Sensex Today LIVE: Share market stays under selling pressure; YES Bank, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, M&M top losers

Shares of telecom stocks traded higher on Monday, for a second straight session since Friday, reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments to a query on the telecom sector while addressing a press conference. While Vodafone shares have gained over 20% intraday, Airtel shares climbed 7% to its all-time high. FM Sitharaman told reports on a press conference that a Committee of Secretaries (CoS) was appointed to deal with telecom companies' financial problem, however, it "has not taken a final decision yet." The committee has reportedly sought recommendations from DoT on setting a minimum charge for all tariffs for telecom players and is assessing the impact it will have on the telecom operators.

Glenmark Pharma shares climbed over almost 20% to an intraday high of Rs 361.4 on the BSE after the global research firm CLSA upgraded the stocks to 'buy' from 'sell' and raised its target price to Rs 410 from Rs 350 per share, on back of healthy Q2 FY20 results. Glenmark Pharma reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 255.54 crore for the second quarter ended in September as compared to the net profit of Rs 414 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. Company's net sales rose 8.81% up at Rs 2,763.73 crore during the period under review compared to Rs 2,539.85 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Cadila Healthcare share price rose 5.29% to intraday high of Rs 246.75 on the BSE after the pharma major announced the second Phase III DREAM-D trials of Desidustat, an Investigational New Drug (IND) targeted at treating anemia in dialysis dependent CKD patients. "We believe that Desidustat has the potential to provide an oral, safer alternative to the currently available therapy which is in an injectable form," said Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman of Zydus Group. In another press release, company announced that Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA for Apremilast Tablets.

As per latest news reports, top Chinese and US trade negotiators held "constructive" discussions over the phone on a preliminary trade deal between the two countries on Saturday. China's commerce ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a phone call Saturday morning with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer regarding a “phase-one” trade deal.

Indian Rupee erased morning gains on Monday to trade near day's low at 71.75 per dollar, as compared to Friday's close of 71.79 per dollar.

Benchmark indices currently trade near day's low on Monday. BSE Sensex currently trades 75 points lower at 40,280 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty trades 11 points lower at 11,884 level, compared to last close of 11,895 level. Strength in media, metal, PSU banking and pharma indices helped gain further momentum, while weakness in banking & financial, auto, FMCG and IT stocks capped gains and dragged the broader indices further down.

YES Bank share price declined as much as 4.51 per cent to touch a day's low of Rs 65.60 apiece on BSE, after the lender's auditor BSR & Co. reportedly demanded a fresh audit into whistleblower complaints against the bank and its founder Rana Kapoor, expressing displeasure over the way the special audit was conducted by JLN US & Co, as per a Mint report. In a clarification to the exchange, the bank, however, said that it has made necessary disclosure about the same in the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Read more

Bharti Airtel shares rose 6.92% to the new 52-week and an all-time high of Rs 420.4 on the BSE today. The telecom operator has reportedly withdrawn its bid to purchase assets of bankrupt Reliance Communications Ltd. As per a PTI report, Airtel’s Director (Finance) Harjeet Kohli wrote a letter to resolution professional Anish Niranjan Nanavaty, in which it was termed that the move of the committee of creditors to extend the bid submission deadline on the request of Reliance Jio as “extremely unfair" and “biased".

Tata Motors share price rose almost 2% in the early trading hours of Monday as the automaker announced that the company board has approved issue of Non-Convertible Debentures ('NCDs') worth Rs 500 crore in three tranches on private placement basis. Company's said in its exchange filing that," Committee has today approved allotment of 5000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures ('NCDs') e28-a series of face value rs 10,00,000/- each, at par, aggregating to Rs 500 crore in three tranches, on private placement basis , on terms and conditions as mentioned in the information memorandum for the said issue as enclosed herewith." The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the filing added.

Six of the 10 most valuable domestic companies namely TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI together added a staggering Rs 2.4 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, listed firms that suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday included HUL, Infosys, ITC and HDFC. While market cap of TCS zoomed Rs 1.93 lakh crore and reached Rs 8.16 lakh crore, RIL's valuation jumped Rs 15,182.29 crore to stand at Rs 9.31 lakh crore. RIL led the chart in the ranking of top-10 firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI). Read more

Unichem Laboratories share price rose 5.34% on Monday's opening bell to the intraday high of Rs 157.85 after the pharma major announced it has received ANDA approval for its Buspirone Hydrochloride Tablets from the US FDA.



According to company's exchange filing, "Unichem Laboratories Limited is pleased to announce that it has received ANDA approval for its Buspirone Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 30 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS), Buspar Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 30 mg." The Product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad Plant.



Buspirone Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the management of anxiety disorders or the short-term relief of the symptoms of anxiety, the filing added.





12:12 IST Market Update Share Market Today: The benchmark indices extended the losses in the afternoon trading session of Monday, amid weakness in FMCG, auto and financial scrips. BSE Sensex currently trades 115 points lower at 40,245 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty trades 23 points lower at 11,872 level, compared to last close of 11,895 level.



Strength in media, metal, PSU banking and pharma indices helped gain further momentum, while weakness in banking & financial, auto, FMCG and IT stocks capped gains and dragged the broader indices further down.

11:31 IST Tata Steel gains over 3% Tata Steel share price gained 3.28% to the intraday high of Rs 407.35, after company completed sale of equity shares in NatSteel Vina Co. Ltd.



In another development, rating firm S&P agency revised the company's rating outlook to stable from positive.





11:28 IST US-China trade deal uncertainity Investors are likely to stay muted until further developments on the progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute. According to reports China's commerce ministry in a statement on Sunday announced that top Chinese and US trade negotiators have held "constructive" discussions over the phone on a preliminary trade deal between the two countries.

11:22 IST Jet Airways rises over 4% Jet Airways stock rose 4.45% in the early trade to Rs 23.45, also it's opening price today on the BSE. The company informed the exchanges in its latest filling that its 5th meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of company is scheduled on November 19.





10:48 IST Rupee rises further On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 17 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.61 in early session. The domestic currency opened 11 paise higher at 71.68 per dollar in the early on Monday, compared to Friday's close of 71.79 per dollar.



Rupee was the worst performing currencies among Asian peers on Friday as it marked second consecutive weekly losses to 71.79 a dollar following weaker domestic economic data.



10:45 IST Sensex pack gainers and losers Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and L&T, rising up to 3.09 per cent.



On the other hand, Yes Bank, M&M, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HUL and Bajaj Auto fell up to 1.46 per cent.

10:44 IST HCL Infosystems rises 13% Shares of HCL Infosystems rose 13% in the early trade on Monday to Rs 8.30 on the BSE, after company's subsidiary HCL Learning sold entire shareholding in its subsidiary HCL Insys Pte Ltd, Singapore, to PCCW Solutions, Hong Kong, for SGD 57,628,787.





10:32 IST Share market turns red Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains to trade marginally lower on Monday, amid weakness in FMCG, auto and financial scrips.



BSE Sensex currently trades 25 points lower at 40,345 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty trades flat at 11,894 level, compared to last close of 11,895 level.



While strength in media, PSU banking and pharma indices helped gain further momentum, weakness in realty, financial, auto, FMCG and IT capped gains and dragged the broader indices further down.



Worst performers on Monday's early trade were Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, Coal India, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever, whereas Top performers in the early trade included Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, SBI Bank, Garsim and Bharti Infratel.

Wockhardt shares rose almost 10% by the first hour of trade on Monday after media sources suggested that Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s and global private equity funds are in the race to acquire selected business divisions in the company, that have been put on the block to reduce the firm’s debt burden.



"Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, private equity fund Carlyle and Hong Kong-based investment fund PAG are among the suitorsin the race for these select business portfolios," as per media sources.



Wockhardt is reportedly expecting an combined valuation between Rs 2,400-Rs 2,700 crore from the proposed sale of these segments. The company had a total debt of Rs 3,367 crore as on March, 2019.



In Q2 FY19, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 94.2 crore in Q2 FY20 compared to a net loss of Rs 30.8 crore, while its India's business stood at Rs 227 crore in Q2FY20 as compared to Rs 455 crore in Q2FY19.

10:09 IST Relaince Comm posts India's second biggest quarterly loss Debt-ridden Reliance Communications Q2 consolidated net loss stood at Rs 30,158 crore, as against profit of Rs 1,141 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago. The company posted loss of Rs 366 crore in the earlier quarter of the current fiscal. Company's revenue was down 65.1% at Rs 302 crore compared to Rs 856 crore on a quarterly basis.



The company set aside Rs 28,314 crore during July-September 2019, which includes Rs 23,327 crore license fee and Rs 4,987 crore spectrum usage charges, on account of provisioning following the Supreme Court order on calculation of annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies.

10:07 IST Market Update Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Monday but erased early gains to trade marginally higher. BSE Sensex currently trades 13 points higher at 40,370 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty trades at 11,900 level, rising 5 points higher compared to last close of 11,895 level. While strength in media, PSU banking and pharma indices helped gain further momentum, weakness in realty, financial, auto, FMCG and IT capped gains and dragged the broader indices further down.

09:49 IST SC holds 6 Indiabulls directors guilty of contempt for transferring Fortis Healthcare shares

Shares of Fortis Healthcare and Indiabulls company fell in the early trade on Monday after apex court held six directors of Indiabulls company guilty of contempt for moving 12.25 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare Limited by Indiabulls Ventures (IVL) to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) in September 2018 in violation of the court's order.



Shares of Fortis Healthcare fell 5.08% intraday to the low of Rs 136.4 on BSE today.



While shares on Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 3.57% to the day's low of Rs 202.8, Indiabulls Ventures share price declined 4.55% intraday to Rs 142.5.



09:39 IST Reliance Communications share hits all-time low



Shares of Reliance Communications have hit an fresh 52-week and an all time low of Rs 0.57 today. The stock has fallen 3.38% intraday to the low of Rs 0.57 against the last closing price of Rs 0.59.



09:34 IST Bharat Petroleum shares rise over 4% Bharat Petroleum shares have risen 22 points higher or 4.3% intraday on the BSE, rising to Rs 528 as day's high. BPCL stock opened with a gain of 2.79% today.



09:28 IST FII turned negative, DII bullish Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned negative with net selling logged at Rs 1,008.37 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bullish with net buying logged at Rs 537.74 crore on Friday.



During November 1-15, overseas investors infused a net amount of Rs 14,435.6 crore into equities and Rs 4,767.18 crore into the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 19,202.7 crore, according to the latest depositories data,



FPIs had poured a net Rs 16,464.6 crore and Rs 6,557.8 crore in October and September month into the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).



09:18 IST Opening Session On Monday, BSE Sensex has opened 74 points higher at 40,431 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty started the day at 11,904 level, rising 9 points higher compared to last close of 11,895 level

09:15 IST Govt to disinvest in Air India, Bharat Petroleum On Saturday, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is planning to sell state-run airline Air India and the oil marketing PSU Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) by March 2020, in order to meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore for the current fiscal year.



"We are moving on both with the expectation that we can complete them this year. The ground realities will play out," Sitharaman added.



09:11 IST Rupee opens stronger Indian rupee, the domestic currency gained 11 paise to 71.68 per dollar in the early on Monday, compared to Friday's close of 71.79 per dollar

09:09 IST Market rises in the pre-open session Sensex on Monday's pre-open session, has risen 7o points higher at 40,428 level and Nifty has 20 points higher at 11,920 mark.

09:06 IST Anil Mabani resigns as director of Reliance Communications



Director and chairman of the cash-crushed Reliance Communications (RComm), Anil Ambani has resigned from the mobile phone company he had led since 2006.



Anil Ambani said in his resignation letter dated November 15, "I hereby tender my resignation as director of Reliance Communications Ltd, with immediate effect. Let me take this opportunity to thank all the directors for their longstanding support."



"Reliance Communications has been admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code since May 15, 2018," the company filing said.



As the company is under the governance of the resolution professional, other directors Along with Ambani have also resigned.



"The resignations shall be put up to the committee of creditors of the company for their consideration,” filing further added.



08:58 IST Saudi Aramco IPO and price range





Saudi Aramco on Sunday said that it has set a price range for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, making it potentially the world’s biggest IPO. Aramco will publish the final price and thus valuation on December 5. The price range is below the $2 trillion that the Saudi crown prince had previously targeted.



Aramco plans to sell 1.5% of its shares or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals to 32 riyals per share ($8.00), valuing the initial public offering (IPO), as much as 96 billion riyals ($25.60 billion) at the top end of the range. Pricing at lower end of range would raise $24 billion.



08:54 IST Global Market Update



On back of calming of U.S.-China trade tensions, stock indexes on Wall Street closed at record levels on Friday. While Dow touched new high levels and ended up 0.8% Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.77% and the Nasdaq index added 0.73%.



After a muted start, counterpart Asian shares rose early in the trade. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.38%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also moved 0.3% higher.



Although, SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange, the Nifty Futures, traded 12 points down at 11,931 level, indicating a flat to negative opening at the domestic markets.



On the currency front, Rupee, the domestic unit closed at 71.78 per US dollar, down 19 paise on Friday. Spot gold prices eased to $1,465.67 per ounce, while Brent crude futures firmed 2 cents to $63.32 and touched a seven-week high on Friday.



Amid the progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute, investors are likely to stay muted until further developments.

08:43 IST Last Close On Friday, equity indices Sensex and Nifty erased all gains and closed 0.20% higher each by the closing bell. Sensex has ended the day's trade at 40,356 level, at a rise of 70 points, while Nifty50 rose 23 points to end at 11,895 level.



