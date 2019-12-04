Sensex Today LIVE: Market turns volatile, Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower; YES Bank rises 4%

12:35 IST YES Bank rises 5% Share price of YES Bank rose nearly 5% on Wednesday to the day's high of Rs 62.35, against the previous closing price of Rs 59.50. YES Bank has sold its entire holding of 13.77 lakh equity shares, amounting to 5.49% (stake) of the paid-up share capital of One Point One Solutions Limited, bulk deal data on BSE showed.





12:16 IST Max India falls 5% The share price of Max India declined nearly 5% after the company announced that the IRDAI has approved the divestment of 51% stake of Max India in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company to True North. Max India share price fell 4.8% to the day's low of Rs 76.50, against the previous closing of Rs 80.40, following the news.





12:08 IST Market turns flat with negative bias, sectors turn green Share Market Today: After opening lower, domestic equity indices turned volatile to trade flat with negative bias amid weak global equities. BSE S&P Sensex trades 30 points lower at 40,645 and NSE Nifty50 traded 5 points lower at 11,988. On the sectoral front, except FMCG and metal, all the other sector-based indices turned green, with pharma and PSU banking advancing 1% each.

11:04 IST SBI Mutual Fund buys 3 cr shares of Crompton Greaves Crompton Greaves shares traded higher on Wednesday after the company announced that SBI Mutual Fund bought 3.01 crores shares of the company through a bulk deal. The share price of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical rose 2% to the day's high of Rs 251.35 against the last closing of Rs 246.20 on BSE. SBI MF bought 3.01 crores shares at an average price of Rs 249.2 per share, totaling the deal value to Rs 750 crore.





10:25 IST HDFC AMC declines 3% HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) stock price fell 3% on Wednesday, after the company announced that it's promoters, Standard Life Investments will be selling 2.2% stake in the company through Offer For Sale (OFS). The stock price of fell to the day's low of Rs 3,333.85, declining 3% against its last closing price of Rs 3,441.45 on BSE.





10:16 IST Trade deal concerns US President Donald Trump has announced imposition of tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina as well as indicated that a deal with China might not be happening till next year's US presidential polls

10:15 IST Rupee slips 12 paise to 71.78 against US dollar The Indian rupee was trading 12 paise lower at 71.78 to the US dollar in early deals.



As per currency analysts, rupee is trading in a narrow range as market is awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal and sixth straight cut by Reserve Bank.



Read more





As per currency analysts, rupee is trading in a narrow range as market is awaiting fresh cues on the potential US-China trade deal and sixth straight cut by Reserve Bank.



10:06 IST CSB Bank settles at Rs 275 against the issue price of Rs 195 The CSB Bank stock settled at Rs 275 in the pre-open session, also its opening price on BSE and NSE, that was 80 points or 41% higher against the issue price of Rs 195 per share.



CSB Bank stock price has made an intraday high at Rs 295, rising 100 points or 51% from the issue price of Rs 195 apiece.





09:59 IST Market Update Asian stocks were trading sharply lower as investors turned more anxious seeing no breakthrough coming soon in US-China trade deal logjam.



Domestic equity market indices too traded on a bearish note Wednesday, tracking sharp losses in Asian markets amid growing uncertainties about US-China trade deal talks.



Domestic investors are also taking a cautious stance ahead of Reserve Bank's monetary policy outcome, which is due on Thursday.



Internationally, investors were worried after US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential polls.

09:53 IST Rupee opens at 71.80

Rupee opened lower at 71.80 per dollar on Wednesday against the Tuesday's closing value of 71.68 per dollar.

09:48 IST Punjab Sind Bank declines 1% Punjab Sind Bank traded 1% lower on Wednesday, after the bank announced board meet scheduled for December 6, 2019, to revalidate the approval for a further period of 12 months to issue of equity shares by way of QIP for up to an amount of Rs 500 crore.



