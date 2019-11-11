Sensex Today LIVE: Share market in red; Sensex loses 50 points, Nifty below 11,900; auto shares decline

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from early losses to trade 1.10% lower each, however, weakness in auto, IT, pharma and metal shares limited gains in broader indices. While BSE Sensex trades 35 points lower at 40,286, against Friday's close of 40,323, NSE Nifty trades 12 points lower at 11,895 against the last closing value of 11,908.

Nifty Auto, the Auto sector index was trading in red post the release of SIAM numbers, with highest fall regietered in Tata Motors, declining at 2.76% on NSE, followed by nearly 2% fall in MRF and HeroMotoCorp, over 1% loss in Maruti, Eciher and Mahindra & Mahindra shares.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) shares declined 1.7% intraday to Rs 7077, against the previous closing value of Rs 7201 on the BSE as the car maker reduced its total October production 20.7% to 1.19 lakh units against 1.50 lakh units on a yearly basis. This makes it the ninth straight month when the country's largest carmaker lowered its output.

Domestic indices Sensex, Nifty currently trade on a negative note weighed down by a sharp fall in other Asian equities amid uncertainty over US-China trade deal and escalating political issues in Hong Kong. While BSE Sensex trades 99 points lower at 40,224, against Friday's close of 40,323, NSE Nifty trades 30 points lower at 11,878 against the last closing value of 11,908.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, RIL, Vedanta and Asian Paints, shedding up to 1.43%, while Yes Bank, M&M, Tata Motors, NTPC, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank rose up to 2.61%.

Breaking a several-month downward trend, domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 0.28 per cent in October, thanks to festive boost and a slew of measures taken by the government to revive the overall economy. Industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in its report on Monday said auto companies sold a total of 2,85,027 passenger vehicles in October, against 2,84,223 in the same month last year.

Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems rose 4% intraday after the auto parts maker reported 3.6% rise in net profit fro September quarter at Rs 324.6 crore compares to Rs 371 crore, reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Company's revenue rose 5.4% to Rs 15,924 crore against Rs 15,105 crore reported in the last year September quarter. EBITDA rose 1.% to Rs 1,319 crore compared to Rs 1,300 booked in the same quarter last year, while its margin fell 30 bps to 8.3% from 8.6% on quarterly basis.

YES Bank, NTPC and Kotak Bank were the gainers rising up to 2.32% .

Sensex loses 110 points to 402,13 and Nifty falls 38 points to 11,868. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in red.

Key Economic Data scheduled to release today are : - India car sales data for October, scheduled to release at 1130 IST. - India yearly September Industrial Output data that is due to release at 1730 IST.

11:11 IST: The Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise to 71.34 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking uncertainty over the US-China trade deal and subdued opening of the domestic equity market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.36 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 8 paise over its previous closing. On Friday, the local unit had closed an over three-week low of 71.28 against the US dollar. Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee weakens 8 paise to 71.34 per dollar over US-China trade deal uncertainty

11:10 IST Motherson Sumi rises over 3% ahead of results Share price of Motherson Sumi rose 3.68% to touch an intraday high of Rs 134 on the BSE as the auto component maker will release its earnings for the quarter ended September today. The stock has outperformed 'Auto Parts & Equipment' scetor by 2.41% today.

11:00 IST Oil prices decline Amid trade deal optimism fading away amongst investors, oil prices fell. While Brent crude was down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $62.12, U.S. crude was 35 cents, or 0.6%, lower at $56.89 a barrel, having risen 1.9% last week.





10:52 IST NTPC rises over 2% post Q2 results NTPC stock rose 2.26% intraday to the high of Rs 120 on the BSE after the state-run power giant on Saturday reported 38% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,408.92 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, helped by decline in tax and higher income.



10:47 IST Nestle India shares decline after Q2 earnings

Nestle India shares that traded higher in Monday's early trade declined 1.67% to the intraday low of Rs 14,232.05 on the BSE, despite the 'Packaged Foods' sector firm posted rose 33.5 % growth in its Net profit to Rs 595.4 crore in the July-September quarter.



Nestle's revenue rose 9.4% to Rs 3,215.8 crore in the current reviewd quarter compared to the same quarter last year numbers. EBITDA rose 3.6% to Rs 751.4 crore while EBITDA Margin stood at 23.4% versus 24.7%. Company's other income fell 16% to Rs 56.4 crore. Firm's export sales also declined 7.1% due to lower coffee exports to Turkey.





10:34 IST Market turns volatile Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty that opened lower on Friday, are currently trading volatile, backed by weak global equities amid diminishing US-China trade deal hopes. While BSE Sensex trades 72 points lower at 40,251, against the Friday's close of 40,323, NSE Nifty trades 25 points lower at 11,882 against the last closing value of 11,908.

10:26 IST Adani Ports rises 2.4% ahead of Q2 results Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock opened with a gain of 2.41% today and touched an intraday high of Rs 395.3 on the BSE, as the 'Marine Port & Services' sector company is scheduled to post their June-September quarter earnings today.





10:24 IST REIT shares rise ahead of results Embassy Office Parks REIT shares traded 1.5% higher on Monday as the 'Investment Companies' sectored firm is scheduled to post its September quarter earning figures today.





10:17 IST Coal India shares erase early losses ahead of results today Coal India shares that opened lower on Monday erased early losses to trade tad higher than its previous close of Rs 209.30 on the BSE as the state-owned coal mining company will be reporting its earnings for the quarter ended September today.





10:12 IST Bank of Baroda rises over 5% post Q2 results Bank of Baroda shares rose 5.44% and touched an intraday high of Rs 98.9 on the BSE on Monday after the lender registered 73.2% growth in its Net profit to Rs 736.7 crore. Lender's Net interest income rose 56.4% to Rs 7,028 crore, while provisions stood at Rs 4,209.2 crore compared to the last year's Rs 2,429.5 crore during the corresponding quarter. While Gross NPA stood at 10.25% versus 10.28% on a quarter-to-quarter basis, its Net NPA stood at 3.91% versus 3.95% quarter-to-quarter.





10:09 IST Lupin shares rise in early trade Lupin shares rose nearly 2% in the early trade on Monday after the pharmaceutical company receives USFDA approval for Zileuton Extended-release tablets

10:07 IST BPCL shares recover from early losses Shares of state-run fuel retailer BPCL erased 0.5% fall of Monday's early trade to rise 0.30% by the first hour of trading.



On Friday, BPCL had clarified that it has not received any official communication from the government about a plan to sell its 53.3% stake.

10:02 IST Affle India hits fresh 52-week high post Q2 results Affle India that listed on the bourses in early August 2019, opened with a gain of 10% and rose to the all-time high stock value of Rs 1537.65 today after the 'Advertising & Media' sector company posted healthy quarterly figures. Company's Net profit rose 51.5% to Rs 15.6 crore, while its Revenue rose 40.2% to Rs 84.7 crore. Company's EBIDA rose 46.9% to Rs 18.8 crore, while EBIDTA margin at 22.2% versus 21.2% on a quarterly basis.





09:49 IST IDBI's net loss narrows, shares rise over 4% Shares of IDBI Bank outperformed the 'Banks' sector by 4.12% by opening at a gain of 3.05% today and later rising 4.73% to the intraday high of Rs 34.35 on the BSE as the lender narrowed its net loss to Rs 3,458.8 crore compared to previous year net loss of Rs 3,602.5 crore. Company's Net Interest Income rose 25.4% to Rs 1,631.5 crore, while its provisions were at Rs 3,544.9 crore versus Rs 5,481.6 crore.



Gross Non Performig Assets (GNPA) stood at 29.43% compared to April quarter's 29.12%. On a aquarterly basis, Net Non Performig Assets (NNPA) stood at 5.97% in September quarter versus 8.02%.





09:43 IST IOC trades 1% higher Shares of Indial Oil Corporation rose 1% in the early trade as the Ministry of Environment has granted clearance to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to set up a Rs 766-crore 2G ethanol plant in Haryana's Panipat district.



Making the announcement through a tweet on Sunday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Happy to inform that Environment Clearance is given to IOCL to set up new 2G Ethanol plant in Panipat."



The IOCL had submitted a proposal seeking environment clearance for its proposed 100 KLPD Ligno-Cellulosic 2G ethanol plant at Baholi in Panipat district of Haryana.



IOCL gets environment ministry nod to build Rs 766-crore 2G ethanol plant in Panipat

09:40 IST Ashok Leyland falls 6% amid weak Q2 figures Shares of Ashok Leyland fell in the early trade on Friday as the automaker posted weak September quarter figures. The stock price of the 'Commercial Vehicles' sector company opened with a loss of 6.01% today and fell to the intraday low of Rs 72 on the BSE. Company's revenue fell 48.4% to Rs 3,929.5 crore, while its net profit fell 92.6% to Rs 38.9 crore. Company's EBITDA fell 72.4% to Rs 228.5 crore and the EBITDA Margin stood at 5.8% versus 10.9%.





09:35 IST Nifty gainers and losers While, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Coal India, HCL Tech and ONGC were among the major losers on Nifty in the early trade on Friday, Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, BPCL and Zee Entertainement were gaining the most.

09:30 IST Sector Update Sectorally, strength in PSU Banking, media and realty sector supported the broder indices however weakness in auto, IT, pharma and metal shares limited the gains.





09:19 IST Opening Bell: Market opens lower While BSE Sensex opened 7 points lower at 40,316.50, against the Friday's close of 40,323, NSE Nifty opened 28 points lower at 11,879.20 against the last closing value of 11,908

09:16 IST: During the last week, the Sensex advanced 158.58 points or 0.39%. In the list of top-10 firms, RIL was at the numero-uno place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and SBI. On the contrary, four of the top-10 most valued companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 55,681.8 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HUL taking the sharpest hit.



Four of top-10 firms lose Rs 55,682 crore in m-cap; TCS, HUL top losers

09:13 IST Sensex pre-open tad lower, Nifty up 75 points While Nifty pre-opened 75 points higher at 11,987.15 against previous closing of 11,908 level, Sensex declined 7 points at the pre-open session at 40,316.50 compared to previous closing figure of 40,323.61.





09:10 IST Saudi Amarco IPO begins on Nov 17 Saudi state oil giant Aramco will sell 0.5% of its shares to individual retail investors and the government will have a lockup period of a year on further share sales after the initial public offering, its prospectus said on Saturday. The more than 600-page prospectus did not include details of how much of the company would be floated in total or of any commitments from anchor investors. Sources have said the company could sell 1%-2% on the Saudi stock market in what could be the world's largest listing. Offering for the shares will begin on Nov. 17, the prospectus said. Saudi Aramco IPO to begin on November 17; prospectus flags terrorism, antitrust law as risks

09:07 IST Results Today

Listed companies that are due to post their quarterly results today are namely Adani Ports, Britannia, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Eros International, Aban Offshore, India Cements, Alkem Laboratories, Atul Auto, Balmer Lawrie, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Bombay Dyeing, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahanagar Gas, Motherson Sumi Systems, NDTV, Omax Autos, Rolta, SJVN, Everest Organics, Globus Spirits, Jondal Stainless, KEI Industries, Kolte-Patil Developers, Linde India and NDTV among others.





08:59 IST Global equities trade in red, US stocks close bullish Asian shares reversed gains on Monday, as fresh violence broke out in Hong Kong, while uncertainty still remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war.



Chinese shares started lower, with CSI300 index down 0.6%, and South Korea's KOSPI trading 0.7% lower, while Hang Seng index was down more than 1%. Japan's Nikkei too gave up early gains. The broader MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded down 0.5%.



Similarly, European shares broke a five-day winning streak on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China, adding to uncertainties on whether the two sides were really getting close to signing a partial deal.



On the contrary, all three major U.S. indexes of Wall Street eked out record closing highs on Friday, with Dow inching up a tad while the S&P 500 climbed 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%.



(with inputs from Reuters)

08:53 IST US-China trade deal hopes dampen



The 16-month trade war between the world’s two biggest economies diminished investor's sentiments as uncertainty still remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war.



Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely,” but the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right one for America.



Trump added that talks with China had moved more slowly than he would have liked, but added that Beijing wanted a deal more than he did.

08:43 IST FII remain bullish, DII stays bearish

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 932.20 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 584.48 crore on Friday.

08:40 IST SGX Nifty trades flat SGX Nifty traded down by 7 points loss or 0.06%, indicating a flat opening for the broader index in India

