIL has fallen 2.55% today to the day's low of Rs 36.35 on the BSE, against the last price of Rs 37.30.





09:24 IST WPI dips to 40-month low of 0.16% In October month, India's wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation fell to a 40-month low at 0.16% while, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation rose to 4.6%, the highest in 16 months. WPI was -0.09% in June 2016. Low weightage of food prices in the (WPI) index, subdued prices of non-food articles and dip in prices of the manufactured items have kept the WPI for the October month low. Read more

09:23 IST Market opens higher Sensex opened 121 points to 40,408.20, against the last closing value of 40,286.48, and Nifty50 started the day 34 points higher at 11,904.20, against the previous closing price of 11,870



09:20 IST ONGC Q2 profit slips 37%, revenue down 10% Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday reported 37% yearly decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,486.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, as against consolidated net profit of Rs 8,730.83 crore in the year-ago period. Company said that the decline in net profit was on back of falling oil prices and declining production.



09:20 IST: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday reported 37% yearly decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,486.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, as against consolidated net profit of Rs 8,730.83 crore in the year-ago period. Company said that the decline in net profit was on back of falling oil prices and declining production.



09:16 IST Aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on AGR dues The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has started the initial process of claiming its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues from telcos, directing them to pay up in accordance with the Supreme Court's October 24 order, under which they have been given three months to fulfil their obligations. As per an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 lakh crore. Post the announcement, shares of telecom stock closed lower on Thursday.

Read more





09:12 IST Vedanta Q2 profit jumps 61%

Vedanta posted 60% growth in its Q2 consolidated net profit on a yearly basis to Rs 2,158 crore compared to Rs 1,343 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. The mining company saw a one-time deferred tax benefit of Rs 1,891 crore in the quarter.



The mining company's consolidated revenue declined 3% to Rs 21,958 crore during July-September quarter as compared to Rs 22,705, recorded during the same period last year.



Following the result announcement on Thursday, shares of Vedanta declined 3.68% and touched an intraday low of Rs 142.8 on the BSE.



Read more

09:07 IST Sensex, Nifty trades higher in pre-open session At the pre-open session of Friday, Sensex trades 71 points higher at 49,357 level and Nifty trades 0.14% or 17 points higher at 11,899





09:05 IST Airtel suffers quarterly loss of Rs 23,045 cr



Airtel reported staggering loss to the tune of Rs 23,045 crore, due to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling.



Company sais exceptional charge pertaining to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore towards the AGR dues included principal of Rs 6,164 crore, interest of Rs 12,219 crore, penalty of Rs 3,760 crore, and interest on penalty of Rs 6,307 crore.



"On the AGR verdict of the Supreme Court, we continue to engage with the government and are evaluating various options available to us," said Airtel CEO for India and South Asia, Gopal Vittal.



Bharti Airtel' sconsolidated revenue of was up by 4.7% yearly at Rs 21,199 crore in the just-ended quarter.



Read more

09:04 IST Trade deal uncertainity Globally, investors currently await progress in talks between the United States and China, aimed at ending their 16-month-long trade war, where cancelling tariffs is an important condition to reaching a deal.





09:00 IST Voda Idea posts Rs 51k cr loss



Vodafone Idea, India's leading telecom operator posted highest ever by any Indian firm on Thursday by reporting consolidated net loss that widened to Rs 50,921.90 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 from net loss of Rs 4,973.80 crore in the same quarter last year and Rs 4,873.90 crore in the June quarter.



The revenue of the Vodafone Idea rose 42% yearly to Rs 11,146.4 crore during the second quarter



The apex court ruled in favour of the government last month and directed telecom companies, to pay dues as demanded by the DoT. Post the apex court order, the company has estimated liability of Rs 44,150 crore and made provisioning of Rs 25,680 crore in the Q2FY20.



Read more

08:55 IST FII back to negative, DII turn positive Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned negative with net selling logged at Rs 562.05 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bullish with net buying logged at Rs 82.74 crore on Thursday.





08:54 IST Gold erases gains Gold retreated from gains, prompted by trade deal uncertainty. Spot gold was last trading at $1,467.50 per ounce, down 0.23%.





08:52 IST Results Today DHFL, IL&FS Engineering, Reliance Communications, Seimens, Tata Teleservices, Vadilal Industries, Gujrat Apollo Industries, Arihant Capital, Amtek Auto, Khaitan, Kwality Ltd, Redington, Unitech among other are the listed companies that are scheduled to post their quarterly results today, BSE data shows.





08:47 IST Crude price rises U.S. crude prices rebounded after sliding Thursday on rising U.S. crude inventories. Global benchmark Brent crude was trading up 0.45% at $62.56 per barrel.

08:43 IST Global Market Update Asian stocks jumped on Friday, propelled by a record close of S&P 500 after the White House comments suggested that Washington and Beijing were close to striking a trade deal, that revived hopes the end of the 16-month old tariff war.





MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.34%, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.58%.



On the Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.08 points, or 0.04% to 8,479.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.63 points, or 0.01% to 27,781.96, while the S&P 500 gained 2.59 points, or 0.08% to 3,096.63.

08:40 IST Last close on Thursday After a range bound trading session, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained momentum in the last hour of trade to close at day's high on Thursday. While BSE Sensex closed 170 points higher at 11,286 level, Nifty ended the day's trade at 11,870, rising 30 points higher by the closng bell. On the sectoral front, realty, pharma, metal, FMCG and PSU banking closed in the red, while IT, financials, auto and banking scrips ended in the green.



Read more