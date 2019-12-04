Sensex Today LIVE: Market turns volatile, Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower; YES Bank rises 4%

CSB Bank settles at Rs 275 against the issue price of Rs 195
Share price of YES Bank rose nearly 5% on Wednesday to the day's high of Rs 62.35, against the previous closing price of Rs 59.50. YES Bank has sold its entire holding of 13.77 lakh equity shares, amounting to 5.49% (stake) of the paid-up share capital of One Point One Solutions Limited, bulk deal data on BSE showed.
The share price of Max India declined nearly 5% after the company announced that the IRDAI has approved the divestment of 51% stake of Max India in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company to True North. Max India share price fell 4.8% to the day's low of Rs 76.50, against the previous closing of Rs 80.40, following the news.
Share Market Today: After opening lower, domestic equity indices turned volatile to trade flat with negative bias amid weak global equities. BSE S&P Sensex trades 30 points lower at 40,645 and NSE Nifty50 traded 5 points lower at 11,988. On the sectoral front, except FMCG and metal, all the other sector-based indices turned green, with pharma and PSU banking advancing 1% each.
Crompton Greaves shares traded higher on Wednesday after the company announced that SBI Mutual Fund bought 3.01 crores shares of the company through a bulk deal. The share price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical rose 2% to the day's high of Rs 251.35 against the last closing of Rs 246.20 on BSE. SBI MF bought 3.01 crores shares at an average price of Rs 249.2 per share, totaling the deal value to Rs 750 crore.
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) stock price fell 3% on Wednesday, after the company announced that it's promoters, Standard Life Investments will be selling 2.2% stake in the company through Offer For Sale (OFS). The stock price of fell to the day's low of Rs 3,333.85, declining 3% against its last closing price of Rs 3,441.45 on BSE.
US President Donald Trump has announced imposition of tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina as well as indicated that a deal with China might not be happening till next year's US presidential polls
The Indian rupee was trading 12 paise lower at 71.78 to the US dollar in early deals.
As per currency analysts, rupee is trading in a narrow range as market is awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal and sixth straight cut by Reserve Bank.
The CSB Bank stock settled at Rs 275 in the pre-open session, also its opening price on BSE and NSE, that was 80 points or 41% higher against the issue price of Rs 195 per share.
CSB Bank stock price has made an intraday high at Rs 295, rising 100 points or 51% from the issue price of Rs 195 apiece.
Asian stocks were trading sharply lower as investors turned more anxious seeing no breakthrough coming soon in US-China trade deal logjam.
Domestic equity market indices too traded on a bearish note Wednesday, tracking sharp losses in Asian markets amid growing uncertainties about US-China trade deal talks.
Domestic investors are also taking a cautious stance ahead of Reserve Bank's monetary policy outcome, which is due on Thursday.
Internationally, investors were worried after US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential polls.
Rupee opened lower at 71.80 per dollar on Wednesday against the Tuesday's closing value of 71.68 per dollar.
Punjab Sind Bank traded 1% lower on Wednesday, after the bank announced board meet scheduled for December 6, 2019, to revalidate the approval for a further period of 12 months to issue of equity shares by way of QIP for up to an amount of Rs 500 crore.
Asian shares traded lower on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump he plans to close the trade deal with China after the 2020 presidential election.
"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal," he told reporters in London.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 1% in early trade, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%.
While Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng dropped almost 300 points, Taiwan Index dropped 68 points, followed by marginal declines in KOSPI, Straits Times and Shanghai Comp
On Wall Street, indices declined for the third consecutive session, with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.29%, followed by the S&P 500 index that lost 0.95% and the Nasdaq Composite that dropped 0.93%.
Shares of Kerala-based CSB Bank will list on BSE and NSE today.
The initial public offer (IPO) of CSB Bank was subscribed 87 times on November 26. The IPO through which the bank plans to raise Rs 410 crore started on November 22. While the portion meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 164.68 times, qualified institutional buyers and retail investors put in bids for 62.18 times and 44.53 times for the shares allocated for them.
CSB Bank, YES Bank, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance among other are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday's trading session according to the latest developments.
On Tuesday, domestic equity market ended on a bearish note, with BSE S&P Sensex ending 126 points lower at 40,675 and NSE Nifty50 closing 54 points lower at 11,994.
YES Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Coal India were among the top losers in Wednesday's trading session. Top performers in today's trade were Tata Motors, Infratel TCS, ICICI Bank and Wipro.
In domestic cues, market participants hoped for another rate cut ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision, scheduled on Thursday. Market sentiments were also dampened after the quarterly GDP fell to 6-year low at 4.5%. Globally, markets saw sell-offs after the US declared re-imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina.
Sectorally, except IT and pharma, all the other sector-based indices traded in the red, with nearly 2% fall in metal scrips.
Share Market Today: Domestic equity market opened on a bearish note Wednesday, backed by heavy selling pressure across all sectors amid weak global equities. BSE S&P Sensex started 100 points lower at 40,557 and NSE Nifty50 traded 39 points lower at 11,955.